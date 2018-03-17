Super Rugby 2018: Brumbies v Sharks

Last year it took an injury-time try from awesome Lukhayno Am to seal victory for the Sharks over the Brumbies in Canberra.
Will Ruan Botha and his men have a slightly easier time this year? Kick-off is at 10h45 SA time.
Brumbies: 15 Andrew Muirhead, 14 Henry Speight, 13 Tevita Kuridrani, 12 Christian Lealiifano, 11 Lausii Taliauli, 10 Wharenui Hawera, 9 Joe Powell, 8 Isi Naisarani, 7 Tom Cusack, 6 Lachlan McCaffrey, 5 Blake Enever, 4 Rory Arnold, 3 Allan Alaalatoa, 2 Folau Fainga’a, 1 Scott Sio
Replacements: 16 Connal Mcinerney, 17 Nic Mayhew, 18 Leslie Leuluaialii-Makin, 19 Richie Arnold, 20 Lolo Fakaosilea, 21 Matt Lucas, 22 James Dargaville, 23 Tom Banks.
Sharks: 15 Curwin Bosch, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Robert du Preez, 9 Louis Schreuder, 8 Tera Mtembu, 7 Jacques Vermeulen, 6 Wian Vosloo, 5 Stephan Lewies, 4 Ruan Botha (captain), 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Akker van der Merwe, 1 Beast Mtawarira.
Replacements: 16 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 Tyler Paul, 20 Jean-Luc du Preez, 21 Cameron Wright, 22 Marius Louw, 23 Lwazi Mvovo.
I don’t say this in jest, however our team seem to like making things difficult for themselves. Slightly easier time of it? Nope. I would be relieved if my concerns about the scrum prove unfounded, delighted if its a try-fest and beside myself if they win.
Walk in the park.
Sharks by 10+
I hope we don’t mess this one up. If we do, we might be in for a long, unpleasant tour. At least one SA team must perform abroad. How good is this Highlanders vs Crusaders game though!
Beast pulled up with a groin strain, Schoeman starts, Majola in reserve. Man, I get nervous for things like this.
Scrums a problem already.
This Du Toit experiment is hurting us
3-0 Brumbies after Thomas penalized at our own scrum
Thomas already penalised but I’d say they went down at the same time.
Time to just shelve this stupid TdT experiment.
@RuckingFun (Comment 6) : How long are we going to carry on with this?
All Brumbies at the moment. They wont mind our scrum put in on our 5m
Jackson having a home team field day here
4 penalties in 10 min
Fuck.
Good defense so far.
How are we only 3 points behind with the way we’re playing?
@Bokhoring (Comment 15) : That’s all we’ve been doing!
They’re really testing Bosch on defense today.
We get a rare penalty and then don’t kick it out
Rare penalty and we dont kick it out
Ag FFS!!
And the wall breaks.
Can the Brumbies just score already so we can get out of our 22!
Sorry but this is a shit Sharks side.
Dogshit defense by Bosch.
10-0. Loose own scrum, stupid penalties, dont kick out the ball
Who was offside there for that penalty that led up to that try?? No one was offside on either side.
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 25) : And yet people on this site can’t see any problems in his game
Just hold onto the ball for a minute plz
We cant even put two phases together.
Did they arrive this morning after being on the plane all week or what …… lethargic bullshit
Sharks are having a shocker, come on boys, the win is here for the taking
Kicking every ball away!
This has to be the worst performance in 10 years, and they have had some shockers
2 scrum penalties going our way!
keep it tight and slow, that’s where you’re making inroads ffs. And police your damn breakdowns and support each other properly
What a shit display of rugby. These guys even look unfit.
WTF was Louis thinking there
Need Cameron white and jean luc on the field asap
Pathetic
quick tap penalty which gets fluffed, jesus Schreuder
So without Beast, that reverse scrum is just a certainty, that’s just not good enough from our coaching team
Take terror off already ffs
Keep throwing to Tera at the back who keeps losing it
Tera, such value today
Put Wright and Jean Luc on, Tera standing on the fucking wing, not contributing anything at the moment, giving the ball away with rookie mistakes and penalties.
Again by terror, my oath
and now Tera gives them the get out your half chance, 10/10 poephol
Tera having the kind of shocker that Vermeulen had a couple of weeks ago.
Why oh why do we use Tera as a line out option? If you want a solid loosie as line out option, play Keegan.
IDIOTS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Sharks would be better without terror on the field, rather play with 14
Golden opportunity wasted to draw even before halftime.
Wright and Jean Luc have to come on now for us to have a chance to win this
No passion, no committment, no guts, no clue.
@Dustin Emslie (Comment 55) : You summing up the last two seasons there
Sad part is that Brumbies aren’t even playing well. Hope Rob can talk some sense into these guys’ heads before the second half kicks off.
Schreuder has been utter tripe all season. Slow, kicks it away, stupid mistakes.
Our captain who should lead by example has been anonymous, weak and scared.
I’ve come the pub to watch my first Sharks game of the season. What a waste, would be happier playing tetras at home. What both teams are serving up today, well the less said the better.
We’re damn lucky we’re not playing a NZ team or the Lions today! We would have been slaughtered
Whats going on with the lineouts? Why keep throwing it to the back of the lineout and to Tera of all people? Stop trying to be clever and play sensibly.
This is infuriating to watch.
Well that was embarrassing. :Shock: what a waste of 40+ minutes of our time
@boertjie101 (Comment 60) : The Blues and Canes will both thrash us in a few weeks time.
@Dustin Emslie (Comment 63) : You are assuming the brumbies won’t get they shit together and thrash us 2?
The only players that can say they tried in that half were Akker and Esterhuizen. Everyone else completely went missing in typical South African rugby fashion.
Our guys have all the potential of being one of the top sides. On paper they are SO good (most of the players …) …. but, what is happening here? Do they even give a damn about the Sharks jersey, or are they playing purely for the money (or is this a very stupid question) ? There seems to be no pride at all.
Shame on you!
@Dustin Emslie (Comment 65) : What did ester do exactly? His just as invisible as the rest of our attack
Terra helped me make up my mind about him. He needs to move on. That was just utter shit from him. Jean Luc and Wright now please. Schreuder hasnt improved since his injury and doesn’t look like he will. We can’t score a fucking try against 14 bad Brumbies. Hard words needed halftime.
@Mephisto_Shark (Comment 31) : Yeah, must have, from that tittie beach that Dick likes.
Why is Bram coaching the defense of a SR side? Which team did he coach defense. Jobs for pals and we thought it’s only in government. Shit display from theSharks. This team isn’t going anywhere. Also rans, just making up the numbers.
@swan (Comment 66) : Need a new coach bud. Rob hasn’t got it. He has tried and failed
@Poisy (Comment 67) : Did you even watch? He made a number of big tackles, made some strong runs too. Did everything well so far.
Utter crap
Even the bulls playing better than us. So sad
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 69) :
@SeanJeff (Comment 74) : Yeah. At least the Bulls were trying to run it. We just kick it away and when we do try run it look completely lost for ideas.
Brain power sadly lacking in the team.
Scrums are 50-50, get the ball out and play – rather than trying to dominate with a 3 that is not up to it.
Keeping throwing the lineout ball to a guy that does not seem comfortable catching today.
Taking quick taps on your own 22m when you better off getting down field.
We need to make us of Andre to get us some momentum, but we keep skipping him
@Dustin Emslie (Comment 72) : I’m watching the same game as you. Like I said they have collectedly done fuck all in attack. If we mentioning defence then curwin did alright aswell except for they try. I’m talking about Attack. Alil run does nothing if you don’t link up and finish it off
@GreatSharksays (Comment 70) : Defence is the least of our problems at the moment. Our set pieces on the other hand…
Still the same 8 and 9 – coaching team is clueless or stupid
@boertjie101 (Comment 79) : Just another year of sharks rugby. So exciting.
Sharks rucks a total mess
And now the defense crumbles as well.
What are the coaches doing? Change the 8 and 9 or this will become a hiding, bloody pathetic
Well done Mapimpi and Bosch, great defence
How the actual fuck do we just lose our rucks and not contest theirs, it’s pathetic and I’m at the point now where I can’t just keep blaming the fucking players every week
I think I will go help my daughter with her geography project. Total waste of time watching this crap
Great defense Mapimpi
And there goes our best player. Probably out of the whole tour knowing our luck.
Being a sharks supporter is the worst thing in the world, even Arsenal win matches occasionally, not these useless fuckers
Can’t for the life of me understand why Terra and Schreuder is still on the field. What. The . Fuck. Brumbies aren’t even playing good.
This brumbies team is rubbish, sharks can still win this, make the changes already
The Sharks are the Biggest frauds. Every year they have the best players , recruit the best talent yet are consistently crap ! ????????????????
The Sharks are really good at taking the joy out of watching rugby
FFS can we score a try already!!!
The whole team in the maul and we still can’t score
And they still keep Tera on, what the balls is going on
Two cards already for the Brumbies. The ref can help us only to a certain point
Finally!
FUCKIN YEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEESSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS
FINALLY
Eventually
Now Wright is on, watch everything improve
How many attempts?
Just started watching and I want to change channels already
How can handling skills be so bloody well non-existent
@Mephisto_Shark (Comment 97) : Keegan is old and heis the”future” and Thomas is a tight head.
Chilliboy is the first to moan when he doesn’t get picked. Yet he can’t catch to save his life.
GJ Majola ….. bye bye shaky scrum, hello shit scrum
A joke.
Time for Robert du Preez to go. He doesn’t know what he’s doing.
0 point tour coming up
@GreatSharksays (Comment 110) : Which one?
The coach needs to go but it’s time people realize this Sharks team is full of bang average players.
yeah this is a loss, I’m giving up early, fuck the Sharks
It must be great being an Ozzie team playing in oz
Piss poor fucking pathetic. Bunch of attitudes running around on a rugby field with no plan from the top bras
32 years I’ve been supporting Natal – this is the closest I’ve come to giving up. We even come off second best in the scuffles.
So they all do the same and good ol Glenn gives it to the home team, shocker
That’s it. I’m not watching any more of this shit. Peace out.
Game over. We have to tour with this?
Geez … Like that was back 10
This will get me banned but poes useless describes this team. Why the fuck can our players and coaches not get the basics right in 3 years
Such a shitty performance by the sharks, I’m starting to agree with some others that we need a change in coaching
Forwards are soft. Backs are directionless. What are the coaches doing to earn their salaries?
I see my first ever picking against this bunch of fools coming to pass. Think it’s finally hit me that I just don’t have the heart for them I used to have
very poor game from the sharks. and these guys cant catch a ball. cannot tackle.. cannot scrum. flippen basics we not even doing correct. and the ref is maybe a little to harsh on the scrums
Pathetic. No coaching.
Fuck8ng bunch of loosers. Hope you get whipped for the rest of the tour so the coaches can get sacked.
@SharksRTB (Comment 128) : They won’t though, as useless as the whole damn staff is, they’re seen as golden.
Well this was really kak from the Sharks.
Pathetic. From the first whistle it was clear the Sharks had zero intensity, no proper game plan and no leaders out there.
Ruan Botha is a terrible captain. Useless player too.
Chilli is useless, tera nowhere, ruan no leadership, Rob jnr looks like a dear in Fucking headlights, no support running, no ruck support and limp worsted Fucking noodles on defence. Can’t wait for the canes to put 70 points on these oxygen thieves
This brumbies team is not going to do anything this year, they are not a good team at all. Just showed what a limp and putrid performance the sharks put in, they also received 2 yellow cards.
Had it been known upfront that the Brumbies would get two yellow cards in the game, no-one would have betted against the Sharks to lose.
@SharksRTB (Comment 128) : Lmfao, who’s gonna sack them exactly? Sharks coaches (former players) stay in a job well past they date
In this game, a player like Cobus Reinach would have been ideal. We have no playmakers at the moment.
Still experimenting Rob? Keep du toit, keep Tera keep chilli. Keep losing. I just hope Andre is ok. Sad to see him out.
@boertjie101 (Comment 136) : Now you are just grasping at straws. Reinach? Yes he will fit right in with a team that likes to throw games.
#robsnrout
@coolfusion (Comment 138) : I think you have hougaards syndrome. A few breaks and a season full of shit.
@coolfusion (Comment 138) : Maybe the players found a good bookie, betting against themselves to supplement their income. Only reason I can see for being this pathetic
@Dustin Emslie (Comment 113) : That is an insult – to average players
I have had enough of watching this team. I have seen far worse sharks teams play much better rugby. The fans have been patient but let me tell you that Gary needs to make a call now. JS got a lot of flack from fans but you can’t blame him for lacking ambition. The current coaches are not getting it done it’s time for change. The season is a writw off already so give a new coach the team now so next year he has had some time
And to top it off. Super Rugby is one of the elite rugby competitions you get, but we have specialist scrummagers that can’t scrum. Simple passed can’t be caught. Hell, we give away penalties while the ball isn’t even in play. Really poor from the Sharks.
@jdolivier (Comment 141) : Logical. No one can suck like this without trying.
Well our season is officialy over. Guess we will ‘build for next season’ once again. Fuck this team. Every year we see the same shit dished up. No innovation, nothing new to show. Coach kept our worst player, Terra, on the field for 80mins and took way too long to sub the scrummy that was slowing down our play considerably.
Looks like we are a mid table team at best.
Yes its negative , but they just haven’t given me a reason not to be.
@coolfusion (Comment 140) : You’re more than entitled to your own opinion. To me, Reinach is a good scrumhalf. He managed to create something from nothing for the Sharks on a couple of occasions.
Our squad depth is extremely worrying. Showed today with our loose forwards who were very weak. Du Preez looked good in the short time he was on. If we had his brother and the red head things could have been different. At the moment the loosies don’t offer anything and that constantly has us on the back foot.
@Byron Wright (Comment 143) : I think Rob can turn it. He needs to be less obstinate. Need Keegan and Ginger back. Akker and Franco yes no Chilli. We are killing Thomas du Toits career.
@Dustin Emslie (Comment 148) : At least we have first choice loosies that can make a difference – we don’t even have a starting tight head.
@coolfusion (Comment 149) : Everyone can see that about Tank but the guys in charge. Makes one wonder how they get paid the big money right
@Dustin Emslie (Comment 148) : It’s been ‘if’’ and ‘but’ for fucking years. Tired of this shit.
@Bokhoring (Comment 150) : But we could have. Why not give the actual TH players time to grow?
@Mephisto_Shark (Comment 151) : Obstinacy my friend. And it one man who makes that final decision. We know this.
@coolfusion (Comment 153) : We’ve had so much ‘time’ it looks like we are stuck in a loop of mediocrity.
@Quintin (Comment 155) : Yes. Agree. But who lifts players and teams from average to intimidating? We MUST get our coaching right. The next great TH is not waiting to be born he is waiting to get shaped, to use an example.
@Quintin (Comment 155) : Where is that dude that was punting Tera Mthembu as a talent? Think the performance today, silences that argument. It’s not lack of opportunity that keeps him in the lower echelons, it is at that level, where he is able to contribute.
@KingCheetah (Comment 157) : I think we all have a half hearted argument for him but that is more sympathy than fact. Time to get over it. He has the responsibility to prove us right or wrong and he hasnt. We all have those players we wish better for but reality is what it is.
@KingCheetah (Comment 157) : Mr. Cele, he will probably see this later. Tera had his chance today and he fucked up so bad in that 1st half I don’t want him in our squad anymore. He has to go somewhere else to reinvent.
@coolfusion (Comment 158) : Well said.
@KingCheetah (Comment 157) : I defended him and hoped he would shut you all up. However I have clearly been smoking some hashish and was wrong. Goodbye tera
While we’re wasting time on guys who just won’t get there let’s just invest that time in youngsters who still have a shot.
@Poisy (Comment 160) : I’m sad to have to agree with you. I really hoped he would get there.
The level of vitriol here is quite disgusting, the team lost big fucken deal.We lost away from home.First game on tour.
There is every chance that this team can regroup and put together a better performance next week.
Our performance wasn’t any worse than the Bulls or Stormers first game on tour this year.
Now we are screaming for the coaches head.
These guys were in this game till the end no miracle rally though.
I thought that the mistakes we made were a shocking loose trio a mediocre performance from Thomas,and the coach subbing Akker too early and leaving the best best back on the bench S’busiso Nkosi,Kobus van Wyk very disappointing all season.
Chilli is nothing more than a scrum inspector these days and Terra has problems with his knees.
Wright a much better option than Schreuder who looks too tall upright and fucken slow.
Hopefully we get it together this week.
Hopefully we begin to see some value from the expensive signing of Dick Muir.
@The hound (Comment 163) : It’s the manner of the loss that is disgusting. And since when do we give a flying fuck about how bulls and stormers are doing? We are the sharks and expect the best or at the very least some heart when they put on the jersey that we spend money to buy while they get the priveledge to wear it and get paid doing it! So BIG DEAL buddy. As for the coach please explain why he should stay exactly? What on earth has he accomplished as a coach and more importantly what has he accomplished at the sharks!? Losing is a big fucking habit in the environment he is responsible for as our head coach.
If u calling for him to stay then back up Ur argument without compering us to the other south African teams.
I didn’t like the idea of his appointment from day one and said as much, but he was our coach so I backed him to come right but he hasn’t and now it’s time for him to fuck off
@Poisy (Comment 164) : I agree. It’s turned to pure bullshit if you start justifying yourself by the performance of other sub par teams. How the hell is that an argument? Is that the benchmanrk for winners?
Sorry but being one of those life time supporters who doesn’t just vitriol for the sake of vitrioling, this is warranted. The amount of hot air coming from them and no improvement is the factor here. Build, build, build and a lot of Sharks fans won’t care too much about losses but it’s plainly going backwards week by week and that’s finally on the coaching staff.
@The hound (Comment 163) : First game on tour first game the season first game without a sunny day. Crap. Try again.
@Poisy (Comment 164) :” I didn’t like the idea of his appointment from day one” and said as much, that says it all.
You’ve been on his back since day one,
We lost a game,shit we lost by 6 points,.
It must be a wonderful perfect successful world that you live in that you can justify firing a man for losing by 6 points,
Love to read your coaching credentials
@Poisy (Comment 164) : Last week Stormers were shit ,this week according to Cape Town commentators they have already won the championship.Lions best team in South Africa beaten at home by a Blues team that hasn’t beaten a fellow NZ team since 2009,
Some of us have stuck with this team for years through much worse losses than 6 points.
I have realised one thing in the many years i have supported this team, its very easy to support a winning team, but the real supporters are the ones who back the team when they are down.
@The hound (Comment 168) : 7 points, dog
@The hound (Comment 163) : The level of ‘vitriol’ has been building up for a couple of years. I have never been one to negatively comment on this site, but you are very naive thinking that ‘ losing by 6 points’ in matter they did is acceptable. It was an utter pathetic performance with none of the characteristics you believe in such as palying for the jersey and history of this team. I am surely not supporting the Sharks because I want them to be mediocre at best, I want us to win silverware.
@The hound (Comment 168) : You keep hoping on about this 6 points well 7 points as rob points out, you are insane if you think I want rob out just because of this game! It’s everything incase you haven’t noticed and it’s been building up last 2 years now and enough is enough.
And again you have not backed up why he should stay all you are doing is going on about the margin of loss and how it’s not so bad and you don’t even see the problem with that argument.
@The hound (Comment 168) : Btw my coaching credentials. Level 2 ISAF( international sailing federation) coaching certificate.
Trained 3 teams to win kzn provincials as an assistant coach and 2 top 3 finishes at nationals ( Lipton cup). So I know a thing or 2 about coaching even if it’s in a different sport. And winning is a habit but so is losing and we the sharks are fucking losses when it counts the most.
@The hound (Comment 169) : The real supporters? Are you insinuating that some of us are not real supporters because we want rob senior out?
Thank God it’s not up to you to make that distinction and I won’t even justify why I am a supporter. Just know the day I don’t give a toss about us winning is the day I stop supporting the sharks in everyway possible.
And everyone has sooooo much to say about the supposedly wonderful Lions ???????????????? Take that!
@coolfusion (Comment 149) : I think there may be an issue around him and his three sons and the rest of the squad and that can’t be fixed
@Julesgr8ter (Comment 175) : Did they lose?
@McLovin (Comment 177) : Congrats on your team’s performance. Watched Ireland vs England but can’t wait to check out the highlights.
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 178) : All part of the annual ‘beat a kiwi team at Newlands so everyone thinks all’s well’ bullshit.
No change from last year. Or perhaps I’m just getting more cynical as I age.
Happy for the Irish. Nice to see Eddie and co. brought down a peg or two.
Kinda with the Hound on this one.
However I do think RdP (as with Fleckie) is out of his depth.
Good coaches. Doing their best. But not quite up to it yet.
@McLovin (Comment 177) : nah, win by 2 points – and Stormers beat Blues so maybe puts a little perspective on our Sharks loss
@Poisy (Comment 174) : So last week when we scored 50 points against the Sunwolves,who was responsible for that,
The great Lions ,only managed to scrape home against the team we hammered a week ago and at altitude on the Highveldt as well, but one week later we are already shite and washed up.
I thought the Brumbies played very well today.,and it was certain players who let the Sharks down not the coaching staff,
Any way couldn’t really give a fuck what you think,but i will respect your right to have an opinion.