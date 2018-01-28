Sharks take the early spoils

Robert du Preez’s Sharks squad enjoyed a good early-season hit-out against the Bulls in Polokwane yesterday, banking on a strong second-half showing to emerge 31-14 victors in a scrappy game.

While details coming out of the untelevised game are sparse, the impression seems to be that the Sharks were certainly the stronger of two rather disjointed (albeit very enthusiastic) sides. It’s perhaps a little unfair to compare “apples with apples” in this game, however, given that the Bulls fielded much the same side throughout, whilst the Sharks brought on a completely fresh 15 at half time.

The sides shared the first-half spoils, with scrumhalf Cameron Wright scoring the first try about half an hour in (and Curwin Bosch converting). Manie Libbock evened things up on the stroke of half time, dotting down and converting his own effort to ensure a 7-all scoreline.

The second period belonged to the Sharks, with new signing Makezole Mapimpi topping and tailing the half with a brace of tries. Centre Marius Louw benefited from an intercept to score one of his own, with either Jacques Vermeulen or Stephan Lewies (depending on whose account you believe) nailing one for the forwards. Robert du Preez added two conversions.

The Bulls scored a second as well, through hooker Jaco Visagie, also converted (perhaps by Libbock?).

One concern coming out of the game for the Sharks is that scrumhalf Louis Schreuder appears to have hurt his knee. We have no further details at this stage regarding severity of the injury.