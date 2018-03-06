Sharks need to smarten up

Ah pragmatism, eh? So often the mortal enemy of “entertaining, bums-on-seats” rugby, the sort of thing we’ve been promised time and again, the rugby that’s going to revive the bygone spirit of the Banana Boys and fill the Park with screaming fans, dressed head to toe in black and white.

I’m not quite old enough to remember the Natal sides of the 80s and before, but if the misty-eyed recollections of the faithful are to be believed, those teams ran everything, had a never-say-die attitude and were always fun to watch. They didn’t win very often, though. Oh no. Winning, it seemed, came second to entertainment.

Now I’m not going to go overboard here and point too many fingers at coaches or players – after all, they’re really just trying to please everyone right now – but the reality we have to face here is that the Sharks lost (I mean drew, felt like a loss) against a poor Waratahs team simply through a lack of pragmatic, common sense on the day. There were two main aspects to this, I felt. Firstly, on a day when a slippery ball made handling difficult, the sensible thing to do would be to tighten up, keep the passes shorter and not attempt quite so many offloads and fifty-fifty passes. It’s a tough one to get right, though – Lukhanyo Am’s first try would not have happened without two great offloads, one from Andre Esterhuizen and another from Louis Schreuder. On the flip side, the Waratahs’ first try came directly from field position caused by a very poor decision from Keegan Daniel to pass a ball that he should have held onto.

Secondly, the Sharks were guilty of frankly rank amateur game management in the second half. It was never going to be more than a 7-10 point game, given the conditions and they had seen how the Waratahs could punish mistakes. Why then, after scoring, did they not slow down and consolidate? Not to pick on Daniel overly, but again, a brain-fart decision from a senior player to take a quick lineout when helter-skelter was no longer necessary led directly to an opposition try. Curwin Bosch and the rest of the team were no less guilty later on – Bosch in failing to find touch with an important clearance kick and the others for losing sight of the defensive basics immediately afterwards.

The Sharks need to learn from this and do so quickly. “Earn the right to go wide” and whatnot is another great cliché we hear often, but more so than that, the Sharks need to remember that playing an attack-focused game does not mean you can forget the basics, however unsexy they may be. I’m hoping to see a far more balanced performance this weekend, with those great-try scoring moments not overshadowed by defensive softness at the other end.