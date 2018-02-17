Super Rugby 2018: Lions v Sharks

It’s been a long wait, but the world’s best rugby competition is finally back with us, as the Sharks replay their last game of 2017 to start off 2018.
That last meeting was the quarter-final, when the Sharks surprised all comers, but especially their hosts, in going down by just two points (21-23) after a late Lions try spared many a Johannesburg blush. Despite coming close, though, it was a loss all the same for the Sharks and worse, their third in a row. An unwanted stat, then, is that they’re staring at a rather unusual four-game losing streak in Super Rugby and that will be yet another strong motivator for them to do well today.
The Sharks have been dealt a late blow, with Michael Claassens crying off ahead of the game. His place on the bench goes to debutant Grant Williams, who will need to take a big step up from under 21 rugby if he makes his first Super Rugby appearance today. Williams is a fan favourite at Rovers where his pace at scrumhalf has often turned a game on its head and there is some hope that a bit of late impact from him and Curwin Bosch could make a difference, especially given that the Lions go into the game without reserves in either halfback position.
The game is likely to be won up-front, though and it will as such be a big day for Thomas du Toit, now starting as a tighthead against the settled fifty-capper Jacques van Rooyen. Juan Schoman, on the other side, will relish his tussle against Springbok Ruan Dreyer and will want to lay down a marker and show just how far he too has come on as a scrummager at loosehead.
Big congrats to Sharks Super Rugby players #246 (Robert du Preez) and #247 (Makezole Mapimpi). We’ll see which other debutants earn their numbers off the bench.
The game kicks off at Emirates Airline Park at 17h15 SA time and any traveling Sharks season ticket holders are entitled to a free ticket.
Get in there Sharks!
Lions – 15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Sylvian Mahuza, 13 Lionel Mapoe, 12 Harold Vorster, 11 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Ross Cronje, 8 Warren Whiteley (capt), 7 Cyle Brink, 6 Kwagga Smith, 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Marvin Orie, 3 Ruan Dreyer, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Jacques van Rooyen.
Subs: 16 Robbie Coetzee, 17 Dylan Smith, 18 Jacobie Adriaanse, 19 Lourens Erasmus, 20 Marnus Schoeman, 21 Hacjivah Dayimani, 22 Howard Mnisi, 23 Rohan Janse van Rensburg.
Sharks: 15 Lwazi Mvovo, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Makezole Mapimpi, 10 Robert du Preez, 9 Cameron Wright, 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jacques Vermeulen, 6 Philip van der Walt, 5 Stephan Lewies, 4 Ruan Botha (capt), 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Franco Marais, 1 Juan Schoeman.
Reserves: 16 Akker van der Merwe, 17 Beast Mtawarira, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 Hyron Andrews, 20 Tyler Paul, 21 Grant Williams, 22 Curwin Bosch, 23 Kobus van Wyk
Really looking forward to a great season. Can anyone recommend a streaming site that we can view the game.
@Bayshark (Comment 2) : http://cricfree.sc/watch/live/sharks-vs-lions-live-streaming should work when the game starts. Main link http://cricfree.sc/rugby-live-streaming
Thanks @baylion, really appreciate the help.
Feels weird…..but here goes….Gooooo Shaaaaarks
@KingCheetah (Comment 5) : welcome, broer!
@robdylan (Comment 6) : Thank you kindly. I am anticipating a very exciting match today.
Stormers by 9
Saaaks by 3
@KingCheetah (Comment 5) : Who is this and how did you get kingcheetahs’ login details
@R Hayward (Comment 8) : Stormers by 7 saaaarks by 2 tries and a broken joburg
@Bayshark (Comment 2) : Vipbox.tv is also an option
@robdylan (Comment 6) : Mr Rob, where is Johan Deysel in the picture currently
@jdolivier (Comment 10) : lol
@KingCheetah (Comment 5) : Nice. A very warm welcome friend!
So much fire power in that backline and then there is still Bosch and van Wyk on the bench… exciting times
Stormers by 5, Sharks by 5. Kept it simple, almost impossible to predict 1st games.
lets stay level headed this year people, balance praise with caution. No flying off the handle, bigger picture stuff. its a long season and we are starting against a really good team, with flippen WW leading them.
Theres a chance we win though, its a coin toss really
@revolverocelot (Comment 17) : Being a sharks supporter you have 3 options 1 blindly believe they can beat anyone 2 threaten to burn down the refs house for that Shit call 3 all of the above
Jaguares by 5
Lions by 8
@revolverocelot (Comment 17) : You must be fun at parties.
@Baylion (Comment 19) : Like the Jaguares call, was thinking of doing it myself, couldn’t follow through.
Lions by 5 – 10.
Stormers by plenty.
@Quintin (Comment 20) : the life of it I tell you
@jdolivier (Comment 18) : #sotrue
@Quintin (Comment 21) : Jaguares fans tell me that Ledesma is looking to build the Jaguares as a separate brand from the Pumas where Perez approached it as a support to the Pumas. That makes me think we just might see a more competitive Jaguares team this year
Now more than ever we should have a fresh Akker to battle a fresh Marx. We need to make an impact early.
@Baylion (Comment 19) : All kitten your choices bud
Stormers by 10
Sharks by …………. wait for it “Drum Roll”
Now this is more in hope i guess but the Sharks won both their warm up games by 31-14 so I am going to go with that as I hope they can hit a hat trick with that score
@sharks_lover (Comment 28) : Wouldn’t be upset if that happens
@jdolivier (Comment 12) : I see he still wears a brace on his arm when he trains…. read into that what you will
Hahahaha…did anyone see DdA’s lady tackle that allowed the Jaguares winger to score there?
@KingCheetah (Comment 5) : Mooi Meneer…
I went:
Stormers by 8
Sharks by 5
Tight affair this Stormers Jaguares game…
@robdylan (Comment 30) : He is a promising talent, hopefully it’s healed soon
another late change. Keegan out. Dan starts, Tyler bench
So I picked the result exactly…Stormers by 8…but they got a bit lucky there…
Stormers win 28-20
@robdylan (Comment 36) : Any indication why?
@pastorshark (Comment 37) : Very lucky, jaguares might surprise a few teams this season, they did exceptionally well against that annoying wall of defence from the stormers
@robdylan (Comment 36) : How are our players getting injured on the way to Ellis park, smells of suzie and the all blacks curse
WP very lucky but a win is a win congrats to them.
Nerves are wrecked and the kick-off hasn’t happened yet…………..go sharks make us proud boys
@jdolivier (Comment 43) : Pop a couple of calmness
@jdolivier (Comment 43) : Beer works for me…
Lions lose Ferreira. That’s also a big blow
Keegan and Michael out of the game.
I see the Lions also have a change…Ferreira out…
@robdylan (Comment 46) : Snap…
@pastorshark (Comment 45) : Pastoor
Come on Sharks. Nerves galore!!!
@pastorshark (Comment 45) : Unfortunately quit drinking 6 years ago, regrettable decision today
dare we dream, guys?
C’mon Mr Ref.
@robdylan (Comment 53) : got a good feeling Sir.
@sharks_lover (Comment 50) : It’s the GERMAN in me…
Hope to the gods this is better than the previous match.
Let’s go…!
Not the best turnout for what should be a cracking derby
Here…we…goooooooo!!
Nice safe start…and the first lineout stolen by the Sharks!!
Then Andries Coetzee stuffs up the kick up the middle…scrum Sharks just outside the 22…
Big scrum Lions…and penalty to them…oh-oh…
Lions demolish the Sharks scrum. Thomas struggling a bit at 3
Nice defensive work by the Sharks and they turn it over…du Preez’s kick not accurate enough…22 drop out…
Rob looks good in black…
Sharks steal a second lineout!! Good work,,,
Ooooh…Dan just can’t reach the line…other than that scrum we’ve been great…
Try time!!!!
Rob du Preez…now he looks even better in black!!!
0-7…8 minutes…
Robert’s first try in black
Second scrum…let’s see how they go second time round…
Am steals the ball in the tackle…good stuff…
Sharks looking good at the breakdown…
Sharks steal it at the scrum…we’ve been really good on the ground and in the air…just our scrums are a concern…
Vd Walt is being a menace to the Lions at the breakdown
Great defence by Botha at that maul…
@pastorshark (Comment 76) : And that is against Ruan “love the turf”" Dreyer
@Bokhoring (Comment 77) : Looks to me as if we’ve really sharpened up our counter-rucking technique…
Our scrums are a real concern…
Scrum is a major concern
Mapoe scores…
@Bokhoring (Comment 82) : Snap…
This fuckup of a scrum is going to cost us the season. Plenty people called it before we even started, it’s coming true
7-7 after 18 minutes…
We need to sort these scrums out…
@Bokhoring (Comment 82) : Ref hasn’t a clue, Thomas and lions ass nugget both are scrumming in. Jackson just pinging us because of home team perceived scrum strength
Lions equalize.
Thomas is getting killed by van Rooyen – real worry
This fucking scrum! Nightmares man!
Can we please kill this Thomas tighthead stunt now. Move to him to loosehead and bring on another tighthead.
@Bokhoring (Comment 89) : Check both their shoulders, neither are scrumming legally
@jdolivier (Comment 88) : We are in turbo-reverse bru. Clear who the stronger scrum is
Great kick by du Preez…
Great try Lions…
Top stuff by Dyantyi…
Eish
14-7 after 23 minutes…
@pastorshark (Comment 96) : Forward pass to whiteley but hey it’s a neutral ref
@Bokhoring (Comment 93) : Two wrongs does not a right make