robdylan

Super Rugby 2018: Lions v Sharks


Written by Rob Otto (robdylan)

Posted in :Lions, Original Content, Sharks, Super Rugby on 17 Feb 2018 at 10:46

It’s been a long wait, but the world’s best rugby competition is finally back with us, as the Sharks replay their last game of 2017 to start off 2018.

That last meeting was the quarter-final, when the Sharks surprised all comers, but especially their hosts, in going down by just two points (21-23) after a late Lions try spared many a Johannesburg blush. Despite coming close, though, it was a loss all the same for the Sharks and worse, their third in a row. An unwanted stat, then, is that they’re staring at a rather unusual four-game losing streak in Super Rugby and that will be yet another strong motivator for them to do well today.

The Sharks have been dealt a late blow, with Michael Claassens crying off ahead of the game. His place on the bench goes to debutant Grant Williams, who will need to take a big step up from under 21 rugby if he makes his first Super Rugby appearance today. Williams is a fan favourite at Rovers where his pace at scrumhalf has often turned a game on its head and there is some hope that a bit of late impact from him and Curwin Bosch could make a difference, especially given that the Lions go into the game without reserves in either halfback position.

The game is likely to be won up-front, though and it will as such be a big day for Thomas du Toit, now starting as a tighthead against the settled fifty-capper Jacques van Rooyen. Juan Schoman, on the other side, will relish his tussle against Springbok Ruan Dreyer and will want to lay down a marker and show just how far he too has come on as a scrummager at loosehead.

Big congrats to Sharks Super Rugby players #246 (Robert du Preez) and #247 (Makezole Mapimpi). We’ll see which other debutants earn their numbers off the bench.

The game kicks off at Emirates Airline Park at 17h15 SA time and any traveling Sharks season ticket holders are entitled to a free ticket.

Get in there Sharks!

Lions – 15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Sylvian Mahuza, 13 Lionel Mapoe, 12 Harold Vorster, 11 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Ross Cronje, 8 Warren Whiteley (capt), 7 Cyle Brink, 6 Kwagga Smith, 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Marvin Orie, 3 Ruan Dreyer, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Jacques van Rooyen.
Subs: 16 Robbie Coetzee, 17 Dylan Smith, 18 Jacobie Adriaanse, 19 Lourens Erasmus, 20 Marnus Schoeman, 21 Hacjivah Dayimani, 22 Howard Mnisi, 23 Rohan Janse van Rensburg.

Sharks: 15 Lwazi Mvovo, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Makezole Mapimpi, 10 Robert du Preez, 9 Cameron Wright, 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jacques Vermeulen, 6 Philip van der Walt, 5 Stephan Lewies, 4 Ruan Botha (capt), 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Franco Marais, 1 Juan Schoeman.
Reserves: 16 Akker van der Merwe, 17 Beast Mtawarira, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 Hyron Andrews, 20 Tyler Paul, 21 Grant Williams, 22 Curwin Bosch, 23 Kobus van Wyk



100 Comments

  • https://i.imgur.com/0hQyd5L.gif

    Comment 1, posted at 17.02.18 11:10:52 by Baylion
    Baylion
    		 

  • Really looking forward to a great season. Can anyone recommend a streaming site that we can view the game.

    Comment 2, posted at 17.02.18 11:29:30 by Bayshark
    Bayshark
    		 

  • @Bayshark (Comment 2) : http://cricfree.sc/watch/live/sharks-vs-lions-live-streaming should work when the game starts. Main link http://cricfree.sc/rugby-live-streaming

    Comment 3, posted at 17.02.18 11:32:29 by Baylion
    Baylion
    		 

  • Thanks @baylion, really appreciate the help.

    Comment 4, posted at 17.02.18 11:33:38 by Bayshark
    Bayshark
    		 

  • Feels weird…..but here goes….Gooooo Shaaaaarks :evil:

    Comment 5, posted at 17.02.18 11:35:03 by KingCheetah
    KingCheetah
    		 

  • @KingCheetah (Comment 5) : welcome, broer!

    Comment 6, posted at 17.02.18 12:13:06 by robdylan
    robdylan
    robdylanHead Coach
    		 

  • @robdylan (Comment 6) : Thank you kindly. I am anticipating a very exciting match today.

    Comment 7, posted at 17.02.18 12:21:31 by KingCheetah

    KingCheetah
    		 

  • Stormers by 9
    Saaaks by 3

    Comment 8, posted at 17.02.18 12:46:02 by R Hayward

    Super Rugby player
    		 

  • @KingCheetah (Comment 5) : Who is this and how did you get kingcheetahs’ login details ;-)

    Comment 9, posted at 17.02.18 12:49:05 by jdolivier

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @R Hayward (Comment 8) : Stormers by 7 saaaarks by 2 tries and a broken joburg

    Comment 10, posted at 17.02.18 12:49:53 by jdolivier

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @Bayshark (Comment 2) : Vipbox.tv is also an option

    Comment 11, posted at 17.02.18 12:50:33 by jdolivier

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @robdylan (Comment 6) : Mr Rob, where is Johan Deysel in the picture currently

    Comment 12, posted at 17.02.18 12:51:31 by jdolivier

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 10) : lol

    Comment 13, posted at 17.02.18 12:53:37 by R Hayward

    Super Rugby player
    		 

  • @KingCheetah (Comment 5) : Nice. A very warm welcome friend!

    Comment 14, posted at 17.02.18 13:12:45 by Quintin

    Quintin
    		 

  • So much fire power in that backline :grin: and then there is still Bosch and van Wyk on the bench… exciting times

    Comment 15, posted at 17.02.18 13:13:28 by pierre_mackie
    Author
    pierre_mackieTeam captain
    		 

  • Stormers by 5, Sharks by 5. Kept it simple, almost impossible to predict 1st games.

    Comment 16, posted at 17.02.18 13:13:43 by Quintin

    Quintin
    		 

  • lets stay level headed this year people, balance praise with caution. No flying off the handle, bigger picture stuff. its a long season and we are starting against a really good team, with flippen WW leading them.

    Theres a chance we win though, its a coin toss really

    Comment 17, posted at 17.02.18 13:15:03 by revolverocelot

    Team captain
    		 

  • @revolverocelot (Comment 17) : Being a sharks supporter you have 3 options 1 blindly believe they can beat anyone 2 threaten to burn down the refs house for that Shit call 3 all of the above ;-)

    Comment 18, posted at 17.02.18 13:20:16 by jdolivier

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Jaguares by 5
    Lions by 8

    Comment 19, posted at 17.02.18 13:27:11 by Baylion

    Baylion
    		 

  • @revolverocelot (Comment 17) : You must be fun at parties. :roll: :lol:

    Comment 20, posted at 17.02.18 13:45:29 by Quintin

    Quintin
    		 

  • @Baylion (Comment 19) : Like the Jaguares call, was thinking of doing it myself, couldn’t follow through.

    Comment 21, posted at 17.02.18 13:46:10 by Quintin

    Quintin
    		 

  • Lions by 5 – 10.

    Stormers by plenty.

    Comment 22, posted at 17.02.18 14:02:31 by McLovin

    McLovin
    		 

  • @Quintin (Comment 20) : the life of it I tell you :P

    Comment 23, posted at 17.02.18 14:02:35 by revolverocelot

    Team captain
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 18) : #sotrue

    Comment 24, posted at 17.02.18 14:04:16 by revolverocelot

    Team captain
    		 

  • @Quintin (Comment 21) : Jaguares fans tell me that Ledesma is looking to build the Jaguares as a separate brand from the Pumas where Perez approached it as a support to the Pumas. That makes me think we just might see a more competitive Jaguares team this year

    Comment 25, posted at 17.02.18 14:17:47 by Baylion

    Baylion
    		 

  • Now more than ever we should have a fresh Akker to battle a fresh Marx. We need to make an impact early.

    Comment 26, posted at 17.02.18 14:28:30 by coolfusion

    coolfusion
    		 

  • @Baylion (Comment 19) : All kitten your choices bud

    Comment 27, posted at 17.02.18 14:40:16 by jdolivier

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Stormers by 10
    Sharks by …………. wait for it “Drum Roll” :lol: :lol:
    Now this is more in hope i guess but the Sharks won both their warm up games by 31-14 so I am going to go with that as I hope they can hit a hat trick with that score :mrgreen: :mrgreen: :mrgreen: :lol: :lol: :lol:

    Comment 28, posted at 17.02.18 14:59:06 by sharks_lover
    sharks_lover
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • @sharks_lover (Comment 28) : Wouldn’t be upset if that happens

    Comment 29, posted at 17.02.18 15:09:47 by jdolivier

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 12) : I see he still wears a brace on his arm when he trains…. read into that what you will

    Comment 30, posted at 17.02.18 15:49:59 by robdylan
    robdylan
    robdylanHead Coach
    		 

  • :mrgreen: :lol: Hahahaha…did anyone see DdA’s lady tackle that allowed the Jaguares winger to score there? :lol:

    Comment 31, posted at 17.02.18 16:15:02 by pastorshark
    pastorshark
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @KingCheetah (Comment 5) : Mooi Meneer… :grin:

    Comment 32, posted at 17.02.18 16:15:57 by pastorshark
    pastorshark
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • I went:
    Stormers by 8
    Sharks by 5

    Comment 33, posted at 17.02.18 16:19:47 by pastorshark
    pastorshark
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Tight affair this Stormers Jaguares game…

    Comment 34, posted at 17.02.18 16:51:25 by pastorshark
    pastorshark
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @robdylan (Comment 30) : He is a promising talent, hopefully it’s healed soon

    Comment 35, posted at 17.02.18 16:54:01 by jdolivier

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • another late change. Keegan out. Dan starts, Tyler bench

    Comment 36, posted at 17.02.18 16:55:37 by robdylan
    robdylan
    robdylanHead Coach
    		 

  • So I picked the result exactly…Stormers by 8…but they got a bit lucky there…

    Comment 37, posted at 17.02.18 16:55:58 by pastorshark
    pastorshark
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Stormers win 28-20

    Comment 38, posted at 17.02.18 16:56:22 by robdylan
    robdylan
    robdylanHead Coach
    		 

  • @robdylan (Comment 36) : Any indication why?

    Comment 39, posted at 17.02.18 16:56:35 by pastorshark
    pastorshark
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 37) : Very lucky, jaguares might surprise a few teams this season, they did exceptionally well against that annoying wall of defence from the stormers

    Comment 40, posted at 17.02.18 16:57:34 by jdolivier

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @robdylan (Comment 36) : How are our players getting injured on the way to Ellis park, smells of suzie and the all blacks curse ;-)

    Comment 41, posted at 17.02.18 16:58:36 by jdolivier

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • WP very lucky but a win is a win congrats to them.

    Comment 42, posted at 17.02.18 16:59:37 by sharks_lover
    sharks_lover
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • Nerves are wrecked and the kick-off hasn’t happened yet…………..go sharks make us proud boys

    Comment 43, posted at 17.02.18 17:00:48 by jdolivier

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 43) : Pop a couple of calmness :mrgreen:

    Comment 44, posted at 17.02.18 17:03:15 by sharks_lover
    sharks_lover
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 43) : Beer works for me…

    Comment 45, posted at 17.02.18 17:03:44 by pastorshark
    pastorshark
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Lions lose Ferreira. That’s also a big blow

    Comment 46, posted at 17.02.18 17:04:17 by robdylan
    robdylan
    robdylanHead Coach
    		 

  • Keegan and Michael out of the game.

    Comment 47, posted at 17.02.18 17:04:25 by Richard

    Richard
    		 

  • I see the Lions also have a change…Ferreira out…

    Comment 48, posted at 17.02.18 17:04:25 by pastorshark
    pastorshark
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @robdylan (Comment 46) : Snap… :mrgreen:

    Comment 49, posted at 17.02.18 17:04:52 by pastorshark
    pastorshark
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 45) : Pastoor :shock: :grin:

    Comment 50, posted at 17.02.18 17:05:39 by sharks_lover
    sharks_lover
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • Come on Sharks. Nerves galore!!!

    Comment 51, posted at 17.02.18 17:06:20 by Richard

    Richard
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 45) : Unfortunately quit drinking 6 years ago, regrettable decision today

    Comment 52, posted at 17.02.18 17:06:34 by jdolivier

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • dare we dream, guys?

    Comment 53, posted at 17.02.18 17:08:37 by robdylan
    robdylan
    robdylanHead Coach
    		 

  • C’mon Mr Ref. :mrgreen:

    Comment 54, posted at 17.02.18 17:09:30 by McLovin

    McLovin
    		 

  • @robdylan (Comment 53) : got a good feeling Sir.

    Comment 55, posted at 17.02.18 17:10:19 by Richard

    Richard
    		 

  • @sharks_lover (Comment 50) : It’s the GERMAN in me… :mrgreen:

    Comment 56, posted at 17.02.18 17:12:39 by pastorshark
    pastorshark
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Hope to the gods this is better than the previous match.

    Comment 57, posted at 17.02.18 17:13:20 by McLovin

    McLovin
    		 

  • Let’s go…!

    Comment 58, posted at 17.02.18 17:14:09 by pastorshark
    pastorshark
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Not the best turnout for what should be a cracking derby

    Comment 59, posted at 17.02.18 17:16:09 by Bokhoring

    Bokhoring
    		 

  • Here…we…goooooooo!!

    Comment 60, posted at 17.02.18 17:16:13 by pastorshark
    pastorshark
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Nice safe start…and the first lineout stolen by the Sharks!!

    Comment 61, posted at 17.02.18 17:17:37 by pastorshark
    pastorshark
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Then Andries Coetzee stuffs up the kick up the middle…scrum Sharks just outside the 22…

    Comment 62, posted at 17.02.18 17:18:21 by pastorshark
    pastorshark
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Big scrum Lions…and penalty to them…oh-oh…

    Comment 63, posted at 17.02.18 17:19:09 by pastorshark
    pastorshark
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Lions demolish the Sharks scrum. Thomas struggling a bit at 3

    Comment 64, posted at 17.02.18 17:20:32 by Bokhoring

    Bokhoring
    		 

  • Nice defensive work by the Sharks and they turn it over…du Preez’s kick not accurate enough…22 drop out…

    Comment 65, posted at 17.02.18 17:20:49 by pastorshark
    pastorshark
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Rob looks good in black…

    Comment 66, posted at 17.02.18 17:21:28 by pastorshark
    pastorshark
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Sharks steal a second lineout!! Good work,,,

    Comment 67, posted at 17.02.18 17:21:54 by pastorshark
    pastorshark
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Ooooh…Dan just can’t reach the line…other than that scrum we’ve been great…

    Comment 68, posted at 17.02.18 17:23:23 by pastorshark
    pastorshark
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Try time!!!!

    Comment 69, posted at 17.02.18 17:23:59 by pastorshark
    pastorshark
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Rob du Preez…now he looks even better in black!!!

    Comment 70, posted at 17.02.18 17:24:33 by pastorshark
    pastorshark
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • 0-7…8 minutes…

    Comment 71, posted at 17.02.18 17:24:57 by pastorshark
    pastorshark
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Robert’s first try in black

    Comment 72, posted at 17.02.18 17:25:04 by Bokhoring

    Bokhoring
    		 

  • Second scrum…let’s see how they go second time round…

    Comment 73, posted at 17.02.18 17:26:36 by pastorshark
    pastorshark
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Am steals the ball in the tackle…good stuff…

    Comment 74, posted at 17.02.18 17:27:05 by pastorshark
    pastorshark
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Sharks looking good at the breakdown…

    Comment 75, posted at 17.02.18 17:27:43 by pastorshark
    pastorshark
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Sharks steal it at the scrum…we’ve been really good on the ground and in the air…just our scrums are a concern…

    Comment 76, posted at 17.02.18 17:30:03 by pastorshark
    pastorshark
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Vd Walt is being a menace to the Lions at the breakdown

    Comment 77, posted at 17.02.18 17:31:24 by Bokhoring

    Bokhoring
    		 

  • Great defence by Botha at that maul…

    Comment 78, posted at 17.02.18 17:32:14 by pastorshark
    pastorshark
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 76) : And that is against Ruan “love the turf”" Dreyer

    Comment 79, posted at 17.02.18 17:32:46 by Bokhoring

    Bokhoring
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 77) : Looks to me as if we’ve really sharpened up our counter-rucking technique…

    Comment 80, posted at 17.02.18 17:33:18 by pastorshark
    pastorshark
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Our scrums are a real concern…

    Comment 81, posted at 17.02.18 17:33:51 by pastorshark
    pastorshark
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Scrum is a major concern

    Comment 82, posted at 17.02.18 17:33:58 by Bokhoring

    Bokhoring
    		 

  • Mapoe scores…

    Comment 83, posted at 17.02.18 17:34:09 by pastorshark
    pastorshark
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 82) : Snap… :mrgreen:

    Comment 84, posted at 17.02.18 17:34:33 by pastorshark
    pastorshark
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • This fuckup of a scrum is going to cost us the season. Plenty people called it before we even started, it’s coming true

    Comment 85, posted at 17.02.18 17:35:04 by

    Mephisto_SharkCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • 7-7 after 18 minutes…

    • Comment 86, posted at 17.02.18 17:35:15 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • We need to sort these scrums out…

    • Comment 87, posted at 17.02.18 17:35:35 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 82) : Ref hasn’t a clue, Thomas and lions ass nugget both are scrumming in. Jackson just pinging us because of home team perceived scrum strength

    • Comment 88, posted at 17.02.18 17:35:56 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Lions equalize.

    Thomas is getting killed by van Rooyen – real worry

    • Comment 89, posted at 17.02.18 17:36:09 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • This fucking scrum! Nightmares man!

    • Comment 90, posted at 17.02.18 17:36:33 by Richard Reply

    RichardCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • Can we please kill this Thomas tighthead stunt now. Move to him to loosehead and bring on another tighthead.

    • Comment 91, posted at 17.02.18 17:36:35 by GreatSharksays Reply

    Assistant coach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 89) : Check both their shoulders, neither are scrumming legally

    • Comment 92, posted at 17.02.18 17:36:50 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 88) : We are in turbo-reverse bru. Clear who the stronger scrum is

    • Comment 93, posted at 17.02.18 17:37:20 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Great kick by du Preez…

    • Comment 94, posted at 17.02.18 17:37:50 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Great try Lions…

    • Comment 95, posted at 17.02.18 17:39:04 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Top stuff by Dyantyi…

    • Comment 96, posted at 17.02.18 17:39:25 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Eish

    • Comment 97, posted at 17.02.18 17:40:01 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • 14-7 after 23 minutes…

    • Comment 98, posted at 17.02.18 17:40:39 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 96) : Forward pass to whiteley but hey it’s a neutral ref

    • Comment 99, posted at 17.02.18 17:40:41 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 93) : Two wrongs does not a right make

    • Comment 100, posted at 17.02.18 17:41:11 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

