SARU, Allister part ways

We all knew it would happen, it was only a matter of when – and today is the day that the parties eventually confirm that Allister Coetzee is done with the Springboks.

According to the press release, the Rugby Department at SA Rugby (Who knew there was any other department at SA Rugby?) will manage the responsibilities of the Springbok coach until the coaching and management team for 2018 is confirmed. This is most likely to happen two weeks before the June International window.

Jokes aside, as far as I know, Rassie Erasmus will take over the coaching responsibilities until further notice, finally getting his shot to show what he can do with the squad.

The current state of South African rugby, at international level at least, is worrying, and to simply change the man in front of the TV cameras is like hoping to fix your car by changing the logo on the front. It’s going to take a complete overhaul on all levels to fix what has been broken. We can only wait and see how long it takes Rassie to become the most hated man in South African rugby.