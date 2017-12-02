Richard Ferguson

EOYT 2017: Wales vs Springboks


It’s the last one for the year folks, not sure if we should be happy about that or not? Will it be Allister Coetzee’s last match in charge of the Boks? Who knows? But what I do know is that this will be one tough test match.

There was expectation from most to see some sort of experimentation on this tour, some form of rotation, something positive that we can take from four matches against Northern Hemisphere opposition, but alas, all we positively know is that Allister Coetzee and whoever picks the team with him, has very little idea of what to do right now.

But’s lets not be too negative. There is a chance for some change in the backline with Warrick Gelant getting a start, albeit in the wrong position. One has to wonder how it works that a player has such a great season playing in one position, is expected to carry that form into a completely different position. The logic in that completely missing to my mind.

There I go, negativity again. I’ll end on some positive thought: Lukhanyo Am and Louis Schreuder both finally get the chance to wear the Green and Gold. Both thoroughly deserve their shot, and we wish them all the best in that magic moment, should it happen. Let’s hope for more than a few seconds just before the final whistle.

Wales: 15 Leigh Halfpenny, 14 Hallam Amos, 13 Scott Williams, 12 Hadleigh Parkes, 11 Steff Evans, 10 Dan Biggar, 9 Aled Davies, 8 Taulupe Faletau, 7 Josh Davidi, 6 Aaron Shingler; 5 Alun-Wyn Jones (captain), 4 Cory Hill, 3 Scott Andrews, 2 Kristian Dacey, 1 Rob Evans.
Replacements: 16 Elliot Dee, 17 Wyn Jones, 18 Rhodri Jones, 19 Seb Davies, 20 Dan Lydiate, 21 Rhys Webb, 22 Rhys Patchell, 23 Owen Watkin.

South Africa: 15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Dillyn Leyds, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Francois Venter, 11 Warrick Gelant, 10 Handré Pollard, 9 Ross Cronje, 8 Dan du Preez, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi, 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Eben Etzebeth (captain), 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Steven Kitshoff.
Replacements: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Trevor Nyakane, 18 Ruan Dreyer, 19 Oupa Mohoje, 20 Uzair Cassiem, 21 Louis Schreuder, 22 Elton Jantjies, 23 Lukhanyo Am.

Date: Saturday, December 2
Kick-off: 14.30 (14.30 GMT; 16.30 South African Time)
Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff
Expected weather conditions: The stadium will be sealed, sides and roof, and so the weather is no playing consideration. But for those going into the stadium, there will be high of 8°C, cooling down to 6°C.
Referee: Jérôme Garcès (France)
Assistant referees: Wayne Barnes (England), Frank Murphy (Ireland)
TMO: Rowan Kitt (England)



  • Wales by 40

    Comment 1, posted at 02.12.17 15:47:17 by Poisy
    
    
    		 

  • Watching the La Rochelle games recently. It’s a pity Jordaan has left us.

    Comment 2, posted at 02.12.17 16:05:16 by durbsguy

    
    		 

  • @durbsguy (Comment 2) : something stopped him from reaching his potential here like many of our stars it’s nothing new. He wouldn’t put in half the performances you see here.

    Comment 3, posted at 02.12.17 16:27:43 by Poisy
    
    
    		 

  • @Poisy (Comment 1) : only by 40?

    Comment 4, posted at 02.12.17 16:32:38 by JD
    
    
    		 

  • @durbsguy (Comment 2) : always s had the potential so very glad he’s delivering on that even if it’s not for the Sharks!

    Comment 5, posted at 02.12.17 16:33:42 by JD
    
    
    		 

  • Wales opens their account with a beautiful try after great crosskick from Biggar

    Comment 6, posted at 02.12.17 16:36:44 by Bokhoring

    
    		 

  • 7-0

    Comment 7, posted at 02.12.17 16:37:30 by Bokhoring

    
    		 

  • Second try Wales after another clever kick from Biggar

    Comment 8, posted at 02.12.17 16:39:44 by Bokhoring

    
    		 

  • Wales by 40 may just be very possible

    Comment 9, posted at 02.12.17 16:40:10 by Bokhoring

    
    		 

  • 14-0

    Comment 10, posted at 02.12.17 16:40:26 by Bokhoring

    
    		 

  • SA doing only tackling and missing high balls

    Comment 11, posted at 02.12.17 16:42:13 by Bokhoring

    
    		 

  • Uhm … where have our bokke gone ? :|

    Comment 12, posted at 02.12.17 16:42:40 by John

    
    		 

  • AC will surely be fired after this

    Comment 13, posted at 02.12.17 16:44:50 by Bokhoring

    
    		 

  • At least we can scrum, but that is about it

    Comment 14, posted at 02.12.17 16:49:00 by Bokhoring

    
    		 

  • AC deserves to be fired. He spent the week telling us how underrated coetzee is…. we now know hes just shit

    Comment 15, posted at 02.12.17 16:49:18 by byron

    
    		 

  • And the maul is not too bad eithet

    Comment 16, posted at 02.12.17 16:50:11 by Bokhoring

    
    		 

  • Marx drags 5 Welshmen over the tryline. TMO to check grounding

    Comment 17, posted at 02.12.17 16:52:30 by Bokhoring

    
    		 

  • Eish. Looked grounded to me

    Comment 18, posted at 02.12.17 16:53:27 by Bokhoring

    
    		 

  • Boks cock up and ends back in their 22

    Comment 19, posted at 02.12.17 16:55:05 by Bokhoring

    
    		 

  • Coetzee finally manages to catch a high ball

    Comment 20, posted at 02.12.17 16:55:59 by Bokhoring

    
    		 

  • Boks get a vital penalty and Pollard misses the line

    Comment 21, posted at 02.12.17 16:57:23 by Bokhoring

    
    		 

  • And now we screw up a lineout inside Welsh 22

    Comment 22, posted at 02.12.17 16:58:55 by Bokhoring

    
    		 

  • Coetzee … 0/10 …

    Comment 23, posted at 02.12.17 16:59:38 by byron

    
    		 

  • Seems the players want AC fired….

    Comment 24, posted at 02.12.17 16:59:39 by John

    
    		 

  • Coetzee is having a mare

    Comment 25, posted at 02.12.17 16:59:39 by Bokhoring

    
    		 

  • About the best bit of play from the Boks all game

    Comment 26, posted at 02.12.17 17:05:32 by Bokhoring

    
    		 

  • 14-3

    Comment 27, posted at 02.12.17 17:06:16 by Bokhoring

    
    		 

  • 21-3

    Comment 28, posted at 02.12.17 17:07:41 by sharks_lover
    
    
    		 

  • Haha get that clown off the field !!!

    Comment 29, posted at 02.12.17 17:07:54 by John

    
    		 

  • Parks scores his second after Coetzee kick gets charged down

    Comment 30, posted at 02.12.17 17:08:15 by Bokhoring

    
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 26) : water break?

    Comment 31, posted at 02.12.17 17:08:34 by byron

    
    		 

  • Coetzee is having a meltdown tonight

    Comment 32, posted at 02.12.17 17:08:52 by Bokhoring

    
    		 

  • Gelant scores after a counter from Lleyds

    Comment 33, posted at 02.12.17 17:12:18 by Bokhoring

    
    		 

  • Gelant try

    Comment 34, posted at 02.12.17 17:12:25 by sharks_lover
    
    
    		 

  • Although defensively Gelant has not been good

    Comment 35, posted at 02.12.17 17:13:07 by sharks_lover
    
    
    		 

  • Lleyds should move to 15, Am to 13 and Kriel to 14

    Comment 36, posted at 02.12.17 17:13:07 by Bokhoring

    
    		 

  • 21-10

    Comment 37, posted at 02.12.17 17:13:31 by Bokhoring

    
    		 

  • Dare I say … try scored because coetzee out of position?

    Comment 38, posted at 02.12.17 17:13:32 by byron

    
    		 

  • @sharks_lover (Comment 35) : Yip

    Comment 39, posted at 02.12.17 17:13:57 by Bokhoring

    
    		 

  • @byron (Comment 38) : Lleyds is just the more natural 15 of the two

    Comment 40, posted at 02.12.17 17:15:09 by Bokhoring

    
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 40) : he doesnt run directly at the defender either

    Comment 41, posted at 02.12.17 17:15:54 by byron

    
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 40) : Coetzee just conspires to run into the first defender each time

    Comment 42, posted at 02.12.17 17:16:20 by Bokhoring

    
    		 

  • Move Gelant to 15, Leyds to the Left wing and Am to 13 with Kriel at 14

    Comment 43, posted at 02.12.17 17:17:10 by sharks_lover
    
    
    		 

  • There you have it, Gelant exposed, but yes he should be at 15 where he is most comfortable.

    Comment 44, posted at 02.12.17 17:20:38 by sharks_lover
    
    
    		 

  • Coetzee miles out of position

    Comment 45, posted at 02.12.17 17:21:11 by sharks_lover
    
    
    		 

  • And now the talk is Davids of the Kings said to be the next Bok coach :lol: :lol: :lol: :lol: Trust me the day that is announced is the day I stop supporting the Boks altogether. And the current coaching staff are a total disaster.

    Comment 46, posted at 02.12.17 17:21:48 by sharks_lover
    
    
    		 

  • @sharks_lover (Comment 43) : Would be worried about Gelant’s positional play as well as under the high ball

    Comment 47, posted at 02.12.17 17:24:21 by Bokhoring

    
    		 

  • @sharks_lover (Comment 46) : Davids is a good coach!

    Comment 48, posted at 02.12.17 17:25:48 by byron

    
    		 

  • @sharks_lover (Comment 46) : Sounds more like the plan is for Rassie to do the light show from behind the scenes and Davids his front man

    Comment 49, posted at 02.12.17 17:26:47 by Bokhoring

    
    		 

  • @byron (Comment 48) : Agree

    Comment 50, posted at 02.12.17 17:27:40 by Bokhoring

    
    		 

  • Etzebeth off and replaced by Mohoje

    Comment 51, posted at 02.12.17 17:30:13 by Bokhoring

    
    		 

  • So it’s official absolutely everyone in south africa can see what AC can’t. And everyone but SARU and their clown boss can see this guy is a lost cause. You can’t coach worse if you tried. Actually terrible of Wales NOT scoring more out if these mile wide gaps.

    Comment 52, posted at 02.12.17 17:30:21 by coolfusion

    
    		 

  • Geez how is that not high

    Comment 53, posted at 02.12.17 17:31:54 by byron

    
    		 

  • @byron (Comment 53) : Ref not too fussed with chokeholds

    Comment 54, posted at 02.12.17 17:32:40 by Bokhoring

    
    		 

  • @byron (Comment 48) : Sorry mate but he is nowhere near Bok coach material yet, the closest we have is Ackermann, we need someone like Robbie Deans, with Ackermann as Forwards and yes Davids as backline coach.

    Comment 55, posted at 02.12.17 17:33:24 by sharks_lover
    
    
    		 

  • @sharks_lover (Comment 55) : Won’t happen

    Comment 56, posted at 02.12.17 17:35:32 by Bokhoring

    
    		 

  • Try Pollard

    Comment 57, posted at 02.12.17 17:36:11 by sharks_lover
    
    
    		 

  • Pollard scores after sustained pressure

    Comment 58, posted at 02.12.17 17:36:29 by Bokhoring

    
    		 

  • 21-15

    Comment 59, posted at 02.12.17 17:37:20 by Bokhoring

    
    		 

  • Gelant just as kak as Coetzee under the high ball

    Comment 60, posted at 02.12.17 17:39:56 by Bokhoring

    
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 56) : I know, thus Bok Rugby will drop even more into the dumps.

    Comment 61, posted at 02.12.17 17:40:20 by sharks_lover
    
    
    		 

  • Our kicks out of hand are rubbish,

    Comment 62, posted at 02.12.17 17:41:09 by sharks_lover
    
    
    		 

  • Then Gelant kicks a good one

    Comment 63, posted at 02.12.17 17:42:57 by sharks_lover
    
    
    		 

  • @sharks_lover (Comment 63) : With good coaching he can become a great player. Fortunately he has Mitchell to provide that

    Comment 64, posted at 02.12.17 17:44:50 by Bokhoring

    
    		 

  • Kriel scores and suddenly the score is 21-20

    Comment 65, posted at 02.12.17 17:47:03 by Bokhoring

    
    		 

  • Forwards showing the backs how to draw a man …. try!!!

    Comment 66, posted at 02.12.17 17:47:29 by byron

    
    		 

  • Blitzbokke 19-0 up second half

    Comment 67, posted at 02.12.17 17:48:29 by byron

    
    		 

  • Pollard kicks the conversion from the sideline. 22-21 SA leads

    Comment 68, posted at 02.12.17 17:48:47 by Bokhoring

    
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 64) : He is, just needs to work on his up and under jumping.

    Comment 69, posted at 02.12.17 17:49:15 by sharks_lover
    
    
    		 

  • Marx MOM, Dan has been solid.

    Comment 70, posted at 02.12.17 17:49:50 by sharks_lover
    
    
    		 

  • Boks cock up a maul after doing very well with that all evening

    Comment 71, posted at 02.12.17 17:51:19 by Bokhoring

    
    		 

  • And then gives away their first scrum penalty

    Comment 72, posted at 02.12.17 17:52:46 by Bokhoring

    
    		 

  • Wales upping the tempo and Boks looking a bit tired now

    Comment 73, posted at 02.12.17 17:55:11 by Bokhoring

    
    		 

  • Blitzbokke just taken gold

    Comment 74, posted at 02.12.17 17:56:26 by byron

    
    		 

  • PSDT does well to disrupt the Welsh maul

    Comment 75, posted at 02.12.17 17:56:44 by Bokhoring

    
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 75) : Then gives away a stupid penalty right in front.

    Comment 76, posted at 02.12.17 18:00:41 by sharks_lover
    
    
    		 

  • Wales lead again 24-22

    Comment 77, posted at 02.12.17 18:01:10 by Bokhoring

    
    		 

  • Schreuder gets his cap

    Comment 78, posted at 02.12.17 18:04:30 by Bokhoring

    
    		 

  • Schreuders passing is friggin light speed compared to Cronje

    Comment 79, posted at 02.12.17 18:06:19 by Bokhoring

    
    		 

  • Shreuder speeding up fame nicely

    Comment 80, posted at 02.12.17 18:07:22 by byron

    
    		 

  • And Jantjies keeps F***ing up

    Comment 81, posted at 02.12.17 18:08:17 by sharks_lover
    
    
    		 

  • Jantjies has fluffed two balls in a minute now

    Comment 82, posted at 02.12.17 18:08:19 by Bokhoring

    
    		 

  • Elton not used to fast ball

    Comment 83, posted at 02.12.17 18:08:31 by byron

    
    		 

  • Jantjies just an utter piece of shit. Why the hell did he take Pollard off? Just killed all the speed and momentum of the backline. Well done toetie. Prove us all right.

    Comment 84, posted at 02.12.17 18:09:28 by coolfusion

    
    		 

  • Again Coetzee shows himself to be the most useless coach ever to coach the Boks. instead of strengthening the backs with subs he weakens it at pivot. MORON

    Comment 85, posted at 02.12.17 18:09:40 by sharks_lover
    
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • I hope he brings AM on at 12

    • Comment 86, posted at 02.12.17 18:10:29 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • Scrums a mess now. Ref needs to warn Wales about wasting time

    • Comment 87, posted at 02.12.17 18:10:49 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Boks needs some balls now and run the ball from deep

    • Comment 88, posted at 02.12.17 18:12:23 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Wales victory, better team won. congrats

    • Comment 89, posted at 02.12.17 18:15:38 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • Well done toetie we were almost in danger if winning. Some quick thinking …loser.

    • Comment 90, posted at 02.12.17 18:17:29 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • So Jantjes contribution… two dropped balls and a kick for touch with 2 mins left. Brilliant.

    • Comment 91, posted at 02.12.17 18:20:21 by Pablo Dinero Reply

    Pablo DineroCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • Also how the f%&king hell did Andries Coetzee get 80 mins on the park… but Pollard gets subbed. Genius. Sheer genius

    • Comment 92, posted at 02.12.17 18:24:43 by Pablo Dinero Reply

    Pablo DineroCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • @Pablo Dinero (Comment 91) : I thought he got subbed by kitshoff

    • Comment 93, posted at 02.12.17 18:34:32 by byron Reply

    byronSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @Pablo Dinero (Comment 92) : He got the time cause Alistairs game plan called for 3 wings and 0 fullbacks. I feel sorry for both him and Gelant both these guys were expected to play a game plan and in areas they were not used to.

    • Comment 94, posted at 02.12.17 19:19:03 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Surely there is ground for a vote of no confidence in the SARU chief for not removing Coetzee when he should have. They should both be fired.

    • Comment 95, posted at 02.12.17 19:20:30 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

