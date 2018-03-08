Team rotated for Sunwolves clash

The Sharks play against the unfancied Sunwolves this weekend and coach Robert du Preez has taken the opportunity to rotate his players and in the process hand out two new caps.

The other big news is that Tendai ‘The Beast’ Mtawarira is set to become the most capped Sharks Super Rugby player, surpassing JP Pietersen.

Wian Vosloo makes his first Super Rugby appearance, starting in the 6 jersey while young lock Gideon Koegelenberg is set to come off the bench for his first taste of Super Rugby.

Curwin Bosch gets a first start for the season, replacing Lwazi Mvovo in the fullback jersey, while Makazole Mapimpi is back in the team in place of Kobus van Wyk. The rest of the backline is unchanged.

Most of the changes happens in the pack, with only Vermeulen retaining his place in the loose trio, Tera Mtembu and Vosloo making up the rest. The locks are unchanged while the front row sees starts for Akker van der Merwe and John-Hubert Meyer.

The bench sees the return to action for Chilliboy Ralepelle while Juan Schoeman and Ross Geldenhuys offer prop backup. Keegan Daniel is the reserve loosie while Cameron Wright, Marius Louw and Lwazi Mvovo cover the backs.

Thomas du Toit and Tyler Paul were both not considered for selection due to injury niggles.

15. Curwin Bosch

14. Sbu Nkosi

13. Lukhanyo Am

12. Andre Esterhuizen

11. Makazole Mapimpi

10. Robert du Preez

9. Louis Schreuder

8. Tera Mtembu

7. Jacques Vermeulen

6. Wian Vosloo*

5. Stephan Lewies

4. Ruan Botha (c)

3. John-Hubert Meyer

2. Akker van der Merwe

1. Tendai Mtawarira

Replacements

16. Chiliboy Ralepelle

17. Juan Schoeman

18. Ross Geldenhuys

19. Gideon Koegelenberg*

20. Keegan Daniel

21. Cameron Wright

22. Marius Louw

23. Lwazi Mvovo