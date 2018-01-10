Mapimpi puts speculation to bed

I guess it’s a bit of a symptom of the silly season (otherwise known as the boring, no-rugby season) that unsubstantiated rumours tend to become pseudo-fact and continue to waft through the ether long after their sell-by date has come and gone.

Just such a silly rumour emerged over December, with “sources in Bloemfontein” indicating Makazole Mapimpi “might be changing his mind” about his decision to join the Sharks. I cannot quite convey just how much contempt I have for this style of reporting, but hey, I guess hits is hits, after all. Needless to say, a thousand braai-side conversations over the summer would now have focused precisely on Mapimpi’s supposed cold feet and the nefarious but oh-so-cunning loophole that may be exploited to allow him to remain with the Cheetahs. Or something.

Anyway – SA Rugby Magazine, bless them, have today managed to undo some of the damage by confirming with the player that he will indeed be reporting for Sharks duty after this weekend’s Pro14 match between the Cheetahs and his previous previous side, the Kings. This confirmation strengthens the Sharks’ own assurance, issued some weeks ago, that there is quite simply no substance whatsoever to any alternative version of the truth.

You really couldn’t make this story up. Although wait – I guess somebody did.