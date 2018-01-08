Inny’s gamble backfires

In a story that’s busy developing (via non-official sources), it appears Sharks flyhallf Inny Radebe might just have shot himself properly in the foot.

I mentioned late last week that I’d heard rumour Inny was on his way to the Lions. This was a blow for the Sharks, but perhaps not completely unexpected given the signing of Robert du Preez and that Radebe had failed to really establish himself as a reliable option for the Sharks during yet another injury-disrupted Currie Cup campaign. A move to the Lions, where Inny’s free-wheeling game could develop and flourish under Swys de Bruin could well have been just the tonic for the player. It turns out today that it was Radebe himself who engineered the move, requesting an early exit from a Sharks contract that was due to run until the end of 2018.

For the Sharks, understandably keen to cut down on a bloated wage bill, this must have seemed like manna from heaven. The release was duly granted – back in December, according to Craig Lewis of SA Rugby Magazine, who extracted that information from the Sharks earlier today.

Unfortunately for Inny, though, it seems that any Lions contract would be subject to a medical exam and if Rugby365′s info is to be believed, the player’s chronic knee has proved problematic for the Lions. The 23-year old is understood to have failed that medical and is now in no man’s land, having walked out of his Sharks deal without first securing the Lions gig. An amateur error, really and once again you have to question the quality of advice and representation here.

Either Inny is acting on his own here (very foolish) or his representation is nothing other than criminally negligent. Radebe is managed by Livingstone Management Group.