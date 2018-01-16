Pat takes another knock

In news that is as bad as it is predictable, Pat Lambie seems to have suffered a fresh concussion setback just a few months into his contract with Racing Metro in Paris.
Lambie lasted just 5 minutes of his side’s match against fellow French team Oyonnax on 30 December last year; the flyhalf appeared to take a knee to the head when making a tackle and was helped groggily from the field a minute later after considerable on-field attention. No news has been forthcoming regarding the nature or severity of the injury, but Lambie has not played since the incident and given his history of head injuries, there’s simply no way this one can be seen as routine or not serious.
I was clear at the time that I thought Lambie was taking a reckless gamble with his long-term health in moving to France when he should rather have retired and focused on cricket (or something else entirely). I take no particular pleasure in re-iterating that call now.
Get well, Pat. Do the right thing. It's time.
Not good….
agree. coaching role at the sharks for the young backs will do him well..
So sad to see one of the leading talents of a generation being so badly mismanaged and misguided.
It was clear to so many knowledgeable rugby people that that vicious hit he took from Stander in the Irish test was career ending.
His advisers and managers have been gambling with that kid’s life every time he has subsequently gone onto the field.Every hit is accumulative ,what are they waiting for before they call time up on his career.
His parents should override who ever is advising him to continue and call it, before he is permanently damaged
Pat is young enough, and marketable enough to continue his career off the field.take a leaf out of Bobby Skinstadt’s book there are so many opportunities for a charismatic guy like Pat.
Very tough but hopefully he chooses health over wealth. Just a pity as by all accunts he was playing well there.
@The hound (Comment 3) : agree Hound. And Happy New Year
I’m so sad to hear this news and I hope that Pat looks at retirement now. It would be a tragedy to see such a fantastic guy suffer some form of brain damage because he kept playing. I’m sure he can stay in the game by coaching in some capacity.
My brother was faced with the same thing as a 20 year-old after three serious concussions…I’ll say to Pat what I said to him: We love you, buddy. We’ll stand by you no matter what, but we want what’s best for you. So call it a day…and let’s have a beer together at King’s Park when we watch others play…
All the best, Pat!
One thing is certain. That’s where this guys heart lies. Not many with such a great love of the game.
sounds like he may have cracked a cheekbone. Nobody is saying anything re another concussion at this stage. If he does suffer another concussion now it’s an immediate 12 months out of the game
@robdylan (Comment 9) : If he cracked a cheekbone pretty sure he got his noggin rattled pretty badly.