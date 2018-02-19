Unproven combinations stunt Sharks

With an opening encounter against a powerful Lions team that some pundits said would be worth two wins if the Sharks could cause the upset, it was surprising to see a number of previously untried combinations from Rob du Preez in a game of such magnitude.
The most notable of these was of course in the front row, where the switching of Thomas du Toit from loosehead to tighthead looks like a gamble that may not pay off. The injury to Coenie Oosthuizen seems to have confused du Preez slightly – that the Beast wasn’t starting this game at 1 and John-Hubert Meyer at 3 is bizarre. Mtawarira is, arguably, the Sharks’ best player in any position and you do wonder how long he can be content with sitting on the bench in crunch games such as this. The scrum went from embarrassing to dominating when the Beast and Meyer were brought on.
It wasn’t only the front row where du Preez fudged his combinations. The Lions quickly identified new boy Mapimpi as the weakest link in the Sharks back three and went after him horribly; Mapimpi missed as many as five tackles in the game and, for all his pace, looks a concern considering he will be facing the likes of Julian Savea later on in the competition. Cobus van Wyk singlehandedly ran the Sharks out of trouble on numerous occasions last season, and unless he was carrying a niggle, he must have felt aggrieved to have been left out of the starting XV. A back three of Nkosi, van Wyk and Mvovo is a proven one that can provide flair but more importantly, act as a far better defence.
After doing a little too much tinkering pre-game, du Preez was reluctant to change things in the first half despite the scrum woes. This seems to be taboo in all sport (even Jose Mourinho is ridiculed when he substitutes a player in the first half) but there was a sad inevitability about the failed Sharks attacking scrum in the Lions 22 at the end of the first half and the missed points as a result of this.
Having had a dig at du Preez for some questionable combinations, it must be said that the now solid combination of Esterhuizen and Am at 12 and 13 look the real deal. They were brutal on defence and after a year playing together seemed to have formed a great understanding with one another. This only adds to the frustration of not seeing last season’s proven back three start the game.
With the Sharks’ roster capable of mounting a serious Super Rugby championship charge, management can’t afford to dream about what may lie ahead for players in the future. The Sharks had several players on the bench Saturday who have proven themselves at the highest level of this competition, and with injuries mounting up (again), it is these guys who will invariably have the biggest say in how this campaign plays out.Tweet
Early days. I think the sharks did well as a team, not for one second did I doubt they commitment to cause which is a huge improvement from last season.
Rob jr needs to work on goal kicking alil bit more and the tank needs another shot at tighthead if they are serious about converting him.
He didn’t do so bad when beast was on so there’s something to work with.
Saw enough positives in the game, we can’t start the witch hunt after the first game of the season, let’s give the guys some time first before we say Rob snr doesn’t have a clue what he is doing.
Agreed on most points made. Rob Sr must have seen something to have played the players in question. Our only real let down was the front row, but take nothing away from the Lions front row whom have played together for a while now and are a powerhouse especially with Marx, whom is really a powerful scrummaging hooker. If something is not working however after a few scrums you need to look at fixing it. I would suggest Mapimpi at this stage as a super sub for when the game gets a bit more open where he could use he feet and pace.
The Sharks’ backline “struggled” on defence. This is one of the issues I was very interested in before the game as the Sharks move to a more attacking game. We saw it at the Lions and last year at the stormers. As a team moves to a more attacking game its defensive systems seem to take a while to catch up, especially against counter attacks. I’ll be interested to see how the Sharks address this in the coming weeks
The Sharks starting backline missed 15 tackles
Tackles made/Tackles missed
Mvovo 1/0
Nkosi 3/1
Am 7/3
Esterhuizen 5/2
Mapimpi 4/5
du Preez 9/2 (another site has him at 8/3)
Wright 1/2
@Tintin (Comment 2) : Agreed, just for a game that means a lot in terms of the SA conference, those personnel decisions were a bit confusing. I suppose we don’t have the Kings twice a season to try new things out anymore…
@tomwatchingsports (Comment 5) : Uhm?
Kings 35-32 Sharks
@Baylion (Comment 6) : I didn’t say we did well against them, just that they were perceived to be the worst side/gimme..
@Baylion (Comment 4) : thanks interesting reading! For me the main problem to fix is the scrum and ball control in tackle/ruck situations! Think the rest will come good.
Those locks as a combination are not to be played together against a South African or NZ side. Two number 5′s playing together. We lost Oosterhuizen and his physicality and value to the team can’t be underestimated. The only lock that comes close is Tyler. Botha must go back to five so he can scrum behind Thomas.