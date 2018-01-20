Stormers to face Eagles in George

The DHL Stormers will face the SWD Eagles in a pre-season warm-up match ahead of their 2018 Super Rugby campaign at Outeniqua Park in George later this afternoon.

The game starts at 3pm.

SWD Eagles:

15 Leighton Eksteen 14 Marlo Weich 13 Kirsten Heyns 12 Tyler Fisher 11 Adi Jacobs 10 Robbie Petzer (v/c) 9 Dillin Snel 8 Fabian Booysen 7 Freginald Africa 6 Janneman Stander (C) 5 Cornell Hess 4 Wiehan Hay 3 Basil Short 2 Jacques Vermaak 1 Teunis Nieuwoudt

Reserves:

16 Reinhardt Stears 17 Lux Koza 18 Vuks Sofisa 19 Ruben Schoeman 20 Anton Smit 21 Wayne Wilschut 21 Johan Steyn 22 Aiden Joseph 23 Divan Nel 24 Lyle Delo 25 Christo du Plessis 26 Francois Kemp 27 Logon Vorster 28 Ganfried May 29 Kyle Hans 30 Brad Wanies 31 Denver Prins

DHL Stormers:

15 Sergeal Petersen 14 Raymond Rhule 13 Sarel Marais 12 Damian De Allende 11 Sihle Njezula 10 George Whitehead 9 Paul De Wet 8 Juarno Augustus 7 Jacobus Wiese 6 Stephan De Wit 5 Christopher Van Zyl 4 Salmaan Moerat 3 Carlu Sadie 2 Chad Solomon 1 Alistair Vermaak

Reserves:

16 Dean Muir 17 Jakobus Janse Van Rensburg 18 Caylib Oosthuizen 19 Ruben De Villiers 20 Eduard Zandberg 21 Luke Stringer 22 Jacobus Van Dyk 23 Herschelle Jantjies 24 Joshua Stander 25 Christian Ambadiang 26 Rikus Pretorius 27 Daniel Kriel 28 Ramone Samuels 29 Wikus Groenewald 30 Abraham (Jaco) Coetzee