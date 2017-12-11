Sharks contract renewals pick up steam

The Sharks have decided to keep us going through December by drip-feeding information regarding player contract renewals. It’s a pretty good way to keep the interest simmering and prevent a glut of good news all on one day, followed by nothing.
I’d encourage you guys to keep an eye on the Sharks Twitter feed and Facebook page throughout the festive season to keep up to date with these renewal announcements as they come. Each one is accompanied by a nice little video too.
I’ll update this thread periodically as new names are added to the list.
Extensions announced so far are as follows:
Mzamo Majola (Loosehead prop) – 2020
Akker van der Merwe (Hooker) – 2019
Courtney Winnaar (Utility Back) – 2020
Cameron Wright (Scrumhalf) – 2019
Hyron Andrews (Lock) – 2019
Wian Vosloo (Utility Forward) – 2019
Rhyno Smith (Fullback) – 2019
We’re expecting some bigger fish to follow as we move closer to Christmas.Tweet
Rob can you please add the age of the players just for interest sake (and to be a bit difficult on this Monday morning)?
im concerned about TH prop
Any departures confirmed?
Sharks seem to have done all their signing of players already. As mentioned only concern is tighthead but i think they banking on Thomas Dutoit there until Coenie is back.
@JD (Comment 1) :
http://www.sharksworld.co.za/ccsquad/
@SheldonK (Comment 3) : I wouldnt like that because he has been really good on loosie. We need to get a specialist but as you have said that is probably their thinking
@robdylan (Comment 4) : Can’t believe Thomas du Toit is still only 22.
@robdylan (Comment 4) : Ja but I’m lazy and don’t want to hop around pages to see stuff!!!
@robdylan (Comment 4) : @MysticShark (Comment 6) : looking at the ages of the Currie cup squad I just hope Sharks can keep them together for a couple of years as there’s some serious talented youngsters there that will form the heart of a very good Sharks squad!!!
Mzamo Majola (Loosehead prop) – 2020 Awesome the new beast
Akker van der Merwe (Hooker) – 2019 Great
Courtney Winnaar (Utility Back) – 2020 young player keeping a open mind
Cameron Wright (scrumhalf) – 2019 Great
Hyron Andrews (Lock) – 2019 Great!
Wian Vosloo (Utility Forward) – 2019 played a lot of lock and now looks great at flank
If tank moves to TH that leaves beast and schoeman at LH, who are our other LHs ?
I see that young number 2 we had in our squad is on the bench for Bath, cant remember the name, good for him.
the other young number 2 we had is with the kings permanently, good for him too.
With chilli, aker and franco its unlikely young player will get much game time unless injuries hit.
have the Sharks started pre season yet ? last year this time they did.
Very glad about Akker and Cameron especially.
Looks like you have a spam bot Rob….
@coolfusion (Comment 13) : Wonder if Victoria is the one from Bell Potty?
@revolverocelot (Comment 10) : yes they started 2 weeks ago
@revolverocelot (Comment 10) : no – wrong van Vuuran. The one playing for Bath is Michael. Ours is Kerron.
As for loose head…. Beast, Thomas, Schoeman, Majola.