Super Rugby 2018: Lions v Sharks

It’s been a long wait, but the world’s best rugby competition is finally back with us, as the Sharks replay their last game of 2017 to start off 2018.

That last meeting was the quarter-final, when the Sharks surprised all comers, but especially their hosts, in going down by just two points (21-23) after a late Lions try spared many a Johannesburg blush. Despite coming close, though, it was a loss all the same for the Sharks and worse, their third in a row. An unwanted stat, then, is that they’re staring at a rather unusual four-game losing streak in Super Rugby and that will be yet another strong motivator for them to do well today.

The Sharks have been dealt a late blow, with Michael Claassens crying off ahead of the game. His place on the bench goes to debutant Grant Williams, who will need to take a big step up from under 21 rugby if he makes his first Super Rugby appearance today. Williams is a fan favourite at Rovers where his pace at scrumhalf has often turned a game on its head and there is some hope that a bit of late impact from him and Curwin Bosch could make a difference, especially given that the Lions go into the game without reserves in either halfback position.

The game is likely to be won up-front, though and it will as such be a big day for Thomas du Toit, now starting as a tighthead against the settled fifty-capper Jacques van Rooyen. Juan Schoman, on the other side, will relish his tussle against Springbok Ruan Dreyer and will want to lay down a marker and show just how far he too has come on as a scrummager at loosehead.

Big congrats to Sharks Super Rugby players #246 (Robert du Preez) and #247 (Makezole Mapimpi). We’ll see which other debutants earn their numbers off the bench.

The game kicks off at Emirates Airline Park at 17h15 SA time and any traveling Sharks season ticket holders are entitled to a free ticket.

Get in there Sharks!

Lions – 15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Sylvian Mahuza, 13 Lionel Mapoe, 12 Harold Vorster, 11 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Ross Cronje, 8 Warren Whiteley (capt), 7 Cyle Brink, 6 Kwagga Smith, 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Marvin Orie, 3 Ruan Dreyer, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Jacques van Rooyen.

Subs: 16 Robbie Coetzee, 17 Dylan Smith, 18 Jacobie Adriaanse, 19 Lourens Erasmus, 20 Marnus Schoeman, 21 Hacjivah Dayimani, 22 Howard Mnisi, 23 Rohan Janse van Rensburg.

Sharks: 15 Lwazi Mvovo, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Makezole Mapimpi, 10 Robert du Preez, 9 Cameron Wright, 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jacques Vermeulen, 6 Philip van der Walt, 5 Stephan Lewies, 4 Ruan Botha (capt), 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Franco Marais, 1 Juan Schoeman.

Reserves: 16 Akker van der Merwe, 17 Beast Mtawarira, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 Hyron Andrews, 20 Tyler Paul, 21 Grant Williams, 22 Curwin Bosch, 23 Kobus van Wyk