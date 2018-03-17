Sharks shocking in Canberra

The Sharks have failed to capitalise against a Brumbies side twice reduced to 14 men. The home side bossed the set piece, tackle point and penalty count to record a 24-17 victory.
The Sharks were scarcely in the game in the first half, knocking on or conceding penalties with monotonous regularity as the Brumbies bossed both territory and possession. The hosts scored the only try of the half and lead 10-0 right up until the break, with Robert du Preez finally pulling 3 back just before half time.
An unconverted try to Henry Speight just after the break added some comfort for the home side.
The Sharks finally managed to burrow over for a score after dominating possession in the 22, with Thomas du Toit coming up with the ball. At 15-10 behind, things weren’t looking too bad, but the Sharks then proceeded to implode, giving away three kickable penalties in quick succession, to trail 24-10 heading into the final ten minutes.
A great long-range try from Curwin Bosch and a good touchline conversion from Robert du Preez gave the visitors a sniff and a losing bonus point, but once again, the Sharks’ own indiscipline and mistakes, coupled with a below-par showing from the pack, have resulted in a loss of log-points against a bog-standard Australian outfit.
Brumbies (24): Tries Taliauli, Speight. Conversion Hawera. Penalties Hawera (4)
Sharks (17): Tries du Toit, Bosch. Conversions R du Preez (2). Penalty R du Preez.
Do away with this losing bonus point crap. We deserved squat out of this game but are rewarded with a log point. Thats just crazy and just now we will think that we actually did something in this game.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 1) : Sad, but true. I was really optimistic that the Sharks might be the top SA team this season. Yet, even the Bulls and Stormers put up more inspiring performances thab us. Canes and Blues licking their lips…
@boertjie101 (Comment 2) : More like a bye for them.
Time for a new coach methinks.
I believe that Naka Drotske is available.
@Loosehead (Comment 4) : Even if he became the forwards Coach
@Loosehead (Comment 4) : Ohh my soul…… Seriously!!!!!!
@JustPlainSHARK (Comment 6) : It’s not a sign of agreeing with you by the way!!!
No leadership. No grunt. No balls. No cohesion. They don’t play like a team.
How did Tank do at tighthead?
@boertjie101 (Comment 2) : We are certainly the worst SA team this year.
@Loosehead (Comment 9) : Awful. He’s a loosehead.
@Ben (Comment 11) : And possibly a star loosehead.
@Ben (Comment 8) :
It looked today was the first time that they met.
Before the season started we heard all this talk from Muir and Du Preez of how the Sharks would run it this season and play exciting, attractive rugby.
Well what a load of tosh that was. Box kicks, slow at every ruck, no front foot ball….
@Dustin Emslie (Comment 14) : Don’t forget chip kicks in the opponent 22
@jdolivier (Comment 15) : That smacks of low confidence and distrust.
I think Schreuder is also a massive problem. He is extremely average. Slow at the breakdowns, loves kicking, prone to basic errors.
Wright has to start from now on.
@coolfusion (Comment 16) : I’ve said it before, 15 individual players no matter how good they may be, cannot beat a team of 15 average players. We are not a team
@Dustin Emslie (Comment 17) : If you saw more capabilities in your pack you might not make those decisions. He may be a symptom not a cause. He started way better than he is now.
@Dustin Emslie (Comment 17) :
Thing is, that is exactly how he was for the Stomps, so why would he be different at the Sharks?
@Loosehead (Comment 20) : Because he may be a confidence player. If he had the trust and confidence in his pack he may do great things. We’ve seen it in guys like jantjies.
@Loosehead (Comment 4) : Naka is a good coach, even though many here would beg to differ.
@KingCheetah (Comment 22) : I think he would do wonders for our forwards at the least.
@coolfusion (Comment 23) : It just feels like there isn’t a firm hand on that rudder.
Well,fuck knows where we go from here. Three immensely difficult games to come.
Look at the Stormers. Tons of players out yet they come flying out of the blocks.
@Dustin Emslie (Comment 25) : The difficult games to come doesn’t matter anymore, our season is done and dusted. We needed a win today and we fucked up badly. On current evidence, we look like the worst SA team. Even the Bulls pulled one out of their asses against the Canes. The Stormers have a lot of injuries but when they get their personnel back they will do much better. The Lions already showed us that they are better than us earlier this season.
Looks like we’re not even top 3 in SA never mind the series.
We are by far the weakest SA team. In fact, I would say we are the second weakest team in Super Rugby after the Sunwolves. At least the Lions, Bulls and Stormers are throwing the ball around and playing some exciting rugby. Sharks are way behind.
How do the chops in charge keep pulling wool over supporters eyes with the – new brand, exciting running, blah blah fucking blah promises and then deliver shitall and keep their jobs. No bloody accountability, all they have to do is give some stupid excuse, make the promises all over again and it’s money as usual …… meh, I really am more angry at this result than I should be
I said after the first game against the lions that Rob sr doesnt know what he’s doing. He’s probably worse than Fleck. He wont get the best out of this bunch of players which isn’t a bad bunch at all. Cant see him taking the sharks any where. The sharks management will probably feel to guilty to put the boot into a old sharky. Just sad to think what sharks rugby have become. Look how empty the shark tank is these days. I may sound negative but im really just dissapointed. Was hoping for a good competitive season.
@tigershark (Comment 31) : Maybe if we had the man in your profile pic, he would boxing the coaching staff
@Poisy (Comment 32) : And Wilem Albert’s and Marcell. While were wishing.
To be honest it hasn’t been much different this entire season. The sunwolves game was just a false sense of security wasn’t it? Not being able to seal the deal with waratahs was a sign. So far our best game was against the lions and even that one we couldn’t win. The issues are far deeper than we lead ourselves to believe. We are not in the same league as any team that will make quarters. Unless there is a drastic change, I agree we can call this season a wash. It’s a shame because there is a lot of talent here.
@Loosehead (Comment 9) : didn’t think tank was too bad, look he didn’t dominate but he was against a test loose head who was doing him damdest to try and sack him in every scrum, if that was a tank doing the hard yards then I don’t mind. And before anyone says how good of a loose head he is he has said he want to be a tight head and if we all honest with ourselves he will only play the odd test at loosehead, SA has a lot of depth at tight head plus needing to find 50% black players come World Cup
I just hate saying I told you so. But I told you so. We ARE always shite on tour in Australia and much better on tour in New Zealand. To me it points to the mental thing again…
@pastorshark (Comment 36) : 18 wins out of 51 in NZ v 12 wins out of 38 in Oz.
@pastorshark (Comment 36) : So, by historic results, we should be doing better in the coming weeks? Can’t see that happening. (Not putting words in your mouth.)
@Quintin (Comment 38) : Historic results suggests more of the same unfortunately.
For some reason some people think that the Sharks have a good record against the Brumbies in Oz, yet they’ve only won 3 times in Canberra. Ever.
Not a dig. Perhaps some folks just need to adjust their expectations.
@McLovin (Comment 39) : Yeah, like I never mentioned in our current events, and like I said I can’t see that happening, it will be just as it is, we can’t change much, and we probably never will.
