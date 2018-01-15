robdylan

Sharks confirm warm ups


Written by Rob Otto (robdylan)

Posted in :Original Content, Sharks, Super Rugby on 15 Jan 2018 at 13:06
Tagged with : , , ,

The Sharks are back in full swing training-wise, having reconvened last Sunday after their Christmas break.

Today, the Sharks PR department has confirmed two warm-up games ahead of Super Rugby – these are as follows:

27th January – Vodacom Bulls vs. Cell C Sharks (Polokwane)
3rd February – Cell C Sharks vs. Racing 92 (Hong Kong) Natixis Cup

The Super Rugby squad will be finalised and announced early in Feb.



9 Comments

  • Will these games be televised? Would love to see Sharks vs Racing

    • Comment 1, posted at 15.01.18 13:08:58 by boertjie101 Reply
    Under 21 player
    		 

  • @boertjie101 (Comment 1) : I’m not sure. Typically decisions to televise warm-ups are made very very late.

    • Comment 2, posted at 15.01.18 13:14:09 by robdylan Reply
    Competition Winner Administrator
    robdylanHead Coach
    		 

  • @robdylan (Comment 2) : Thanks, do you reckon we’ll get to see Lambie in action?

    • Comment 3, posted at 15.01.18 13:27:08 by boertjie101 Reply

    Under 21 player
    		 

  • @boertjie101 (Comment 3) : If he’s fit I’m sure they’ll play him!

    • Comment 4, posted at 15.01.18 14:12:52 by Dragnipur Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    DragnipurSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • So again no warm up game in Welkom!?!?!? :smile:

    • Comment 5, posted at 15.01.18 15:48:38 by JD Reply
    Friend of SharksworldCompetition Winner Author
    JDAssistant coach
    		 

  • @boertjie101 (Comment 1) : Not as likely as we might think…Racing played Munster yesterday with no Lambie starting or on the bench…also, Dan Carter nearing playing fitness

    • Comment 6, posted at 15.01.18 15:56:14 by SeanJeff Reply

    SeanJeffSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @SeanJeff (Comment 6) : About two weeks ago Lambie went off with concussion 5 minutes into the game against Oyonnax

    • Comment 7, posted at 15.01.18 18:07:40 by Baylion Reply

    BaylionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @Baylion (Comment 7) : Geez that guy must be the unluckiest man alive.

    • Comment 8, posted at 15.01.18 18:31:08 by Quintin Reply

    QuintinSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @Baylion (Comment 7) : @Quintin (Comment 8) : if that’s true then I really think it’s time for him to retire!!! He’s still young and personally I think the risk of permanent brain damage is now becoming a real concern!

    • Comment 9, posted at 15.01.18 18:37:16 by JD Reply
    Friend of SharksworldCompetition Winner Author
    JDAssistant coach
    		 

Add Comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.