You can’t win without a pack

What was the old adage? The forwards decide who wins the game, the backs by how much? An oversimplification, perhaps, but until the Sharks forwards find their mojo this season, there’s going to be precious little for fans to celebrate in terms of wins.
It’s infuriating for the passionate faithful – to see how this team can seemingly never get all the things to work right all at the same time. We’ve had plenty of years of superb packs of forwards, with a bare smattering of adequate backlines thrown in, but seldom have the two coincided in any meaningful way since, perhaps, the ill-fated 2007 season. That’s a long time ago now, though – fast forward to 2018 and the Sharks once more have the makings of a very threatening back division – perhaps not coincidentally under the same backline coach.
Only problem is, the class of 2018 up front, so far, is close to an embarrassment to those great Sharks packs that have gone before.
We can make excuses and point fingers at personnel losses and changes, but the simple fact is this. If the Sharks pack, with all of the combined experience of Thomas du Toit, Akker van der Merwe, Stephan Lewies, Ruan Botha and Tera Mtembu, simply falls apart without Beast Mtawarira there to show the way, then we have to ask some serious questions. Those men all have 40 caps or more in Super Rugby and have each played for at least five seasons at this level. What the hell is going on with this pack – that it’s being manhandled by poor Brumbies and Waratahs eights? Is it surprising that the backs can’t fire when they’re receiving rubbish ball form a creaky scrum, inaccurate line-out and tackle point that sees the Sharks carrier regularly dominated in contact?
No man – this is rubbish and these boys are better than this. Ruan Botha – make a plan to pull your pack together and put in a performance worthy of that jersey, because quite frankly, you are embarrassing us with the crap you are dishing up this year.Tweet
Well said Rob. We most probably have the most promising backline we’ve had in years. Am and Esterhuizen ate playing consistently well week after week. Yet our scrums are doing this great backline a big injustice. You can have the best backline in the world and it won’t help if your forwards are below average. Opposition will soon knock the ball on purpose, so they can win a penalty at the scrum.
Perhaps it’s not the worst idea for the Sharks to reach for the cheque book once more. Sorry to say, but as kak as Tank is playing out of position, Majola and Chilli was far worse on Saturday. What other options do we have at the moment.
Talking about Esterhuizen, is there any injury update on him as yet Rob?
It is almost like our forwards have not recovered psychologically from the pakslae dished out by the WP youngsters in the CC final last year.
Agree fully. It seems at the sharks we only ever have either forwards or backs firing on all cylinders. Never both. I still say we need a forwards coach or consultant who is an ex player. Hooker prop loosie whatever just highly rated and highly experienced. Such aan must be taken seriously by Rob when making recommendations. I don’t think Rob has the specialist knowledge to make all the forwards based decisions accurately.
@boertjie101 (Comment 3) : Yes good question.
@boertjie101 (Comment 2) : Why is chilli in place of Marais? Injury?
@boertjie101 (Comment 3) : sounds like he’s fine
@coolfusion (Comment 5) : We have a forwards coach – I dont know him but he was interviewed last weekend. I wouldnt expect Rob snr to be a forwards boffin.
Where is Adrian Garvey these days?
We lack a real mongrel in the pack. Ettienne provided us with that. Hopefully JL starts friday as he alo brings that hard edge that we are lacking at the moment. We were so spoiled in recent years with hard players like Bissie, Jannie, Alberts etc
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 9) : Jaco Pienaar is forwards coach
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 10) : still working with his kidz academy, I think
I hope to God that the Sharks just run everything on Friday against the Rebels. None of this box kick crap anymore and keeping the ball in the rucks for ages while the defence has time to get back. Give the ball to our backs and let them show how talented they are.
Forwards need to wake the hell up; get to the rucks faster. Ruan Botha needs to man up and get his hands dirty too.
@boertjie101 (Comment 1) : But that is only one aspect of the forwards role – scrumming and other than the Lions game we havent really been dominated come scrum time. We arent this monster pack that can walk the opposition around the park at will but we should be more than able to hold our own on scrum attack and defence. We must learn the art and value of getting the ball into the scrum and hooked and channeled through to the 8th man asap and then the ball needs to be played and not held there waiting for the ref to plead with us to use it. We arent in the position to dominate with a second shove so rather take the advantage that a quick heal and clearance from the scrum offfers.
@Dustin Emslie (Comment 14) : Your post is going to be sanctioned / deleted.
@robdylan (Comment 12) : Yip thats him, looks like a friendly chap.
@robdylan (Comment 13) : Maybe they should let him have a look at the big kids – he was touted as a very good front row coach a good couple of years back.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 17) : @Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 15) : jeez when the full replacement row was on, it became a real sh!tstorm and the penalties that took the game away was laughable.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 16) : ?
Does anyone know what our win ratio is when Toilet Peyper or Glen Jackson is the ref? I really cant remember a game we have won with them involved
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 9) : Even if we have a forwards coach. My comment is we need a reputable ex player who played at similar or better levels to come in as consultant it coach. We have as Rob rightly said been at this for a while now. And I say things have never been very good with the forwards since plumtree. If we are doing the same thing with the same people things don’t seem to change. Shouldn’t we look at this?
@KingRiaan (Comment 11) : I was never crazy about Hound’s suggestion to turn Dan du Preez into a 4 but after Ettiene’s departure and realizing how strongly we miss his physicality, I may be seeing the light on this one.
@Kabouter (Comment 21) : someone mentioned last week that we’ve never won with Jackson as ref.
@vanmartin (Comment 23) : Would it be helping him in terms if his career or just help us fill a gap? Is this another Thomas du toit argument?
@Kabouter (Comment 21) : As far as I understand, we haven’t won a SR game with Glen Jackson as the referee. Don’t know about Peyper. But this past weekend didn’t have much to do with the ref, we couldn’t even win with them playing with 14 men for 20mins.
Kind of tired seeing the same shit happen every year and having the same discussions as to what might be going wrong with our team this time around.
There is a definite problem with our pack and the blame can not be laid at the feet of the props any longer. As it’s been said the locks are absolutely anonymous throughout the game, Lewies and Botha have both shown they can be physical in the past but are nowhere this year. Our Loosies however have probably been the biggest disappointment of the lot, not 1 has put up his hand and made himself indispensable. Phillip and Jean-Luc are both clearly missed and despite my criticisms of Dan and his handling woes he is better than all the other loose forwards who have played this year. I’m bitterly disappointed in the big men and it does seem to be a collective problem and one that Thomas can not be continuously blamed for.
@Hulk (Comment 27) : to be fair to Stephan Lewies, he did decent work on defence this week. As a ball carrier, though, he was anonymous, just like Botha.
@Kabouter (Comment 21) : Maybe the focus should be less on the ref, and rather on why the Sharks are not playing to the expected standard. Can’t think that any ref would have made a difference to the back peddling scrums and the woeful forward play. Change your perception.
@KingCheetah (Comment 29) : It’s not like we even gave the ref an opportunity to Rob us of points.
@coolfusion (Comment 30) : For that you need to look like you’re going to score points in the first place. We’re making too easy for these damn refs!
Hear hear Rob
@robdylan (Comment 28) : I was referring to attack, as although we aren’t the impenetrable wall I’d hoped we’d be we aren’t too bad on defense. It’s with ball in hand we look totally clueless.
@coolfusion (Comment 25) : I actually think this will work in both instances. We need a 4 lock with mongrel. Dan’s got that in spades. So box checked here. As for will it help his career, yes. What lets Dan down is his hands whilst in contact. If he is used as a jumper, he improves him lineout game, good for a number 8, he also gets lots of experience without the concern of the linking/flamboyancy expected of a modern 8. He just has to be hard as nails Dan. His hands will improve as will his decision making and when that day comes, it’s not completely out of this world to shift a lock to 8th man, ala Danie Russow. So he then is an older more experienced 8th man who is also a solid lineout option. In short I can’t see this as a negative.
@Hulk (Comment 33) : Look if he is just desperate for game time then maybe. But he will always be looking over his shoulder for when we get a taller guy with same mongrel. And that guy displaces him purely because he can’t be physically bigger. A bit unfair. Also you recon we should fix lock with him, don’t you think we need a proper 8 as well? Is that the obvious choice? Fix his handling keep him at 8 shop for, or build another lock who is the right size temperament etc? Also I can’t see his handling improving more at lock than at loosie.
@coolfusion (Comment 30) : Sad but true
@coolfusion (Comment 34) : Sharks have a fine 8 in vd Walt, he is just being played at 6, so as to have both on the field.IMHO, vd Walt has been one of the standout 8 in the country. Athletic, good in the line outs, good hands (in general) and enough grunt.
@KingCheetah (Comment 29) :@coolfusion (Comment 30) : no the issue was the Sharks being woeful and amateurish, including the scrum penalties in second half. I have checked and Sharks’s results over the last three seasons and best result with Jackson is a draw vs Bulls and are conceding 25% more penalties than their opposition. This points to the team not being able to adapt at all during game time.
Peyper as ref provides a loss ratio of 60% (skewed with playoff games and shocking form of Sharks) and interestingly Rasta has 0% loss ratio and Van der Westhuizen provides a loss ratio of only 20%.
but yes, the sharks are the cause not the ref, in no sense was it implied as the performance we shocking.
@KingCheetah (Comment 29) : he isnt blaming the ref but it is a bit of a shocker that we have never won a game with Jackson. The sharks generally win quite a few games each year in super rugby not like the cheetahs used to.
@coolfusion (Comment 34) : If a better solution for lock come along move him back to no.8, he seems to be 1st choice there currently anyway, but I feel he’ll make a fantastic lock. A move in position also means a change in role. If he plays as a no.4 lock, getting involved at ruck time, pick and goes and not as a carrying forward, as he is utilized as an 8th man, his handling errors should decrease. With that his ball handling confidence will increase (which I’m sure must take a hit on bad days) and as he matures his handling will get better and we can then shift him back to 8 as an improved player.
If we had an out and out 4 lock then sure this argument is moot but as we don’t it’s worth a try.
@Kabouter (Comment 19) : Jeepers, the one guy just got off the plane in Aussie the day before the game. I really dont think he really believed that he would even play at all. 2 of those penalties were for “leaning forward / early engagement. Our scrum with Beast, Akker / Chilli / Franco and Thomas should be fine for most games (Im dreading the Stormers clash) Coennie still has to come back and that will be a big boost. I really wish we could have held onto Adriaanse.
@robdylan (Comment 20) : Once upon a time when things were really, really slow around here I posted the words of the classic Alice’s Restaurant by Arlo Guthrie and you promptly removed it because it had a word in that was not allowed on this site. I saw that word again in a post so thought you would be tapping your foot, tut tutting while you wielded your black marker pen and did the necessary.
Lol bring back Albert van der berg and Jacques botes and we will start winning again. Really did think we had a chance this year but unfortunately more hart break this season. If we just kept plum as a forward coach.
@Byron Wright (Comment 38) : Waratahs never won one game under Kaplan if I remember correctly. I remember in his book he said he felt he didn’t think he was biased against them, their style just didn’t gel with his.
That’s why it’s bloody important to actually analyse the refs as well and see what they focus on and stay squeaky clean in those areas. Some are a bit lax on offsides, others a lot tougher. If we aren’t doing it we’re idiots..
@osbal (Comment 42) : If, if, if we had kept Plum, he would probably be coaching the Boks now. It still irks the crap out of me how he was treated.
@KingCheetah (Comment 36) : Yes but for some reason he is not being played there. So we need to make sure we have an alternative. Not Mtembu.
@Byron Wright (Comment 38) : If you simply want to look at it that way maybe. The best way would be to analyse each game and see where the problems were. Comparing it to the Cheetahs makes you feel better? @Kabouter (Comment 37) : I realise you weren’t blaming the ref, but the real thing that Sharks fans should analyse, is how can a talented squad be so woeful. Really thought the Sharks were going to be a serious team this year.
@sal.Yes I’m still pissed about that. Sharks could have handled it better after all he was out and out sharks man. One of the best coaches we ever had.
@KingCheetah (Comment 36) : his hands are shit. Don’t get me wrong, I like Philip’s work rate, but his shocking ball control in contact cost us time and again against the Lions
@coolfusion (Comment 22) : Hey Im not commenting on the forward coach – just saying that we have one (I was surprised by this)
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 41) : so not going to go down that rabbit hole with you right now
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 49) : Oh you mean on his actual presence. Still my comment is we have been “trying” with the forwards for so long. Maybe we should get a hard man to take the reins with the forwards. We are obviously doing something wrong we have guys like Akker jldp be Walt Botha lewies beast daniel. These are not small names why we are not dominating must be investigated. I would pay for a transformative coach and or consultant before buying another star. Who we have now is not working.
@robdylan (Comment 50) : No biggie.
@coolfusion (Comment 25) : Good question. I’ll immediately admit that I always have my doubts about positional shifts so it’s very difficult to suggest it with any sort of absolute conviction. I’m basing the suggestion off a few observations instead. Warren Whiteley was the first Bok Rassie wanted contracted if the journos are to be believed. Duane was also actively being courted according to reports. I think it could help further his Bok career which may or may not be a worthy pursuit depending on what your opinion of the Boks is these days. I suspect it’s still the goal of most players to push for the Bok jersey. At the very least he could be a very useful super-sub for both the Sharks and Boks. It does make for some interesting debate though.
@vanmartin (Comment 53) : I think psdt and mostert would rather be those super subs. I seriously don’t see him at a level where he would be considered for bok lock or loosie. His brother yes. But Dan? He has a lot of work. For that matter psdt and mostert may get to that super sub spot first.
Thanks Rob!!! You’re 100? correct!!!
Main problem for me is the following:
1) with Big Tom shifting to 3 our main backup at 1 is now getting stuffed up at 3 and the coach is seemingly not worried about it!!! Sharks have no tested options at 3 (except maybe Meyer but to be 100% honest I think currently he’s only a reserve option)!!!
2) Sharks are playing with two “hybrid” locks but unfortunately both are more like no5′s than the mongrel needed from a pure no4!!!
3) there’s no mongrel in the pack so theres no fire up front!!!
So Ja basically it’s going to be another one of those “if only……” seasons!!!!!
@Dragnipur (Comment 43) : Pricesly where I am heading. The way the ref handles a game has such an impact on the flow and momentum of the game. Jackson had a few talks regarding the leaning and mistimed engagement if I remember correctly, Botha and Chilli should have had the props in sync with this and not end up gifting penalties which put the game beyond and saving. The guys looked like they clearly did not know each other in that mess at the end. Individually they are much better than that farce.
BJ, Jannie, Herbst, Lourens and Coenie are miles ahead of what is available now, so it is going to rough unless the guys at least become smarter. Every scrum TdT will be targeted and based on the two starts this year, Schoeman is not having any dominance over weak tightheads. The scrums need serious work and unfortunately no progress since last round game of CC can be seen.
Any chance an ex Wallaby TH can give the guys a crass course whilst Down Under? They always seemed to find a way to neutralize Bok and AB scrum superiority.
To be fair to the forwards, they haven’t had 40 minutes where the same combination has played together…
I see Jacques Nienaber, Rassie’s defence coach, will be with the Sharks for the rest of the tour
Any insight into who played for us in the Sharks XV squad during fridays game and the opponents team on the day as well if possible ?
@robdylan (Comment 48) : Hence why I said “general”
Usually, he has good hands. He was the Sharks MVP last year imo.
@Baylion (Comment 58) : Can’t we get his forwards coach too? Might be good for him and us. See if new blood makes a change??
No more ex-sharks players as coaches of any sort unless they have a proven track record and have won something.
Ex players are welcome to give talks before big matches etc but letting them coach without any real experience at the super rugby level is ludicrous.
It also makes it that much harder to fire them when a change is needed prime example is plum! He had taken us as far as he could and a change was needed and look how that went down.
If we keep hiring all of our ex players we will end up pissing all of them off as we fire them 1 by 1.
If the union’s intent is to hire ex players then they need to be sent to get they certificates in new Zealand and coach there for a year before they are given 5 year contracts that stipulate they will be used by the union where needed.
That means these oaks need to prove themselves at junior levels first and when they don’t perform then there is a performance review. We should be in every final of every competition we enter end of story.
Then send these oaks to the kings junior structures to firstly coach and secondly find talent for the sharks.
Then volunteer they services to teams like pumas and Boland to do the same and coach there at senior level and again do a performance review.
And once they are consistent in winning at any level and coaching young talent do you let them coach the Currie cup team and let them do it how they want and not hamper them with assistant coaches they don’t want! Let them be accountable for everything.
And again they need to win that Currie cup before they get elevated to super rugby. I think by the time they are in super rugby it should be they last year of they contract and we can see what happens then.
A key thing we need is warm up matches in super rugby, most super rugby teams if not all of them have an academy so why not let the academy’s play matches against each other before the matches when it’s local derbies.
And then the top academy of NZ,AU,SA and Argentina or Japan play semis and finals.
Anyway just a thought
@Poisy (Comment 62) : We need professional coaches & specialist coaches that have done the hard yards. NZ is probably as much an old boys club as SA, but it does seem that they still make the boys do the other yards. Or maybe it is just easier to coach Kiwi players who are trained to play thinking rugby from a young age.
@Bokhoring (Comment 63) : We not going to be able to attract the top notch guys which is why we need to make our own.
NZ is a better coaching environment thn here but I’m only basing that on they results at every level.
We need to face facts that alot of players are more or less equal and it’s coming down to coaching to get the results. We need to open the cheque book to train coaches and give them the support they require.
There’s nothing really wrong with our squad in terms of talent but there’s everything wrong with coaching and attitude.
Why must I walk around with pain in my heart upset we lost and the boys showed fuckall heart while I look at they social media and they all smiles having a jol? It’s disrespectful and pisses me off even more.
The amount of money and time we all invest in this team and it’s leadership is astronomical and we get very little back. Where’s the apology from the captain for last week’s performance? Where’s the coach to answer the hard questions of why we were so pathetic?
How is that fair to any of us?
Iv had it with this whole structure ! We need to change things and think long term aswell as short term.
Short term get Jake white back in to crack the whip and organise us while long term we get a coaching plan. Fire all the damn coaches and let them reapply for they jobs and let’s see how they justify the crap they have served us in all levels of sharks rugby.
@Bokhoring (Comment 63) : Btw our high schools can hang with the best of theirs and most of the time we do beat them at high school level. I refuse to believe they players are smarter than ours, it’s just they are encouraged to carry on while our “asteemed” coaches train that out of our players. I know it’s a contradiction because I want Jake white who’s notorious for making robots but that is only for short term and to install some discipline in these oaks
@Poisy (Comment 65) : The NZ rugby culture is far more intense than SA’s. I was there last February and it’s insane how many kids are throwing rugby balls around. Just about every beach or other public recreational area had multiple games of touch going on or they were just kicking or passing to each other. It’s one massive social rugby academy.
All that muscle memory, hand-eye coordination and peripheral vision development must reap rewards.
@coolfusion (Comment 22) : Jimmy Stonehouse would solve this crap and even help out structures in place.
WHY IS IT THAT US COUCH COACHES CAN SEE THAT THE PACK IS NOT BALANCED AND WOULD NOT EVEN DOMINATE A VARSITY CUP SIDE YET PAID PROFESSIONAL COACHES ARE BLIND TO THIS???? I POINTED OUT FROM THE VERY FIRST GAME THAT THOMAS IS NO TIGHTHEAD AND THAT WE CANNOT PLAY WITH BOTHA AND LEWIS AS A LOCK COMBINATION.
PHILIP IS ALWAYS GETTING INJURED. THAT GUY DOES NOT PLAY 3 GAMES IN A ROW. TIME TO FETCH CLOETE FROM EUROPE IF MARCEL DOES NOT WANT TO COME BACK.
@GreatSharksays (Comment 67) : Durban rugby players don’t like discipline. Remember jake white. They will get rid of Jimmy quick.
@GreatSharksays (Comment 68) : Always? When was he injured before now? More than Dan, JL and the rest of the looses??
If the Sharks dont get a win this week against the Rebels they may as well play their remaining home games at Crusaders club as they wont get many if any people coming to Kings Park. Its harsh but true unfortunately. Our pack has been pretty poor, barring lineouts- but even then we cant seem to set up a driving maul to save ourselves. General passing and continuity is none existent. And the tackling is so passive no wonder teams are comfortable keeping the ball and having a go at us.
@Poisy (Comment 64) : Jake is a mercenary, he won’t want stay long anyway.
@GreatSharksays (Comment 68) : Most of the problems we’ve have had for many years and we’ve talked about and discussed them for many years too, and we are seeing the same results over and over. Same problems plaguing us with seemingly no solutions being offered.
@SheldonK (Comment 71) : I wonder if something else is afoot? Lewies was at one time a bok contender. I was ready to give Botha player of the year last year at sharks. Now they look lacklustre. The whole forwards pack seem to be going through the motions with very little creativity. I know they can do these things thinking back on that try by schreuder and Akker a few weeks ago. But they seem in a funk.
@coolfusion (Comment 73) : And I know Keegan had a brainfart but at least he tries to make things happen. Might be worthwile to have him Ginger and Jean luc on at the same time to bring some fire.