Second-string standouts

Saturday’s Sharks performance against the Sunwolves will certainly have given Robert du Preez food for thought ahead of the first tour game this weekend. While the coach will have felt that he’d fielded his strongest outfit against the Waratahs the week before, a lacklustre performance from some of those first-choice players must certainly have opened the selection argument up ahead of the Brumbies game.

Now let’s be brutally honest here – the Sunwolves are certainly not one of the tougher teams in the competition and we would be deluding ourselves if we chose to read too much into the 50-point scoreline achieved against them. That said, there were certainly a number of second-strong players who made particularly strong claims for inclusion against the Brumbies, particularly given how their counterparts fared the week before.

Akker van der Merwe and Wian Vosloo are perhaps the two most obvious candidates amongst the forwards and it would take a brave man to consider not starting with the former in Canberra. Franco Marais was strangely out of sorts against the Waratahs and will need a strong showing or two on tour – possibly off the bench – in order to stake a claim once more. I’d say the former Lions man has the starting jersey for the time being, though. Vosloo, while not a traditional open-side flank, certainly made more of a fist of his run in the position that Jacques Vermeulen did the week before, with the latter frankly looking all at sea in the number 6 jersey against the Tahs. Vermeulen was much better on the blindside this week and should probably enjoy another start there, albeit with fit-again Jean-Luc du Preez breathing down his neck.

The coaches will need to figure out what to do with Tyler Paul as well. He’s another who was poor as a loose forward against the Waratahs but could have massive utility value to offer as a lock, perhaps again playing off the bench.

Cameron Wright is another player who seriously showed up the starting option last week and surely must be pushing to start – as he did against the Lions in week one. Makezole Mapimpi and Curwin Bosch also put in very solid performances at left wing and fullback respectively and must be in strong contention for Canberra. Mapimpi still appears a little hesitant on defence but was certainly much better on Saturday than he was against the Lions; in contrast, Kobus van Wyk was pretty much a passenger against the Waratahs and you simply cannot discount a strike record of three tries in two games from the man competing for the jersey.

Bosch was, to me, pretty close to phenomenal against the Sunwolves, both on attack and defence. It was his heroics under pressure, though, that really impressed me, with a particular one-on-one try-saving tackle making something of a mockery of his perceived defensive weaknesses. Curwin also used his boot to great effect to relieve pressure on a number of occasions and it’s this attribute, in particular, that sets him apart form the other option at 15, Lwazi Mvovo, at this stage.