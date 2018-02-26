robdylan

Congrats to Thomas and Elaine!


Written by Rob Otto (robdylan)

Posted in :Original Content, Sharks on 26 Feb 2018 at 10:36
Tagged with : , , ,

A hearty round of Sharksworld applause to one of our favourite players, big Thomas du Toit.

Big Tom took advantage of a bye weekend (good man!) to pop the question to long-time girlfriend Elaine Heystek. The pair have been together for quite some time, with Thomas further binding himself to the Sharks region by proposing to a product of Durban Girls High School! Confirmed in a tweet, “she said yes”.

Big congrats to both of you and all the best for a wonderful future together.

And in other news, another Sharks prop, Ross Geldenhuys, confirmed that he’s back in training this week. Happy Monday, everyone.



8 Comments

  • Not for nothing, but maybe she was too intimidated to say no

    • Comment 1, posted at 26.02.18 10:38:37 by Karl Reply
    KarlUnder 21 player
    		 

  • Congrats Thomas and Elaine.

    • Comment 2, posted at 26.02.18 10:39:48 by Salmonoid the Subtle Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Salmonoid the SubtleAssistant coach
    		 

  • Congrats!

    • Comment 3, posted at 26.02.18 11:37:32 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @Karl (Comment 1) : Jeez Karl…. that came out a little creepy :)

    • Comment 4, posted at 26.02.18 11:58:27 by robdylan Reply
    Competition Winner Administrator
    robdylanHead Coach
    		 

  • Congratulations Thomas! Great news for the man!

    • Comment 5, posted at 26.02.18 16:28:49 by Richard Reply

    RichardCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • Congrats to the happy couple!

    • Comment 6, posted at 26.02.18 17:35:18 by JD Reply
    Friend of SharksworldCompetition Winner Author
    JDAssistant coach
    		 

  • Could do wonders for his game. Nothing like scrumming down against a tough opponent at home to get you into the right mindset. ;)

    • Comment 7, posted at 26.02.18 17:41:20 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @robdylan (Comment 4) : Sounded less so in my head… Congrats to them nonetheless

    • Comment 8, posted at 26.02.18 18:43:44 by Karl Reply

    KarlUnder 21 player
    		 

Add Comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.