Sharks stick with Botha for 2018

Sharks head coach Robert du Preez has shown faith in Ruan Botha – who did a superb job leading the side in Currie Cup last year – and named the big lock as captain of the 45-man Super Rugby squad announced earlier today.

Comprising 25 forwards and 20 backs, including 11 capped Springboks, the squad has a familiar look to it, with good continuity from from 2018 and only a handful of players coming in for the first time – these include newly-acquired backline signings Robert du Preez Junior, Makezole Mapimpi and Leolin Zas. A number of young players have made the step up as well – including the likes of utility bak Courtney Winnaar, scrumhalf Grant Williams and prop Khuta Mchunu.

Coenie Oosthuizen has been named in the squad – presumably just in case he makes a miraculous recovery in time to perhaps play in a knock-out game or two later in the season. It is, however, unlikely that he’ll feature, with du Preez dropping the additional bombshell that Thomas du Toit will only play at tighthead this year.

Here is the 2018 Super Rugby squad:

Props: Coenie Oosthuizen, Beast Mtawarira, Mzamo Majola, Juan Schoeman, Khuta Mchunu, Ross Geldenhuys, John-Hubert Meyer, Thomas du Toit

Hookers: Chiliboy Ralepelle, Akker van der Merwe, Franco Marais, Kerron van Vuuren

Locks: Ruan Botha, Gideon Koegelenberg, Stephan Lewies, Tyler Paul, Hyron Andrews, Jean Droste

Loose Forwards: Daniel du Preez, Jean-Luc du Preez, Keegan Daniel, Philip van der Walt, Tera Mtembu, Wian Vosloo, Jacques Vermeulen

Scrumhalves: Louis Schreuder, Cameron Wright, Michael Claassens, Grant Williams

Flyhalves: Robert du Preez, Curwin Bosch, Garth April

Centres: Marius Louw, Jeremy Ward, Andre Esterhuizen, Luhanyo Am, Tristan Blewett, Johan Deysel

Wings: Leolin Zas, Sbusiso Nkosi, Kobus van Wyk, Makezole Mapimpi

Fullbacks: Lwazi Mvovo, Courtney Winnaar, Rhyno Smith