Stormers to face Eagles in George


Written by Pierre McLeod (pierre_mackie)

Posted in :Original Content, Stormers, Super Rugby on 20 Jan 2018 at 12:43
The DHL Stormers will face the SWD Eagles in a pre-season warm-up match ahead of their 2018 Super Rugby campaign at Outeniqua Park in George later this afternoon.

The game starts at 3pm.

SWD Eagles:

15 Leighton Eksteen 14 Marlo Weich 13 Kirsten Heyns 12 Tyler Fisher 11 Adi Jacobs 10 Robbie Petzer (v/c) 9 Dillin Snel 8 Fabian Booysen 7 Freginald Africa 6 Janneman Stander (C) 5 Cornell Hess 4 Wiehan Hay 3 Basil Short 2 Jacques Vermaak 1 Teunis Nieuwoudt

Reserves:

16 Reinhardt Stears 17 Lux Koza 18 Vuks Sofisa 19 Ruben Schoeman 20 Anton Smit 21 Wayne Wilschut 21 Johan Steyn 22 Aiden Joseph 23 Divan Nel 24 Lyle Delo 25 Christo du Plessis 26 Francois Kemp 27 Logon Vorster 28 Ganfried May 29 Kyle Hans 30 Brad Wanies 31 Denver Prins

DHL Stormers:

15 Sergeal Petersen 14 Raymond Rhule 13 Sarel Marais 12 Damian De Allende 11 Sihle Njezula 10 George Whitehead 9 Paul De Wet 8 Juarno Augustus 7 Jacobus Wiese 6 Stephan De Wit 5 Christopher Van Zyl 4 Salmaan Moerat 3 Carlu Sadie 2 Chad Solomon 1 Alistair Vermaak

Reserves:

16 Dean Muir 17 Jakobus Janse Van Rensburg 18 Caylib Oosthuizen 19 Ruben De Villiers 20 Eduard Zandberg 21 Luke Stringer 22 Jacobus Van Dyk 23 Herschelle Jantjies 24 Joshua Stander 25 Christian Ambadiang 26 Rikus Pretorius 27 Daniel Kriel 28 Ramone Samuels 29 Wikus Groenewald 30 Abraham (Jaco) Coetzee



24 Comments

  • Anyone keen for updates :lol:

    Comment 1, posted at 20.01.18 14:43:07 by pierre_mackie
    
    
    		 

  • Must be still working with combinations – no usual guys like Vermaak, Carr, Kolisi …

    Comment 2, posted at 20.01.18 14:43:20 by Julesgr8ter
    
    
    		 

  • @pierre_mackie (Comment 1) : Yes please

    Comment 3, posted at 20.01.18 14:44:51 by Julesgr8ter
    
    
    		 

  • @Julesgr8ter (Comment 2) : they all here but not playing

    Comment 4, posted at 20.01.18 14:54:47 by pierre_mackie
    
    
    		 

  • Game is underway

    Comment 5, posted at 20.01.18 15:05:03 by pierre_mackie
    
    
    		 

  • SP Marais over for the first try

    Comment 6, posted at 20.01.18 15:08:56 by pierre_mackie
    
    
    		 

  • Converted by George Whitehead, 7 – 0

    Comment 7, posted at 20.01.18 15:09:41 by pierre_mackie
    
    
    		 

  • STO up 14 – 0, doing most of the playing, SWD with very little ball atm

    Comment 8, posted at 20.01.18 15:17:48 by pierre_mackie
    
    
    		 

  • SP playing 13, looks like he bulked up slightly, will have plenty attacking options with Rhule and peterson outside him

    Comment 9, posted at 20.01.18 15:24:56 by pierre_mackie
    
    
    		 

  • Whitehead interceps to score under sticks, converts his own try to lead 21 – 0 with out 15mins remaining in first half

    Comment 10, posted at 20.01.18 15:30:53 by pierre_mackie
    
    
    		 

  • Try no4 Jacobus Wiese, Whitehead converts, 28 – 0

    Comment 11, posted at 20.01.18 15:33:36 by pierre_mackie
    
    
    		 

  • Augustus with try no5, Whitehead converts 35 – 0

    Comment 12, posted at 20.01.18 15:43:34 by pierre_mackie
    
    
    		 

  • Halftime: SWD 0 – 35 Stormers

    Comment 13, posted at 20.01.18 15:50:27 by pierre_mackie
    
    
    		 

  • Rhule scores SP converts 42 – 0

    Comment 14, posted at 20.01.18 16:04:32 by pierre_mackie
    
    
    		 

  • Runaway try from the kick-off, Augustus scores his 2nd SP converts 49 – 0

    Comment 15, posted at 20.01.18 16:05:49 by pierre_mackie
    
    
    		 

  • DeAllende scores SP converts 56 – 0

    Comment 16, posted at 20.01.18 16:08:52 by pierre_mackie
    
    
    		 

  • Jacobus van Dyk scores SP converts 63 – 0 with another 20 or so mins to follow

    Comment 17, posted at 20.01.18 16:12:24 by pierre_mackie
    
    
    		 

  • Phew, other than a bit of game time, one wonders what this achieves? !

    Comment 18, posted at 20.01.18 16:21:20 by Julesgr8ter
    
    
    		 

  • Character building for the Eagles, jokes

    Comment 19, posted at 20.01.18 16:22:57 by pierre_mackie
    
    
    		 

  • Herchelle Jantjies scores Joshua Stander converts 70 – 0

    Comment 20, posted at 20.01.18 16:31:50 by pierre_mackie
    
    
    		 

  • Fulltime SWD 0 – 77 Stormers (11tries, 11con)

    Comment 21, posted at 20.01.18 17:02:38 by pierre_mackie
    
    
    		 

  • @pierre_mackie (Comment 21) : thanks for updates but game sounds a bit pointless (especially for SWD ;-) ). Not sure how much a coach can get from such a game!?

    Comment 22, posted at 20.01.18 20:36:02 by JD
    
    
    		 

  • @JD (Comment 22) : Yeah agreed. What does the SWD coach say to his team afterwards? What did we learn today? F*ckall except the fact that they lost by 77 points and go home feeling like shit.

    Exact opposite goes for Fleck, except that it’s still all pointless.

    Comment 23, posted at 20.01.18 20:54:53 by Quintin

    
    		 

  • @pierre_mackie (Comment 21) : Thanks for the updates none the less :lol: Can’t wait until our boys start playing again!

    Comment 24, posted at 20.01.18 20:58:01 by Quintin

    
    		 

