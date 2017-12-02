EOYT 2017: Wales vs Springboks

It’s the last one for the year folks, not sure if we should be happy about that or not? Will it be Allister Coetzee’s last match in charge of the Boks? Who knows? But what I do know is that this will be one tough test match.

There was expectation from most to see some sort of experimentation on this tour, some form of rotation, something positive that we can take from four matches against Northern Hemisphere opposition, but alas, all we positively know is that Allister Coetzee and whoever picks the team with him, has very little idea of what to do right now.

But’s lets not be too negative. There is a chance for some change in the backline with Warrick Gelant getting a start, albeit in the wrong position. One has to wonder how it works that a player has such a great season playing in one position, is expected to carry that form into a completely different position. The logic in that completely missing to my mind.

There I go, negativity again. I’ll end on some positive thought: Lukhanyo Am and Louis Schreuder both finally get the chance to wear the Green and Gold. Both thoroughly deserve their shot, and we wish them all the best in that magic moment, should it happen. Let’s hope for more than a few seconds just before the final whistle.

Wales: 15 Leigh Halfpenny, 14 Hallam Amos, 13 Scott Williams, 12 Hadleigh Parkes, 11 Steff Evans, 10 Dan Biggar, 9 Aled Davies, 8 Taulupe Faletau, 7 Josh Davidi, 6 Aaron Shingler; 5 Alun-Wyn Jones (captain), 4 Cory Hill, 3 Scott Andrews, 2 Kristian Dacey, 1 Rob Evans.

Replacements: 16 Elliot Dee, 17 Wyn Jones, 18 Rhodri Jones, 19 Seb Davies, 20 Dan Lydiate, 21 Rhys Webb, 22 Rhys Patchell, 23 Owen Watkin.

South Africa: 15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Dillyn Leyds, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Francois Venter, 11 Warrick Gelant, 10 Handré Pollard, 9 Ross Cronje, 8 Dan du Preez, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi, 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Eben Etzebeth (captain), 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Steven Kitshoff.

Replacements: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Trevor Nyakane, 18 Ruan Dreyer, 19 Oupa Mohoje, 20 Uzair Cassiem, 21 Louis Schreuder, 22 Elton Jantjies, 23 Lukhanyo Am.

Date: Saturday, December 2

Kick-off: 14.30 (14.30 GMT; 16.30 South African Time)

Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff

Expected weather conditions: The stadium will be sealed, sides and roof, and so the weather is no playing consideration. But for those going into the stadium, there will be high of 8°C, cooling down to 6°C.

Referee: Jérôme Garcès (France)

Assistant referees: Wayne Barnes (England), Frank Murphy (Ireland)

TMO: Rowan Kitt (England)