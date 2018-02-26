Congrats to Thomas and Elaine!

A hearty round of Sharksworld applause to one of our favourite players, big Thomas du Toit.
Big Tom took advantage of a bye weekend (good man!) to pop the question to long-time girlfriend Elaine Heystek. The pair have been together for quite some time, with Thomas further binding himself to the Sharks region by proposing to a product of Durban Girls High School! Confirmed in a tweet, “she said yes”.
She said Yes???? https://t.co/tmaor3Rqnc
— Thomas du Toit (@TankduToit) February 24, 2018
Big congrats to both of you and all the best for a wonderful future together.
And in other news, another Sharks prop, Ross Geldenhuys, confirmed that he’s back in training this week. Happy Monday, everyone.Tweet
Not for nothing, but maybe she was too intimidated to say no
Congrats Thomas and Elaine.
Congrats!
@Karl (Comment 1) : Jeez Karl…. that came out a little creepy
Congratulations Thomas! Great news for the man!
Congrats to the happy couple!
Could do wonders for his game. Nothing like scrumming down against a tough opponent at home to get you into the right mindset.
@robdylan (Comment 4) : Sounded less so in my head… Congrats to them nonetheless