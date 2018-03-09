Jonsson Workwear acquires stadium naming rights

The Sharks announced a major new sponsorship deal that will see another famous KZN brand, Jonsson Workwear, acquire naming rights to Kings Park stadium.

Durban’s grand dame has undergone a number of name changes since the start of the professional era, with the somewhat ignominious decision to drop her famous moniker altogether in favour of the rather bland “ABSA Stadium” in 200 still rankling with fans. She stayed that way until 2010 and the end of the long-running deal with the banking giant, when new sponsors Mr Price made the very popular decision to not exercise their option and allow the stadium to be called just “Kings Park” again.

Growthpoint Properties then entered into a five-year deal with the Sharks in 2013 and changed the name to Growthpoint Kings Park.

Jonsson Workwear have now come onboard as a new major sponsor and we join the Sharks in welcoming them to the family. Henceforth, the Sharks will play their home games at Jonssons Kings Park.