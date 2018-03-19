You can’t win without a pack

What was the old adage? The forwards decide who wins the game, the backs by how much? An oversimplification, perhaps, but until the Sharks forwards find their mojo this season, there’s going to be precious little for fans to celebrate in terms of wins.

It’s infuriating for the passionate faithful – to see how this team can seemingly never get all the things to work right all at the same time. We’ve had plenty of years of superb packs of forwards, with a bare smattering of adequate backlines thrown in, but seldom have the two coincided in any meaningful way since, perhaps, the ill-fated 2007 season. That’s a long time ago now, though – fast forward to 2018 and the Sharks once more have the makings of a very threatening back division – perhaps not coincidentally under the same backline coach.

Only problem is, the class of 2018 up front, so far, is close to an embarrassment to those great Sharks packs that have gone before.

We can make excuses and point fingers at personnel losses and changes, but the simple fact is this. If the Sharks pack, with all of the combined experience of Thomas du Toit, Akker van der Merwe, Stephan Lewies, Ruan Botha and Tera Mtembu, simply falls apart without Beast Mtawarira there to show the way, then we have to ask some serious questions. Those men all have 40 caps or more in Super Rugby and have each played for at least five seasons at this level. What the hell is going on with this pack – that it’s being manhandled by poor Brumbies and Waratahs eights? Is it surprising that the backs can’t fire when they’re receiving rubbish ball form a creaky scrum, inaccurate line-out and tackle point that sees the Sharks carrier regularly dominated in contact?

No man – this is rubbish and these boys are better than this. Ruan Botha – make a plan to pull your pack together and put in a performance worthy of that jersey, because quite frankly, you are embarrassing us with the crap you are dishing up this year.