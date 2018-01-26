Mix and match Sharks for Polokwane

Robert du Preez has named a 32 man squad for Saturday’s Super Rugby warm-up match against the Bulls in Polokwane. The coach has selected two full starting line ups and will thus change the entire team at half time.

Ruan Botha leads the first half outfit, joined by Hyron Andrews in the second row. Thomas du Toit is at tighthead, with Akker van der Merwe and Juan Schoeman completing the front row. A big back row sees Jacques Vermeulen picked at openside, with Tyler Paul at 7 and Keegan Daniel at number 8.

Young halfbacks Cam Wright and Curwin Bosch will spearhead a backline that sees Jeremy Ward and Luk Am in midfield. Sbu Nkosi and Kobus van Wyk are at wing and Lwazi Mvovo in number 15.

Franco Marais captains in the second half with Mzamo Majola and Johnny Meyer on either side. Gideon Koegelenberg joins Stephan Lewies at lock, with Philip van der Walt, Wian Vosloo and Tera Mtembu the loose forwards.

Louis Schreuder and Robert du Preez junior are the halfbacks, with Marra Louw and Tristan Blewett a young centre pairing. Courtney Winnaar is at left wing, with Makezole Mapimpi in the right. Garth April completes the line up.

Chiliboy Ralepelle and Khuta Mchunu travel as squad reserves, but of Beast Mtawarira, Dan du Preez, André Esterhuizen, Leolin Zas and Michael Claassens, there is no sign at the moment.

Sharks: 15 Lwazi Mvovo, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Jeremy Ward, 11 Sbusiso Nkosi, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Cameron Wright, 8 Keegan Daniel, 7 Tyler Paul, 6 Jacques Vermeulen, 5 Ruan Botha (captain), 4 Hyron Andrews, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Akker van der Merwe, 1 Juan Schoeman

15 Garth April, 14 Makezole Mapimpi, 13 Tristan Blewett, 12 Marius Louw, 11 Courtney Winnaar, 10 Robert du Preez, 9 Louis Schreuder, 8 Tera Mtembu, 7 Wian Vosloo, 6 Philip van der Walt, 5 Stephan Lewies, 4 Gideon Koegelenberg, 3 John-Hubert Meyer, 2 Franco Marais (captain), 1 Mzamo Majola

Reserves: Khuta Mchunu, Chiliboy Ralepelle