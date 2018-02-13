Neutral ref for Emirates Park clash

In some good news for the Sharks, up-and-coming Kiwi referee Glen Jackson has been handed the whistle for this weekend’s Super Rugby clash against the Lions.
Fans will still be smarting after the refereeing shit show dished out by local man Marius van der Westhuizen in last year’s closely contested quarter-final at the same venue, with the feeling that “the Lions had to win for the good of SA Rugby” perhaps leading to some rather questionable on-field decisions, none more contentious than the sin-binning of Stephan Lewies, without prior warning, for an innocuous offence. The decision proved costly and turned a match that had been slipping away from the home side in the face of a ferocious Sharks onslaught.
The Sharks will hope that Jackson will blow the game on its merits and will look to secure their first Super Rugby victory over the Lions in several years; they will take plenty of confidence from beating these foes twice in Currie Cup last year, thus breaking a rather long winless streak in all competitions against the men from Johannesburg.
AJ Jacobs and Cwengile Jadazweni will run the touchlines, while the spectre of Marius Jonker, who played his own role in last year’s debacle, unfortunately continues to loom large from the TMO box.
Kick-off at Emirates Airline Park is at 17h15 on Saturday.
Good decision. Our refs are too dependent on the masses. Any hint of a probable line-up as yet Rob? Can’t wait till Saturday, the off-season has been long.
Good news
I would expect the starting pack to remain unchanged from the one that faced Racing 92. In the backline I would guess the only change would come in the form of Esterhuizen replacing Ward.
Apologies, meant Esterhuizen replacing Louw.
If all these guys are fit i would like to see this team:
1. Schoeman 2. Marais 3. DuToit 4. Botha 5. Lewies 6. Van Der Walt 7. Vermuelen 8. D DuPreez 9. Wright 10 R DuPreez 11. Mapimpi 12. Louw 13. Am 14. Van Wyk 15. Mvovo
Bench: Beast, Akker, Geldenhuys, Paul, Daniel , Claasens, Bosch, Esterhuizen
Its tough on some guys but there is a lot of rugby still to be played.
@SheldonK (Comment 5) : A solid team you’ve got there. We are fortunate this year with the amount of depth we’ve got in certain positions.
I think we will start as Beast Franco Thomas Ruan Stephan Philip Jacques Dan Cam Rob Makezole Andre Luk Kobus Lwazi
@SheldonK (Comment 5) : @robdylan (Comment 7) : And I think the politicians will hit us with a big stick with those teams.
Jackson gives me a bit of pause (I remember a hammering Sharks got vs Hurricanes with him refereeing), but Blimey, way less biased than the local fellas. Also, at least it’s not that Bulls chap who definitively hates the Sharks as TMO…the name escapes me, but Gary Gold will remember
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 8) : fortunately we don’t talk about that here
My team would be:
15 Lwazi
14 Van Wyk
13 Am
12 Andre
11 Mapimpi
10 Rob jr
09 Wright
08 Phillip
07 Dan
06 Vermeulen/Keegan
05 Botha Capt
04 Lewies
03 Tank
02 Franco
01 Beast
Reserves:
16 Akker
17 Schoeman
18 Meyer
19 Paul
20 Claasens
21 Curwin
22 Louw
23 Nkosi
Yes I would go with 1 less loose forward and play a extra back, speed up and tackle hard, Tyler Paul covers 4 and 7.
It’s interesting that Muir thinks the Lions will kick more onto the Sharks back three than they normally kick
http://www.rugby365.com/tournaments/super-rugby/83269-audio-sharks-expect-aerial-bombardment-from-lions
@robdylan (Comment 7) : Ah Rob, as the head honcho on here you shouldn’t feed the monster.
Little wonder the ref gets the blame even before the teams run onto the pitch
Stirring aside, hope the Sharks have a sterling Super season. Seeing I have no team in S15, I will back my hillbilly cousins from the East Coast
@robdylan (Comment 10) : Yeah I know, but I also know that towards the end of the season team make ups normally get prominent media space with unions and coaches in the spotlight. the chances are pretty good that teams will be selected with this in mind.
@KingCheetah (Comment 13) :
@sharks_lover (Comment 11) : You must have looked at my notes, exact team I have on my wishlist How anyone can look at that lineup and not feel excited, I don’t know.
@Mephisto_Shark (Comment 16) : I good like that I am not so sure you had the reserves like that??
And of course this is taking injured players into account….
@sharks_lover (Comment 17) : Not the reserves no, that would have been too creepy
Bring on Saturday as quick as possible universe, kthx!
@Mephisto_Shark (Comment 18) :