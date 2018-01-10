Mapimpi puts speculation to bed

I guess it’s a bit of a symptom of the silly season (otherwise known as the boring, no-rugby season) that unsubstantiated rumours tend to become pseudo-fact and continue to waft through the ether long after their sell-by date has come and gone.
Just such a silly rumour emerged over December, with “sources in Bloemfontein” indicating Makazole Mapimpi “might be changing his mind” about his decision to join the Sharks. I cannot quite convey just how much contempt I have for this style of reporting, but hey, I guess hits is hits, after all. Needless to say, a thousand braai-side conversations over the summer would now have focused precisely on Mapimpi’s supposed cold feet and the nefarious but oh-so-cunning loophole that may be exploited to allow him to remain with the Cheetahs. Or something.
Anyway – SA Rugby Magazine, bless them, have today managed to undo some of the damage by confirming with the player that he will indeed be reporting for Sharks duty after this weekend’s Pro14 match between the Cheetahs and his previous previous side, the Kings. This confirmation strengthens the Sharks’ own assurance, issued some weeks ago, that there is quite simply no substance whatsoever to any alternative version of the truth.
You really couldn’t make this story up. Although wait – I guess somebody did.Tweet
I went and read the article, and no where was it stated as fact, that the winger was staying in Bloem. It said that the Cheetahs were mum on the matter, but that the player was happy in Bloem, according to sources. Yes, it is just silly season speculation, but not pseudo-facts. Ultimately readers can read between the lines.
@KingCheetah (Comment 1) : can they now? In my experience the general media-consuming rugby patron is a lot less discerning than you think
with him signing with us….. any news about mvovo still in the mix or going somewhere else?
@Darius de Lange (Comment 3) : Sharks admin staff are still on leave for a week. Rather vexing!
Glad it’s sorted, all this talk of people getting out of contracts isn’t always the healthiest thing.
@Darius de Lange (Comment 3) : I’m pretty sure he’s coming back.
so it’s widely reported that Lwazi is coming back – my only concern is that I haven’t seen a contract renewal announced
ok – end of speculation. Lwazi has signed an extension. Awaiting further details
@robdylan (Comment 10) : Awesome
@vanmartin (Comment 11) : Lwazi is with us until 2019. Probably safe to assume that he will again be in Japan for CC season this year, however.
@robdylan (Comment 12) : I don’t mind that at all, it gives new talent some opportunity… But relieved that he is still with us quality player and in my honest opinion pretty underrated, especially on international(Springbok) level
Ah, excellent…on both counts!
@DuToit04 (Comment 13) : I’m keen to see a full campaign with Lwazi at 15, TBH
@robdylan (Comment 15) : I still worry about his kicking but I guess we could have one of our wings or 12 help ease that burden.
@robdylan (Comment 2) : Also true I guess
@robdylan (Comment 8) : Ginger Ninja, my favourite player for the bok 8thman berth.
I personally can’t stand SA Rugby Magazine and their race baiting articles, neither do I trust anything they say. Stoked to have Mapimpi, looking forward to a much improved backline this year!
@KingCheetah (Comment 17) : you know me, though. I write for my audience – I’d be crazy not to
RDP’s seletion of the back 3 is going to be very interesting. Also really think Schreduer could push for a Bok starting berth coming the June games vs England
We’re more than covered in the back 3, should hopefully mean rotation to keep the guys fresh and hungry. Hopefully.
@robdylan (Comment 15) : I agree Rob, I reckon the Sharks backline kind of picks itself now that all is confirmed.
15 Mvovo
14 Mapimpi/Van Wyk
13 Am
12 Andre
11 Nkosi
10 Rob Jnr
09 Schreuder
reserves 21 Wright, 22 Bosch, van wyk/Mapimpi
Then you have a huge amount of reserves so rotation far easier this year, specially at center.
Forwards is a little more difficult specially tight head and 4 lock, Loose forwards are in a good position depth wise but i still would have liked a solid fetcher in our squad,
Coenie is a huge loss for us….
@robdylan (Comment 20) : I forgot to mention i see the ex Argie hooker that plays for us was visiting at the Sharks recently, he has his son or nephew there who is now in the academy, not sure the position the kid plays but he is quite big.
Too bad we can’t get Trump …but I hear he only plays loose head….
@sharks_lover (Comment 25) : Mendez?
@robdylan (Comment 27) : Yes, it was on Sharks TV program.
https://www.facebook.com/TheSharks/videos/1961140717249037/ this is the link.
@sharks_lover (Comment 23) : I’m in general agreement, but would rather see Louw on the bench rather than another wing (Van Wyk/Mapimpi). Mvovo and Am can both cover wing, and Bosch covers FB. With your bench, we may be in trouble if one of our centers goes down in the match.
@Dancing Bear (Comment 29) : Or Blewett who covers center and wing.
@Dancing Bear (Comment 29) : I agree but the argument can be that Van Wyk also covers 13 and wing and maybe even 15 lol fact is the depth is now better and the coach can rotate with confidence.
I recon we only need 1 more good 10 in case of injuries, other positions well covered. Forwards 3 and 2 worrying,
@robdylan (Comment 12) : awesome news!!! Thanks for once again getting the facts for us!!!