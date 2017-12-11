Sharks contract renewals pick up steam

The Sharks have decided to keep us going through December by drip-feeding information regarding player contract renewals. It’s a pretty good way to keep the interest simmering and prevent a glut of good news all on one day, followed by nothing.

I’d encourage you guys to keep an eye on the Sharks Twitter feed and Facebook page throughout the festive season to keep up to date with these renewal announcements as they come. Each one is accompanied by a nice little video too.

I’ll update this thread periodically as new names are added to the list.

Extensions announced so far are as follows:

Mzamo Majola (Loosehead prop) – 2020

Akker van der Merwe (Hooker) – 2019

Courtney Winnaar (Utility Back) – 2020

Cameron Wright (Scrumhalf) – 2019

Hyron Andrews (Lock) – 2019

Wian Vosloo (Utility Forward) – 2019

Rhyno Smith (Fullback) – 2019

We’re expecting some bigger fish to follow as we move closer to Christmas.