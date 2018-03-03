robdylan

Super Rugby 2018: Sharks v Waratahs


It’s round 3 and time for the Sharks’ first home clash in Super Rugby 2018.

Today’s foes, the Waratahs, haven’t tasted victory in Durban in 9 long years. Let’s hope that record is extended today.

Kick-off at King’s Park is at 15h15.

Sharks: 15 Lwazi Mvovo, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Sibusiso Nkosi, 10 Robert du Preez, 9 Louis Schreuder, 8 Keegan Daniel, 7 Tyler Paul, 6 Jacques Vermeulen, 5 Stephan Lewies, 4 Ruan Botha (captain), 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Franco Marais, 1 Tendai Mtawarira.
Replacements: 16 Akker van der Merwe, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 Hyron Andrews, 20 Tera Mtembu, 21 Cameron Wright, 22 Marius Louw, 23 Curwin Bosch.

Waratahs: 15 Israel Folau, 14 Andrew Kellaway, 13 Lalakai Foketi, 12 Kurtley Beale, 11 Curtis Rona, 10 Bernard Foley, 9 Jake Gordon, 8 Jed Holloway, 7 Michael Hooper (captain), 6 Michael Wells, 5 Tom Staniforth, 4 Ned Hanigan, 3 Paddy Ryan, 2 Damien Fitzpatrick, 1 Tom Robertson.
Replacements: 16 Hugh Roach, 17 Harry Johnson-Holmes, 18 Kalivati Tawake, 19 Nick Palmer, 20 Will Miller, 21 Mitch Short, 22 Bryce Hegarty, 23 Alex Newsome.



  • Sharrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr……………………………………ks

    Comment 1, posted at 03.03.18 14:21:44 by sharks_lover
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_lover
    		 

  • Nervous but there’s been enough talking by players and coaches about how this is a new Sharks team. Played well against the Lions apart from the scrums so let’s sort that out and give our backs great ball.

    Nothing other than a win will suffice today.

    Comment 2, posted at 03.03.18 14:27:30 by Dustin Emslie

    		 

  • @Dustin Emslie (Comment 2) : I’d say nothing but a 20 point hiding will suffice today :grin:

    Comment 3, posted at 03.03.18 14:40:08 by tigershark

    tigershark
    		 

  • 5 points in the bag for the Sharks. By around the 60th minute I reckon.

    Comment 4, posted at 03.03.18 14:44:22 by McLovin

    McLovin
    		 

  • @tigershark (Comment 3) : Mate, I’d take a 1 point win. Just need that first win no matter how it comes.

    Comment 5, posted at 03.03.18 14:45:40 by Dustin Emslie

    		 

  • Do people still live in Durban, no one at the rugby, no body at the cricket, maybe time to move the Sharks to CT stadium?

    Comment 6, posted at 03.03.18 15:03:38 by Tintin

    Tintin
    		 

  • Sharks can’t afford to loose this one.

    Comment 7, posted at 03.03.18 15:06:36 by Bokhoring

    Bokhoring
    		 

  • Poor pass back from Mvovo puts the Sharks under early pressure.

    Comment 8, posted at 03.03.18 15:10:37 by Bokhoring

    Bokhoring
    		 

  • 7-0 Tahs lead

    Comment 9, posted at 03.03.18 15:11:58 by Bokhoring

    Bokhoring
    		 

  • Good to know the bloody amateur team has shown up for this encounter :roll:

    Comment 10, posted at 03.03.18 15:14:41 by Mephisto_Shark

    Mephisto_Shark
    		 

  • @Tintin (Comment 6) : they would probably get a bigger crowd if the game was in Ballito

    Comment 11, posted at 03.03.18 15:15:38 by RuckingFun

    RuckingFun
    		 

  • Mvovo makes up for the earlier stuffup with an excellent run

    Comment 12, posted at 03.03.18 15:16:56 by Bokhoring

    Bokhoring
    		 

  • Tahs streetsmart as usual and Peyper lets them get away with it. Should have been a yellow

    Comment 13, posted at 03.03.18 15:19:07 by Bokhoring

    Bokhoring
    		 

  • Wtf man

    Comment 14, posted at 03.03.18 15:19:39 by Mephisto_Shark

    Mephisto_Shark
    		 

  • Sharks keep on making crucial mistakes in their own 22

    Comment 15, posted at 03.03.18 15:19:41 by Bokhoring

    Bokhoring
    		 

  • But makes up with good defence and then gaining a penalty

    Comment 16, posted at 03.03.18 15:21:06 by Bokhoring

    Bokhoring
    		 

  • Handling skills non existant, 10 not finding touch on a penalty, seriously

    Comment 17, posted at 03.03.18 15:21:34 by Mephisto_Shark

    Mephisto_Shark
    		 

  • These are the “new” Sharks?

    Comment 18, posted at 03.03.18 15:23:57 by Spirit of Rugby
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of Rugby
    		 

  • Am scores after good interplay.

    Comment 19, posted at 03.03.18 15:24:10 by Bokhoring

    Bokhoring
    		 

  • Ok you’ve had your settling period, keep this up now, that was beautiful

    Comment 20, posted at 03.03.18 15:25:10 by Mephisto_Shark

    Mephisto_Shark
    		 

  • 10-3. Sharks just need to settle down and cut out the stupid mistakes

    Comment 21, posted at 03.03.18 15:25:10 by Bokhoring

    Bokhoring
    		 

  • Much better!

    Comment 22, posted at 03.03.18 15:25:34 by Spirit of Rugby
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of Rugby
    		 

  • Tahs is actually a useless team with 3 superstars.

    Comment 23, posted at 03.03.18 15:26:35 by Bokhoring

    Bokhoring
    		 

  • Surely Tahs should be getting yellowed? :roll:

    Comment 24, posted at 03.03.18 15:28:30 by McLovin

    McLovin
    		 

  • Sharks managing to put some phases together now but Tahs infringe repeatedly

    Comment 25, posted at 03.03.18 15:28:52 by Bokhoring

    Bokhoring
    		 

  • Getting away with murder these bastards and Peyphol finally has a word :roll:

    Comment 26, posted at 03.03.18 15:29:00 by Mephisto_Shark

    Mephisto_Shark
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 24) : Peyper is very charitable today

    Comment 27, posted at 03.03.18 15:29:19 by Bokhoring

    Bokhoring
    		 

  • Hyper negative and spoiling from the Tahs.

    Hope the Sharks rip them a new one today. :evil:

    Comment 28, posted at 03.03.18 15:29:20 by McLovin

    McLovin
    		 

  • This could have been a try already if beast focussed on the line.

    Comment 29, posted at 03.03.18 15:32:01 by coolfusion

    coolfusion
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 27) : Hopefully the TMO steps in. :twisted:

    Comment 30, posted at 03.03.18 15:32:06 by McLovin

    McLovin
    		 

  • Should have taken the 3 points there

    Comment 31, posted at 03.03.18 15:32:10 by Bokhoring

    Bokhoring
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 31) : Jip. Pretty uninspiring attack from the scrum.

    Comment 32, posted at 03.03.18 15:34:50 by Spirit of Rugby
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of Rugby
    		 

  • Sharks keep on losing the ball in contact

    Comment 33, posted at 03.03.18 15:35:53 by Bokhoring

    Bokhoring
    		 

  • Yoh please replace Vermeulen, he’s having a schoolboy day all round

    Comment 34, posted at 03.03.18 15:37:41 by Mephisto_Shark

    Mephisto_Shark
    		 

  • Period of domination from the Sharks end with 3 points for Foley.

    Comment 35, posted at 03.03.18 15:39:25 by Bokhoring

    Bokhoring
    		 

  • Nkosi the best player for the Sharks so far

    Comment 36, posted at 03.03.18 15:42:23 by Bokhoring

    Bokhoring
    		 

  • Jeez, this is bad. :roll:

    Comment 37, posted at 03.03.18 15:42:56 by McLovin

    McLovin
    		 

  • awful

    Comment 38, posted at 03.03.18 15:44:23 by robdylan
    Competition Winner Administrator
    robdylan
    		 

  • If Beast had more support from Thomas the Sharks would demolish the Tahs scrum

    Comment 39, posted at 03.03.18 15:45:27 by Bokhoring

    Bokhoring
    		 

  • Scrums look ok

    Comment 40, posted at 03.03.18 15:45:56 by coolfusion

    coolfusion
    		 

  • Getting more and more pathetic.

    Comment 41, posted at 03.03.18 15:46:40 by sharks_lover
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_lover
    		 

  • Crucial lineout lost due a skew throw. This Sharks team is not looking close to title contenders

    Comment 42, posted at 03.03.18 15:48:10 by Bokhoring

    Bokhoring
    		 

  • I’m dreading our games against the NZ sides.

    Comment 43, posted at 03.03.18 15:49:35 by Spirit of Rugby
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of Rugby
    		 

  • Esterhuizen is causing havoc. Sharks need to get him more into the game

    Comment 44, posted at 03.03.18 15:50:26 by Bokhoring

    Bokhoring
    		 

  • That’s a grounding clear as day, the fucking cheat tmo has his way again

    Comment 45, posted at 03.03.18 15:51:01 by Mephisto_Shark

    Mephisto_Shark
    		 

  • Another ball lost in contact another opportunity goes begging

    Comment 46, posted at 03.03.18 15:52:22 by Bokhoring

    Bokhoring
    		 

  • Vermeulen today has been utterly useless.

    Comment 47, posted at 03.03.18 15:52:26 by sharks_lover
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_lover
    		 

  • Oh look, Vermeulen again, piss right off man :evil:

    Comment 48, posted at 03.03.18 15:52:35 by Mephisto_Shark

    Mephisto_Shark
    		 

  • Shocking by sharks, dominating and should be up by heaps. Plz not a Stormers result

    Comment 49, posted at 03.03.18 15:52:51 by RuckingFun

    RuckingFun
    		 

  • @sharks_lover (Comment 47) : Unfortunately yes. Time to get Tera on

    Comment 50, posted at 03.03.18 15:53:02 by Bokhoring

    Bokhoring
    		 

  • :roll:

    Comment 51, posted at 03.03.18 15:53:22 by Spirit of Rugby
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of Rugby
    		 

  • That’s 3 butchered by my count. Well two since I clearly saw beasts shoulders over that line and a grounding.

    Comment 52, posted at 03.03.18 15:53:22 by coolfusion

    coolfusion
    		 

  • Besides scrums forwards very poor today,

    Comment 53, posted at 03.03.18 15:53:39 by sharks_lover
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_lover
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 52) : Maybe if that doos in the tmo box can leave his zol long enough to do his job.

    Comment 54, posted at 03.03.18 15:54:37 by coolfusion

    coolfusion
    		 

  • Are we going to hear the old humidity excuse if the Sharks manages to loose this one?

    Comment 55, posted at 03.03.18 15:54:53 by Bokhoring

    Bokhoring
    		 

  • looked like a try from beast to be honest

    Comment 56, posted at 03.03.18 15:56:18 by revolverocelot

    Team captain
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 55) : Well considering that the tahs had to do the traveling, that one won’t fly today.

    Comment 57, posted at 03.03.18 15:56:51 by coolfusion

    coolfusion
    		 

  • Vermeulen and Tyler Paul are useless. Where do they get these oke’s?

    Comment 58, posted at 03.03.18 15:58:08 by tigershark

    tigershark
    		 

  • When last did a Sharks backline outplay our forwards?

    Comment 59, posted at 03.03.18 15:58:24 by Bokhoring

    Bokhoring
    		 

  • TMO’s hands are tied. Needs to see the ball clearly grounded. He can’t. So no try unfortunately.

    Comment 60, posted at 03.03.18 15:59:32 by McLovin

    McLovin
    		 

  • @tigershark (Comment 58) : KD is fighting the battle on his own today. Vermeulen is having an exceptionally poor game today. He is usually much better

    Comment 61, posted at 03.03.18 16:00:25 by Bokhoring

    Bokhoring
    		 

  • forken HOND kak

    Comment 62, posted at 03.03.18 16:01:16 by robdylan
    Competition Winner Administrator
    robdylan
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 61) : Think Terra will put up a better fight.

    Comment 63, posted at 03.03.18 16:02:11 by tigershark

    tigershark
    		 

  • @tigershark (Comment 58) : T be fairPaul normally a lock, remember you have your first choice loose forwards out injured. Vermeulen has dropped 4 balls and Ruan has not had his best game, Marais today very poor too. Thomas missed 2 tackles too.

    Comment 64, posted at 03.03.18 16:02:58 by sharks_lover
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_lover
    		 

  • The Sharks need to sort out this humidity issue out once and for all. They now its tough – make some adjustments to manage it better

    Comment 65, posted at 03.03.18 16:03:31 by Bokhoring

    Bokhoring
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 65) : Know

    Comment 66, posted at 03.03.18 16:03:55 by Bokhoring

    Bokhoring
    		 

  • Muir says line outs our problem? :shock: gees mate the ball control is utter crap.

    Comment 67, posted at 03.03.18 16:04:17 by sharks_lover
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_lover
    		 

  • Check how Foley picks out Vermeulen for the kickoff. This time he catches the ball

    Comment 68, posted at 03.03.18 16:06:14 by Bokhoring

    Bokhoring
    		 

  • Tahs finding some rythm on attack but Andre makes the crucial turnover

    Comment 69, posted at 03.03.18 16:08:28 by Bokhoring

    Bokhoring
    		 

  • Andre doing a great job today.

    Comment 70, posted at 03.03.18 16:08:35 by coolfusion

    coolfusion
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 70) : Backline apart from Shreuder and Du Preez has been very good

    Comment 71, posted at 03.03.18 16:10:05 by Bokhoring

    Bokhoring
    		 

  • Am scores a brilliant try. You beauty

    Comment 72, posted at 03.03.18 16:12:24 by Bokhoring

    Bokhoring
    		 

  • Beautiful pop by Akker straight to the sniper Am.

    Comment 73, posted at 03.03.18 16:12:37 by coolfusion

    coolfusion
    		 

  • Am you make me want to kiss you bro! :razz:

    Comment 74, posted at 03.03.18 16:12:51 by Mephisto_Shark

    Mephisto_Shark
    		 

  • Brilliant try from AM, his 2nd

    Comment 75, posted at 03.03.18 16:13:09 by sharks_lover
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_lover
    		 

  • Cam and Akker make an immediate impact

    Comment 76, posted at 03.03.18 16:13:14 by Bokhoring

    Bokhoring
    		 

  • What a beautiful move!

    Comment 77, posted at 03.03.18 16:13:25 by Spirit of Rugby
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of Rugby
    		 

  • Wright and Akker immediate impact.

    Comment 78, posted at 03.03.18 16:14:09 by sharks_lover
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_lover
    		 

  • Andre is making Flo lau his bitch today

    Comment 79, posted at 03.03.18 16:14:49 by coolfusion

    coolfusion
    		 

  • Esterhuizen has been brilliant

    Comment 80, posted at 03.03.18 16:14:52 by sharks_lover
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_lover
    		 

  • @sharks_lover (Comment 80) : Amazing performance by both our centres today

    Comment

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Andre once again.

    • Comment 82, posted at 03.03.18 16:17:52 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 81) : Yup for sure.

    • Comment 83, posted at 03.03.18 16:18:19 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • Nkosi a bit overeager to get rid of the ball in contact today.

    • Comment 84, posted at 03.03.18 16:20:01 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Peyper seems to have decided not to award any scrum penalties today

    • Comment 85, posted at 03.03.18 16:20:11 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Now Nkosi and Am losing plenty of ball in the carry.

    • Comment 86, posted at 03.03.18 16:21:01 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Esterhuizen and Am knocking on Rassie’s door.

    • Comment 87, posted at 03.03.18 16:21:15 by tigershark Reply

    tigersharkCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • Bad idea Keegan. Patience.

    • Comment 88, posted at 03.03.18 16:22:38 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • KD stuffs badly and the Tahs equalizes

    • Comment 89, posted at 03.03.18 16:22:41 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • And then Keegan gives them a free try.

    • Comment 90, posted at 03.03.18 16:23:01 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • No need for that there

    • Comment 91, posted at 03.03.18 16:23:09 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Ag no man! Keegan with a brain fart of note.

    • Comment 92, posted at 03.03.18 16:23:53 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Lord help us against any Kiwi side.

    • Comment 93, posted at 03.03.18 16:23:57 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • Keegan has been doing these brain farts his whole career, he obviously thought it’s been awhile so why not :roll:

    • Comment 94, posted at 03.03.18 16:24:04 by Mephisto_Shark Reply

    Mephisto_SharkCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • How about the trip on esterhuizen, not even a look to check if it was accidentally done

    • Comment 95, posted at 03.03.18 16:24:31 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • No man now it’s turning to shit. They need to settle down.

    • Comment 96, posted at 03.03.18 16:25:44 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • And still they lie all over the breakdowns and nothing is said. How?

    • Comment 97, posted at 03.03.18 16:25:53 by Mephisto_Shark Reply

    Mephisto_SharkCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • Sharks are pathetic

    • Comment 98, posted at 03.03.18 16:26:19 by GreatSharksays Reply

    Assistant coach
    		 

  • Now things looking shaky all of a sudden.

    • Comment 99, posted at 03.03.18 16:26:27 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Finally a scrum penalty

    • Comment 100, posted at 03.03.18 16:27:22 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Too Early to say but looks like Meyer is giving beast better support.

    • Comment 101, posted at 03.03.18 16:27:34 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Doesn’t look like this team knows how to win

    • Comment 102, posted at 03.03.18 16:28:53 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 101) : Definitely

    • Comment 103, posted at 03.03.18 16:29:13 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Beast sold Rob there. Should have protected the ball.

    • Comment 104, posted at 03.03.18 16:30:20 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • If we cant beat a useless jetlagged tahs team at home,then I dont know. Rob du preez snr may be out of his depth at super level.

    • Comment 105, posted at 03.03.18 16:30:42 by tigershark Reply

    tigersharkCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 104) : So easy to read that.

    • Comment 106, posted at 03.03.18 16:30:50 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Can’t wait for Bulls v Lions.

    • Comment 107, posted at 03.03.18 16:31:20 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • No patience with ball in hand. These guys look as if they have not been coached. Not earning the right to go wide. I’m very concerned.

    • Comment 108, posted at 03.03.18 16:31:48 by GreatSharksays Reply

    Assistant coach
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 107) : Same here

    • Comment 109, posted at 03.03.18 16:31:51 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • @tigershark (Comment 105) : The bye certainly broke our stride, looking like the first game of a season

    • Comment 110, posted at 03.03.18 16:32:18 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Sharks get away with deliberate knock.

    • Comment 111, posted at 03.03.18 16:32:36 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • Too many of our strong defensive players being subbed mvovo for curwin now lewies for hyron now andre.

    • Comment 112, posted at 03.03.18 16:32:44 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @GreatSharksays (Comment 108) : Yup agree there is little patience and composure.

    • Comment 113, posted at 03.03.18 16:33:32 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • OMG I am lost for words.,

    • Comment 114, posted at 03.03.18 16:35:30 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • Tera not much of an improvement on KD

    • Comment 115, posted at 03.03.18 16:35:46 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • But who was Mthembu going to pass to? There was no one on his right. This is very concerning.

    • Comment 116, posted at 03.03.18 16:35:58 by GreatSharksays Reply

    Assistant coach
    		 

  • Tera passing to fucking Casper :evil:

    • Comment 117, posted at 03.03.18 16:36:00 by Mephisto_Shark Reply

    Mephisto_SharkCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • The option-taking by Wright is sometimes pathetic! Why pass to Mtembu all on his own when there is a huge lineup left????

    • Comment 118, posted at 03.03.18 16:37:20 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Why is peyper not checking skew lineouts anymore

    • Comment 119, posted at 03.03.18 16:38:18 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • My takeaway is this Andre and Am for sure. Akker is the mean junkyard dog we need. Mvovo way better than Bosch at 15. Keegan needs to play like he’s done this before..no excuse for a veteran like him. Tommie better watch he doesn’t lose TH spot to other men.

    • Comment 120, posted at 03.03.18 16:38:42 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 102) : Unfortunately, the Waratahs do!

    • Comment 121, posted at 03.03.18 16:39:08 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • I have tried to keep quiet about Peyper but i am not sure this freak has any clue, lying on the floor and he does not do a thing

    • Comment 122, posted at 03.03.18 16:39:16 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • Clever kick from Louw. Try time

    • Comment 123, posted at 03.03.18 16:39:18 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Brilliant by Louw!

    • Comment 124, posted at 03.03.18 16:40:13 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • 24-17

    • Comment 125, posted at 03.03.18 16:40:26 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Louw is starting to become the best impact player in the world

    • Comment 126, posted at 03.03.18 16:40:33 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 119) : Everyone except the officials can see they are terribly squiff but silence

    • Comment 127, posted at 03.03.18 16:40:58 by Mephisto_Shark Reply

    Mephisto_SharkCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • @Mephisto_Shark (Comment 127) : Toilet peyper doesn’t work on grass

    • Comment 128, posted at 03.03.18 16:41:30 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Patience now boys wear them down.

    • Comment 129, posted at 03.03.18 16:42:36 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Van wyk pulled back about to get a loose ball fuuuuuuuck

    • Comment 130, posted at 03.03.18 16:43:33 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Fuck Sharks

    • Comment 131, posted at 03.03.18 16:44:38 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Too much patience by Bosch courteously waiting for the opponent to kick.

    • Comment 132, posted at 03.03.18 16:44:41 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • These Sharks are shocking.

    • Comment 133, posted at 03.03.18 16:45:25 by GreatSharksays Reply

    Assistant coach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 131) : This whole game giving away soft tries

    • Comment 134, posted at 03.03.18 16:45:30 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • It’s almost like it’s planned to keep them in the game, I literally am just lost

    • Comment 135, posted at 03.03.18 16:45:30 by Mephisto_Shark Reply

    Mephisto_SharkCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • Level again

    • Comment 136, posted at 03.03.18 16:46:07 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Fuck you curwin, you can suck my balls, captain of the most overrated players club

    • Comment 137, posted at 03.03.18 16:46:10 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Sharks look unfit

    • Comment 138, posted at 03.03.18 16:46:36 by tigershark Reply

    tigersharkCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • Stormers must be feeling dejavu

    • Comment 139, posted at 03.03.18 16:46:57 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 139) : You mean the Waratahs. ;-)

    • Comment 140, posted at 03.03.18 16:49:28 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • Just give them their last score and be done

    • Comment 141, posted at 03.03.18 16:49:42 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 140) : Both

    • Comment 142, posted at 03.03.18 16:50:18 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • And we thought this team was a winner? nah peeps we only play well in pre season warm up games. we will not make top 6

    • Comment 143, posted at 03.03.18 16:50:18 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • Absolutely pathetic

    • Comment 144, posted at 03.03.18 16:50:35 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Jesus I hate a draw more than a loss :cry:

    • Comment 145, posted at 03.03.18 16:50:35 by Mephisto_Shark Reply

    Mephisto_SharkCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • get a proper coach

    • Comment 146, posted at 03.03.18 16:50:45 by tigershark Reply

    tigersharkCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • Wow, this was bad.

    Another two sides I don’t have to waste time watching this season.

    • Comment 147, posted at 03.03.18 16:50:47 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • Peyper is the biggest doos in the world, leave it, they kick it forward and then play on, wake up dick

    • Comment 148, posted at 03.03.18 16:51:02 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Not good enough sharks. Not by a long shot. Your own worst enemies.

    • Comment 149, posted at 03.03.18 16:51:22 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • I’m sorry, but wankers

    • Comment 150, posted at 03.03.18 16:51:30 by SeanJeff Reply

    SeanJeffSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Lordy that was hondkak from the Sharks. Could have win this one easily. Carry on this why and we will fight the Jags for the wooden spoon in this conference

    • Comment 151, posted at 03.03.18 16:51:34 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 147) : I’m assuming the others include the Stormers.

    • Comment 152, posted at 03.03.18 16:52:19 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Also thank kako peyper for denying us 4 scrum penalties in kick able range

    • Comment 153, posted at 03.03.18 16:52:22 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 142) : Not sure you understand the meaning of deja vu old boy. :twisted: :mrgreen:

    • Comment 154, posted at 03.03.18 16:52:26 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 151) : Why = way

    • Comment 155, posted at 03.03.18 16:52:27 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 152) :

    1. Sunwolves
    2. Jaguares
    3. Stormers
    4. Sharks
    5. All the Oz teams.

    • Comment 156, posted at 03.03.18 16:53:36 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 156) : :lol:

    • Comment 157, posted at 03.03.18 16:54:45 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 151) : If that. They would have done more with the opportunity we gave the tahs jetlagged about 5 really good players in their team collectively. A joke really. Mallet calls it like it is I don’t have the words.

    • Comment 158, posted at 03.03.18 16:54:46 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @tigershark (Comment 146) : Unfortunately you cant coach brains. Stupid does as stupid is.

    • Comment 159, posted at 03.03.18 16:55:53 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • What a useless efforts. No wonder the stands is empty. Pathetic

    • Comment 160, posted at 03.03.18 16:55:57 by Rvw Reply

    RvwCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • We played a better game against the lions. Waratahs get away once again.

    • Comment 161, posted at 03.03.18 16:56:21 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Every year the same kak. Just shows how far the pre-season games are from reality.

    • Comment 162, posted at 03.03.18 16:56:31 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Handling errors 18?

    • Comment 163, posted at 03.03.18 16:56:49 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 151) : Jaguares to end last. Next two places will go to Sharks and Stormers.

    Lions to end top with Bulls second.

    • Comment 164, posted at 03.03.18 16:56:52 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 162) : You hit the nail. Seems reminiscent of last year’s inconsistent kak. Did we actually progress?

    • Comment 165, posted at 03.03.18 16:57:56 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 164) : Not sure that us beating the Jaguares is a gimme.

    • Comment 166, posted at 03.03.18 16:59:45 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • I’m feeling the bulls will upset today.

    • Comment 167, posted at 03.03.18 16:59:49 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 162) : Every year the same kak, look how far from reality our coaching staff is

    • Comment 168, posted at 03.03.18 16:59:56 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 165) : Not from what I can see. Great individual touches mixed with mind-boggling ineptitude.

    • Comment 169, posted at 03.03.18 17:01:51 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 167) : Me too.

    • Comment 170, posted at 03.03.18 17:02:03 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 168) : Oh well, there’s always next year. :razz:

    • Comment 171, posted at 03.03.18 17:02:57 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • How the fuck can I enjoy the rest of my weekend now? :cry: Geez, the Sharks should open a butchery.

    • Comment 172, posted at 03.03.18 17:03:47 by Quintin Reply

    QuintinSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • We need a forwards coach please. And Tommy I live you but you are a loosehead. Give someone else the shot now…

    • Comment 173, posted at 03.03.18 17:04:36 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @Quintin (Comment 172) : We are a very generous side….

    • Comment 174, posted at 03.03.18 17:05:06 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 167) : I’ll be rooting for them, that’s for sure. I hope they play the same off-loading game as last weekend. It reminded me of how the Sharks played in 2010.

    • Comment 175, posted at 03.03.18 17:05:39 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Acccchhhhhhh!!!

    • Comment 176, posted at 03.03.18 17:06:26 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • At least we’re not as kak as the Proteas. I suppose there’s that.

    • Comment 177, posted at 03.03.18 17:07:52 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 177) : Proteas win a series now and then. When last did we get any silverware.

    • Comment 178, posted at 03.03.18 17:09:28 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Marnitz Boshoff might bring bulls down.

    • Comment 179, posted at 03.03.18 17:12:55 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Oh wow. I couldn’t watch the game and from the comments here, I’m fearly certain that I shouldn’t spend the time. But could you plz help me with 2 questions: 1) what happened at the breakdown? 2) what happened at the scrums, was it an improvement from last week?

    • Comment 180, posted at 03.03.18 17:14:37 by Rienke36 Reply

    Rienke36Under 21 player
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 178) : More then than now. Chokers of note.

    • Comment 181, posted at 03.03.18 17:19:58 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • We need a forwards coach. The backline is going to waste.

    • Comment 182, posted at 03.03.18 17:20:54 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @Rienke36 (Comment 180) : Lots of ball lost in the tackle. Our scrums totally dominated.

    • Comment 183, posted at 03.03.18 17:20:59 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Poor captaincy from Botha today. Sharks needed to calm down after getting ahead. Instead they played brainfart rugby

    • Comment 184, posted at 03.03.18 17:21:02 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • And kick me if you want, but give the guys a break. Nobody goes out to loose. Yes, these guys are professionals. Yes, they get paid to catch the ball and yes, the fans pay a lot to support them. But they are still human. I have no doubt that they too are disappointed, hurting and angry. Get behind the coach, get behind the captain, get behind the team. B&W, we live to fight another day.

    • Comment 185, posted at 03.03.18 17:21:05 by Rienke36 Reply

    Rienke36Under 21 player
    		 

  • @Rienke36 (Comment 185) : Unfortunately this competition is not about barely surviving winnable games

    • Comment 186, posted at 03.03.18 17:26:03 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @Rienke36 (Comment 185) : You suggesting that we shouldn’t hold them to higher standards?

    • Comment 187, posted at 03.03.18 17:26:42 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • @Rienke36 (Comment 185) : I agree, however with 10min left and a 7 point lead why did we not settle down with the ball instead of throw it around like that, everyone knows tahs are great in loose play

    Glad our scrums looked good today, so when we had a short arm penalty thanks to a tah knock on should have taken that opertunity to scrum down instead of run like crazy people breaking up our own defensive line.

    disappointed but encourage at the same time if there is such a thing.

    • Comment 188, posted at 03.03.18 17:27:19 by revolverocelot Reply

    Team captain
    		 

  • @revolverocelot (Comment 188) : Actually before Keegan’s blooper we were 7 up. That would have been a good time to do as you suggested.

    • Comment 189, posted at 03.03.18 17:29:24 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 189) : Also Bosch’s clearance kick, which didn’t go out and resulted in the try that levelled the game. Exactly the same thing happened against the Lions last year.

    • Comment 190, posted at 03.03.18 17:32:16 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • stated here a week ago that cause the stormers only had a 3 week overseas trip they had a much easier schedule, now that I look at it, maybe not that easy, hope they get schooled every week.

    https://thestormers.com/fixtures-and-results/

    • Comment 191, posted at 03.03.18 17:32:30 by revolverocelot Reply

    Team captain
    		 

  • @Rienke36 (Comment 185) : Scrums much better…dominant, in fact! Created a gazillion chances…just finishing and final decision taking WOEFUL!!

    • Comment 192, posted at 03.03.18 17:33:01 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 190) : Like I said many good players subbed by lesser ones unnecessarily

    • Comment 193, posted at 03.03.18 17:34:29 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 193) : I thought subbing Esterhuizen was nuts but then Louw pulled a beauty.

    • Comment 194, posted at 03.03.18 17:38:02 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 194) : Sure but Bosch Andrews Tera at a critical stage…I don’t know if that was smart. Subbing du toit was a good call should have been earlier. We are not doing him a favor forcing him into TH. Time we built on someone else for that role. Him at loosehead with Meyer at tight would have been better beast is passenger at this stage. A sub.

    • Comment 195, posted at 03.03.18 17:43:49 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 189) : thats what I had hoped abd then keegs lost the plot.

    Bosch not finding touch shades of frans steyn in the sr final, these tahs thrive in loose play, why did we give it too them.

    glad to see we seem to have attacking intent but a degree of control and taking kickable penalties is a good way to balance things

    we sort of play like a lesser saders team now, only we cant get ahead by more than one score

    we let the tahs back in 4 times in one game

    Aker played well though

    Hyron was decent off the bench, tackles we solid, seems to have also gotten bigger

    much too work on guys, kill the sunwolves next week.

    • Comment 196, posted at 03.03.18 18:40:14 by revolverocelot Reply

    Team captain
    		 

  • lions showing there class against the bulls in the second half

    • Comment 197, posted at 03.03.18 18:49:29 by revolverocelot Reply

    Team captain
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 195) : Beast showed more guts and passion than the rest of the forwards combined today, he is getting older and a hint off the pace, but that enthusiasm needs to rub off on the greenhorns

    • Comment 198, posted at 03.03.18 22:32:40 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

