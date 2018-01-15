Sharks confirm warm ups

The Sharks are back in full swing training-wise, having reconvened last Sunday after their Christmas break.

Today, the Sharks PR department has confirmed two warm-up games ahead of Super Rugby – these are as follows:

27th January – Vodacom Bulls vs. Cell C Sharks (Polokwane)

3rd February – Cell C Sharks vs. Racing 92 (Hong Kong) Natixis Cup

The Super Rugby squad will be finalised and announced early in Feb.