Beast back, Andre sits out

The Sharks team to face the Rebels on Friday has been named and features 6 changes to the starting XV after last week’s loss in Canberra.
Beast Mtawarira has recovered from his hamstring issue and replaces Juan Schoeman in the only change to the tight five. In the back row, Wian Vosloo loses out, with Jacques Vermeulen moving to 6 and Jea-Luc du Preez starting at blind side.
It seems that when the forwards shirk, the wings pay the price and both Kobus van Wyk and Makezole Mapimpi drop out this week, replaced by Sbu Nkosi and Lwazi Mvovo.
The final change sees Marius Louw start for André Esterhuizen, who sits out this week due to an ankle injury.
On the bench, Franco Marais, Hyron Andrews and Garth April come into the picture this week.
Sharks: 15 Curwin Bosch, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Marius Louw, 11 Lwazi Mvovo, 10 Robert du Preez, 9 Louis Schreuder, 8 Tera Mtembu, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Jacques Vermeulen, 5 Stephan Lewies, 4 Ruan Botha (captain), 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Akker van der Merwe, 1 Beast Mtawarira
Subs: 16 Franco Marais, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 Hyron Andrews, 20 Wian Vosloo, 21 Cameron Wright, 22 Kobus van Wyk, 23 Garth April.
Vermeulen in Vosloo out? Is Tera also back?
@coolfusion (Comment 1) : Seems like we don’t want to give the team a shot at winning then.
The bright side is that we can’t possibly be any worse than last weekend. That said, no news will satisfy the Sharks supporters currently, except for an unlikely report on Friday afternoon that the Sharks won convincingly.
Very confusing changes that doesn’t address the real issues.
@coolfusion (Comment 1) : At least Chilli and Majola is out. This is to big a competition to have to teach players the basics of set pieces. As long as we don’t consider Tera as a line out option, he shouldn’t be able to stuff up too many times.
Tera He had one of his worst games in a Sharks jersey last week and he gets a start. Well done coach, great eye there.
Will be interesting to see how Marius will do in a full 80min SR match. Glad to see Franco is back too. Also happy too see Currwin get consistent game time at 15.
Who is our backup at centre this weekend? I would have expected Johan Deysel to get a call up. Two outside backs seem unnecessary.
@boertjie101 (Comment 7) : Good question. Maybe they are considering moving Rob or Am there if there’s and injury.
@Quintin (Comment 8) : Am is already playing there?
@Quintin (Comment 8) : My only logical assumption, should Rob not be considered, would be Van Wyk. Only those to guys are big enough to stand in at centre I reckon. But I hate it if guys are played out of position because of a brain fart in planning.
@boertjie101 (Comment 10) : “… those two guys…”
@boertjie101 (Comment 9) : @boertjie101 (Comment 10) : Yes but Van Wyk can play outside so we don’t have any real cover at 12. So they can move Am/Rob to 12 and bring on Kobus at 13.
Don’t like playing them out of position either.
How do they drop Vosloo and keep bloody Tera ……. quickly getting mindfooked for another season
@Quintin (Comment 12) : Bosch 10, Rob 12, Am 13, April 15
@Quintin (Comment 12) : Also agree that they shouldn’t play out of position…Kobus never seem comfortable at 13 in my opinion.
On paper those are good players, they just need to perform on the field and show some hunger and desire. Im not sure what has to change but a definite attitude change is required by every player as they are all playing well below potential. Rebels are looking pretty decent this year so this isnt the Rebels of old where you arrive and cruise to a win. There is probably a total of about 10min of set pieces max in a game, the other 70min is open play so doesnt matter what number is on their back they all need to come to the party.
10 points rebels win
@Poisy (Comment 17) : Poisy, it’s difficult for me to provide a rebuttal as to why you may be wrong. The loose forwards…oi vey, and Thomas at 3 again and I have my doubts about the impact of the reserve front-row…all reasons why you may be right.
@Quintin (Comment 6) : Its not always the coach that decides these things, sometimes these things are decided far, far away from any rugby field. The coach has to work within a framework.
hey guys. franco marias is leaving the sharks at the end of the super rugby season to join up johan ackerman by gloucester…. sad but true…. what is your guys thoughts
Oh no, http://rugby365.com reports that Franco Marais moving to Gloucester. Kind of got used to having him around. So, its Chilli and Akker for the foreseeable future
@Darius de Lange (Comment 20) : Its a bummer but very understandable, it seems as if he has reached his ceiling here in SA. I think he will do well in the UK.
@Darius de Lange (Comment 20) : It sucks is my opinion. Although Akker must be delighted.
@SeanJeff (Comment 18) : Just trying to save myself the heartbreak, if I go in expecting nothing it will be better for my heart and the rest of my weekend
@Darius de Lange (Comment 20) : Not phased. His average on his best day. Goodluck to him
@Darius de Lange (Comment 20) : I called this before the season started. 3 hooker sall wanting game time doesnt fit into a match day squad of 2…one was always going to leave. With Chilliboy age it seems we backing Akker then although i do see him moving overseas within 3yrs though. Franco does the basics well so will fare well in Europe
Rebels #8 Mafi is going to have a field day with our lot, particularly Tera.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 19) : Yeah yeah. Don’t even want to talk about it. Not allowed anyway.
Vermeulen was totally invisible playing out of position at 6. Anyway the team looks flat – not sure why. Unless that changes we will be lucky to get a losing bonus point.
@Pokkel (Comment 4) : Agree. Robert starting to behave like Allister Coetzee. Still a weak tight five.