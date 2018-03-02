Enjoy Pan Roasted Coffee during the month of March

Because we love rugby so much, Pan Roasted Coffee Company have decided to share our love for coffee with Sharksworld and its readers.

Who and what is Pan Roasted Coffee?

Just over two years ago I pan roasted my first batch of green beans on my stovetop. The journey of making the perfect cup of coffee started. The love for creating quality coffee, still learning the finer skills of latte art and appreciating how a barista turns a cappuccino into a work of art motivated me to share my passion.

At the end of January I teamed up with marketing and media specialist Derrick Spies to create Pan Roasted Coffee Company and mid February we started sharing our passion for coffee through our online shop.

Our mission and goal is to provide you with the freshest 100% Pure Arabica beans, for that reason all our beans are roasted in smaller batches to order, guaranteeing it will be fresher than any you will find in a grocery store. Ultimately we also want to educate and share our passion with you, that you can also enjoy great tasting coffee at home.

So, in conjunction with our Super Bru prize we have also decided to extend our love for coffee to all the Sharkworld readers by offering a 10% discount for the month of March. Simply order online and use our discount code, SHARKSWORLD.

Please feel free to visit our site, leave a comment or any suggestions, and while you there try our range of single origin beans. We are also in the process of adding two blends to our range in the near future so keep an eye on our social media accounts by liking our Facebook page and following us on Twitter.