Sharks clarify Ben10 situation

The Sharks have let me know that flyhalf Benhard Janse van Rensburg has joined the Southern Kings on loan for the duration of the Pro14 competition.
The young pivot remains contracted to the Sharks, but is unlikely to feature in Super Rugby this season having not been named in the 45-man squad or the competition. The Sharks would presumably retain the right to recall him from PE in the case of injury to any of their other flyhalves.
Janse van Rensburg already has a handful of Pro14 caps for the Kings and will use the opportunity to improve through game time and exposure unlikely to be afforded to him in Super Rugby.Tweet
Seems sensible…all the best, sir!
I appreciate that we send some of our lads to The Kings, gives them much-needed game time, and helps The Kings with their stock. On this note, though still think we should never have let Sbura Sithole go, we should have worked with him better, we recruit Zas, but let Sbura go – oh the world of rugby contracting.
@Richard (Comment 2) : The Sharks gave Sithole so many opportunities, and other than the short patch under White, he never performed consistently. It was time for the Sharks to move on without him, and he needed to get into a different environment if he is to have any chance at success. No I think the Sithole move was good for both the Sharks and Sithole. I wish him the best and hope he succeeds there, I always liked him.
This seems like one if those temp arrangements that could turn into permanent. He may yet improve with enough game time and then be head hunted by kings and or stormers who are both short on good stock. Just a question what happened to Lionel Cronje?