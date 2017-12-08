robdylan

Sharks launch 2018 jerseys


Written by Rob Otto (robdylan)

Posted in :Original Content, Sharks, Super Rugby on 8 Dec 2017 at 11:16
Tagged with : , , , , ,

The Sharks have opted for evolution rather than revolution for 2018′s Super Rugby jerseys, today revealing a very refined and frankly AWESOME set of designs.

The home jersey is black and the away jersey white – uncontroversial choices – with a slightly more toned-down version of the “super hero” third jersey featuring a similar style to the home kit, albeit with red detailing highlighting abdominal muscles and other key features. Last year’s surfboard and Zulu art motifs are this year replaced by a subtle but nonetheless striking depiction of Durban City Hall – together with palm trees, once again cementing the link between the team and the city.

The Zulu links are still there, with the traditional shield and crossed assegais proudly emblazoned on the chest.

You can watch the launch teaser here:

Well done Sharks – this looks very good.



11 Comments

  • There is my gift to myself!

    • Comment 1, posted at 08.12.17 11:21:39 by DuToit04 Reply
    DuToit04Currie Cup player
    		 

  • NICE

    • Comment 2, posted at 08.12.17 11:37:22 by Dunx Reply
    DunxSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Must be honst i think they look great. Def want to get a Super hero one…think its a design to remember

    • Comment 3, posted at 08.12.17 11:45:09 by SheldonK Reply
    SheldonKAssistant coach
    		 

  • I like it…I like it a lot!!!

    • Comment 4, posted at 08.12.17 12:15:49 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @SheldonK (Comment 3) : I can finally throw out my Spiderman pajamas.

    • Comment 5, posted at 08.12.17 13:52:14 by Salmonoid the Subtle Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Salmonoid the SubtleAssistant coach
    		 

  • Take my money!

    • Comment 6, posted at 08.12.17 15:16:59 by Bump Reply

    BumpSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Like the design of the jerseys just not a huge fan of the top “stripey” part of the home jersey. Will for sure be sending a quick letter to father Christmas for a 2018 Away jersey.

    • Comment 7, posted at 08.12.17 17:31:21 by JD Reply
    Friend of SharksworldCompetition Winner Author
    JDAssistant coach
    		 

  • Saw the pics on the web store, the jersey looks great but man are those ADT logos spoiling it! :sad:

    • Comment 8, posted at 09.12.17 11:43:18 by Quintin Reply

    QuintinSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Like the look of these jerseys but what happened to the sharks keeping their jersey for a 2 year rotation? Did that go out the window with BLK?

    • Comment 9, posted at 09.12.17 15:14:13 by Hulk Reply

    HulkSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Meh. Nothing special.

    • Comment 10, posted at 09.12.17 17:23:01 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @Hulk (Comment 9) : Money. I read somewhere that the clothing sponsor pays up to R20m for the license and obviously they have to make their money back and a profit

    • Comment 11, posted at 09.12.17 18:20:36 by Baylion Reply

    BaylionSuper Rugby player
    		 

