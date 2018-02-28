Mapimpi set for a break?

The Sharks will name their team for Saturday’s Super Rugby clash against the Waratahs tomorrow, but the early indications are that there could be a number of personnel changes to the team that went down narrowly in Johannesburg in week 1. Try-scoring winger Makezole Mapimpi – who has had no off-season to speak of after joining the team directly from the Cheetahs’ Pro14 campaign – is one man possibly likely to enjoy a rest this week.

Good news for the Sharks comes in the form of a seemingly fit Cameron Wright, but there’s no sign of Philip van der Walt in the mix this week. The big redhead appeared to miss training yesterday for unknown reasons – perhaps an injury niggle? The loose forward unit will be reshuffled in any event, with Dan du Preez also ruled out. Expect Tyler Paul to play a big role this week, with Keegan Daniel returning to the side and Tera Mtembu also likely to feature.

Marius Louw also looks set for a first appearance this season – probably off the bench with Kobus van Wyk coming in for a start. It’s not clear which of Louis Schrueder or Michael Claassens will be the reserve scrumhalf, but my money is on the former.

Don’t expect the Sharks match 23 to differ too wildly from the following:

Probable Sharks (from): Beast Mtawarira, Juan Schoeman, Franco Marais, Akker van der Merwe, Thomas du Toit, John-Hubert Meyer, Ruan Botha, Stephan Lewies, Hyron Andrews, Jacques Vermeulen, Tyler Paul, Keegan Daniel, Tera Mtembu, Cameron Wright, Louis Schreuder, Robert du Preez, Curwin Bosch, Andre Esterhuizen, Lukhanyo Am, Marius Louw, Sbusiso Nkosi, Kobus van Wyk and Lwazi Mvovo