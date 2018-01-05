Sharks 2018 – In, out or inbetween

As we wait for the Sharks to return from their Christmas break (they reconvene next week), I thought I’d do a bit of work to put together what the squad for this year’s Super Rugby tournament should look like.

There has been a fair bit of movement since the end of Super Rugby last year, with some new blood coming in (mostly from the Kings) just before the Currie Cup season. A few more players have confirmed moves to the Sharks since November, while there has also been confirmation of some contract renewals. All of this helps to paint a mostly complete picture, with most of the names below in the “firmly in” category. I’ll also list the players that I’m not currently sure about and obviously try and firm up those details as the year picks up steam.

Props:

Definitely in: Beast Mtwarira, Thomas du Toit, Mzamo Majola, Ross Geldenhuys, John-Hubert Meyer

Maybe: Juan Schoeman (no contract renewal that I’m aware of), Enoch Mnyaka (injured all of last year), Gerhard Engelbrecht (no contract renewal), Khutha Mchunu (under 21), Thiery Kounga (highly unlikely)

Definitely out: Coenie Oosthuizen (long-term injury), Lourens Adriaanse (Pau)

Hookers:

Definitely in: Franco Marais, Akker van der Merwe

Maybe: Chiliboy Ralepelle (still contracted, but must be damaged goods now), Kerron van Vuuren (no contract renewal that I’m aware of), Andrew du Plessis (loan to Griffons?)

Definitely out: Stephan Coetzee (Kings)

Locks:

Definitely in: Stephan Lewies, Hyron Andrews, Ruan Botha, Gideon Koegelenberg

Definitely out: Etienne Oosthuizen (Lyon)

Utility Forwards:

Definitely in: Tyler Paul, Jean Droste, Wian Vosloo

Loose Forwards:

Definitely in: Keegan Daniel, Philip van der Walt, Jean-Luc du Preez, Daniel du Preez, Jacques Vermeulen, Tera Mtembu

Definitely out: Jean Deysel (Ulster), Francois Kleinhans (Pumas), Khaya Majola (Kings)

Scrumhalves:

Definitely in: Louis Schreuder, Cameron Wright, Michael Claassens

Maybe: Damian Stevens

Definitely out: Cobus Reinach (Northampton), Hanco Venter (Retired), Rowan Gouws (Kings)

Flyhalves:

Definitely in: Robert du Preez

Maybe: Benhard Janse van Rensburg (with Kings – perhaps on loan?)

Definitely out: Patrick Lambie (Racing 92), Inny-Christian Radebe (apparently gone to Lions)

Utility Backs

Definitely in: Garth April, Curwin Bosch

Maybe: Rhyno Smith (Sevens), Courtney Winnaar

Centres:

Definitely in: Lukhanyo Am, Andre Esterhuizen, Johan Deysel, Jeremy Ward, Marius Louw, Tristan Blewett

Outside Backs:

Definitely in: Kobus van Wyk, Sbusiso Nkosi, Makezole Mapimpi, Leolin Zas

Maybe: Ilunga Mukendi (Not aware of a contract extension), Lwazi Mvovo (Not aware of a contract extension) , Morne Joubert

Definitely out: Odwa Ndungane (Retired), S’bura Sithole (Kings), Clement Poitrenaud (Retired)