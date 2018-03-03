Sharks blow it

The Sharks have drawn 24-all with the Waratahs at Kings Park today, in a game where the dominant home side had only themselves to blame for countless stupid mistakes that allowed their visitors to stay in the contest.

From the first whistle, the Sharks combined the sublime with the utterly, utterly ridiculous. A good initial foray down the left hand flank was undone as Keegan Daniel foolishly flung the ball away, allowing the Tahs to counter; a phase or two later and Rob du Preez dropped the ball just in front of the tryline, with visiting scrumhalf Jake Gordon scampering over for the opening score from the ensuing scrum. Time and again, the home side would secure the ball, only to cough it up again tamely in contact or through unnecessary forced offloads and passes.

A series of raids deep in Waratahs territory came to naught – with the Sharks’ line-out drive once again misfiring, but du Preez did at least manage to secure three points through a penalty. A stunning try to Lukhanyo Am followed, with the centre showing just what could have been had the Sharks managed to hang on to the ball more often. A brilliant break by oh-so-strong Andre Esterhuizen saw the Sharks into the 22, with Louis Schreuder following up to take the offload and pop to Am off the ground. Du Preez converted for a 10-7 lead, which was again wiped out when Tahs man Bernard Foley stroked over a penalty eight minutes from halftime. Beast Mtawarira was held up over the line in the final moments of the half, leaving the game deadlocked at 10-all.

More of the same followed after the break, before Am once again broke the deadlock with his second try. It was again a beautiful piece of work, with Akker van der Merwe taking the pass from Cameron Wright and popping the ball up for the centre to run onto.

At 17-10, the Sharks should have taken control and put the game to bed, only for Daniel to suffer a brain implosion minutes later. With his team badly needing to slow things down and consolidate, Daniel foolishly took a quick lineout throw to himself, passed the ball directly to Michael Hooper and than had to watch flabbergasted as the Waratahs captains scored the try to once again bring his team level. Replacement Marius Louw appeared to have saved the home side some blushes when his audacious chip and regather found space for du Preez to score with less than ten minutes to play, but once again, the Sharks conspired to grasp defeat from the jaws of victory.

A long clearance kick from Curwin Bosch saw a lackadaisical follow up from the Sharks, with the Tahs only too pleased to take advantage of the fractured chasing line to put replacement halfback Mitch Short over in the left hand corner. Foley nailed the tricky conversion and the Tahs watched a late Bosch penalty and then drop-goal attempt sail wide as they played down the clock.

For the Sharks, with just three points from their first two games and a tricky tour looming, things are already looking dire. They were the architects of their own demise today, however and deserve whatever their coach throws at them for delivering such a disappointing result against so lowly a foe.

Sharks (24): Tries Am (2), du Preez. Conversions du Preez (3). Penalty du Preez.

Waratahs: (24): Tries Gordon, Hooper, Short. Conversions Foley (3). Penalty Foley.