robdylan

Win with Sharksworld and Pan Roasted Coffee Company


Written by Rob Otto (robdylan)

Posted in :Original Content, Super Rugby on 23 Feb 2018 at 10:23
Tagged with : , , ,

A huge thank you to regular Sharksworld contributor Pierre McLeod, who has put up a great prize in our Sharksworld Super Rugby 2018 SuperBru pool.

Pierre and his business partner Derrick have turned their love of coffee – a passion that I’m sure many of share – into a business venture and have proudly started the Pan Roasted Coffee Company, based in George. The pair’s aim is to share all that coffee can be, with you. Providing you with the freshest possible beans, roasted in small batches, to order.

Check out the website, or follow them on Twitter or Facebook to find out more.

Pierre and Derrick have put up an awesome prize for the winner* of our Sharksworld Super Rugby SuperBru pool this year. They’ll provide a hamper of delicious coffee, to the value of R500, for whichever brave/knowledgeable/lucky Sharksworldian emerges as king/queen of the tipping game this season. Get playing and get those picks in – there’s some truly fantastic coffee at stake.

Here are the pool details:

https://www.superbru.com/superrugby/pool.php?p=11772073
Pool name: Sharksworld – SuperRugby 18
Pool code: boxymoat

*Note that due to shipping costs, the prize is only available to winners based in South Africa. Further terms and conditions available on request.



17 Comments

  • Great stuff! Now I’m ever more relieved that the Highlanders managed to win. Great game of rugby though.

    • Comment 1, posted at 23.02.18 10:43:24 by boertjie101 Reply
    Under 21 player
    		 

  • Thanks for the prize Pierre!

    And all the best with your new venture!

    • Comment 2, posted at 23.02.18 10:49:03 by Richard Ferguson Reply
    Friend of SharksworldCompetition Winner Administrator
    Richard FergusonCoach
    		 

  • Pleasure Rich and thanks ;-)

    • Comment 3, posted at 23.02.18 11:00:26 by pierre_mackie Reply
    Author
    pierre_mackieTeam captain
    		 

  • My two favourite beans – Coffee and jelly. :smile:

    • Comment 4, posted at 23.02.18 11:46:21 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • Sweet! A fellow Georgian.

    • Comment 5, posted at 23.02.18 12:11:44 by Southern_Shark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Southern_SharkSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @Southern_Shark (Comment 5) : Geez, I need to update my profile pic…..

    • Comment 6, posted at 23.02.18 12:13:09 by Southern_Shark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Southern_SharkSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @Southern_Shark (Comment 5) : ;-)

    • Comment 7, posted at 23.02.18 12:20:09 by pierre_mackie Reply
    Author
    pierre_mackieTeam captain
    		 

  • Favourite bear – Gummy.

    • Comment 8, posted at 23.02.18 12:41:13 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • Nice sponsorship, who doesn’t love a good coffee :smile:

    • Comment 9, posted at 23.02.18 14:58:33 by Mephisto_Shark Reply

    Mephisto_SharkCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 8) : Favourite man….wo-man….

    • Comment 10, posted at 23.02.18 16:15:01 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 10) : Very good. :smile:

    • Comment 11, posted at 23.02.18 16:16:58 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Mephisto_Shark (Comment 9) : The de-caf brigade for a start. :twisted:

    • Comment 12, posted at 23.02.18 16:18:17 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • @pierre_mackie (Comment 3) : thanks Pierre!
    Think it’s time for me and my loved ones to go down to the Garden Route to taste your work!

    • Comment 13, posted at 23.02.18 17:12:32 by JD Reply
    Friend of SharksworldCompetition Winner Author
    JDAssistant coach
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 12) : geez I hate that!!! They’re almost as bad as those lot who desecrate steak by cutting off the fat!!!

    • Comment 14, posted at 23.02.18 17:15:10 by JD Reply
    Friend of SharksworldCompetition Winner Author
    JDAssistant coach
    		 

  • @JD (Comment 14) : Or asking for it well done. :roll:

    • Comment 15, posted at 23.02.18 17:20:20 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • Decaf coffee? Well done steak with the fat cut off?

    …… no man, that’s trauma talk right there :lol:

    • Comment 16, posted at 23.02.18 17:51:08 by Mephisto_Shark Reply

    Mephisto_SharkCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • @Mephisto_Shark (Comment 16) : Ice in wine. :evil:

    • Comment 17, posted at 23.02.18 18:23:30 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

Add Comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.