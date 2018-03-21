Beast back, Andre sits out

The Sharks team to face the Rebels on Friday has been named and features 6 changes to the starting XV after last week’s loss in Canberra.

Beast Mtawarira has recovered from his hamstring issue and replaces Juan Schoeman in the only change to the tight five. In the back row, Wian Vosloo loses out, with Jacques Vermeulen moving to 6 and Jea-Luc du Preez starting at blind side.

It seems that when the forwards shirk, the wings pay the price and both Kobus van Wyk and Makezole Mapimpi drop out this week, replaced by Sbu Nkosi and Lwazi Mvovo.

The final change sees Marius Louw start for André Esterhuizen, who sits out this week due to an ankle injury.

On the bench, Franco Marais, Hyron Andrews and Garth April come into the picture this week.

Sharks: 15 Curwin Bosch, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Marius Louw, 11 Lwazi Mvovo, 10 Robert du Preez, 9 Louis Schreuder, 8 Tera Mtembu, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Jacques Vermeulen, 5 Stephan Lewies, 4 Ruan Botha (captain), 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Akker van der Merwe, 1 Beast Mtawarira

Subs: 16 Franco Marais, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 Hyron Andrews, 20 Wian Vosloo, 21 Cameron Wright, 22 Kobus van Wyk, 23 Garth April.