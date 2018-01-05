Sharks 2018 – In, out or inbetween

As we wait for the Sharks to return from their Christmas break (they reconvene next week), I thought I’d do a bit of work to put together what the squad for this year’s Super Rugby tournament should look like.
There has been a fair bit of movement since the end of Super Rugby last year, with some new blood coming in (mostly from the Kings) just before the Currie Cup season. A few more players have confirmed moves to the Sharks since November, while there has also been confirmation of some contract renewals. All of this helps to paint a mostly complete picture, with most of the names below in the “firmly in” category. I’ll also list the players that I’m not currently sure about and obviously try and firm up those details as the year picks up steam.
Props:
Definitely in: Beast Mtwarira, Thomas du Toit, Mzamo Majola, Ross Geldenhuys, John-Hubert Meyer
Maybe: Juan Schoeman (no contract renewal that I’m aware of), Enoch Mnyaka (injured all of last year), Gerhard Engelbrecht (no contract renewal), Khutha Mchunu (under 21), Thiery Kounga (highly unlikely)
Definitely out: Coenie Oosthuizen (long-term injury), Lourens Adriaanse (Pau)
Hookers:
Definitely in: Franco Marais, Akker van der Merwe
Maybe: Chiliboy Ralepelle (still contracted, but must be damaged goods now), Kerron van Vuuren (no contract renewal that I’m aware of), Andrew du Plessis (loan to Griffons?)
Definitely out: Stephan Coetzee (Kings)
Locks:
Definitely in: Stephan Lewies, Hyron Andrews, Ruan Botha, Gideon Koegelenberg
Definitely out: Etienne Oosthuizen (Lyon)
Utility Forwards:
Definitely in: Tyler Paul, Jean Droste, Wian Vosloo
Loose Forwards:
Definitely in: Keegan Daniel, Philip van der Walt, Jean-Luc du Preez, Daniel du Preez, Jacques Vermeulen, Tera Mtembu
Definitely out: Jean Deysel (Ulster), Francois Kleinhans (Pumas), Khaya Majola (Kings)
Scrumhalves:
Definitely in: Louis Schreuder, Cameron Wright, Michael Claassens
Maybe: Damian Stevens
Definitely out: Cobus Reinach (Northampton), Hanco Venter (Retired), Rowan Gouws (Kings)
Flyhalves:
Definitely in: Robert du Preez
Maybe: Benhard Janse van Rensburg (with Kings – perhaps on loan?)
Definitely out: Patrick Lambie (Racing 92), Inny-Christian Radebe (apparently gone to Lions)
Utility Backs
Definitely in: Garth April, Curwin Bosch
Maybe: Rhyno Smith (Sevens), Courtney Winnaar
Centres:
Definitely in: Lukhanyo Am, Andre Esterhuizen, Johan Deysel, Jeremy Ward, Marius Louw, Tristan Blewett
Outside Backs:
Definitely in: Kobus van Wyk, Sbusiso Nkosi, Makezole Mapimpi, Leolin Zas
Maybe: Ilunga Mukendi (Not aware of a contract extension), Lwazi Mvovo (Not aware of a contract extension) , Morne Joubert
Definitely out: Odwa Ndungane (Retired), S’bura Sithole (Kings), Clement Poitrenaud (Retired)
tighthead prop looks like a big headache at the moment with coenie out and ross who was not looking good in the cc
@Darius de Lange (Comment 1) : 3 and 15 are the positions that scare the shit out of me, along with 2 where I’m worried that we lack depth should the differences between Chili and Rob prove irreconcilable.
@Darius de Lange (Comment 1) : to be fair to Ross – he was murdered by JC in the Currie Cup final, but did pretty well otherwise in the CC?
I think the Sharks executives should be getting their chequebooks ready for any tighthead that’s half decent and available! (No disrespect to our current crew)
I’m also surprised that Mvovo doesn’t have a contract extension.
Some serious pace in the backline. Just hope our defence is also up to the challenge.
@josefgremlin (Comment 4) : it’s quite possible Lwazi does and I just missed it….
@robdylan (Comment 2) : I’m still convinced that Bosch will most likely be used at 15. RdP jnr must surely hold the favorites tag for 10. Though April irritates the crap out of me at times, he looks dangerous as impact player.
It’s good to see our centre stock is whealthy for a change. Been an area of concern the past couple of seasons. Think Johan Deysel will shine this year of he gets some decent opportunities.
@boertjie101 (Comment 7) : I feel the same way about April.
Wondering if we can trade April and Chilli for a quality tighthead?
@boertjie101 (Comment 8) : Would love to see Am given a run at 12 again
@DuToit04 (Comment 11) : jeez me too.
There’s a part of me that looks at Andre and thinks “Big boot, solid defence, played 15 as a kid” and wonders if we should try that. Let Am and Deysel/Ward be our centres.
@robdylan (Comment 12) : Seconded and it results in Marius Louw and Tristan Blewett getting a possible look-in more often.
late breaking news (and shit news) – it seems Inny Radebe has gone to the Lions. No official confirmation yet.
@robdylan (Comment 14) : sad to say but think it’s the best for him (and also for Ben10 to remain on loan to Kings).
@josefgremlin (Comment 4) : problem is finding a decent no3 that’s not already locked into a fireproof contract.
just one question. andre esterhuizen playing some games at fullback?? will it be a bad idea or not? i heard he was playing some games at fullback. true or not???
@Darius de Lange (Comment 1) : @robdylan (Comment 2) : I have a feeling that John-Hubert might step up in the absence of Coenie. Also think Ross was not to bad just maybe a bit “over played” and faded a bit in the last couple of games.
@robdylan (Comment 12) : @vanmartin (Comment 13) : @Darius de Lange (Comment 17) : could work but he will have to gain a couple of yards pace for it to work as I think some of the smaller faster wings might beat him out wide?! Personally I’d prefer Mvovo at 15 and André/Am as centre combo.
@robdylan (Comment 14) : Man, that would suck if true. I like Inny.
@JD (Comment 15) : Do you seriously believe the Sharks should go into a Super Rugby season with only one out and out flyhalf? With only Bosch and April as, backup? No boet, we need Ben10, especially now, Ben10 will be needed for the Currie Cup Qualifiers or whatever that comp is called now, and will be needed to allow Rob some rest from time to time. Let’s also not forget that Rob has had a history of injury problems, so we can’t be too confident to have him always available.
Clearly as many have pointed out, TH and Hooker are thin, and a concern. But with Rob Jr. as the only out and out flyhalf in the squad, I am far more concerned about our prospects at 10. Yes, April and Bosch have shown they can provide some impact at 10, but both have also shows they are not good options as a starting 10. Somewhat surprised nobody else here sees this as a concern.
Tight head is a lottery now, Johnny might step up and maybe we are being harsh on Ross, he went straight for the kings to starting for us in the cc, a rest and a proper preseason might help, not to mention big strong lock and loose forward assisting him.
Hooker is fine if we keep chilli and rotate, but if we let chilli go cause of bad vibes I still think we will be ok.
Big fan of inny but hope if its true that he excels at the lions.
Ben to stay at kings unless we need to recall him when needed.
FH: Rob, bosch, april
dont move andre to 15, teams will kick behind him and smoke him for speed.
@robdylan (Comment 9) : I feel like Tyler Paul is going to step up. The little I’ve seen of him shows he has lots of heart. Maybe a good Oosie comparison in 2018.
@coolfusion (Comment 24) : Also hopeful that Rhyno Smit comes back and gets his oppertunity. To me still better bet than April.
@Dancing Bear (Comment 22) : you’re spot on. i guess I kind of felt ok about this because we have Robbie and Curwin, but the reality is that we’re only one injury form disaster here. Losing Inny is a blow, but then Inny is pretty much always injured anyway. Garth simply not consistent enough to play 10 on the big stage every week.
Fullback still worries me more than 10, but both are a big concern
@revolverocelot (Comment 23) : Ross Geldenhuys has one thing that nobody else in this sorry squad has…. I’ll let you guys work out what I’m talking about.
@coolfusion (Comment 24) : I like Tyler. I like him a lot. Problem is, though, he has to power through both JL and Jacques Vermeulen to get a run at 7. Not going to happen. Probably best if he supersubs at lock for the time being.
@robdylan (Comment 27) : that’s easy boss a Super rugby winner medal!!! Come on make it tougher next time!
@Dancing Bear (Comment 21) : personally I’d rather have Ben10 play for the Kings in Pro14 until March than play whatever lower competition is called! Think with Rob and Bosch Sharks should be ok for the start of the season. Don’t forget André also played 10 in Japan so in a pinch he can also probably do a job for half a game or so.
@robdylan (Comment 27) : Super Rugby Winners Medal.
@coolfusion (Comment 24) : @robdylan (Comment 28) : Tyler had a huge Currie cup at 4 so personally I’d like him to stay there. Think he could be the answer to the calls for Dan dP to move to 4 as Botha, Lewies and Andrews are all more 5 than no4 locks although they’re not bad when stuff gets physical.
@revolverocelot (Comment 31) : haha beat you by 5min!!!