Win with Sharksworld and Pan Roasted Coffee Company

A huge thank you to regular Sharksworld contributor Pierre McLeod, who has put up a great prize in our Sharksworld Super Rugby 2018 SuperBru pool.
Pierre and his business partner Derrick have turned their love of coffee – a passion that I’m sure many of share – into a business venture and have proudly started the Pan Roasted Coffee Company, based in George. The pair’s aim is to share all that coffee can be, with you. Providing you with the freshest possible beans, roasted in small batches, to order.
Check out the website, or follow them on Twitter or Facebook to find out more.
Pierre and Derrick have put up an awesome prize for the winner* of our Sharksworld Super Rugby SuperBru pool this year. They’ll provide a hamper of delicious coffee, to the value of R500, for whichever brave/knowledgeable/lucky Sharksworldian emerges as king/queen of the tipping game this season. Get playing and get those picks in – there’s some truly fantastic coffee at stake.
Here are the pool details:
https://www.superbru.com/superrugby/pool.php?p=11772073
Pool name: Sharksworld – SuperRugby 18
Pool code: boxymoat
*Note that due to shipping costs, the prize is only available to winners based in South Africa. Further terms and conditions available on request.Tweet
Great stuff! Now I’m ever more relieved that the Highlanders managed to win. Great game of rugby though.
Thanks for the prize Pierre!
And all the best with your new venture!
Pleasure Rich and thanks
My two favourite beans – Coffee and jelly.
Sweet! A fellow Georgian.
@Southern_Shark (Comment 5) : Geez, I need to update my profile pic…..
@Southern_Shark (Comment 5) :
Favourite bear – Gummy.
Nice sponsorship, who doesn’t love a good coffee
@McLovin (Comment 8) : Favourite man….wo-man….
@coolfusion (Comment 10) : Very good.
@Mephisto_Shark (Comment 9) : The de-caf brigade for a start.
@pierre_mackie (Comment 3) : thanks Pierre!
Think it’s time for me and my loved ones to go down to the Garden Route to taste your work!
@McLovin (Comment 12) : geez I hate that!!! They’re almost as bad as those lot who desecrate steak by cutting off the fat!!!
@JD (Comment 14) : Or asking for it well done.
Decaf coffee? Well done steak with the fat cut off?
…… no man, that’s trauma talk right there
@Mephisto_Shark (Comment 16) : Ice in wine.