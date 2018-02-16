Sharks launch digital fan mag – and it’s AMAZING

A big shout out to the guys at Sharks HQ on the launch of their brilliant new digital fan magazine, called Sharks Uncaged.

Times have changed and the reality is that a traditional printed magazine is just soooo last century. Digital is where it’s at and with the Sharks boasting a fan base that spans the globe, it’s become absolutely vital to embrace new distribution channels and incrase engagement with the brand.

I think they’ve done a great job with the first issue, which you can find here.

Well done, Sharks – keep it up and keep the content fresh.