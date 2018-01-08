Inny’s gamble backfires

In a story that’s busy developing (via non-official sources), it appears Sharks flyhallf Inny Radebe might just have shot himself properly in the foot.
I mentioned late last week that I’d heard rumour Inny was on his way to the Lions. This was a blow for the Sharks, but perhaps not completely unexpected given the signing of Robert du Preez and that Radebe had failed to really establish himself as a reliable option for the Sharks during yet another injury-disrupted Currie Cup campaign. A move to the Lions, where Inny’s free-wheeling game could develop and flourish under Swys de Bruin could well have been just the tonic for the player. It turns out today that it was Radebe himself who engineered the move, requesting an early exit from a Sharks contract that was due to run until the end of 2018.
For the Sharks, understandably keen to cut down on a bloated wage bill, this must have seemed like manna from heaven. The release was duly granted – back in December, according to Craig Lewis of SA Rugby Magazine, who extracted that information from the Sharks earlier today.
Unfortunately for Inny, though, it seems that any Lions contract would be subject to a medical exam and if Rugby365′s info is to be believed, the player’s chronic knee has proved problematic for the Lions. The 23-year old is understood to have failed that medical and is now in no man’s land, having walked out of his Sharks deal without first securing the Lions gig. An amateur error, really and once again you have to question the quality of advice and representation here.
Either Inny is acting on his own here (very foolish) or his representation is nothing other than criminally negligent. Radebe is managed by Livingstone Management Group.Tweet
this pisses me off a lot.
Not because I wanted the Sharks to waste money on a player with chronic injuries, but simply because I wanted all parties to work together to find a way forward for this kid. Inny is wickedly skilful and surely there must be a use for him – even if it’s turning him into a skills coach for the juniors while he recovers or seeks further medical advice.
Now he’s just one more (black) player who’s fallen through the cracks.
I feel for him, his really good, criticised unnecessarily for poor performances at fullback when his a bloody good fh, hope he finds a team. he should really have discussed it with the sharks and ten gotten a pre-contract agreement with lions that didn’t require a fitness test.
his too good not to be playing somewhere
Hopefully the Lions will pull him into their Wits/UJ programme and work on his recovery.
Problem is, sometimes players recover and become a valuable player, like Mapoe, but it could just as easily be like Stokkies Hanekom
#faceplant
Shame men…I really feel for the guy…
Good luck, Inny. I hope this story has a happy ending…