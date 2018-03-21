robdylan

Beast back, Andre sits out


Written by Rob Otto (robdylan)

Posted in :Original Content on 21 Mar 2018 at 09:37

The Sharks team to face the Rebels on Friday has been named and features 6 changes to the starting XV after last week’s loss in Canberra.

Beast Mtawarira has recovered from his hamstring issue and replaces Juan Schoeman in the only change to the tight five. In the back row, Wian Vosloo loses out, with Jacques Vermeulen moving to 6 and Jea-Luc du Preez starting at blind side.

It seems that when the forwards shirk, the wings pay the price and both Kobus van Wyk and Makezole Mapimpi drop out this week, replaced by Sbu Nkosi and Lwazi Mvovo.

The final change sees Marius Louw start for André Esterhuizen, who sits out this week due to an ankle injury.

On the bench, Franco Marais, Hyron Andrews and Garth April come into the picture this week.

Sharks: 15 Curwin Bosch, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Marius Louw, 11 Lwazi Mvovo, 10 Robert du Preez, 9 Louis Schreuder, 8 Tera Mtembu, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Jacques Vermeulen, 5 Stephan Lewies, 4 Ruan Botha (captain), 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Akker van der Merwe, 1 Beast Mtawarira
Subs: 16 Franco Marais, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 Hyron Andrews, 20 Wian Vosloo, 21 Cameron Wright, 22 Kobus van Wyk, 23 Garth April.



30 Comments

  • Vermeulen in Vosloo out? Is Tera also back?

    • Comment 1, posted at 21.03.18 09:43:21 by coolfusion Reply
    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 1) : Seems like we don’t want to give the team a shot at winning then.

    • Comment 2, posted at 21.03.18 09:45:48 by coolfusion Reply
    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • The bright side is that we can’t possibly be any worse than last weekend. That said, no news will satisfy the Sharks supporters currently, except for an unlikely report on Friday afternoon that the Sharks won convincingly.

    • Comment 3, posted at 21.03.18 09:49:50 by boertjie101 Reply
    Under 21 player
    		 

  • Very confusing changes that doesn’t address the real issues.

    • Comment 4, posted at 21.03.18 09:52:01 by Pokkel Reply
    Friend of SharksworldCompetition Winner Author
    Assistant coach
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 1) : At least Chilli and Majola is out. This is to big a competition to have to teach players the basics of set pieces. As long as we don’t consider Tera as a line out option, he shouldn’t be able to stuff up too many times.

    • Comment 5, posted at 21.03.18 09:52:19 by boertjie101 Reply

    Under 21 player
    		 

  • Tera :roll: He had one of his worst games in a Sharks jersey last week and he gets a start. Well done coach, great eye there.

    Will be interesting to see how Marius will do in a full 80min SR match. Glad to see Franco is back too. Also happy too see Currwin get consistent game time at 15.

    • Comment 6, posted at 21.03.18 09:54:28 by Quintin Reply

    QuintinSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Who is our backup at centre this weekend? I would have expected Johan Deysel to get a call up. Two outside backs seem unnecessary.

    • Comment 7, posted at 21.03.18 09:56:35 by boertjie101 Reply

    Under 21 player
    		 

  • @boertjie101 (Comment 7) : Good question. Maybe they are considering moving Rob or Am there if there’s and injury.

    • Comment 8, posted at 21.03.18 10:04:28 by Quintin Reply

    QuintinSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @Quintin (Comment 8) : Am is already playing there?

    • Comment 9, posted at 21.03.18 10:06:08 by boertjie101 Reply

    Under 21 player
    		 

  • @Quintin (Comment 8) : My only logical assumption, should Rob not be considered, would be Van Wyk. Only those to guys are big enough to stand in at centre I reckon. But I hate it if guys are played out of position because of a brain fart in planning.

    • Comment 10, posted at 21.03.18 10:09:13 by boertjie101 Reply

    Under 21 player
    		 

  • @boertjie101 (Comment 10) : “… those two guys…”

    • Comment 11, posted at 21.03.18 10:10:01 by boertjie101 Reply

    Under 21 player
    		 

  • @boertjie101 (Comment 9) : @boertjie101 (Comment 10) : Yes but Van Wyk can play outside so we don’t have any real cover at 12. So they can move Am/Rob to 12 and bring on Kobus at 13.

    Don’t like playing them out of position either.

    • Comment 12, posted at 21.03.18 10:11:51 by Quintin Reply

    QuintinSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • How do they drop Vosloo and keep bloody Tera ……. quickly getting mindfooked for another season :roll:

    • Comment 13, posted at 21.03.18 10:55:36 by Mephisto_Shark Reply

    Mephisto_SharkCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • @Quintin (Comment 12) : Bosch 10, Rob 12, Am 13, April 15

    • Comment 14, posted at 21.03.18 11:20:09 by DuToit04 Reply

    DuToit04Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @Quintin (Comment 12) : Also agree that they shouldn’t play out of position…Kobus never seem comfortable at 13 in my opinion.

    • Comment 15, posted at 21.03.18 11:31:09 by DuToit04 Reply

    DuToit04Currie Cup player
    		 

  • On paper those are good players, they just need to perform on the field and show some hunger and desire. Im not sure what has to change but a definite attitude change is required by every player as they are all playing well below potential. Rebels are looking pretty decent this year so this isnt the Rebels of old where you arrive and cruise to a win. There is probably a total of about 10min of set pieces max in a game, the other 70min is open play so doesnt matter what number is on their back they all need to come to the party.

    • Comment 16, posted at 21.03.18 11:37:11 by SheldonK Reply

    SheldonKAssistant coach
    		 

  • 10 points rebels win :roll:

    • Comment 17, posted at 21.03.18 11:45:40 by Poisy Reply
    Author
    PoisyTeam captain
    		 

  • @Poisy (Comment 17) : Poisy, it’s difficult for me to provide a rebuttal as to why you may be wrong. The loose forwards…oi vey, and Thomas at 3 again and I have my doubts about the impact of the reserve front-row…all reasons why you may be right.

    • Comment 18, posted at 21.03.18 12:12:17 by SeanJeff Reply

    SeanJeffSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @Quintin (Comment 6) : Its not always the coach that decides these things, sometimes these things are decided far, far away from any rugby field. The coach has to work within a framework.

    • Comment 19, posted at 21.03.18 12:13:24 by Salmonoid the Subtle Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Salmonoid the SubtleAssistant coach
    		 

  • hey guys. franco marias is leaving the sharks at the end of the super rugby season to join up johan ackerman by gloucester…. sad but true…. what is your guys thoughts

    • Comment 20, posted at 21.03.18 12:13:38 by Darius de Lange Reply

    Under 21 player
    		 

  • Oh no, http://rugby365.com reports that Franco Marais moving to Gloucester. Kind of got used to having him around. So, its Chilli and Akker for the foreseeable future

    • Comment 21, posted at 21.03.18 12:20:02 by SeanJeff Reply

    SeanJeffSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @Darius de Lange (Comment 20) : Its a bummer but very understandable, it seems as if he has reached his ceiling here in SA. I think he will do well in the UK.

    • Comment 22, posted at 21.03.18 12:24:46 by Salmonoid the Subtle Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Salmonoid the SubtleAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Darius de Lange (Comment 20) : It sucks is my opinion. Although Akker must be delighted.

    • Comment 23, posted at 21.03.18 12:26:23 by SeanJeff Reply

    SeanJeffSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @SeanJeff (Comment 18) : Just trying to save myself the heartbreak, if I go in expecting nothing it will be better for my heart and the rest of my weekend

    • Comment 24, posted at 21.03.18 12:28:39 by Poisy Reply
    Author
    PoisyTeam captain
    		 

  • @Darius de Lange (Comment 20) : Not phased. His average on his best day. Goodluck to him

    • Comment 25, posted at 21.03.18 12:29:29 by Poisy Reply
    Author
    PoisyTeam captain
    		 

  • @Darius de Lange (Comment 20) : I called this before the season started. 3 hooker sall wanting game time doesnt fit into a match day squad of 2…one was always going to leave. With Chilliboy age it seems we backing Akker then although i do see him moving overseas within 3yrs though. Franco does the basics well so will fare well in Europe

    • Comment 26, posted at 21.03.18 12:35:42 by SheldonK Reply

    SheldonKAssistant coach
    		 

  • Rebels #8 Mafi is going to have a field day with our lot, particularly Tera.

    • Comment 27, posted at 21.03.18 13:24:10 by SeanJeff Reply

    SeanJeffSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 19) : Yeah yeah. Don’t even want to talk about it. Not allowed anyway.

    • Comment 28, posted at 21.03.18 13:47:03 by Quintin Reply

    QuintinSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Vermeulen was totally invisible playing out of position at 6. Anyway the team looks flat – not sure why. Unless that changes we will be lucky to get a losing bonus point.

    • Comment 29, posted at 21.03.18 16:59:00 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Pokkel (Comment 4) : Agree. Robert starting to behave like Allister Coetzee. Still a weak tight five.

    • Comment 30, posted at 21.03.18 19:00:12 by GreatSharksays Reply

    Assistant coach
    		 

Add Comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.