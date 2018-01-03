Two Sharks in SA Sevens Academy squad

It hasn’t taken long for Sharks utility back Rhyno Smith to receive an opportunity to strut his stuff on the global Sevens stage, with the 24-year-old included in Marius Schoeman’s SA Sevens Academy squad heading to South America today.
The Sevens Academy team is used as a development vehicle to identify and expose the next generation of potential Blitzbok stars. The team will play in tournaments in Punta del Este in Uruguay and Vino del Mar in Chile over the next two weeks, in what coach Schoeman describes as an important trip.
“The competitive nature of these tournaments, the quality of opponents, the travel and the language barriers all combine to make this a very testing trip for the guys, which is exactly what we need to push the boundaries. Players will be out of their comfort zones and we will learn who can thrive when under pressure,” added the coach.
Several youngsters have been included in the squad, including former Paarl Gimnasium fullback Muller du Plessis. Du Plessis has signed a junior contract with the Sharks and will look to make his mark in under 19 rugby later this year wearing the black and white, but like fellow Paarl native Smith, has been granted a provisional release to play for the SA Sevens Academy.
The team is: Marco Labuschagne, Impi Visser, Zain Davids, JC Pretorius, Ryan Oosthuizen, Muller du Plessis, Dewald Human, Selvyn Davids, Rhyno Smith, Stedman Gans, Mosolwa Mafuma, Angelo Davids. Management: Marius Schoeman (manager/coach); Sandile Ngcobo (assistant coach), Nadia Clenzos (physiotherapist).
I hope the boys do well, think it could be great exposure for Smith if he makes it all the way to the Blitzboks.
Best of luck to all the players especially the 2 Sharks!
Best of luck to the lads hope they impress and hope they learn from it – great for spacial awareness and attack skills.
A guy called Impi should really aslo be playing for the Sharks!
@pastorshark (Comment 4) : Impi Visser…. awesome rainbow nation name that
I think it would be good exposure for smit but personally I think he has the awareness and running game already. He just needed more time and regular selection. He must be allowed to work on his kicking game and defense to round it off. I don’t see sevens making that aspect better not in a 15 man context.
@coolfusion (Comment 6) : Suppose some runtime won’t be a waste.
@coolfusion (Comment 6) : I actually think that 7s is a great way to upskill back 3 15s players. I think that the blitz bokke that played in the CC for WP and FS showed just how those skills can be utilized in those positions. The defensive skills these 7s players have picked up are awesome, they are also all very skilled playing the ball in the tackle situation.. A 7s player makes more solo tackle attempts in a short 7s match than any 15s player does in a full 15s match, and every one of those is an opportunity to get to your feet and get your hands on the ball. Just my opinion of course.