Congrats to the new Boks!

I’m not going to say very much about Saturday’s 24-22 Springbok defeat to Wales. Hell, the way the team (and the backs in particular) played in that opening half, we deserved to take a proper hammering, so perhaps some credit is owed to the team for averting that scenario. Still – Bok rugby remains messy as always and I certainly won’t pretend to have any quick fixes up my sleeve.
I did want to call out the positive news from my point of view, though – which was eventual and very overdue maiden Test caps for both Louis Schreuder and Lukhanyo Am. Both players have been sublime all year and one only has to wonder what might have been had it been Schreuder, rather than Ross Cronje, who’d started the game – perhaps then the awful mix-up that led to Wales’s first try in the opening five minutes could have been avoided. By a similar argument, it’s hard to imagine Am being quite as defensively at sea as Jesse Kriel was when Hadleigh Parks strolled through for the second try just minutes later.
Schreuder at least enjoyed a decent cameo and showed in his 20 or so minutes that he’s not out of place at this level. Poor Am had less of an opportunity and was left to try and make miracles happen in the last 3 minutes of the game – especially tough when played out of position on the wing.
Both will certainly look to build on these performances next year, though and hopefully become more regular Springbok participants in an era that hopefully features more sensible selection tactics.
The final shout-out goes to Daniel du Preez, who I thought played superbly in his first Test match start. I’ve been critical of Dan at times this year, but was really very impressed with a performance that was as disciplined and clinical as it was hard-nosed.Tweet
And Bosch on the bench could have given us an opportunity for a drop goal. Instead Jantjies was given yet another opportunity to prove that he doesn’t belong in the national side. I’ve seen primary school boys catch a ball better than Jantjies.
Dan DuPreez played his best game of th year in the test against Wales.
Shreuder only showed us how poor Cronje’s pass actually is.
Dan even took a high ball without fuss – something that half our backline cannot seem to do.
Congrats to Dan on his start as well as Am and Schreuder on their maiden caps!
It seemed as if the players had trouble judging where the ball was going to come down in that 1st half.
I wonder how much the closed roof had to do with it. Tracking a ball against a background of unfamiliar beams, lights and structures could be tricky.
Warrick Gelant is a new Bok too.
His defence was a disaster though. Playing small fast exposed on defense wings is now a Bok tradition.
Peterson in the Barbarian game last year. Rhule, Skosan and now Galant. Next year they’re going to cap Bosch at wing.
@fyndraai (Comment 6) : no, Gelant was capped last week. This post is about primarily about the two new Sharks Bok caps, Am and Schreuder.
I like Gelant, but I could see major deficiencies in Currie Cup already that made me doubt his suitability for test rugby at this stage
I missed the game but caught the highlight package but it showed very little of our 3 boys so glad to hear it’s positive feedback.
I’m pleased Dan delivered to Saturday, he’s had his issues this year and he has slipped a few lick off receipts this years so to hear he was solid is music to my ears. I hope our Boks grow during SR and make a big push for more Bok time in 2018.
@Hulk (Comment 8) : I’ll only hope they get more Bok time if AC isn’t there anymore. On Dan, I think he fully deserved his shot and he showed us why. Wish Am had more time to show Kriel how to play 13 though.
The Sharks will be a stronger SR team next year with players with more experience and especially with the new signings. That, along with some much needed luck (robbed in 2 Lions games one of which was a QF) we could put up a good fight.
@Quintin (Comment 9) : The biggest problem the Sharks face next year is at number 3. If that isnt sorted and stable , the scrum troubles and penalties etc will derail any effort but the rest of the team as they will always be on the back foot.
There isn’t a single player in the Bok backline that I would pick for the Sharks next year. The Sharks potential backline for next year would walk all over the current Boks. Schroeder, Robert, Esterhuize, Am, Nkosi Mapimpi and Bosch are all better picks. Maybe I would have retained Venter at 12.
@SheldonK (Comment 10) : I agree, losing Coenie for most of the season is a huge blow.
@SheldonK (Comment 10) : I hope they don’t try the Thomas at tighthead experiment again.
@Pokkel (Comment 13) : They will if Beast is fit as he will be the loosehead.
Can’t we “import” a tighthead from another union?
@swan (Comment 15) : problem is from where? Most SA teams only has one top quality and will not easily let him go and getting one from abroad will cost a lot of money.
@Pokkel (Comment 11) : Yep, thats been my view for a while, even before the confirmation of Robert ans Mapimpi joining the Sharks. Give us a solid scrum and we could be a very, very good team. The potential is there.
@JD (Comment 16) : Maybe paying a lot of money is worth it when its to sort out the (possibly) only weak link in the chain.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 18) : Any suggestion on who though? Wiehan Herbst maybe?
@SheldonK (Comment 19) : He’s with Ulster till end 2018. Koch also just newly signed.
@SheldonK (Comment 19) : Not sure, maybe some Georgian who works in a coal mine.
@coolfusion (Comment 20) : @Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 21) : The Georgian sounds like he could be a bargain buy then
@SheldonK (Comment 10) : @Pokkel (Comment 12) : Yeah totally agree, even looking at other local teams, never mind NZ and Aus, they look to be stronger at 3 than we do at the moment so that could be a problem if we don’t find someone soon. Are there any juniors who could make a step up to that level?
Coenie was just hitting superb form, really a big bummer that he got injured. The timing couldn’t be worse.
@JD (Comment 16) : Agreed, matching those salaries and fees just isn’t realistic for any SA team these days. Maybe we could get someone on loan just until we find a permanent long term solution?
@SheldonK (Comment 22) : Maybe Herrera or Figallo? I Don’t know what their contract status is. Both under 30 though.
@SheldonK (Comment 22) : Fiji and Samoa also good hunting grounds they grow ‘em extra large.
@coolfusion (Comment 24) : @coolfusion (Comment 25) : It pretty much needs to be either an up and coming guy for an older guy as they will probably have to be ok with taking a bench spot when Coenie is back…but i suppose thats a long term problem.
@SheldonK (Comment 22) : Thats the idea, stronger than an ox and at a good price. I get the idea Georgians like scrumming.