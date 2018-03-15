Sharks named for Brumbies clash

The Sharks have named their side to face the Brumbies in Canberra on Saturday morning.

Coach Robert du Preez has kept faith in many of the players who started against the Sunwolves last week, making just two rotational changes to his starting team. Thomas du Toit and Kobus van Wyk both missed the Durban game completely, but start this time, ahead of John-Hubert Meyer and Sbu Nkosi respectively. The latter is rested entirely after three 80-minute performances in a row.

Further changes come on the bench, with Tyler Paul and Jean-Luc du Preez coming in for Gideon Koegelenberg and Keegan Daniel, neither of whom is on tour. The balance of the 23 remains unchanged.

Sharks: 15 Curwin Bosch, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Robert du Preez, 9 Louis Schreuder, 8 Tera Mtembu, 7 Jacques Vermeulen, 6 Wian Vosloo, 5 Stephan Lewies, 4 Ruan Botha (captain), 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Akker van der Merwe, 1 Beast Mtawarira.

Replacements: 16 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 Tyler Paul, 20 Jean-Luc du Preez, 21 Cameron Wright, 22 Marius Louw, 23 Lwazi Mvovo.