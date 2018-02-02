SARU, Allister part ways

We all knew it would happen, it was only a matter of when – and today is the day that the parties eventually confirm that Allister Coetzee is done with the Springboks.
According to the press release, the Rugby Department at SA Rugby (Who knew there was any other department at SA Rugby?) will manage the responsibilities of the Springbok coach until the coaching and management team for 2018 is confirmed. This is most likely to happen two weeks before the June International window.
Jokes aside, as far as I know, Rassie Erasmus will take over the coaching responsibilities until further notice, finally getting his shot to show what he can do with the squad.
The current state of South African rugby, at international level at least, is worrying, and to simply change the man in front of the TV cameras is like hoping to fix your car by changing the logo on the front. It’s going to take a complete overhaul on all levels to fix what has been broken. We can only wait and see how long it takes Rassie to become the most hated man in South African rugby.Tweet
Yes there is a lot to fix at SARU but the AC appointment has to be right up there in the top 5. And it’s also most publicly visible. Well done if the change is the beginning of a revolution. Let hope it’s not just another meaningless sacrifice to buy the vultures and deadwood at SARU more time.
Its a step…but until such time as SARU realise that overseas based players have to be picked and that the head coach needs quality support staff i cant see much changing. Will be baptism of fire for Rassie vs England.
He really laid onto Rassie and HM both of which he regards as not in his league. Rassie did very well with a struggling provincial side which he never did even with more resources at his disposal. Rassie did well in Europe. HM , although I did not like him did way better at all levels than him having the same challenges. I don’t think he will ever coach a national team again. And even in going to Japan he has Jake to contend with.
”Jokes aside” Nice I will be reserving my opinion until we’ve seen them in action a couple times but my money is on a revival of our game. A lot of people are saying it’s not all to blame on AC, which I agree with, but, he was largely at fault for most of our game plan and selection problems. Those factors cannot be ignored, I’m glad he’s finally gone.
@coolfusion (Comment 3) : Rassie never said anything about AC, good or bad, so to me it just smacks of desperation and delusion regarding his comments on him.
@Quintin (Comment 5) : Ja agree. It puts Rassie in a league above him in my book. But the AC Era is over let’s hope Rassie and team can give us a glimmer of hope.
@Quintin (Comment 4) : Also doesn’t help that we failed at the coalface and so spectacularly as well.
@coolfusion (Comment 6) : I guess we will find out soon enough. England is the toughest challenge to face besides NZ on current form in the world. If we are able to get a series win(yes even if it’s at home) it would be a monumental statement from our side.
There was just now way there could be any other conclusion to this saga…
@pastorshark (Comment 9) : Ha! Saga. Good choice of words. The Allister Saga aka the slow moving train wreck. …