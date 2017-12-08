Sharks launch 2018 jerseys

The Sharks have opted for evolution rather than revolution for 2018′s Super Rugby jerseys, today revealing a very refined and frankly AWESOME set of designs.

The home jersey is black and the away jersey white – uncontroversial choices – with a slightly more toned-down version of the “super hero” third jersey featuring a similar style to the home kit, albeit with red detailing highlighting abdominal muscles and other key features. Last year’s surfboard and Zulu art motifs are this year replaced by a subtle but nonetheless striking depiction of Durban City Hall – together with palm trees, once again cementing the link between the team and the city.

The Zulu links are still there, with the traditional shield and crossed assegais proudly emblazoned on the chest.

You can watch the launch teaser here:

#OurJersey is inspired by #OurSharks fans submitted Durban and KZN ideas, and has been designed in our city. We're proud to reveal our new look 2018 Super Rugby kit!@CellC @CanterburySA Home Jersey available here-https://t.co/mAP9j2Vf1S pic.twitter.com/1BDn0s41e2 — The Sharks (@TheSharksZA) December 8, 2017

Well done Sharks – this looks very good.