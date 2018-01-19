Mid-March return for du Preez

The Sharks have confirmed some injury news ahead of the new Super Rugby season, with Springbok loose forward Jean-Luc du Preez set to miss the early part of the season due to the ankle fracture sustained during October’s Currie Cup Final.

The injury cost du Preez his place in the Springbok end of season tour party – perhaps somewhat ironically creating the space needed for twin brother Daniel to earn a handful of caps. According to the Sharks, Jean-Luc’s recovery is progressing but he certainly won’t be fit in time for the season opener later next month. It’s currently expected he’ll return to action in time for the Sharks’ Antipodean tour, which starts with a game against the Brumbies on 17 March.

The Sharks also confirmed the bad news that Coenie Oosthuizen’s knee injury will keep him out for nearly 9 months, meaning no Super Rugby action whatsoever this year.

Stephan Lewies has returned from Japan and is somehow, rather miraculously, “in the best shape of his life” whilst also carrying a hip injury. It’s not expected that the injury will keep him out of action for long, though. Also due back this weekend are Lwazi Mvovo and Philip van der Walt, while Andre Esterhuizen still has a week or two of Japanese commitments.

Makezole Mapimpi will also join the squad on Monday.