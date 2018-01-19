Mid-March return for du Preez

The Sharks have confirmed some injury news ahead of the new Super Rugby season, with Springbok loose forward Jean-Luc du Preez set to miss the early part of the season due to the ankle fracture sustained during October’s Currie Cup Final.
The injury cost du Preez his place in the Springbok end of season tour party – perhaps somewhat ironically creating the space needed for twin brother Daniel to earn a handful of caps. According to the Sharks, Jean-Luc’s recovery is progressing but he certainly won’t be fit in time for the season opener later next month. It’s currently expected he’ll return to action in time for the Sharks’ Antipodean tour, which starts with a game against the Brumbies on 17 March.
The Sharks also confirmed the bad news that Coenie Oosthuizen’s knee injury will keep him out for nearly 9 months, meaning no Super Rugby action whatsoever this year.
Stephan Lewies has returned from Japan and is somehow, rather miraculously, “in the best shape of his life” whilst also carrying a hip injury. It’s not expected that the injury will keep him out of action for long, though. Also due back this weekend are Lwazi Mvovo and Philip van der Walt, while Andre Esterhuizen still has a week or two of Japanese commitments.
Makezole Mapimpi will also join the squad on Monday.
Any chance the returning Japanese contingent will be rested for the warm-up games and perhaps even the start of the season proper?
So if I’m correct we have four players coming back from Japan. The can easily be eased into SR action as we have enough quality players to cover for them. Dan for Phillip, Bosch/Mampimpi/Zass for Mvovo, AM for Esterhuizen and I forgot the name of that lock that we got last year from the Kings who can cover for Lewies
@KingRiaan (Comment 2) : Tyler Paul and Mara Louw for Lewies and Esterhuizen.
Does anyone know when Ward will be ready? We really have a healthy backline squad with really good competition across the board. Just 6 and 3 that really worries me in the pack
@Kabouter (Comment 3) : Yes thats the guy and I forgot about Louw, he really impressed me during the CC
@Kabouter (Comment 3) : Ward is fit
Bleak about Coenie, but we all kinda knew his season was shot. Such a damn pity.
Big Jean-Luc needs the time to recover, we will miss his presence but we have a great squad – and that is something I want to see this year is a squad – and the players being managed well so that rotation without disruption is something we master.
The returning Japanese players will need to hit the ground running, but will no doubt fit in seamlessly.
Do we think Van der Walt is our skipper this season, or due to the rise and rise of the Dup twins we see a new skipper
(or maybe squad skips depending match day team chosen) ?
@Richard (Comment 6) : um, why would Ruan Botha not be captain?
With the type of rugby JL DuPreez plays he will be prone to injury come the end of a year especially if he has played a lot of games. Lets hope they get him fully fit before returning, dont want him to go the same injury wise as Willem Alberts.
@Richard (Comment 6) : Struggling to think of a good reason for Ruan Botha to not continue in that role?
@vanmartin (Comment 9) : @robdylan (Comment 7) : Yup, Botha has my vote…
@SheldonK (Comment 8) : I really want to see Jacques Vermeulen get a good few games under his belt in Super Rugby. Might be a blessing in disguise, this.
@vanmartin (Comment 9) : Yeah he was Currie Cup Skip, think he will crack the Super nod?
@robdylan (Comment 7) : Yeah I hope he cracks the nod, but assumed he was Currie Cup skip, and maybe not Super skip. And also, I totally forgot Ruan for a second,
@robdylan (Comment 11) : Highly rate Vermeulen, and hope to see Tera grab his chances this season, I had high hopes for Tera, still think he is a very special player.
What is a hop injury?
@Bump (Comment 15) : Its when you injure your hop – common amongst beer drinkers.
@Bump (Comment 15) : ja ja….
@robdylan (Comment 11) : I would very much agree, also like what ive seen.
@Richard (Comment 12) : I think he stands a fair chance. Liked what I saw in the CC.
@robdylan (Comment 7) : Ruan was a good skipper during CC, the longer he is captain the better he will get.
Nice little shit sandwich Rob. Except the part about Lewies should be in the middle.
@coolfusion (Comment 21) : In our case the good stuff is sandwiched in the middle of the shit.
@Bump (Comment 15) : It’s quite common in the rabbit world actually.
@Richard (Comment 16) : Related somehow to aggravated drinking arm tendonitis?
@coolfusion (Comment 24) : Yeah when the tendonitis gets infected – nasty stuff man.
@coolfusion (Comment 22) : what good stuff?
“For the first time in my two years here. we have a squad where there won’t be any complacency because there is so much competition in the team – which is what you want. Everyone is going to have to work hard to get into the starting line-up. BUT it’s a long season and we’re going to have to carefully consider how we give everyone an opportunity to play. Our success will hinge on using the squad effectively.” Rob Du Preez
@Richard (Comment 27) : Saw that…liked it. Now to see that it is done and not just said…
Sorry to hear about Coenie but must say glad to hear the rest (except JLdP) should be ok and fit for the new season!
@Richard (Comment 27) : Probably the best thing I’ve read this week and I read a lot. I like how he’s thinking and what he’s saying, lets just hope he sticks to it and doesn’t revert when things don’t go as planned, same can be said about the game plans. Overall I’m positive about what is happening at the Sharks with new players and coaches coming in. It shows we have the intent of competing with the best and we are not afraid to shake things up. Teichmans work no doubt.
@robdylan (Comment 26) : You have the bad stuff Jean luc ankle then the good stuff Lewies actually in better shape than when he went and then the bad stuff again coenie laid off for long. Kind of like a reverse shit sandwich. .no?
@coolfusion (Comment 31) : oh right. Even though Lewies has a hop injury
@robdylan (Comment 32) : That doesn’t sound serious. Some effervescent tabs lots of water…problem solved.
@coolfusion (Comment 33) : Or is a more of a twelve steps problem?
@coolfusion (Comment 31) : Thinking the Lewies comment by Rob was somewhat sarcastic. So he won’t be out for long, but how long?
@Dancing Bear (Comment 35) : you know me very well by now…. what, 13 years on?
@Dancing Bear (Comment 35) : I got the sarcasm. Just adding to the flames…..