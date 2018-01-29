Williams makes the plane for Hong Kong

The Sharks have selected a 26-man squad for their tour to Hong Kong, comprising the bulk of the 32 players that played against the Bulls in Polokwane on Saturday.
Young scrumhalf Grant Williams is the golden ticket winner, winning a spot on the plane at the expense of the unfortunate Louis Schreuder, whose hamstring injury (previously reported as a knee) looks set to keep him out of action for some time. Akker van der Merwe also misses out due to a shoulder niggle, which we hope isn’t too serious.
The squad will play a match against French side Racing 92 in Hong Kong on Saturday afternoon (local time).
Sharks tour squad:
Props: Juan Schoeman, Mzamo Majola, Thomas du Toit, John-Hubert Meyer
Hookers: Franco Marais, Chiliboy Ralepelle
Locks: Ruan Botha (capt), Stephan Lewies, Hyron Andrews
Loose forwards: Keegan Daniel, Jacques Vermeulen, Tera Mtembu, Philip van der Walt, Tyler Paul
Scrumhalves: Cameron Wright, Grant Williams
Flyhalves: Curwin Bosch, Robert du Preez
Centres: Lukhanyo Am, Marius Louw, Jeremy Ward
Wings: Sbu Nkosi, Kobus van Wyk, Makezole Mapimpi
Fullback: Lwazi Mvovo, Garth April
Is Ryno Smith still on our books? Geez I feel the guy never had a fair chance to establish himself. Hope we see more of him in the future.
Why still no AE this week? Didn’t he arrive last weekend?
Any news as to whether the match will be televised?
hmm so something alone the lines of:
1. Schoeman 2.Marais 3. DuToit 4. Botha 5. Lewies 6. Daniel 7. Vermuelen 8. Van Der Walt 9. Wright 10. DuPreez 11. Nkosi 12. Am 13. Ward 14. Mapimpi 15. Mvovo
And then reserves….
Solid team, if you think that of the guys who still have to be included like Esterhuizen, Du Preez twin 1, Zas and the injured guys like Du Preez 2 and coenie.
Honestly don’t think this is a good idea
@Bokhoring (Comment 4) : Worried about injuries? Think that could happen at any time though. This game will take the side out their comfort zone and will test the forwards and i think thats what they going for. Well plus the goodwill and possible money spinoffs
@Quintin (Comment 1) : Smith is with the sevens academy if I am not mistaken. He is still contracted to us, but he wants to try and make the SA 7s team this year.
@SheldonK (Comment 5) : It is more about the hectic travel to Hong Kong. I would not mind rather having the game in France though.
@Bokhoring (Comment 7) : Ah ok, yeh guess thats the not ideal part
@Quintin (Comment 1) : he’s with the Sevens Academy
Off topic is anyone following toetie ‘ s spectacular blow up? The whole world seems to have conspired against him and are to blame for his poor performance. …looks like he is helping saru make the decision quicker.
@robdylan (Comment 9) : @HeinF (Comment 6) : Ok thanks, would have preferred him over April but ok.
I think its interesting to note who isnt included:
Coenie- injured
JL DuPreez- injured
Schreuder- injured
Akker- injured
Beast- rested
Dan DuPreez- rested
Claasens- injured?
Geldenhuys- injured?
Droste
Koegenlenberg (sorry spelling)
Vosloo
Blewitt
Zas- injured?
Smith- 7s Academy
Esterhuizen- rested
This will be a stern test, no doubt. Also great team building opportunity. Injuries can happen anytime, and we need good hit-outs against good opposition. Bum luck for Louis and Akker, great opportunity for the young scrummie to test his mettle.
@coolfusion (Comment 10) : Yeah i saw it and it is the usual with someone who has convinced themselves that they arent to blame.
Wouldn’t it be wise to contract Paige as a reserve scrumhalf until Schreuder is back?
@Dunx (Comment 14) : Well at least he confirmed a couple of facts saru was trying to play close to the chest.