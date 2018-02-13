Neutral ref for Emirates Park clash

In some good news for the Sharks, up-and-coming Kiwi referee Glen Jackson has been handed the whistle for this weekend’s Super Rugby clash against the Lions.

Fans will still be smarting after the refereeing shit show dished out by local man Marius van der Westhuizen in last year’s closely contested quarter-final at the same venue, with the feeling that “the Lions had to win for the good of SA Rugby” perhaps leading to some rather questionable on-field decisions, none more contentious than the sin-binning of Stephan Lewies, without prior warning, for an innocuous offence. The decision proved costly and turned a match that had been slipping away from the home side in the face of a ferocious Sharks onslaught.

The Sharks will hope that Jackson will blow the game on its merits and will look to secure their first Super Rugby victory over the Lions in several years; they will take plenty of confidence from beating these foes twice in Currie Cup last year, thus breaking a rather long winless streak in all competitions against the men from Johannesburg.

AJ Jacobs and Cwengile Jadazweni will run the touchlines, while the spectre of Marius Jonker, who played his own role in last year’s debacle, unfortunately continues to loom large from the TMO box.

Kick-off at Emirates Airline Park is at 17h15 on Saturday.