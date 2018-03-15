Sharks named for Brumbies clash

The Sharks have named their side to face the Brumbies in Canberra on Saturday morning.
Coach Robert du Preez has kept faith in many of the players who started against the Sunwolves last week, making just two rotational changes to his starting team. Thomas du Toit and Kobus van Wyk both missed the Durban game completely, but start this time, ahead of John-Hubert Meyer and Sbu Nkosi respectively. The latter is rested entirely after three 80-minute performances in a row.
Further changes come on the bench, with Tyler Paul and Jean-Luc du Preez coming in for Gideon Koegelenberg and Keegan Daniel, neither of whom is on tour. The balance of the 23 remains unchanged.
Sharks: 15 Curwin Bosch, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Robert du Preez, 9 Louis Schreuder, 8 Tera Mtembu, 7 Jacques Vermeulen, 6 Wian Vosloo, 5 Stephan Lewies, 4 Ruan Botha (captain), 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Akker van der Merwe, 1 Beast Mtawarira.
Replacements: 16 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 Tyler Paul, 20 Jean-Luc du Preez, 21 Cameron Wright, 22 Marius Louw, 23 Lwazi Mvovo.
sbu nkosi??? injured or are we just resting him. anyway. good team and a good looking bench. cant wait
Good to see them rotating (quite literally) their wings.
That bench though, is looking like it could be rated 18 for sex and violence!
Now is Curwin’s time to shine. If he nails this game, that 15 jersey is his.
Good team. Glad to see JL back, and I expect to see him replacing Tera before the 60 min mark. Sorry, but I just don’t get the hype around that guy.
Good team but curious about where Nkosi and Marais are. I hope Thomas holds his end up, literally, and Tyler Paul comes on as a lock later. I’m a o excited to see Jean-luc back. Hope he hits the ground running.
Feel wright is a little unlucky not to start. What’s the chances of Louw getting a good run? I’d only be subbing Am or Esterhuizen if absolutely necessary.
Last mention, hope Bosch has a cracker.
Good looking team, clearly a rotation policy with the back 3, which I am okay with – we have a lot of firepower and competition for places. It is a good, balanced team, JLDP is a welcome presence on the bench, and his brother now two weeks away. Tera needs to pull finger, I was vocal in supporting his inclusion, and now he needs to “wys” he can cut it. I like Tyler on the bench which adds more muscle, Gideon and Andrews not quite there yet in my opinion. We need this game desperately to stay in the “top 6″ given that Lions are guaranteed 5 points against the Sunwolves. Stormers and Bulls will go down this weekend too, so we need these points, especially as Rebels are now playing decent rugby football.
Cam is by far the better scrumhalf at the moment. Would it not make sense to start him as Louis is not yet up to his usual self?
@Bokhoring (Comment 7) : Cam is doing everything right, and closes the game with a dominant display, but looks like he has the legs to go 80 minutes – so agree, want him to start more regularly. He is looking like the real deal and needs every opportunity to start.
I like the look of the bench in terms of the type of players w ehave picked there. A strong bench is very underestimated. Brumbies at home are always tough to beat even if they off form they seem to find it against the Sharks. Hoping for a good start to the tour
@SheldonK (Comment 9) : This is probably our easiest game on tour.
@Bokhoring (Comment 10) : Easiest does not mean easy though.
@Bokhoring (Comment 11) : There should not be any easy games in this competition, it should be ruthless, and we should be able to withstand whatever the opposition throws at us no matter what patch of grass we are playing on.
@Bokhoring (Comment 11) : Yeh get what you mean. Brumbies just seem to raise their game for the Sharks. Think it should be a great game to watch
@Bokhoring (Comment 11) : Definitely not the way we play. We like them all hard. Even the easy ones…
Any news on Sharks squad for that Supersport Challenge? Could be some interesting names
@KingCheetah (Comment 4) : He had a lot of talent, great linking player between the forwards and the backs. He is just never playing as well as we had hoped, but all the injuries didn’t really help. Hopefully he can still turn it around.
Can Louw play 13 or is van Wyk our only other real option at outside center?
@KingCheetah (Comment 4) : 100% with you on Terra. Could never see what the hype was about. He’s at best a CC player to me.
@HeinF (Comment 17) : I’d like to think Louw would make a great 13. I’d surely give him a chance there. But with Am and AE playing so well it’s hard to give him a start, although he’s doing everything right to deserve it.
Very good looking team. I agree with the rotation of the wings. Van wyk needs to bring his A game as against the Tahs he was very uninterested. I would have started with Wright but hopefully Schreuder will be back to his old self. Our bench oozes talent and I think our bench will pull this one through for us. Bosch deservedly has another shot to make the 15 jersey his, which I think he already has. Our locks need to up their game as they have been average at most. Loosies look okay, would have loved a combo of Ninja and the twins on tour but we have plenty of talent. I say we will win it in the last 10 minutes with great impact off the bench, especially JLDP and Wright. I will be in Dubai for 3 weeks so hopefully someone will provide live comments so I can at least follow our games on tour. Thanks
@HeinF (Comment 17) : Ward probably could but he seems to have dropped off the radar or maybe injured?
I’m overall happy with that team and I think if we play the basics and don’t let them bully the breakdown, we have the Brumbies beat. Can’t get Tera starting though, he’s crocked and out of form, should be bench impact until fully fit again imo.
@coolfusion (Comment 20) : yes, last I checked he was still injured. I can’t remember for how long he is still out for though
@coolfusion (Comment 20) : Ward out injured, only back after tour.
@Mephisto_Shark (Comment 21) : Ad looking at the last game he is still carrying something. Looked a bit uncomfortable.
Hi guys! I hope the sharks make us proud this weekend. Really hated the ponies since they beat us back in the super 12 comp. final.Can remember me being a natal fan and my brother a brumbies fan because of george g. Man george and my brother worked on my tits lol. Happy ending he is now a full sharks man. So here to the boys go SHARKS!!!!!!
@osbal (Comment 25) : remember that game all to well 6-6 at half time. 36-6 full time. I was so destroyed by the implosion that the score is burnt into the memory banks
As much as I dislike the Bulls, I just love seeing a SA team score tries like that against a NZ one. Bulls are looking good, hopefully they don’t stuff it up like against the Reds. I really want our SA teams to do good this year, no matter who they are. We need all our teams to perform if we want to get anywhere with the Boks this year and in the WC.
Would have loved to see Curwin at 10 but hopefully he’ll go there later in the game like last week. I’m glad to see Rob Du Preez is listening to me and backing Tera at No 8 ! – What a talent – Cam should be at 9 and Thomas shouldn’t even be at tight head ever
Bulls are on fire – keep this up and I will make a point of watching their games. Not good for the Bru though but easy on the eye.
@Simz Cele (Comment 28) : Tera a talent?? Ok never mind. Let him play, because as soon as the real talents, being Ginger Ninja, Dan and JL are back to full fitness, he will play Supersport challenge, which to me is his ceiling. If Tera is a talent in your eyes, we could just as well play Rhule at 8 with the same effect.
Vosloo, Jacques Vermeulen, vd Walt, and the twins are streets ahead of Tera.
Bulls fluffed it in the end but there was plenty there to make players, fans and coaches starts believing that things can turn.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 31) : for a moment i was getting ready for “Maak die bulle almal bokke..” ai tog – The NZ teams simply know how to close a game and strategically adopt a more superior gameplan then the opposition as the game progresses.
@KingCheetah (Comment 30) : I see Paige signed with the Cheetahs?
Anone else noticing the trend of some teams picking mobile locks as loose forwards? Mostert at the Lions, PSDT at the Stormers, and ntoiced a couple Aussie teams doing it as well. Courtney Lawes for England too.
@DuToit04 (Comment 33) : I still wouldnt pick him over Venter and Meyer there
@DuToit04 (Comment 33) : Yes, just a contingency plan. Shaun Venter and Ruan van Rensburg injured. Tian Meyer just back from an injury, and Zee Mkhabela the last scrum in the squad. Not sure why JP Smith isn’t used, maybe he is injured.
@SheldonK (Comment 35) : Venter injured, maybe that is why. Just a three month deal. Ruan van Rensburg also injured. Tian Meyer to start, with Mkhabela on the bench. Paige, just cover at this stage.
@KingCheetah (Comment 37) : He would be no.1 choice at the Kings if he went there. They crying out for some experience. Although maybe he sees that as a sinking ship