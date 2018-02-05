Rinse and repeat for Ellis Park?

While there are still two weeks to go ahead of the Super Rugby opener against the Lions at Ellis Park on 17 February, Sharks coach Robert du Preez may just have found himself in a very fortunate position ahead of that game. On the back of two impressive pre-season wins, the former Bok scrumhalf could just be forgiven if his current thinking is to change absolutely nothing ahead of that first crunch clash.
While it’s of course foolish to ignore the step-up in intensity required when facing a Super Rugby finalist at home (compared to, say, a second-string French team in a game that means little) the reality is that you can’t really make any accurate, form-based selection decisions this early in the season. Reality is, du Preez has no real chance of predicting what sort of challenge the Lions will present and could certainly do worse than back his in-form players to go out and do the same job they did in Hong Kong.
While the team that took the field on Saturday is not quite the strongest the Sharks can field at this stage, it has to be pretty close. We do not know why Beast Mtawarira, Daniel du Preez and Michael Claassens did not travel with the squad but since I’m not aware of any injury concerns there, I’d imagine all three would be able to play a role at Ellis Park if called on. Of those three, perhaps only Beast Mtawarira (in for Juan Schoeman) is a change that should really be considered. The rest of the tight five surely picks itself, but it’s at loose forward, as ever, that du Preez is going to have to juggle, particularly if he wants to make space for son Daniel.
Philip van der Walt, Jacques Vermeulen and Keegan Daniel were all very good in Hong Kong, with the latter in particular proving his worth in virtually every facet of play. Tyler Paul will, I’m sure, be deployed as reserve lock, but the coach still has to solve the “five into four” problem as he figures out what to do with the new Springbok. Dropping Tera Mtembu might seem logical, but he too played a very important role in Hong Kong and is a player that surely deserves better.
Cameron Wright has certainly done enough to earn a start at scrumhalf and if Claassens is fit, he’d be a sensible deputy, given Grant Williams’ greenness at senior level. Robert du Preez Junior did well enough at flyhalf to warrant a start, but it’s in midfield that things get tricky. Marius Louw, frankly, is in superb form, but the temptation must surely be to bring Andre Esterhuizen back in for the Lions clash, provided he’s in decent nick after a long Japanese stint. I’d not tinker at all with the back three that started in Hong Kong, with Makezole Mapimpi perhaps just shading Sbu Nkosi (although it’s a tight one).
Figuring out how to select just two backline reserves when all of Curwin Bosch, Louw/Esterhuizen, Jeremy Ward and Nkosi all deserve a spot is going to be tough indeed. If I were du Preez, I might go with a lineup something like the following:
Sharks (possible): 15 Lwazi Mvovo, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Marius Louw, 11 Makezole Mapimpi, 10 Roert du Preez, 9 Cameron Wright, 8 Keegan Daniel, 7 Jacques Vermeulen, 6 Philip van der Walt, 5 Stephan Lewies, 4 Ruan Botha(capt), 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Franco Marais, 1 Beast Mtawarira.
Subs: 16 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 Tyler Paul, 20 Daniel du Preez, 21 Michael Claassens, 22 Curwin Bosch, 23 Sbu Nkosi
It’s good to see that the Sharks are prepared to give the ball to the backline (and that it actually reaches the wingers) for a change. The Mapimpi signing looks like a better decision with each game passing. He might just turn out to play a key role in the Sharks 2018 season.
@boertjie101 (Comment 1) : how useful is Am, though? That Mapimpi try was all down to him – as was the second Louw try.
@robdylan (Comment 2) : that we have known for a while, just a shame previous Bok regime missed out on that.
Hopefully the 4 centers get managed very well as it is a long season.
@Kabouter (Comment 3) : also got Blewett and Johan Deysel, both of whom are definitely worth a look
is there any highlights available somewhere? I had to sit in Oudtshoorn in 40 degrees watching kids run around the track. Would love to see the highly spoken about handling.
Sounds like Mvovo also on form and continuing his fullback dazzles. Was his highball issues related to confidence? I cant remember him having those issues at SR level before
@robdylan (Comment 4) : yes! I did forget about them. So really just Tank and Ross the potential technical weaknesses. How did the loose trio play towards the ball?
@robdylan (Comment 2) : What is your feeling on our chances for 2018? If the guys manage to make an early statement by klapping the Lions at home, I reckon we’ll be in with a real shot (supposing we don’t get plagued by injuries early on).
Considering that at this stage the Lions will be the favourite SA team to lead the SA charge then we have to play our strongest team possible and really push for an away win which could put us in a very healthy position come the final weeks of the season
Pretty reasonable team but with Nkosi only really a specialist wing he may not be included on the bench and someone like Ward may be or even Esterhuizen.
@SheldonK (Comment 9) : yes perhaps.
@robdylan (Comment 10) : Rob is that Supersport Challenge thing still happening this year?
I thought Mapimpi was average on defence. At least Nkosi is excellent on defence, so in my opinion, Nkosi pips it for a starting position.
@jakkalas (Comment 12) : good point. Damn but Sbu is good on D.
@robdylan (Comment 13) : Mapimpi would make a great impact player to inject some pace at the latter stages of the game.
Good team selection @robdylan! Louw is playing really well…and is a lot quicker than Esterhuizen. Though AE is a monster on defense and has a good left boot for exists…suppose Mvovo can fill that gap. Would still use AE as an impact player to get over the gain line, bruise some defending bodies. RDP junior still looks a bit shaky @10… This year the squad looks really good, great competition in almost every position. Know it was just warm-up games…but haven’t felt so excited for the Sharks Super Rugby campaign in a while! 2018 may be our year…
@SheldonK (Comment 11) : think so, FWIW
@robdylan (Comment 16) :
@jakkalas (Comment 12) : Maybe playing Mapimpi as an impact player is not a bad thing even if it is to just give the guy a bit of a rest while still being available to do the damage if needed. The guy has been playing full on rugby for a year now.