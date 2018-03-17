robdylan

Super Rugby 2018: Brumbies v Sharks


Written by Rob Otto (robdylan)

Posted in :Original Content, Sharks, Super Rugby on 17 Mar 2018 at 09:00
Tagged with : ,

Last year it took an injury-time try from awesome Lukhayno Am to seal victory for the Sharks over the Brumbies in Canberra.

Will Ruan Botha and his men have a slightly easier time this year? Kick-off is at 10h45 SA time.

Brumbies: 15 Andrew Muirhead, 14 Henry Speight, 13 Tevita Kuridrani, 12 Christian Lealiifano, 11 Lausii Taliauli, 10 Wharenui Hawera, 9 Joe Powell, 8 Isi Naisarani, 7 Tom Cusack, 6 Lachlan McCaffrey, 5 Blake Enever, 4 Rory Arnold, 3 Allan Alaalatoa, 2 Folau Fainga’a, 1 Scott Sio
Replacements: 16 Connal Mcinerney, 17 Nic Mayhew, 18 Leslie Leuluaialii-Makin, 19 Richie Arnold, 20 Lolo Fakaosilea, 21 Matt Lucas, 22 James Dargaville, 23 Tom Banks.

Sharks: 15 Curwin Bosch, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Robert du Preez, 9 Louis Schreuder, 8 Tera Mtembu, 7 Jacques Vermeulen, 6 Wian Vosloo, 5 Stephan Lewies, 4 Ruan Botha (captain), 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Akker van der Merwe, 1 Beast Mtawarira.
Replacements: 16 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 Tyler Paul, 20 Jean-Luc du Preez, 21 Cameron Wright, 22 Marius Louw, 23 Lwazi Mvovo.



182 Comments

  • I don’t say this in jest, however our team seem to like making things difficult for themselves. Slightly easier time of it? Nope. I would be relieved if my concerns about the scrum prove unfounded, delighted if its a try-fest and beside myself if they win.

    • Comment 1, posted at 17.03.18 09:05:47 by SeanJeff Reply
    SeanJeffSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Walk in the park.

    Sharks by 10+

    • Comment 2, posted at 17.03.18 09:05:54 by McLovin Reply
    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • I hope we don’t mess this one up. If we do, we might be in for a long, unpleasant tour. At least one SA team must perform abroad. How good is this Highlanders vs Crusaders game though!

    • Comment 3, posted at 17.03.18 09:10:23 by boertjie101 Reply
    Under 21 player
    		 

  • Beast pulled up with a groin strain, Schoeman starts, Majola in reserve. Man, I get nervous for things like this.

    • Comment 4, posted at 17.03.18 10:22:22 by SeanJeff Reply
    SeanJeffSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Scrums a problem already.

    • Comment 5, posted at 17.03.18 10:50:31 by Bokhoring Reply
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • This Du Toit experiment is hurting us

    • Comment 6, posted at 17.03.18 10:52:04 by RuckingFun Reply
    RuckingFunTeam captain
    		 

  • 3-0 Brumbies after Thomas penalized at our own scrum

    • Comment 7, posted at 17.03.18 10:52:06 by Bokhoring Reply
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Thomas already penalised but I’d say they went down at the same time.

    • Comment 8, posted at 17.03.18 10:52:15 by Quintin Reply
    QuintinSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Time to just shelve this stupid TdT experiment.

    • Comment 9, posted at 17.03.18 10:52:37 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • @RuckingFun (Comment 6) : How long are we going to carry on with this?

    • Comment 10, posted at 17.03.18 10:53:19 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • All Brumbies at the moment. They wont mind our scrum put in on our 5m

    • Comment 11, posted at 17.03.18 10:54:38 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Jackson having a home team field day here

    • Comment 12, posted at 17.03.18 10:56:42 by Mephisto_Shark Reply

    Mephisto_SharkCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • 4 penalties in 10 min :???:

    • Comment 13, posted at 17.03.18 10:57:18 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Fuck.

    • Comment 14, posted at 17.03.18 10:58:03 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Good defense so far.

    • Comment 15, posted at 17.03.18 10:59:59 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • How are we only 3 points behind with the way we’re playing?

    • Comment 16, posted at 17.03.18 11:01:34 by boertjie101 Reply

    Under 21 player
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 15) : That’s all we’ve been doing!

    • Comment 17, posted at 17.03.18 11:01:45 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • They’re really testing Bosch on defense today.

    • Comment 18, posted at 17.03.18 11:02:06 by boertjie101 Reply

    Under 21 player
    		 

  • We get a rare penalty and then don’t kick it out

    • Comment 19, posted at 17.03.18 11:02:43 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Rare penalty and we dont kick it out

    • Comment 20, posted at 17.03.18 11:03:30 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Ag FFS!!

    • Comment 21, posted at 17.03.18 11:03:40 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • And the wall breaks.

    • Comment 22, posted at 17.03.18 11:04:54 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Can the Brumbies just score already so we can get out of our 22!

    • Comment 23, posted at 17.03.18 11:05:12 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Sorry but this is a shit Sharks side.

    • Comment 24, posted at 17.03.18 11:05:24 by GreatSharksays Reply

    Assistant coach
    		 

  • Dogshit defense by Bosch.

    • Comment 25, posted at 17.03.18 11:06:02 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • 10-0. Loose own scrum, stupid penalties, dont kick out the ball

    • Comment 26, posted at 17.03.18 11:06:28 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Who was offside there for that penalty that led up to that try?? No one was offside on either side.

    • Comment 27, posted at 17.03.18 11:06:49 by Quintin Reply

    QuintinSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 25) : And yet people on this site can’t see any problems in his game

    • Comment 28, posted at 17.03.18 11:08:40 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Just hold onto the ball for a minute plz

    • Comment 29, posted at 17.03.18 11:09:49 by RuckingFun Reply

    RuckingFunTeam captain
    		 

  • We cant even put two phases together.

    • Comment 30, posted at 17.03.18 11:09:55 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Did they arrive this morning after being on the plane all week or what …… lethargic bullshit

    • Comment 31, posted at 17.03.18 11:11:03 by Mephisto_Shark Reply

    Mephisto_SharkCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • Sharks are having a shocker, come on boys, the win is here for the taking

    • Comment 32, posted at 17.03.18 11:12:58 by RuckingFun Reply

    RuckingFunTeam captain
    		 

  • Kicking every ball away!

    • Comment 33, posted at 17.03.18 11:14:28 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • This has to be the worst performance in 10 years, and they have had some shockers

    • Comment 34, posted at 17.03.18 11:14:59 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • 2 scrum penalties going our way! :shock:

    • Comment 35, posted at 17.03.18 11:15:07 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • keep it tight and slow, that’s where you’re making inroads ffs. And police your damn breakdowns and support each other properly

    • Comment 36, posted at 17.03.18 11:17:28 by Mephisto_Shark Reply

    Mephisto_SharkCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • What a shit display of rugby. These guys even look unfit.

    • Comment 37, posted at 17.03.18 11:17:59 by GreatSharksays Reply

    Assistant coach
    		 

  • WTF was Louis thinking there

    • Comment 38, posted at 17.03.18 11:19:54 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Need Cameron white and jean luc on the field asap

    • Comment 39, posted at 17.03.18 11:20:15 by RuckingFun Reply

    RuckingFunTeam captain
    		 

  • Pathetic

    • Comment 40, posted at 17.03.18 11:20:25 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • quick tap penalty which gets fluffed, jesus Schreuder

    • Comment 41, posted at 17.03.18 11:20:34 by Mephisto_Shark Reply

    Mephisto_SharkCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • So without Beast, that reverse scrum is just a certainty, that’s just not good enough from our coaching team

    • Comment 42, posted at 17.03.18 11:23:55 by Mephisto_Shark Reply

    Mephisto_SharkCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • Take terror off already ffs

    • Comment 43, posted at 17.03.18 11:25:22 by RuckingFun Reply

    RuckingFunTeam captain
    		 

  • Keep throwing to Tera at the back who keeps losing it

    • Comment 44, posted at 17.03.18 11:25:35 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Tera, such value today :roll:

    • Comment 45, posted at 17.03.18 11:25:54 by Mephisto_Shark Reply

    Mephisto_SharkCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • Put Wright and Jean Luc on, Tera standing on the fucking wing, not contributing anything at the moment, giving the ball away with rookie mistakes and penalties.

    • Comment 46, posted at 17.03.18 11:26:37 by Quintin Reply

    QuintinSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Again by terror, my oath

    • Comment 47, posted at 17.03.18 11:26:39 by RuckingFun Reply

    RuckingFunTeam captain
    		 

  • and now Tera gives them the get out your half chance, 10/10 poephol

    • Comment 48, posted at 17.03.18 11:27:11 by Mephisto_Shark Reply

    Mephisto_SharkCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • Tera having the kind of shocker that Vermeulen had a couple of weeks ago.

    • Comment 49, posted at 17.03.18 11:28:56 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Why oh why do we use Tera as a line out option? If you want a solid loosie as line out option, play Keegan.

    • Comment 50, posted at 17.03.18 11:29:20 by boertjie101 Reply

    Under 21 player
    		 

  • IDIOTS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    • Comment 51, posted at 17.03.18 11:29:24 by Mephisto_Shark Reply

    Mephisto_SharkCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • Sharks would be better without terror on the field, rather play with 14

    • Comment 52, posted at 17.03.18 11:30:02 by RuckingFun Reply

    RuckingFunTeam captain
    		 

  • Golden opportunity wasted to draw even before halftime.

    • Comment 53, posted at 17.03.18 11:30:38 by boertjie101 Reply

    Under 21 player
    		 

  • Wright and Jean Luc have to come on now for us to have a chance to win this

    • Comment 54, posted at 17.03.18 11:31:32 by RuckingFun Reply

    RuckingFunTeam captain
    		 

  • No passion, no committment, no guts, no clue.

    • Comment 55, posted at 17.03.18 11:32:01 by Dustin Emslie Reply

    Under 19 player
    		 

  • @Dustin Emslie (Comment 55) : You summing up the last two seasons there

    • Comment 56, posted at 17.03.18 11:32:26 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Sad part is that Brumbies aren’t even playing well. Hope Rob can talk some sense into these guys’ heads before the second half kicks off.

    • Comment 57, posted at 17.03.18 11:32:54 by boertjie101 Reply

    Under 21 player
    		 

  • Schreuder has been utter tripe all season. Slow, kicks it away, stupid mistakes.

    Our captain who should lead by example has been anonymous, weak and scared.

    • Comment 58, posted at 17.03.18 11:33:11 by Dustin Emslie Reply

    Under 19 player
    		 

  • I’ve come the pub to watch my first Sharks game of the season. What a waste, would be happier playing tetras at home. What both teams are serving up today, well the less said the better.

    • Comment 59, posted at 17.03.18 11:33:45 by Bayshark Reply

    BaysharkCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • We’re damn lucky we’re not playing a NZ team or the Lions today! We would have been slaughtered

    • Comment 60, posted at 17.03.18 11:33:56 by boertjie101 Reply

    Under 21 player
    		 

  • Whats going on with the lineouts? Why keep throwing it to the back of the lineout and to Tera of all people? Stop trying to be clever and play sensibly.

    This is infuriating to watch.

    • Comment 61, posted at 17.03.18 11:34:46 by Dustin Emslie Reply

    Under 19 player
    		 

  • Well that was embarrassing. :Shock: what a waste of 40+ minutes of our time

    • Comment 62, posted at 17.03.18 11:34:52 by Poisy Reply
    Author
    PoisyTeam captain
    		 

  • @boertjie101 (Comment 60) : The Blues and Canes will both thrash us in a few weeks time.

    • Comment 63, posted at 17.03.18 11:35:35 by Dustin Emslie Reply

    Under 19 player
    		 

  • @Dustin Emslie (Comment 63) : You are assuming the brumbies won’t get they shit together and thrash us 2?

    • Comment 64, posted at 17.03.18 11:36:37 by Poisy Reply
    Author
    PoisyTeam captain
    		 

  • The only players that can say they tried in that half were Akker and Esterhuizen. Everyone else completely went missing in typical South African rugby fashion.

    • Comment 65, posted at 17.03.18 11:36:52 by Dustin Emslie Reply

    Under 19 player
    		 

  • Our guys have all the potential of being one of the top sides. On paper they are SO good (most of the players …) …. but, what is happening here? Do they even give a damn about the Sharks jersey, or are they playing purely for the money (or is this a very stupid question) ? There seems to be no pride at all.
    Shame on you! :shock: :sad:

    • Comment 66, posted at 17.03.18 11:37:59 by swan Reply

    swanUnder 21 player
    		 

  • @Dustin Emslie (Comment 65) : What did ester do exactly? His just as invisible as the rest of our attack

    • Comment 67, posted at 17.03.18 11:38:08 by Poisy Reply
    Author
    PoisyTeam captain
    		 

  • Terra helped me make up my mind about him. He needs to move on. That was just utter shit from him. Jean Luc and Wright now please. Schreuder hasnt improved since his injury and doesn’t look like he will. We can’t score a fucking try against 14 bad Brumbies. Hard words needed halftime.

    • Comment 68, posted at 17.03.18 11:38:23 by Quintin Reply

    QuintinSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @Mephisto_Shark (Comment 31) : Yeah, must have, from that tittie beach that Dick likes.

    • Comment 69, posted at 17.03.18 11:38:36 by Salmonoid the Subtle Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Salmonoid the SubtleAssistant coach
    		 

  • Why is Bram coaching the defense of a SR side? Which team did he coach defense. Jobs for pals and we thought it’s only in government. Shit display from theSharks. This team isn’t going anywhere. Also rans, just making up the numbers.

    • Comment 70, posted at 17.03.18 11:38:57 by GreatSharksays Reply

    Assistant coach
    		 

  • @swan (Comment 66) : Need a new coach bud. Rob hasn’t got it. He has tried and failed

    • Comment 71, posted at 17.03.18 11:39:14 by Poisy Reply
    Author
    PoisyTeam captain
    		 

  • @Poisy (Comment 67) : Did you even watch? He made a number of big tackles, made some strong runs too. Did everything well so far.

    • Comment 72, posted at 17.03.18 11:40:04 by Dustin Emslie Reply

    Under 19 player
    		 

  • Utter crap

    • Comment 73, posted at 17.03.18 11:40:22 by Salmonoid the Subtle Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Salmonoid the SubtleAssistant coach
    		 

  • Even the bulls playing better than us. So sad

    • Comment 74, posted at 17.03.18 11:40:46 by SeanJeff Reply

    SeanJeffSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 69) : :lol:

    • Comment 75, posted at 17.03.18 11:41:09 by Mephisto_Shark Reply

    Mephisto_SharkCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • @SeanJeff (Comment 74) : Yeah. At least the Bulls were trying to run it. We just kick it away and when we do try run it look completely lost for ideas.

    • Comment 76, posted at 17.03.18 11:41:32 by Dustin Emslie Reply

    Under 19 player
    		 

  • Brain power sadly lacking in the team.

    Scrums are 50-50, get the ball out and play – rather than trying to dominate with a 3 that is not up to it.

    Keeping throwing the lineout ball to a guy that does not seem comfortable catching today.

    Taking quick taps on your own 22m when you better off getting down field.

    We need to make us of Andre to get us some momentum, but we keep skipping him

    • Comment 77, posted at 17.03.18 11:42:25 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Dustin Emslie (Comment 72) : I’m watching the same game as you. Like I said they have collectedly done fuck all in attack. If we mentioning defence then curwin did alright aswell except for they try. I’m talking about Attack. Alil run does nothing if you don’t link up and finish it off

    • Comment 78, posted at 17.03.18 11:42:28 by Poisy Reply
    Author
    PoisyTeam captain
    		 

  • @GreatSharksays (Comment 70) : Defence is the least of our problems at the moment. Our set pieces on the other hand…

    • Comment 79, posted at 17.03.18 11:43:51 by boertjie101 Reply

    Under 21 player
    		 

  • Still the same 8 and 9 – coaching team is clueless or stupid

    • Comment 80, posted at 17.03.18 11:44:26 by Mephisto_Shark Reply

    Mephisto_SharkCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • @boertjie101 (Comment 79) : Just another year of sharks rugby. So exciting.

    • Comment 81, posted at 17.03.18 11:45:12 by Poisy Reply
    Author
    PoisyTeam captain
    		 

  • Sharks rucks a total mess

    • Comment 82, posted at 17.03.18 11:47:09 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • And now the defense crumbles as well.

    • Comment 83, posted at 17.03.18 11:49:40 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • What are the coaches doing? Change the 8 and 9 or this will become a hiding, bloody pathetic

    • Comment 84, posted at 17.03.18 11:50:39 by RuckingFun Reply

    RuckingFunTeam captain
    		 

  • Well done Mapimpi and Bosch, great defence

    • Comment 85, posted at 17.03.18 11:50:55 by Dustin Emslie Reply

    Under 19 player
    		 

  • How the actual fuck do we just lose our rucks and not contest theirs, it’s pathetic and I’m at the point now where I can’t just keep blaming the fucking players every week :evil:

    • Comment 86, posted at 17.03.18 11:50:57 by Mephisto_Shark Reply

    Mephisto_SharkCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • I think I will go help my daughter with her geography project. Total waste of time watching this crap

    • Comment 87, posted at 17.03.18 11:51:11 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Great defense Mapimpi :roll:

    • Comment 88, posted at 17.03.18 11:51:28 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • And there goes our best player. Probably out of the whole tour knowing our luck.

    • Comment 89, posted at 17.03.18 11:52:08 by Dustin Emslie Reply

    Under 19 player
    		 

  • Being a sharks supporter is the worst thing in the world, even Arsenal win matches occasionally, not these useless fuckers

    • Comment 90, posted at 17.03.18 11:52:23 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Can’t for the life of me understand why Terra and Schreuder is still on the field. What. The . Fuck. Brumbies aren’t even playing good.

    • Comment 91, posted at 17.03.18 11:53:16 by Quintin Reply

    QuintinSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • This brumbies team is rubbish, sharks can still win this, make the changes already

    • Comment 92, posted at 17.03.18 11:55:51 by RuckingFun Reply

    RuckingFunTeam captain
    		 

  • The Sharks are the Biggest frauds. Every year they have the best players , recruit the best talent yet are consistently crap ! ????????????????

    • Comment 93, posted at 17.03.18 11:56:05 by GreatSharksays Reply

    Assistant coach
    		 

  • The Sharks are really good at taking the joy out of watching rugby

    • Comment 94, posted at 17.03.18 11:56:07 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • FFS can we score a try already!!!

    • Comment 95, posted at 17.03.18 11:57:07 by boertjie101 Reply

    Under 21 player
    		 

  • The whole team in the maul and we still can’t score

    • Comment 96, posted at 17.03.18 11:58:21 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • And they still keep Tera on, what the balls is going on

    • Comment 97, posted at 17.03.18 11:58:44 by Mephisto_Shark Reply

    Mephisto_SharkCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • Two cards already for the Brumbies. The ref can help us only to a certain point

    • Comment 98, posted at 17.03.18 12:00:11 by boertjie101 Reply

    Under 21 player
    		 

  • Finally!

    • Comment 99, posted at 17.03.18 12:00:19 by RuckingFun Reply

    RuckingFunTeam captain
    		 

  • FUCKIN YEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEESSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS

    FINALLY

    • Comment 100, posted at 17.03.18 12:01:32 by Dustin Emslie Reply

    Under 19 player
    		 

  • Eventually

    • Comment 101, posted at 17.03.18 12:01:35 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Now Wright is on, watch everything improve

    • Comment 102, posted at 17.03.18 12:01:51 by RuckingFun Reply

    RuckingFunTeam captain
    		 

  • How many attempts?

    • Comment 103, posted at 17.03.18 12:02:38 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Just started watching and I want to change channels already

    • Comment 104, posted at 17.03.18 12:03:24 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • How can handling skills be so bloody well non-existent :|

    • Comment 105, posted at 17.03.18 12:04:13 by Mephisto_Shark Reply

    Mephisto_SharkCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • @Mephisto_Shark (Comment 97) : Keegan is old and heis the”future” and Thomas is a tight head.

    • Comment 106, posted at 17.03.18 12:04:46 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Chilliboy is the first to moan when he doesn’t get picked. Yet he can’t catch to save his life.

    • Comment 107, posted at 17.03.18 12:04:59 by Dustin Emslie Reply

    Under 19 player
    		 

  • GJ Majola ….. bye bye shaky scrum, hello shit scrum

    • Comment 108, posted at 17.03.18 12:06:08 by Mephisto_Shark Reply

    Mephisto_SharkCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • A joke.

    • Comment 109, posted at 17.03.18 12:07:28 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Time for Robert du Preez to go. He doesn’t know what he’s doing.

    • Comment 110, posted at 17.03.18 12:08:56 by GreatSharksays Reply

    Assistant coach
    		 

  • 0 point tour coming up

    • Comment 111, posted at 17.03.18 12:09:05 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @GreatSharksays (Comment 110) : Which one?

    • Comment 112, posted at 17.03.18 12:09:55 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • The coach needs to go but it’s time people realize this Sharks team is full of bang average players.

    • Comment 113, posted at 17.03.18 12:10:29 by Dustin Emslie Reply

    Under 19 player
    		 

  • yeah this is a loss, I’m giving up early, fuck the Sharks

    • Comment 114, posted at 17.03.18 12:10:42 by Mephisto_Shark Reply

    Mephisto_SharkCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • It must be great being an Ozzie team playing in oz

    • Comment 115, posted at 17.03.18 12:12:57 by byron Reply

    byronSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Piss poor fucking pathetic. Bunch of attitudes running around on a rugby field with no plan from the top bras

    • Comment 116, posted at 17.03.18 12:13:25 by SharksRTB Reply

    SharksRTBCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • 32 years I’ve been supporting Natal – this is the closest I’ve come to giving up. We even come off second best in the scuffles.

    • Comment 117, posted at 17.03.18 12:15:38 by Flashman Reply

    FlashmanVodacom Cup player
    		 

  • So they all do the same and good ol Glenn gives it to the home team, shocker :roll:

    • Comment 118, posted at 17.03.18 12:16:10 by Mephisto_Shark Reply

    Mephisto_SharkCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • That’s it. I’m not watching any more of this shit. Peace out.

    • Comment 119, posted at 17.03.18 12:17:01 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Game over. We have to tour with this?

    • Comment 120, posted at 17.03.18 12:17:15 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Geez … Like that was back 10

    • Comment 121, posted at 17.03.18 12:17:59 by byron Reply

    byronSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • This will get me banned but poes useless describes this team. Why the fuck can our players and coaches not get the basics right in 3 years

    • Comment 122, posted at 17.03.18 12:18:08 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Such a shitty performance by the sharks, I’m starting to agree with some others that we need a change in coaching

    • Comment 123, posted at 17.03.18 12:18:22 by RuckingFun Reply

    RuckingFunTeam captain
    		 

  • Forwards are soft. Backs are directionless. What are the coaches doing to earn their salaries?

    • Comment 124, posted at 17.03.18 12:18:37 by Ben Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    BenAssistant coach
    		 

  • I see my first ever picking against this bunch of fools coming to pass. Think it’s finally hit me that I just don’t have the heart for them I used to have

    • Comment 125, posted at 17.03.18 12:18:57 by Mephisto_Shark Reply

    Mephisto_SharkCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • very poor game from the sharks. and these guys cant catch a ball. cannot tackle.. cannot scrum. flippen basics we not even doing correct. and the ref is maybe a little to harsh on the scrums

    • Comment 126, posted at 17.03.18 12:19:07 by Darius de Lange Reply

    Under 21 player
    		 

  • Pathetic. No coaching.

    • Comment 127, posted at 17.03.18 12:19:13 by SharksRTB Reply

    SharksRTBCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • Fuck8ng bunch of loosers. Hope you get whipped for the rest of the tour so the coaches can get sacked.

    • Comment 128, posted at 17.03.18 12:27:31 by SharksRTB Reply

    SharksRTBCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • @SharksRTB (Comment 128) : They won’t though, as useless as the whole damn staff is, they’re seen as golden.

    • Comment 129, posted at 17.03.18 12:28:19 by Mephisto_Shark Reply

    Mephisto_SharkCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • Well this was really kak from the Sharks.

    • Comment 130, posted at 17.03.18 12:29:00 by boertjie101 Reply

    Under 21 player
    		 

  • Pathetic. From the first whistle it was clear the Sharks had zero intensity, no proper game plan and no leaders out there.

    Ruan Botha is a terrible captain. Useless player too.

    • Comment 131, posted at 17.03.18 12:29:19 by Dustin Emslie Reply

    Under 19 player
    		 

  • Chilli is useless, tera nowhere, ruan no leadership, Rob jnr looks like a dear in Fucking headlights, no support running, no ruck support and limp worsted Fucking noodles on defence. Can’t wait for the canes to put 70 points on these oxygen thieves

    • Comment 132, posted at 17.03.18 12:29:33 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • This brumbies team is not going to do anything this year, they are not a good team at all. Just showed what a limp and putrid performance the sharks put in, they also received 2 yellow cards.

    • Comment 133, posted at 17.03.18 12:30:16 by RuckingFun Reply

    RuckingFunTeam captain
    		 

  • Had it been known upfront that the Brumbies would get two yellow cards in the game, no-one would have betted against the Sharks to lose.

    • Comment 134, posted at 17.03.18 12:30:21 by boertjie101 Reply

    Under 21 player
    		 

  • @SharksRTB (Comment 128) : Lmfao, who’s gonna sack them exactly? Sharks coaches (former players) stay in a job well past they date

    • Comment 135, posted at 17.03.18 12:31:45 by Poisy Reply
    Author
    PoisyTeam captain
    		 

  • In this game, a player like Cobus Reinach would have been ideal. We have no playmakers at the moment.

    • Comment 136, posted at 17.03.18 12:31:49 by boertjie101 Reply

    Under 21 player
    		 

  • Still experimenting Rob? Keep du toit, keep Tera keep chilli. Keep losing. I just hope Andre is ok. Sad to see him out.

    • Comment 137, posted at 17.03.18 12:32:19 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @boertjie101 (Comment 136) : Now you are just grasping at straws. Reinach? Yes he will fit right in with a team that likes to throw games.

    • Comment 138, posted at 17.03.18 12:33:26 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • #robsnrout

    • Comment 139, posted at 17.03.18 12:33:50 by Poisy Reply
    Author
    PoisyTeam captain
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 138) : I think you have hougaards syndrome. A few breaks and a season full of shit.

    • Comment 140, posted at 17.03.18 12:34:41 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 138) : Maybe the players found a good bookie, betting against themselves to supplement their income. Only reason I can see for being this pathetic

    • Comment 141, posted at 17.03.18 12:34:45 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @Dustin Emslie (Comment 113) : That is an insult – to average players

    • Comment 142, posted at 17.03.18 12:35:07 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • I have had enough of watching this team. I have seen far worse sharks teams play much better rugby. The fans have been patient but let me tell you that Gary needs to make a call now. JS got a lot of flack from fans but you can’t blame him for lacking ambition. The current coaches are not getting it done it’s time for change. The season is a writw off already so give a new coach the team now so next year he has had some time

    • Comment 143, posted at 17.03.18 12:35:12 by Byron Wright Reply

    Under 19 player
    		 

  • And to top it off. Super Rugby is one of the elite rugby competitions you get, but we have specialist scrummagers that can’t scrum. Simple passed can’t be caught. Hell, we give away penalties while the ball isn’t even in play. Really poor from the Sharks.

    • Comment 144, posted at 17.03.18 12:35:19 by boertjie101 Reply

    Under 21 player
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 141) : Logical. No one can suck like this without trying.

    • Comment 145, posted at 17.03.18 12:36:12 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Well our season is officialy over. Guess we will ‘build for next season’ once again. Fuck this team. Every year we see the same shit dished up. No innovation, nothing new to show. Coach kept our worst player, Terra, on the field for 80mins and took way too long to sub the scrummy that was slowing down our play considerably.

    Looks like we are a mid table team at best.

    Yes its negative , but they just haven’t given me a reason not to be.

    • Comment 146, posted at 17.03.18 12:37:51 by Quintin Reply

    QuintinSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 140) : You’re more than entitled to your own opinion. To me, Reinach is a good scrumhalf. He managed to create something from nothing for the Sharks on a couple of occasions.

    • Comment 147, posted at 17.03.18 12:37:59 by boertjie101 Reply

    Under 21 player
    		 

  • Our squad depth is extremely worrying. Showed today with our loose forwards who were very weak. Du Preez looked good in the short time he was on. If we had his brother and the red head things could have been different. At the moment the loosies don’t offer anything and that constantly has us on the back foot.

    • Comment 148, posted at 17.03.18 12:38:10 by Dustin Emslie Reply

    Under 19 player
    		 

  • @Byron Wright (Comment 143) : I think Rob can turn it. He needs to be less obstinate. Need Keegan and Ginger back. Akker and Franco yes no Chilli. We are killing Thomas du Toits career.

    • Comment 149, posted at 17.03.18 12:43:04 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @Dustin Emslie (Comment 148) : At least we have first choice loosies that can make a difference – we don’t even have a starting tight head.

    • Comment 150, posted at 17.03.18 12:44:33 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 149) : Everyone can see that about Tank but the guys in charge. Makes one wonder how they get paid the big money right :sad:

    • Comment 151, posted at 17.03.18 12:46:59 by Mephisto_Shark Reply

    Mephisto_SharkCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • @Dustin Emslie (Comment 148) : It’s been ‘if’’ and ‘but’ for fucking years. Tired of this shit.

    • Comment 152, posted at 17.03.18 12:47:26 by Quintin Reply

    QuintinSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 150) : But we could have. Why not give the actual TH players time to grow?

    • Comment 153, posted at 17.03.18 12:47:39 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @Mephisto_Shark (Comment 151) : Obstinacy my friend. And it one man who makes that final decision. We know this.

    • Comment 154, posted at 17.03.18 12:52:32 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 153) : We’ve had so much ‘time’ it looks like we are stuck in a loop of mediocrity.

    • Comment 155, posted at 17.03.18 12:59:25 by Quintin Reply

    QuintinSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @Quintin (Comment 155) : Yes. Agree. But who lifts players and teams from average to intimidating? We MUST get our coaching right. The next great TH is not waiting to be born he is waiting to get shaped, to use an example.

    • Comment 156, posted at 17.03.18 13:12:31 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @Quintin (Comment 155) : Where is that dude that was punting Tera Mthembu as a talent? Think the performance today, silences that argument. It’s not lack of opportunity that keeps him in the lower echelons, it is at that level, where he is able to contribute.

    • Comment 157, posted at 17.03.18 13:51:52 by KingCheetah Reply

    KingCheetahTeam captain
    		 

  • @KingCheetah (Comment 157) : I think we all have a half hearted argument for him but that is more sympathy than fact. Time to get over it. He has the responsibility to prove us right or wrong and he hasnt. We all have those players we wish better for but reality is what it is.

    • Comment 158, posted at 17.03.18 13:59:39 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @KingCheetah (Comment 157) : Mr. Cele, he will probably see this later. Tera had his chance today and he fucked up so bad in that 1st half I don’t want him in our squad anymore. He has to go somewhere else to reinvent.

    @coolfusion (Comment 158) : Well said.

    • Comment 159, posted at 17.03.18 14:59:58 by Quintin Reply

    QuintinSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @KingCheetah (Comment 157) : I defended him and hoped he would shut you all up. However I have clearly been smoking some hashish and was wrong. Goodbye tera

    • Comment 160, posted at 17.03.18 15:30:04 by Poisy Reply
    Author
    PoisyTeam captain
    		 

  • While we’re wasting time on guys who just won’t get there let’s just invest that time in youngsters who still have a shot.

    • Comment 161, posted at 17.03.18 15:41:58 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @Poisy (Comment 160) : I’m sad to have to agree with you. I really hoped he would get there.

    • Comment 162, posted at 17.03.18 15:43:27 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • The level of vitriol here is quite disgusting, the team lost big fucken deal.We lost away from home.First game on tour.
    There is every chance that this team can regroup and put together a better performance next week.
    Our performance wasn’t any worse than the Bulls or Stormers first game on tour this year.
    Now we are screaming for the coaches head.
    These guys were in this game till the end no miracle rally though.
    I thought that the mistakes we made were a shocking loose trio a mediocre performance from Thomas,and the coach subbing Akker too early and leaving the best best back on the bench S’busiso Nkosi,Kobus van Wyk very disappointing all season.
    Chilli is nothing more than a scrum inspector these days and Terra has problems with his knees.
    Wright a much better option than Schreuder who looks too tall upright and fucken slow.
    Hopefully we get it together this week.
    Hopefully we begin to see some value from the expensive signing of Dick Muir.

    • Comment 163, posted at 17.03.18 16:06:30 by The hound Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    The houndAssistant coach
    		 

  • @The hound (Comment 163) : It’s the manner of the loss that is disgusting. And since when do we give a flying fuck about how bulls and stormers are doing? We are the sharks and expect the best or at the very least some heart when they put on the jersey that we spend money to buy while they get the priveledge to wear it and get paid doing it! So BIG DEAL buddy. As for the coach please explain why he should stay exactly? What on earth has he accomplished as a coach and more importantly what has he accomplished at the sharks!? Losing is a big fucking habit in the environment he is responsible for as our head coach.
    If u calling for him to stay then back up Ur argument without compering us to the other south African teams.

    I didn’t like the idea of his appointment from day one and said as much, but he was our coach so I backed him to come right but he hasn’t and now it’s time for him to fuck off

    • Comment 164, posted at 17.03.18 16:34:44 by Poisy Reply
    Author
    PoisyTeam captain
    		 

  • @Poisy (Comment 164) : I agree. It’s turned to pure bullshit if you start justifying yourself by the performance of other sub par teams. How the hell is that an argument? Is that the benchmanrk for winners?

    • Comment 165, posted at 17.03.18 16:41:41 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Sorry but being one of those life time supporters who doesn’t just vitriol for the sake of vitrioling, this is warranted. The amount of hot air coming from them and no improvement is the factor here. Build, build, build and a lot of Sharks fans won’t care too much about losses but it’s plainly going backwards week by week and that’s finally on the coaching staff.

    • Comment 166, posted at 17.03.18 16:43:44 by Mephisto_Shark Reply

    Mephisto_SharkCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • @The hound (Comment 163) : First game on tour first game the season first game without a sunny day. Crap. Try again.

    • Comment 167, posted at 17.03.18 17:05:52 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @Poisy (Comment 164) :” I didn’t like the idea of his appointment from day one” and said as much, that says it all.
    You’ve been on his back since day one,
    We lost a game,shit we lost by 6 points,.
    It must be a wonderful perfect successful world that you live in that you can justify firing a man for losing by 6 points,
    Love to read your coaching credentials

    • Comment 168, posted at 17.03.18 17:40:16 by The hound Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    The houndAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Poisy (Comment 164) : Last week Stormers were shit ,this week according to Cape Town commentators they have already won the championship.Lions best team in South Africa beaten at home by a Blues team that hasn’t beaten a fellow NZ team since 2009,
    Some of us have stuck with this team for years through much worse losses than 6 points.
    I have realised one thing in the many years i have supported this team, its very easy to support a winning team, but the real supporters are the ones who back the team when they are down.

    • Comment 169, posted at 17.03.18 17:49:21 by The hound Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    The houndAssistant coach
    		 

  • @The hound (Comment 168) : 7 points, dog :)

    • Comment 170, posted at 17.03.18 18:03:21 by robdylan Reply
    Competition Winner Administrator
    robdylanHead Coach
    		 

  • @The hound (Comment 163) : The level of ‘vitriol’ has been building up for a couple of years. I have never been one to negatively comment on this site, but you are very naive thinking that ‘ losing by 6 points’ in matter they did is acceptable. It was an utter pathetic performance with none of the characteristics you believe in such as palying for the jersey and history of this team. I am surely not supporting the Sharks because I want them to be mediocre at best, I want us to win silverware.

    • Comment 171, posted at 17.03.18 18:09:21 by Quintin Reply

    QuintinSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @The hound (Comment 168) : You keep hoping on about this 6 points well 7 points as rob points out, you are insane if you think I want rob out just because of this game! It’s everything incase you haven’t noticed and it’s been building up last 2 years now and enough is enough.

    And again you have not backed up why he should stay all you are doing is going on about the margin of loss and how it’s not so bad and you don’t even see the problem with that argument.

    • Comment 172, posted at 17.03.18 18:24:00 by Poisy Reply
    Author
    PoisyTeam captain
    		 

  • @The hound (Comment 168) : Btw my coaching credentials. Level 2 ISAF( international sailing federation) coaching certificate.

    Trained 3 teams to win kzn provincials as an assistant coach and 2 top 3 finishes at nationals ( Lipton cup). So I know a thing or 2 about coaching even if it’s in a different sport. And winning is a habit but so is losing and we the sharks are fucking losses when it counts the most.

    • Comment 173, posted at 17.03.18 18:28:38 by Poisy Reply
    Author
    PoisyTeam captain
    		 

  • @The hound (Comment 169) : The real supporters? Are you insinuating that some of us are not real supporters because we want rob senior out?
    Thank God it’s not up to you to make that distinction and I won’t even justify why I am a supporter. Just know the day I don’t give a toss about us winning is the day I stop supporting the sharks in everyway possible.

    • Comment 174, posted at 17.03.18 18:31:58 by Poisy Reply
    Author
    PoisyTeam captain
    		 

  • And everyone has sooooo much to say about the supposedly wonderful Lions ???????????????? Take that!

    • Comment 175, posted at 17.03.18 18:56:04 by Julesgr8ter Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 149) : I think there may be an issue around him and his three sons and the rest of the squad and that can’t be fixed

    • Comment 176, posted at 17.03.18 19:20:53 by Byron Wright Reply

    Under 19 player
    		 

  • @Julesgr8ter (Comment 175) : Did they lose?

    • Comment 177, posted at 17.03.18 20:40:51 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 177) : Congrats on your team’s performance. Watched Ireland vs England but can’t wait to check out the highlights.

    • Comment 178, posted at 17.03.18 20:57:31 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 178) : All part of the annual ‘beat a kiwi team at Newlands so everyone thinks all’s well’ bullshit.

    No change from last year. Or perhaps I’m just getting more cynical as I age. :mrgreen:

    Happy for the Irish. Nice to see Eddie and co. brought down a peg or two. :twisted:

    • Comment 179, posted at 17.03.18 21:02:25 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • Kinda with the Hound on this one.

    However I do think RdP (as with Fleckie) is out of his depth.

    Good coaches. Doing their best. But not quite up to it yet.

    • Comment 180, posted at 17.03.18 21:08:22 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 177) : nah, win by 2 points – and Stormers beat Blues so maybe puts a little perspective on our Sharks loss

    • Comment 181, posted at 17.03.18 21:26:30 by Julesgr8ter Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • @Poisy (Comment 174) : So last week when we scored 50 points against the Sunwolves,who was responsible for that,
    The great Lions ,only managed to scrape home against the team we hammered a week ago and at altitude on the Highveldt as well, but one week later we are already shite and washed up.
    I thought the Brumbies played very well today.,and it was certain players who let the Sharks down not the coaching staff,
    Any way couldn’t really give a fuck what you think,but i will respect your right to have an opinion.

    • Comment 182, posted at 17.03.18 21:30:04 by The hound Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    The houndAssistant coach
    		 

Add Comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.