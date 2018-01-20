Stormers to face Eagles in George

The DHL Stormers will face the SWD Eagles in a pre-season warm-up match ahead of their 2018 Super Rugby campaign at Outeniqua Park in George later this afternoon.
The game starts at 3pm.
SWD Eagles:
15 Leighton Eksteen 14 Marlo Weich 13 Kirsten Heyns 12 Tyler Fisher 11 Adi Jacobs 10 Robbie Petzer (v/c) 9 Dillin Snel 8 Fabian Booysen 7 Freginald Africa 6 Janneman Stander (C) 5 Cornell Hess 4 Wiehan Hay 3 Basil Short 2 Jacques Vermaak 1 Teunis Nieuwoudt
Reserves:
16 Reinhardt Stears 17 Lux Koza 18 Vuks Sofisa 19 Ruben Schoeman 20 Anton Smit 21 Wayne Wilschut 21 Johan Steyn 22 Aiden Joseph 23 Divan Nel 24 Lyle Delo 25 Christo du Plessis 26 Francois Kemp 27 Logon Vorster 28 Ganfried May 29 Kyle Hans 30 Brad Wanies 31 Denver Prins
DHL Stormers:
15 Sergeal Petersen 14 Raymond Rhule 13 Sarel Marais 12 Damian De Allende 11 Sihle Njezula 10 George Whitehead 9 Paul De Wet 8 Juarno Augustus 7 Jacobus Wiese 6 Stephan De Wit 5 Christopher Van Zyl 4 Salmaan Moerat 3 Carlu Sadie 2 Chad Solomon 1 Alistair Vermaak
Reserves:
16 Dean Muir 17 Jakobus Janse Van Rensburg 18 Caylib Oosthuizen 19 Ruben De Villiers 20 Eduard Zandberg 21 Luke Stringer 22 Jacobus Van Dyk 23 Herschelle Jantjies 24 Joshua Stander 25 Christian Ambadiang 26 Rikus Pretorius 27 Daniel Kriel 28 Ramone Samuels 29 Wikus Groenewald 30 Abraham (Jaco) Coetzee
Anyone keen for updates
Must be still working with combinations – no usual guys like Vermaak, Carr, Kolisi …
@pierre_mackie (Comment 1) : Yes please
@Julesgr8ter (Comment 2) : they all here but not playing
Game is underway
SP Marais over for the first try
Converted by George Whitehead, 7 – 0
STO up 14 – 0, doing most of the playing, SWD with very little ball atm
SP playing 13, looks like he bulked up slightly, will have plenty attacking options with Rhule and peterson outside him
Whitehead interceps to score under sticks, converts his own try to lead 21 – 0 with out 15mins remaining in first half
Try no4 Jacobus Wiese, Whitehead converts, 28 – 0
Augustus with try no5, Whitehead converts 35 – 0
Halftime: SWD 0 – 35 Stormers
Rhule scores SP converts 42 – 0
Runaway try from the kick-off, Augustus scores his 2nd SP converts 49 – 0
DeAllende scores SP converts 56 – 0
Jacobus van Dyk scores SP converts 63 – 0 with another 20 or so mins to follow
Phew, other than a bit of game time, one wonders what this achieves? !
Character building for the Eagles, jokes
Herchelle Jantjies scores Joshua Stander converts 70 – 0
Fulltime SWD 0 – 77 Stormers (11tries, 11con)
@pierre_mackie (Comment 21) : thanks for updates but game sounds a bit pointless (especially for SWD ). Not sure how much a coach can get from such a game!?
@JD (Comment 22) : Yeah agreed. What does the SWD coach say to his team afterwards? What did we learn today? F*ckall except the fact that they lost by 77 points and go home feeling like shit.
Exact opposite goes for Fleck, except that it’s still all pointless.
@pierre_mackie (Comment 21) : Thanks for the updates none the less Can’t wait until our boys start playing again!