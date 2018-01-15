Sharks confirm warm ups

The Sharks are back in full swing training-wise, having reconvened last Sunday after their Christmas break.
Today, the Sharks PR department has confirmed two warm-up games ahead of Super Rugby – these are as follows:
27th January – Vodacom Bulls vs. Cell C Sharks (Polokwane)
3rd February – Cell C Sharks vs. Racing 92 (Hong Kong) Natixis Cup
The Super Rugby squad will be finalised and announced early in Feb.Tweet
Will these games be televised? Would love to see Sharks vs Racing
@boertjie101 (Comment 1) : I’m not sure. Typically decisions to televise warm-ups are made very very late.
@robdylan (Comment 2) : Thanks, do you reckon we’ll get to see Lambie in action?
@boertjie101 (Comment 3) : If he’s fit I’m sure they’ll play him!
So again no warm up game in Welkom!?!?!?
@boertjie101 (Comment 1) : Not as likely as we might think…Racing played Munster yesterday with no Lambie starting or on the bench…also, Dan Carter nearing playing fitness
@SeanJeff (Comment 6) : About two weeks ago Lambie went off with concussion 5 minutes into the game against Oyonnax
@Baylion (Comment 7) : Geez that guy must be the unluckiest man alive.
@Baylion (Comment 7) : @Quintin (Comment 8) : if that’s true then I really think it’s time for him to retire!!! He’s still young and personally I think the risk of permanent brain damage is now becoming a real concern!