Super Rugby 2018: Rebels v Sharks


Ok, isn’t it odd that suddenly the Rebels are the team to beat in this competition?

Then again, they did take a smack last week, but so did the Sharks and there’s little doubt in my mind as to which team needs to raise their game more.

It’s all to play for, though and with Beast and Jean-Luc back in the mix, the Sharks at least look to have a bit more grunt up front. Let’s see how it goes.

Kick off at AAMI Stadium is at 10h45 SA time.

Rebels: 15 Jack Maddocks, 14 Sefa Naivalu, 13 Reece Hodge, 12 Billy Meakes, 11 Marika Koroibete, 10 Jack Debreczeni, 9 Will Genia, 8 Amanaki Mafi, 7 Colby Fainga’a, 6 Angus Cottrell, 5 Adam Coleman (captain), 4 Geoff Parling, 3 Jermaine Ainsley, 2 Anaru Rangi, 1 Tetera Faulkner.
Replacements: 16 Mahe Vailanu, 17 Fereti Sa’aga, 18 Sam Talakai, 19 Matt Philip, 20 Ross Haylett-Petty, 21 Richard Hardwick, 22 Michael Ruru, 23 Tom English.

Sharks: 15 Curwin Bosch, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Marius Louw, 11 Lwazi Mvovo, 10 Robert du Preez, 9 Louis Schreuder, 8 Tera Mtembu, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Jacques Vermeulen, 5 Stephan Lewies, 4 Ruan Botha (captain), 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Akker van der Merwe, 1 Beast Mtawarira.
Replacements: 16 Franco Marais, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 Hyron Andrews, 20 Wian Vosloo, 21 Cameron Wright, 22 Kobus van Wyk, 23 Garth April.



244 Comments

  • A romp, rollick and rout against the rubble Rebels for the Sharks.

    Duck soup.

    Comment 1, posted at 23.03.18 07:57:50 by McLovin
    McLovin
    		 

  • Sharks by 8 – season turnaround

    Comment 2, posted at 23.03.18 08:23:03 by DuToit04
    DuToit04
    		 

  • When will Cameron get a start? LS not doing all that well at the moment. Scrum should be much better! Finally JLDP back…someone to go over the gain-line!! Happy for Louw & Nkosi…hope they impress!! Come on Sharks…!!!

    Comment 3, posted at 23.03.18 08:27:19 by EugeneVT
    EugeneVT
    		 

  • GO SHARKS!!! Let’s hope the boys turn it around!!!

    Comment 4, posted at 23.03.18 09:24:35 by Poisy
    Author
    Poisy
    		 

  • @DuToit04 (Comment 2) : @Poisy (Comment 4) : Think the supporters need this win more than anyone right now. A lot of negativity from most supporters(including me) after last week. Do we see us winning this one as an upset or do we expect our team to win?

    Comment 5, posted at 23.03.18 10:10:16 by Quintin

    Quintin
    		 

  • @EugeneVT (Comment 3) : With you on Cam starting. LS’s service from the ruck has been slow. We need good front foot ball to get our back line going. But then again, the forwards haven’t really provided them with that platform. Let’s hope with Beast and JLdP back we get some momentum in the tight exchanges.

    Comment 6, posted at 23.03.18 10:14:26 by Quintin

    Quintin
    		 

  • @Quintin (Comment 6) : Yeah, the forwards have been bad…Thomas struggling at scrums…slow ball from set phases still ok but LS takes to long from rucks & breakdowns as you said. Yes I do believe JLDP will give us some much needed forward ball today. Our defense will also be better out wide with Nkosi…really hope the boys in the engine room steps it up today!!!

    Comment 7, posted at 23.03.18 10:38:51 by EugeneVT

    EugeneVT
    		 

  • Today the backline decides not to tackle :roll:

    Comment 8, posted at 23.03.18 10:47:44 by Bokhoring

    Bokhoring
    		 

  • At least LS look awake today. Service much snappier so far

    Comment 9, posted at 23.03.18 10:54:32 by Bokhoring

    Bokhoring
    		 

  • Feels like everytime we kick the ball away we are losing a supporter somewhere…

    Comment 10, posted at 23.03.18 10:55:19 by Quintin

    Quintin
    		 

  • Looking 100% clueless already and only 11 minutes in. Wtf has happened to this team :evil:

    Comment 11, posted at 23.03.18 10:57:24 by Mephisto_Shark

    Mephisto_Shark
    		 

  • Rebels try – 10-0

    Comment 12, posted at 23.03.18 10:57:55 by Bokhoring

    Bokhoring
    		 

  • Not too bad. Only 10-0 behind and already 11 minutes gone.

    Comment 13, posted at 23.03.18 10:58:06 by Spirit of Rugby
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of Rugby
    		 

  • Does not look like our players know each other – passing behind the support runner

    Comment 14, posted at 23.03.18 11:00:31 by Bokhoring

    Bokhoring
    		 

  • Second try Rebels. Rebels 10 cutting our defence to shreds. Could have been obstruction though

    Comment 15, posted at 23.03.18 11:01:51 by Bokhoring

    Bokhoring
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 14) : like they’re not even having training sessions to be honest

    Comment 16, posted at 23.03.18 11:02:26 by Mephisto_Shark

    Mephisto_Shark
    		 

  • Correct ruling – no try

    Comment 17, posted at 23.03.18 11:02:36 by Bokhoring

    Bokhoring
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 14) : Surely two strangers could pass a ball to each other better than that.

    Comment 18, posted at 23.03.18 11:02:42 by Spirit of Rugby
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of Rugby
    		 

  • Must be humid in Melbourne :roll:

    Comment 19, posted at 23.03.18 11:03:59 by Bokhoring

    Bokhoring
    		 

  • It’s like watching an under 19′ blue bulls netball team play…WTF is going on?

    Comment 20, posted at 23.03.18 11:04:18 by EugeneVT

    EugeneVT
    		 

  • Penalty against Thomas followed by some decent hand bags

    Comment 21, posted at 23.03.18 11:05:01 by Bokhoring

    Bokhoring
    		 

  • How much the rebels gonna win by?20+?

    Comment 22, posted at 23.03.18 11:05:16 by RuckingFun

    RuckingFun
    		 

  • They keep doing the same thing and we keep falling for it!!?

    Comment 23, posted at 23.03.18 11:06:26 by EugeneVT

    EugeneVT
    		 

  • Yellow card to Curwin for trying to intercept. That was no slapdown. Schoolboy match with a schoolboy ref

    Comment 24, posted at 23.03.18 11:06:53 by Bokhoring

    Bokhoring
    		 

  • This asian ref is the shittest of shit, worse even than Peyphol. Not that the Sharks are at all good and I’m sure we’ll be told off later for daring to say they are shit.

    Comment 25, posted at 23.03.18 11:10:00 by Mephisto_Shark

    Mephisto_Shark
    		 

  • Good morning fellow Sharkies – I see normal service has resumed. he he.

    Comment 26, posted at 23.03.18 11:12:39 by Salmonoid the Subtle
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Salmonoid the Subtle
    		 

  • Lot of Sharks players ball watching. No effort made to get behind the player with the ball to support

    Comment 27, posted at 23.03.18 11:14:38 by Bokhoring

    Bokhoring
    		 

  • Love the slowfuckness of our scrumhalf, even his own teammates overrun him at every bloody ruck!

    Comment 28, posted at 23.03.18 11:15:19 by Mephisto_Shark

    Mephisto_Shark
    		 

  • Ag Schreuder, just fuck off already with these kak kicks!!!!

    Comment 29, posted at 23.03.18 11:15:25 by Spirit of Rugby
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of Rugby
    		 

  • Rebels should be up by 25 points here

    Comment 30, posted at 23.03.18 11:15:39 by RuckingFun

    RuckingFun
    		 

  • 8 Rebels lucky to be on the field. Shoulder to JLDP’s face

    Comment 31, posted at 23.03.18 11:17:23 by Bokhoring

    Bokhoring
    		 

  • Thanks to the Rebels tighthead we’re still only 10 behind. Massive overlap butchered.

    Comment 32, posted at 23.03.18 11:17:29 by Spirit of Rugby
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of Rugby
    		 

  • See, no stupid kicking and shit gets done. I mean, wake up guys and realise

    Comment 33, posted at 23.03.18 11:19:06 by Mephisto_Shark

    Mephisto_Shark
    		 

  • We actually manage to hold onto the ball and Mvovo scores.

    Comment 34, posted at 23.03.18 11:19:59 by Bokhoring

    Bokhoring
    		 

  • 10-7

    Comment 35, posted at 23.03.18 11:20:55 by Bokhoring

    Bokhoring
    		 

  • If this was any other team, we would be down by 20 points. Lucky to still be in this game.

    Comment 36, posted at 23.03.18 11:21:01 by Quintin

    Quintin
    		 

  • Overdoing the no-look passes.

    Comment 37, posted at 23.03.18 11:26:44 by Bokhoring

    Bokhoring
    		 

  • Trying to speed up the game which is just what the Rebels want, slow it back down, be bloody patient

    Comment 38, posted at 23.03.18 11:27:29 by Mephisto_Shark

    Mephisto_Shark
    		 

  • Our maul has gone to shit this year

    Comment 39, posted at 23.03.18 11:28:09 by Bokhoring

    Bokhoring
    		 

  • How disgusting to be so weak against that maul …..

    Comment 40, posted at 23.03.18 11:29:27 by Mephisto_Shark

    Mephisto_Shark
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 39) : About as kak as our maul defense

    Comment 41, posted at 23.03.18 11:29:37 by Spirit of Rugby
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of Rugby
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 39) : But the Rebels show us how its done. The horror – an Aussie team that is out-mauling us.

    Comment 42, posted at 23.03.18 11:29:51 by Bokhoring

    Bokhoring
    		 

  • Our forwards need to step up!! We are probably ranked #1 for stupid mistakes….

    Comment 43, posted at 23.03.18 11:30:30 by EugeneVT

    EugeneVT
    		 

  • Easy try for the Rebels. No clue how to defend against the driving maul. We should get some tips from the Saders.

    Comment 44, posted at 23.03.18 11:30:42 by Quintin

    Quintin
    		 

  • Something seriously wrong with our forwards this year – no cohesion. Meanwhile 15-7

    Comment 45, posted at 23.03.18 11:30:52 by Bokhoring

    Bokhoring
    		 

  • Attack is looking alright, defence is pathetic

    Comment 46, posted at 23.03.18 11:31:37 by RuckingFun

    RuckingFun
    		 

  • Half that team anonymous, again but hey, lets stick with them week in and week out and never get better. Our fans know how to put up with bullshit so why not more, right

    Comment 47, posted at 23.03.18 11:32:38 by Mephisto_Shark

    Mephisto_Shark
    		 

  • An Ozzie team manages to get two tries from mauls against us :roll:

    Comment 48, posted at 23.03.18 11:34:19 by Bokhoring

    Bokhoring
    		 

  • Glad the team is improving every week.

    Comment 49, posted at 23.03.18 11:35:51 by Ben
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    Ben
    		 

  • The poor first 20min really costing the Sharks. They played far better once Bosch went off. Also get the impression that the ref is more lenient towards the Rebels as opposed to everything the Sharks is getting penalised for. I think if we can keep up the intensity showed in the last 20min, we might well sneak this one.

    Comment 50, posted at 23.03.18 11:37:01 by boertjie101

    Under 21 player
    		 

  • Wright must come on soon!

    Comment 51, posted at 23.03.18 11:37:08 by Keagan_Sharks

    Keagan_Sharks
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 48) : Difference is their forwards are tightly bound – hence generating power like a rock. We in turn are loose – more like gravel

    Comment 52, posted at 23.03.18 11:37:11 by Bokhoring

    Bokhoring
    		 

  • We are very lucky to be down with only 8 points. The Rebels have butchered some great opportunities. 2nd half about to start.

    Comment 53, posted at 23.03.18 11:40:38 by Quintin

    Quintin
    		 

  • @Keagan_Sharks (Comment 51) : That should be a no brainer, Schreuder is slow, but we keep consisting with players that are not performing. Like Tera, have you even heard the commentry mention his name? He is not contributing anything.

    If they card Mvovo it would be rediculous.

    Comment 54, posted at 23.03.18 11:44:32 by Quintin

    Quintin
    		 

  • Seems you are no longer allowed to contest up and unders

    Comment 55, posted at 23.03.18 11:45:31 by Bokhoring

    Bokhoring
    		 

  • Mvovo’s eyes were on the ball all the time and he jumped to contest. Should not even be a penalty

    Comment 56, posted at 23.03.18 11:46:49 by Bokhoring

    Bokhoring
    		 

  • Why is that box kick our exit strategy in the first place? Just plain stupid.

    Comment 57, posted at 23.03.18 11:48:14 by Spirit of Rugby
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of Rugby
    		 

  • These forwards of the Sharks. Pathetic…

    Comment 58, posted at 23.03.18 11:49:04 by Ben
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    Ben
    		 

  • At least our forwards are putting in more dominant tackles today. JLDP making a huge difference there

    Comment 59, posted at 23.03.18 11:49:29 by Bokhoring

    Bokhoring
    		 

  • Good thing our scrum experiment is paying such dividends :roll:

    Comment 60, posted at 23.03.18 11:49:34 by Mephisto_Shark

    Mephisto_Shark
    		 

  • Even the Rebels are demolishing our scrum. Please buy a decent tighthead. 18-7

    Comment 61, posted at 23.03.18 11:50:32 by Bokhoring

    Bokhoring
    		 

  • Schreuder seriously mate

    Comment 62, posted at 23.03.18 11:51:29 by RuckingFun

    RuckingFun
    		 

  • If its true that Rassie asked for this experiment, I am worried for the Boks

    Comment 63, posted at 23.03.18 11:51:43 by Bokhoring

    Bokhoring
    		 

  • LS still on the field after that…

    Comment 64, posted at 23.03.18 11:51:55 by Quintin

    Quintin
    		 

  • Is terror even on the field?

    Comment 65, posted at 23.03.18 11:52:17 by RuckingFun

    RuckingFun
    		 

  • We getting creamed at the rucks again.

    Comment 66, posted at 23.03.18 11:56:11 by Bokhoring

    Bokhoring
    		 

  • @RuckingFun (Comment 65) : Frustrating, he’s been useless.

    Comment 67, posted at 23.03.18 11:56:34 by Quintin

    Quintin
    		 

  • That doos is running outside the fucking touchline and calling for the ball …. you can’t make this shit up!

    Comment 68, posted at 23.03.18 11:59:08 by Mephisto_Shark

    Mephisto_Shark
    		 

  • @Mephisto_Shark (Comment 68) : Oy Vey

    Comment 69, posted at 23.03.18 11:59:30 by Bokhoring

    Bokhoring
    		 

  • Hello Vermeulen!!!!

    Comment 70, posted at 23.03.18 11:59:47 by Spirit of Rugby
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of Rugby
    		 

  • How many holes in our defense? WTF Lewies!!!!

    Comment 71, posted at 23.03.18 12:01:15 by Spirit of Rugby
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of Rugby
    		 

  • Another try absolutely butchered by the Rebels.

    Comment 72, posted at 23.03.18 12:01:37 by Quintin

    Quintin
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 61) : Need to buy 8 decent forwards.

    Comment 73, posted at 23.03.18 12:02:24 by Ben
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    Ben
    		 

  • How we’re not down by 20 is a miracle

    Comment 74, posted at 23.03.18 12:02:28 by Spirit of Rugby
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of Rugby
    		 

  • @Quintin (Comment 72) : No worries – they will get the penalty try from the 5m scrum

    Comment 75, posted at 23.03.18 12:02:28 by Bokhoring

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • One more win for this clown outfit on the cards for the rest of the season, watch it unfold :sad:

    • Comment 76, posted at 23.03.18 12:03:11 by Mephisto_Shark Reply

    Mephisto_SharkCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • And Genia scores. I am afraid this will be the tour where we only come back with 1 log point

    • Comment 77, posted at 23.03.18 12:05:09 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Mephisto_Shark (Comment 76) : Who are we going to beat? We already played the Sunwolves.

    • Comment 78, posted at 23.03.18 12:05:33 by Ben Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    BenAssistant coach
    		 

  • Rebels one try away from a bonus point

    • Comment 79, posted at 23.03.18 12:05:59 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Same boring shit different day. Looks like the worst of the Gary gold era

    • Comment 80, posted at 23.03.18 12:07:30 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @Ben (Comment 78) : there’ll be one of those upset games to make the fools in charge try hoodwink the fans further. Apart from that, this ‘team’ is going to win fuckall and I’m washing my hands of them at last.

    • Comment 81, posted at 23.03.18 12:07:53 by Mephisto_Shark Reply

    Mephisto_SharkCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 80) : Except we are now more consistent at least

    • Comment 82, posted at 23.03.18 12:08:06 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Dis nou sommer gemors. Pateties. Wat ‘n waste van geld om te gaan toer. Rerig.

    • Comment 83, posted at 23.03.18 12:08:28 by ebenp Reply

    Under 21 player
    		 

  • Different tighthead and immediately the Rebels scrum under pressure

    • Comment 84, posted at 23.03.18 12:09:35 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Glaring again that Tank doesn’t work and Tera and Vermeulen are shit personified

    • Comment 85, posted at 23.03.18 12:10:51 by Mephisto_Shark Reply

    Mephisto_SharkCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • Robert du Preez Jr must really regret leaving the Cape by now!

    • Comment 86, posted at 23.03.18 12:11:11 by Ben Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    BenAssistant coach
    		 

  • Never thought my beloved Sharks will become the dogshit of Super Rugby…. well, never say never. Its happening. And its happening quickly. What a regress from week 1 (not all that bad) to week 5 (uttelry kak).

    • Comment 87, posted at 23.03.18 12:11:53 by SharksRTB Reply

    SharksRTBCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • I agree that the Sharks are playing piss poor rugby, the officials makes the Rebels seem much better than they actually are. We are not doing much right, but when we do, the 50-50 calls goes against us every time. It’s hard to build confidence if that’s the case.

    • Comment 88, posted at 23.03.18 12:12:22 by boertjie101 Reply

    Under 21 player
    		 

  • @Ben (Comment 86) : And Mapimpi the Cheetahs

    • Comment 89, posted at 23.03.18 12:12:28 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @SharksRTB (Comment 87) : well there will be one here satisfied with this @ thehound….

    • Comment 90, posted at 23.03.18 12:13:25 by SharksRTB Reply

    SharksRTBCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • I think this lot should just pack their bags and fuck off back to Durban. Crossing the ditch is going to be a massive mistake and huge embarrassment for everyone involved in Natal rugby.

    • Comment 91, posted at 23.03.18 12:14:05 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 82) : Consistently kak

    • Comment 92, posted at 23.03.18 12:14:29 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Hahaha, was knocked on before the try and there was no downward pressure but try is awarded :grin:

    • Comment 93, posted at 23.03.18 12:14:45 by Mephisto_Shark Reply

    Mephisto_SharkCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • @boertjie101 (Comment 88) : if you play with plan, guts, heart, the 50 / 50 calls shouldnt matter

    • Comment 94, posted at 23.03.18 12:14:55 by SharksRTB Reply

    SharksRTBCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • And the Rebels get their bonus point try.

    • Comment 95, posted at 23.03.18 12:15:29 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Should have put the rebels to win by more on my superbru

    • Comment 96, posted at 23.03.18 12:15:48 by Poisy Reply
    Author
    PoisyTeam captain
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 91) : At least they getting some decent time on the beach

    • Comment 97, posted at 23.03.18 12:16:00 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @SharksRTB (Comment 94) : Yeah suppose so. It’s really not nice watching the Sharks play at the moment.

    • Comment 98, posted at 23.03.18 12:16:41 by boertjie101 Reply

    Under 21 player
    		 

  • @Mephisto_Shark (Comment 93) : Downward pressure hasn’t been a part of scoring for a while already. The player only needs to have control of the ball.

    • Comment 99, posted at 23.03.18 12:17:45 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • A Sharks team playing this kak, must be rotting from the top. Theres some serious underlying issues here that we don’t know off…….

    • Comment 100, posted at 23.03.18 12:18:12 by SharksRTB Reply

    SharksRTBCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • this is a sad day for sharks rugby. something is not right here…???????

    • Comment 101, posted at 23.03.18 12:18:47 by Darius de Lange Reply

    Under 21 player
    		 

  • Nice Sharks, you just fucked up another season.

    Lets put this in perspective, the only trophies we have since 2000 are 3 Currie Cups, the Cheetahs have 3 and a half, having shared one with the Bulls.

    • Comment 102, posted at 23.03.18 12:18:47 by Quintin Reply

    QuintinSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @SharksRTB (Comment 94) : That last try is a perfect example. The way Wright lost that ball. Schreuder earlier was judged to be offside when he did the same. Yet, for the Rebels it’s acceptable.

    • Comment 103, posted at 23.03.18 12:19:00 by boertjie101 Reply

    Under 21 player
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 97) : Should probably not challenge the local lifesavers to a game of touch.

    • Comment 104, posted at 23.03.18 12:19:23 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • I am signing out. I cannot watch this drivel any longer. How we can still play Super Rugby and the Cheetahs have been relegated to the Pro 14 is beyond me

    • Comment 105, posted at 23.03.18 12:20:30 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • At least Marais didn’t miss his tackle. :grin:

    • Comment 106, posted at 23.03.18 12:20:42 by Ben Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    BenAssistant coach
    		 

  • @SharksRTB (Comment 100) : Would explain some of the crap we are seeing. End of the day the players are responsible aswell. From what I’m seeing I really don’t think these oaks respect our jersey and the history it carries.

    • Comment 107, posted at 23.03.18 12:20:57 by Poisy Reply
    Author
    PoisyTeam captain
    		 

  • This squad is not coached, sorry for Rob snr, he is out of his depth here

    • Comment 108, posted at 23.03.18 12:21:42 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @boertjie101 (Comment 103) : i hear you… but thats rugby. We should be 15 points clear of Rebels for 75 min of every game we play against them.

    Rebels are better this year. I’ll give them that.
    But we are a lot kakker than what we should be.

    • Comment 109, posted at 23.03.18 12:21:43 by SharksRTB Reply

    SharksRTBCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • Can the Rebels get to 50?

    • Comment 110, posted at 23.03.18 12:22:17 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • I give up! Done watching….at least F1 starts sunday…

    • Comment 111, posted at 23.03.18 12:22:46 by EugeneVT Reply

    EugeneVTUnder 21 player
    		 

  • @Poisy (Comment 107) : They don’t give a f%#£ about that jersey. That’s fairly obvious. Especially the forwards.

    • Comment 112, posted at 23.03.18 12:23:13 by Ben Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    BenAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 110) : Starting to hope we lose by 50 the rest of the season. serious change is needed

    • Comment 113, posted at 23.03.18 12:23:15 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @SharksRTB (Comment 109) : Oh well. I’m very close to being done with sport. Nothing enjoyable about what our SA teams (union and international) are giving the supporters to witness.

    • Comment 114, posted at 23.03.18 12:24:18 by boertjie101 Reply

    Under 21 player
    		 

  • Alister Coetzee, Nollis and Robert Du Preez are in the same whatsapp group. Boks got rid of their under achiever, Bulls got rid of their under achiever and we the only ones thinking our guy exited that whatsapp group. Lol… this guy is CC coach at the very best. I ask again, what has he taught our boys? With the Bulls you actually see the likes of Jessie Kriel holding the ball in two hands, draw the defender and then setting up an opportunity for his wing or fullback. We see shape on attack from the Bulls, a coordinated defense system with line speed. We see progress from the Bulls. What has Robert Du Preez brought besides tears???? Taking a Varsity Cup coach and making him a head coach of a SR union… gosh the decision making from the top. Taking the likes of Braam from nowhere and asking hm to be incharge of preventing SR teams with international players from scoring tries against us. Gary Teichman has actually overplayed his hand, this is not a construction company, you can’t just put people in strategic positions based on mini bridge they built, big construction job you get the big guys to do the job… what is different here. I’m done with the Sharks. After 25 years of supporting them I refuse to do this to myself anymore. Was so excited when Jake White took over cause I knew that the team would at least be well prepared and coordinated. They would know what they are doing and there would be signs that the team is well coached. What we are witnessing now is pure 100% human waste.

    • Comment 115, posted at 23.03.18 12:24:27 by GreatSharksays Reply

    Assistant coach
    		 

  • I’ve just checked the match stats and apparently we’re only making 70% of our tackles and have missed 29 already :cry:

    • Comment 116, posted at 23.03.18 12:25:56 by Hulk Reply

    HulkSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • What’s up with rugby players these days high-fiving each other after every penalty won? Jeez, at school we weren’t even allowed to celebrate after scoring a try!

    • Comment 117, posted at 23.03.18 12:28:29 by Ben Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    BenAssistant coach
    		 

  • Suicide is now a option. Thinking of driving down to blouberg strand walking into the sea and offer myself to the sharks. FFS

    • Comment 118, posted at 23.03.18 12:29:29 by osbal Reply

    osbalUnder 19 player
    		 

  • @Ben (Comment 117) : If it’s our guys high fiving it’s probably because they won something…

    • Comment 119, posted at 23.03.18 12:29:42 by Hulk Reply

    HulkSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @GreatSharksays (Comment 115) : I watched a bit of that match before this one. The Bulls were outclassed, but you can see a lot of positive stuff taking shape.

    Biggest mistake from Smit to let Jake go because some of the players did not want to put in the hours. Since then it has been all downhill.

    • Comment 120, posted at 23.03.18 12:30:09 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Hulk (Comment 116) : Mr Braam was the experimental coach given the defense responsibility. First time coaching defense last I checked his speciality was a kicking for poles coach. Why are we surprised.

    • Comment 121, posted at 23.03.18 12:30:59 by GreatSharksays Reply

    Assistant coach
    		 

  • @GreatSharksays (Comment 115) : We feel your pain brother

    • Comment 122, posted at 23.03.18 12:31:41 by Poisy Reply
    Author
    PoisyTeam captain
    		 

  • Wright knocked it 2cm forward at the ruck

    • Comment 123, posted at 23.03.18 12:31:46 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • In 18 years we only have 3 Currie Cup titles to show. Maybe we as supporters are dillusioned about our team.

    • Comment 124, posted at 23.03.18 12:32:30 by Quintin Reply

    QuintinSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @GreatSharksays (Comment 121) : I was dubious of this decision at the time but trusted the coaching team. So much for that theory.

    • Comment 125, posted at 23.03.18 12:33:18 by Hulk Reply

    HulkSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 120) : Biggest mistake – Smit.

    • Comment 126, posted at 23.03.18 12:34:17 by Salmonoid the Subtle Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Salmonoid the SubtleAssistant coach
    		 

  • @EugeneVT (Comment 111) : speaking of F1, what’s happening at the Sharks in terms of is as good as taking taxi drivers and asking them to drive F1 racing cars then spinning everyone into believing that these guys won’t only do the job but will excel at it.

    • Comment 127, posted at 23.03.18 12:34:34 by GreatSharksays Reply

    Assistant coach
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 123) : I can’t believe you still watching

    • Comment 128, posted at 23.03.18 12:34:40 by Poisy Reply
    Author
    PoisyTeam captain
    		 

  • @osbal (Comment 118) : I think in order to simulate the pain of being a Sharks fan you should crawl down to the beach on your hands and knees.

    • Comment 129, posted at 23.03.18 12:35:05 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Rebels should be disappointed, should’ve scored 60. :|

    • Comment 130, posted at 23.03.18 12:36:07 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Poisy (Comment 128) : LOL. Got my Rugbypass stream running in a window while I work.

    • Comment 131, posted at 23.03.18 12:36:30 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • How about that. We score a try and give them one straight back.

    • Comment 132, posted at 23.03.18 12:36:41 by Hulk Reply

    HulkSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • We should play in pink for the rest of the season.

    • Comment 133, posted at 23.03.18 12:37:43 by Ben Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    BenAssistant coach
    		 

  • Why does this team consistently destroy the hearts of their supporters? Why do we bother?

    • Comment 134, posted at 23.03.18 12:37:56 by Keagan_Sharks Reply

    Keagan_SharksUnder 19 player
    		 

  • @Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 126) : True – great players do not make great coaches or CEO’s (unless they do the hard yards first).

    • Comment 135, posted at 23.03.18 12:38:06 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 131) : Lmao your time would be better served playing solitaire :razz:

    • Comment 136, posted at 23.03.18 12:38:06 by Poisy Reply
    Author
    PoisyTeam captain
    		 

  • What’s this Aussie commentator smoking? Says the Rebels just beat an impressive Sharks side :shock: :shock: :shock:

    • Comment 137, posted at 23.03.18 12:38:11 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • BRING JAKE WHITE BACK AND GIVE HIM HIS OWN COACHING TEAM.

    • Comment 138, posted at 23.03.18 12:38:23 by GreatSharksays Reply

    Assistant coach
    		 

  • @Poisy (Comment 136) : Would be more exciting, for sure! :lol:

    • Comment 139, posted at 23.03.18 12:39:20 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • @GreatSharksays (Comment 138) : He would never come back. We burnt that bridge.

    • Comment 140, posted at 23.03.18 12:40:48 by Hulk Reply

    HulkSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @Ben (Comment 133) : Play in pink and start a charity to buy some decent coaches and players.

    • Comment 141, posted at 23.03.18 12:41:07 by Ben Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    BenAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Keagan_Sharks (Comment 134) : Why do we breathe and blink? It’s just natural it’s a part of us no matter how painful it gets at times.

    Right now our noses are blocking while stuck in an elevator with people farting while we rub our eyes because of pink eye.

    • Comment 142, posted at 23.03.18 12:41:34 by Poisy Reply
    Author
    PoisyTeam captain
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 137) : They’re always smoking something.

    • Comment 143, posted at 23.03.18 12:42:08 by Ben Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    BenAssistant coach
    		 

  • The worst is we could have actually gotten Mitchel – he was just down the road FFS

    • Comment 144, posted at 23.03.18 12:42:15 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 130) : Are you serious right now? Coming onto a Sharks supporters site to rub salt in the wounds. The Sharks did enough to make us feel like shit.

    • Comment 145, posted at 23.03.18 12:42:26 by boertjie101 Reply

    Under 21 player
    		 

  • @Poisy (Comment 142) : Actually, that would be a more preferable situation to be in.

    • Comment 146, posted at 23.03.18 12:43:15 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • @Poisy (Comment 142) : That is the most vivid description of depression / despair I have ever heard

    • Comment 147, posted at 23.03.18 12:43:16 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Hulk (Comment 140) : We have to try anyway

    • Comment 148, posted at 23.03.18 12:43:28 by Poisy Reply
    Author
    PoisyTeam captain
    		 

  • So for the fourth consecutive season: no passion, no leadership, no urgency, Fuck all teamwork, no consistency, players seem unused to each other and another disappointing loss. At what point do we individually start shaming the useless entities. When do they lose match fees for pathetic losses. No work (winning) no pay. There has to be punishment for these type of performances. If Rob snr has another press conference where he just says: ja, we weren’t focused, ja, it wasn’t good. Fire the fucker, he seriously is out of his depth. Not worth a high school coach currently. Professional players that can’t even pass at each other screams at mismanagement at coaching level. We have a group of people drawing massive salaries for nothing. This is not a team, 2nd consecutive week we were beaten by a team of players playing passionately for their team mates. We haven’t seen that in a sharks team since john smit had the world’s largest brain fart firing plumtree

    • Comment 149, posted at 23.03.18 12:44:15 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 130) : The kak thing is that it’s not even a troll statement but the truth.

    • Comment 150, posted at 23.03.18 12:44:20 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • @boertjie101 (Comment 145) : Chill mate, he’s been around a long time, most of the time just pulling a leg or two.

    • Comment 151, posted at 23.03.18 12:44:24 by Quintin Reply

    QuintinSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @mclovin good idea. Don’t know what to say or think about my beloved sharks anymore. I will never stop supporting them but this kak is going to give me a heart attack.

    • Comment 152, posted at 23.03.18 12:44:40 by osbal Reply

    osbalUnder 19 player
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 150) : Exactly. Was intended as such. Believe it or not.

    • Comment 153, posted at 23.03.18 12:45:50 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • How can Robert du Preez jnr look so good at the Stormers and play so poorly when he comes to the Sharks.

    Only one answer, his father isn’t up to it as a Super rugby coach.

    This Sharks team is packed full of stars yet they play like a bunch of palookas. By far the worst coached of all the South African teams.

    • Comment 154, posted at 23.03.18 12:47:05 by jonnow Reply

    jonnowSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 147) : You’re welcome :mrgreen:

    • Comment 155, posted at 23.03.18 12:47:13 by Poisy Reply
    Author
    PoisyTeam captain
    		 

  • @boertjie101 (Comment 145) : Want a tissue snowflake? Was an innocuous statement. I come in peace. Mostly. :mrgreen:

    • Comment 156, posted at 23.03.18 12:48:00 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 156) : :lol: :lol: Snowflake, pretty much most of the people today. So over sensitive it kind of scares me.

    • Comment 157, posted at 23.03.18 12:49:51 by Quintin Reply

    QuintinSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @Hulk (Comment 140) : That man loves SA and would definitely jump at the opportunity to coach a SR side. Beats coaching in Japan. The problem is not with the players as Mitchell has shown at the Bulls. It is our coaches and the appointment of friends in key positions. Cadre deployment and we are shocked when there’s no service delivery and nothing works. No difference to what is happening at Sharks when it comes to the coaching team. Cadre deployment = cadre deployment results. Simple.

    • Comment 158, posted at 23.03.18 12:50:17 by GreatSharksays Reply

    Assistant coach
    		 

  • @Poisy (Comment 142) : I now have zero expectations of this team. They are embarrassing to watch…we will get the usual excuses…the boys are really hurting….we need to play the next game for the fans. Shut the [email protected] up!….play like we know you can play…without fear!….play for the [email protected] jersey….play for the legends that came before you.

    • Comment 159, posted at 23.03.18 12:50:28 by Keagan_Sharks Reply

    Keagan_SharksUnder 19 player
    		 

  • I would have thought that one of the guru’s on here would be questioning what the fuck has Dick Muir brought to our backline,
    That was a seriously dismal performance from Sharkst hank God it was in Melbourne and I never had to watch it live.
    Disappointed in Schreuder,he is underwhelming to be polite, also when Will Genia ran over Mthembu to score his try it said a lot about what Sharks rugby has come to when a scrum half can run over a guy wearing the jersey,Gary Teichmann once wore.
    Very black day in Sharks rugby history, maybe its a symptom of the times and the beginning of the end of an era.,

    • Comment 160, posted at 23.03.18 12:52:08 by The hound Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    The houndAssistant coach
    		 

  • The first time I saw Botha get his players together and talk to them in earnest was at the end, behind the posts, when they were waiting for the final Rebels conversion. A little too late to G the boys up, hey!

    • Comment 161, posted at 23.03.18 12:55:57 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • @Quintin (Comment 157) : Me too. :smile:

    • Comment 162, posted at 23.03.18 12:58:18 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Keagan_Sharks (Comment 159) : The public need to be the ones doing the team talk to these guys

    • Comment 163, posted at 23.03.18 13:01:54 by Poisy Reply
    Author
    PoisyTeam captain
    		 

  • @Keagan_Sharks (Comment 159) : The so called ‘legends’ doesn’t have a single SR trophy to show. That’s an indisputable fact.

    We need players that are committed to the jersey, but what do they commit to? A couple of guys in our history that almost won a SR title? We need people that can set themselves aside from players or teams that ‘almost’ won it.

    They have to step up and be those guys. Just seems like they don’t get it.

    • Comment 164, posted at 23.03.18 13:02:16 by Quintin Reply

    QuintinSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • I haven’t enjoyed watching sharks rugby since John Plumtree was fired as coach.

    • Comment 165, posted at 23.03.18 13:08:06 by jonnow Reply

    jonnowSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @jonnow (Comment 154) : “This Sharks team is packed full of stars” – Who really, to my mind only Beast – the rest are all hoping to be, or are written up to be. Huge fact here is this is a team of very inexperienced players with very few Boks amongst them.

    • Comment 166, posted at 23.03.18 13:10:39 by Salmonoid the Subtle Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Salmonoid the SubtleAssistant coach
    		 

  • @jonnow (Comment 165) : That, unfortunately, is a fact!

    • Comment 167, posted at 23.03.18 13:11:50 by BarendL Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    BarendLSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @The hound (Comment 160) : When you give up on the Sharks, it is a sad day indeed.

    • Comment 168, posted at 23.03.18 13:13:05 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @jonnow (Comment 165) : Ditto, a shameful act that was activated and rejoiced by many Sharks and Sharksworld fans.

    • Comment 169, posted at 23.03.18 13:13:33 by Salmonoid the Subtle Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Salmonoid the SubtleAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 166) : Rassie should ask for anyone with possible Bok aspirations (Beast, JLDP, Andre, Am, Mapimpi, Nkosi) to be immediately loaned to the other 3 teams.

    • Comment 170, posted at 23.03.18 13:14:52 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Quintin (Comment 164) : They still played with passion bud. That’s what we as Sharks fans love. As long as we see passion, aggression and a willingness to play. I can deal with a loss but performances like this are unforgivable.

    i agree with you on the fact that these players need to pave their own path and become legends of the future. We have the talent but there is so much inconsistency at the Sharks in terms of match day performance.

    I honestly think that its down to a lack of professional work rate. Jake brought that and we did well although at times played boring rugby we did win. IIf only we could find the right balance of professional workd rate and freedom from the players to express themselves fully.

    One thing is for sure, these guys look lost on the field.

    • Comment 171, posted at 23.03.18 13:18:04 by Keagan_Sharks Reply

    Keagan_SharksUnder 19 player
    		 

  • @Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 166) :
    Maybe not many current Boks or recognized stars in this team, but no doubt at all in my mind that they are performing way below their potential.

    How many “stars” were in this Rebels side that wiped the floor with our boys.

    • Comment 172, posted at 23.03.18 13:23:19 by jonnow Reply

    jonnowSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 80) : I long for the gary gold era compared to this Sh*t

    • Comment 173, posted at 23.03.18 13:51:28 by Byron Wright Reply

    Under 19 player
    		 

  • @Mephisto_Shark (Comment 47) : And to be replaced by who, that will make any difference?

    • Comment 174, posted at 23.03.18 13:52:47 by KingCheetah Reply

    KingCheetahTeam captain
    		 

  • @jonnow (Comment 172) : I didnt see the game hence Im not commenting on how bad we were, just pointing out that we are far from a team full of stars. I know we look at our backline and say wow they can take us far, ditto the scrum when all are fit and played in their proper positions but the fact is that this is actually a very green team that should be offering a hell of a lot of potential.

    Other than Genia, Mafi ,Debrizini and Haylet-Petty not too many names I know there.

    • Comment 175, posted at 23.03.18 13:54:59 by Salmonoid the Subtle Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Salmonoid the SubtleAssistant coach
    		 

  • We can fire du preez now or at the end of the season it just depends how much suffering Gary wants us to endure.

    • Comment 176, posted at 23.03.18 13:57:37 by Byron Wright Reply

    Under 19 player
    		 

  • @Byron Wright (Comment 176) : And replace him with…..????

    • Comment 177, posted at 23.03.18 14:09:13 by Salmonoid the Subtle Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Salmonoid the SubtleAssistant coach
    		 

  • Thank God I missed the game. Can someone tell me was there a single positive from the Sharks perspective? Any player that actually played well?

    • Comment 178, posted at 23.03.18 14:18:38 by Dustin Emslie Reply

    Under 19 player
    		 

  • @Dustin Emslie (Comment 178) : Beast, JLdP, Am and Mvovs had their moments. The rest varied from woeful to average.

    I think Nkosi got the ball twice all game. Schreuder kicked everything away badly. Forwards in general were nowhere. The usual scrum penalties against us.

    • Comment 179, posted at 23.03.18 14:35:07 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • We couldn’t attack, couldn’t defend, couldn’t scrum, couldn’t pass and couldn’t catch.

    Otherwise we tried hard.

    • Comment 180, posted at 23.03.18 15:00:13 by jonnow Reply

    jonnowSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @KingCheetah (Comment 174) : Well I would say satrt with Akker Meyer The and du Toit on loose head. Then Botha and lewies with Daniel vd Walt and Jldp. Wright dupreez van Wyk Nkosi Am and Louw Mvovo at FB. So yes not much different. I still wonder what’s happening behind the curtains. These guys can’t suddenly have gotten this kak. Each and every one of them. At the same time?

    • Comment 181, posted at 23.03.18 15:07:09 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 177) : One of the hundreds of top tier coaches lining up for SA. ;)

    • Comment 182, posted at 23.03.18 15:10:42 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Schrueder, Botha and Mtembu have been the biggest disappointments in my opinion. Terrible in all our games so far. Botha showing zero leadership skills and also not putting his body on the line. Schreuder slowing us down, useless kicking, terrible decision making. Mtembu having had a few games to take his chance due to others’ injuries but has failed miserably.

    • Comment 183, posted at 23.03.18 15:15:54 by Dustin Emslie Reply

    Under 19 player
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 182) : We wish.Tough times.

    • Comment 184, posted at 23.03.18 15:21:05 by Salmonoid the Subtle Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Salmonoid the SubtleAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Dustin Emslie (Comment 183) : You can add Vermeulen to that list. Today, other than him not actually contributing much as a #6 flanker, he called for the ball while running outside the field of play. Homer DOH! moment of note.

    • Comment 185, posted at 23.03.18 15:21:11 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 185) : :lol: :lol: :lol: Just sums up the Sharks…

    • Comment 186, posted at 23.03.18 15:30:47 by Dustin Emslie Reply

    Under 19 player
    		 

  • You have to hand it to the Rebels, they have a plan, the desire to see it through and the balls to believe they might succeed. I’m not a raging freak right now, but I want to see some Trump, some guys getting dropped from our team. Back to Durbs, no more flipping holiday, Staaldraad type of stuff. Anything to get it through their skulls that this is unacceptable. You know how bad this is? Even Rob’s gone quiet.

    • Comment 187, posted at 23.03.18 15:51:51 by SeanJeff Reply

    SeanJeffSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • can we get gatland after the wc

    and some stability and performance from the forwards

    we are getting killed upfront

    dont the rebels have last years force coach ? isnt he from sa ?

    • Comment 188, posted at 23.03.18 16:02:14 by revolverocelot Reply

    Team captain
    		 

  • @SeanJeff (Comment 187) : And that will help how exactly?

    • Comment 189, posted at 23.03.18 16:08:42 by KingCheetah Reply

    KingCheetahTeam captain
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 181) : Except vd Walt is still injured?

    • Comment 190, posted at 23.03.18 16:10:19 by KingCheetah Reply

    KingCheetahTeam captain
    		 

  • @KingCheetah (Comment 189) : It will make us feel better :razz:

    • Comment 191, posted at 23.03.18 16:15:52 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Problem is not with the pupils, it’s with the teacher.

    • Comment 192, posted at 23.03.18 16:23:04 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 192) : The main problem is that they’re not a team

    • Comment 193, posted at 23.03.18 17:01:00 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 193) : Bang on!

    • Comment 194, posted at 23.03.18 17:12:22 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • @SeanJeff (Comment 187) : Do you really think daddy will drop his son at flyhalf? Terra has been crap, ruan and lewies are passengers, put the tank back at th. Even akker was shocking today. Screuder has lost all his form from last year. Bosch is not a superrugby level player. So yes change personnel, but get coaching staff that enforce passion, pride and teamwork. Dock the players pay for this loss. If your heart isn’t in it, hurt their wallets

    • Comment 195, posted at 23.03.18 17:13:36 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @KingCheetah (Comment 190) : Ja that too. But in general I don’t know if even our strongest possible team with Coenie and Andre back in would help. The disconnect seems bigger than individual players. I would take any team we have and add a proper forwards coach.

    • Comment 196, posted at 23.03.18 17:21:32 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 193) : And who makes them a team? I think we’re all thinking the same…

    • Comment 197, posted at 23.03.18 17:22:22 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 193) : Same could be said of the Bulls of last year.

    Admittedly they’ve lost a few on tour, but why do the exact same players who looked absolute shyte last season now all of a sudden look like they know what they’re doing?

    • Comment 198, posted at 23.03.18 17:28:07 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • Is Nienaber actively coaching at sharks for SR. I think the focus should be on getting THAT team in shape.

    • Comment 199, posted at 23.03.18 17:32:44 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • what did I miss?

    • Comment 200, posted at 23.03.18 17:39:27 by robdylan Reply
    Competition Winner Administrator
    robdylanHead Coach
    		 

  • @robdylan (Comment 200) : A headache

    • Comment 201, posted at 23.03.18 17:40:57 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @robdylan (Comment 200) : I heard Nienaber is with sharks is he coaching?

    • Comment 202, posted at 23.03.18 17:42:10 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 177) : I am not sure who is available and most of all who we can afford but I wouldn’t even mind Dick running the side until next season

    • Comment 203, posted at 23.03.18 17:43:29 by Byron Wright Reply

    Under 19 player
    		 

  • @KingCheetah (Comment 189) : Give the complacent a kick up the arse. On Instagram and Twitter these guys are swanning about in Oz like its a vacation. Sure, there’s down time but this is work, their job, and if they don’t perform and take it seriously then stuff them. I would rather have Ben10 with all his inexperience than players with a big head (not that I know anything about Rob10 or Curwin). I’m fed up with the guys taking it like its a video game. It just got real and I’ve no time for posers. Some of them really need a kick up the arse to focus.

    • Comment 204, posted at 23.03.18 17:59:36 by SeanJeff Reply

    SeanJeffSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Same as with brumbies and the sunwolves game with which we were so chuffed to score a flattering 50 we lose too much territory and possession and as I said a half decent side that can capitalize and finish will hurt us. But to be fair the rebels dominated every aspect.

    • Comment 205, posted at 23.03.18 18:01:00 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 198) : Thank you. Same can be said with the Springboks in the last 2 years. Another coach would have produced better results with the same players. No excuses.

    • Comment 206, posted at 23.03.18 18:01:37 by Quintin Reply

    QuintinSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 205) : Sorry warratahs not brumbies

    • Comment 207, posted at 23.03.18 18:02:52 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • A thought occurred to me driving home, observing the brain dead and lobotomized masses…do the Sharks train their brain to make decisions? or only their body with skills? They need to do something to get their brains engaged before a game: advanced driving, chess, crossword puzzles, ballroom dancing, anything to sharpen up. Its painful to watch. In my case I read updates on rugby365, and even that had the ability to take the jam out of my jellyroll.

    • Comment 208, posted at 23.03.18 18:03:45 by SeanJeff Reply

    SeanJeffSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @SeanJeff (Comment 204) : It does make you wonder if these guys give a shit about the Sharks at all doesn’t it?

    We need a leader. It’s clearly a huge problem, no one is taking responsibility for the crap they are dishing up.

    • Comment 209, posted at 23.03.18 18:05:48 by Quintin Reply

    QuintinSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @Quintin (Comment 209) : Yeah, my Spidey senses are tingling, seems that they don’t give a flying fart in space about the jersey, or the fans. In my view, fans are more important than the jersey, but everyone has their own opinion.

    • Comment 210, posted at 23.03.18 18:11:12 by SeanJeff Reply

    SeanJeffSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @Quintin (Comment 209) : I predict next game same guys same plan. Doesn’t look like we have noticed we should be in crisis mode yet.

    • Comment 211, posted at 23.03.18 18:11:34 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 198) : Correct motivation and player management

    • Comment 212, posted at 23.03.18 18:16:22 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 211) : Unfortunately we have seen no evidence to contradict it.

    • Comment 213, posted at 23.03.18 18:19:00 by Quintin Reply

    QuintinSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Guys don’t know what to say. But as I said previously the day plum left we went from contenders to shit. We where so good last year in the cc then the final total brain fart. Then the super rugby warm ups and again we had good form. What the hell is going on. No team in the word can be this inconsistent. As I said don’t know what’s wrong at the sharks but something is really out of place. Plus braam as a defense coach? And I will play bosh at 10 as rob Jr has not been the player he was at the teacups (storm in a teacup) last year, even in cc standerts .

    • Comment 214, posted at 23.03.18 18:23:02 by osbal Reply

    osbalUnder 19 player
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 212) : A coach that knows what he’s/she’s doing. Coaching has moved on. Beyond what a lot of Saffer teams seem to realise.

    Anyway. About to continue on my mission to rid the world of the evil that is beer. Long term project. :mrgreen:

    • Comment 215, posted at 23.03.18 18:24:33 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • I don’t get how you can be comfortable with defense if you consistently lose so much territory. Even against weaker teams. Defense is not just on your goal line.

    • Comment 216, posted at 23.03.18 18:31:30 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • I think Teichman should step in and have some hard words here. A player of his caliber should see the problem way better than us. Surely he can’t be happy either.

    • Comment 217, posted at 23.03.18 18:35:22 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 215) : First the cheerleaders now beer. Too much estrogen in your rooibos tea perhaps?

    • Comment 218, posted at 23.03.18 18:57:01 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 217) : I agree, this isn’t merely a hiccup, this is a genuine crisis and it needs decisive action. Best action would be NZ coach or consultant, which would ruffle Du Preez’s feathers, but what have you got to lose? At a minimum, if Ginger is fit, to captain he should go, and put him and Keegan on a plane. Personally, I can think of at least 7 changes I would make. Also, personally if I were captain, I would get senior leadership together and thrash out some stuff, fine tune game plans, set down some goals and consequences (apart from formal meetings by the coach), because as a captain i would tired of this nonsense. Sadly, I fear its merely a paycheck for these guys.

    • Comment 219, posted at 23.03.18 19:04:47 by SeanJeff Reply

    SeanJeffSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @SeanJeff (Comment 219) : I agree. Though I would punt Keegan at captain. Ginger to come in ad claim his position. He may have handling issues bt he rest of him is there. He hard can it Beto sharpen that small aspect. Both these guys understand huger and urgency. Might be ignition to the fire the rest need again.

    • Comment 220, posted at 23.03.18 19:08:59 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 220) : Ja, I just said Keegan on a plane…as opposed to Tera, wasn’t thinking as captain…wan’t to try keep a good relationship going with the referee ;-)

    • Comment 221, posted at 23.03.18 19:16:42 by SeanJeff Reply

    SeanJeffSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @SeanJeff (Comment 221) : Rather fight the ref than this docile shit. But I get your point.

    • Comment 222, posted at 23.03.18 19:23:58 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 222) : He has been our captain successfully so attitudes will adjust I’m sure.

    • Comment 223, posted at 23.03.18 19:25:50 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 215) : I’d believe you if you had said pink drinks

    • Comment 224, posted at 23.03.18 20:02:03 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 198) : called coaching. Only reason they have not got better results is because they don’t have the stars. We have the stars but my gosh are they poorly coached.

    • Comment 225, posted at 23.03.18 20:48:34 by GreatSharksays Reply

    Assistant coach
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 215) : Can I volunteer to help you with the beer thing?

    • Comment 226, posted at 23.03.18 21:55:53 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Must say reading all the comments of the past two weeks and seeing the game results I’m really glad I missed the last two games!!! Will probably have to go in the beer crusade with @pastorshark (Comment 226) : @McLovin (Comment 215) : to ensure that I miss the rest of the Sharks tour because this was probably the “easy” part of the tour!!!

    • Comment 227, posted at 23.03.18 22:06:48 by JD Reply
    Friend of SharksworldCompetition Winner Author
    JDAssistant coach
    		 

  • If we get rid of rob senior, do we also lose his 3 sons? This clearly will affect them and give the new coach a headache that could have been avoided.

    A father should not be head coach of a super rugby side of his sons play for that team. Ackerman handled it well but his son was put on the bench very often.

    Rob jr needs to be on the bench now aswell but I don’t see him being dropped. If it was Ben 10,curwin or inny that served up this garbage we would be baying they get dropped yet somehow it’s all silent abt rob Jr!

    • Comment 228, posted at 24.03.18 02:55:37 by Poisy Reply
    Author
    PoisyTeam captain
    		 

  • @Poisy (Comment 228) : to be fair here Rob doesn’t seem to be dropping anyone who is shit except for the wings.

    • Comment 229, posted at 24.03.18 07:04:49 by Hulk Reply

    HulkSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @Poisy (Comment 228) : Easy to say, but I really don’t see any coach not playing the twins. As for Rob Jnr, despite his lacklustre form (likely due to the forwards woes), is still a safer bet than Bosch or April, who are impact players at best. A different coach might opt to play vs Walt at 8, but Dan would still be in the match day 23.

    I don’t know what the reason is for the Sharks woes, but dropping the players for even more inferior options. Tera is not a Super Rugby level player. So where and how the Sharks are going to find players to fill in for the dropped players, that will result in a dramatic turnaround, I really don’t know. It’s exasperating, as I Cheetahs supporter I know the felling.

    Only players in the pack that could come in is Tyler Paul and Jean Droste. Koeglenberg is rated, but untested at this level.

    • Comment 230, posted at 24.03.18 08:04:38 by KingCheetah Reply

    KingCheetahTeam captain
    		 

  • @KingCheetah (Comment 230) : They must give Garth April a go at 10.

    • Comment 231, posted at 24.03.18 08:27:46 by GreatSharksays Reply

    Assistant coach
    		 

  • @KingCheetah (Comment 230) : I disagree on the jr part, curwin has shown more ability on attack then jr, we already defend like shit atleast let us have a more affective attack in curwin. Curwin’s kicking for poles and out of hand are much better aswell.
    Jr and curwin have different strengths but curwin in my opinion is not the lesser flyhalf.

    The flank twins definitely are two of our better players.but when they don’t perform will they get dropped? Evidence says no, I remember when they handling was shit game after game and they didn’t get dropped,they cost us points but Thomas is crap at tighthead right now and people don’t want to give him more chances. It’s not like he gets killed every scrum ! He does well sometimes but he needs time like the twins did.

    I will be shocked if the squad doesn’t see a problem with rob senior being they dad and coming across as biased.
    That’s the feeling I get when I see his son not being dropped.
    Tera has had a chance or two to prove us wrong and hasn’t yet! But the whole pack is struggling right now and people forget that.

    For me the most woeful player besides Louis ,tera and tank is definitely mvovo!!! His been absolutely shocking no matter where his played.

    • Comment 232, posted at 24.03.18 08:28:03 by Poisy Reply
    Author
    PoisyTeam captain
    		 

  • @GreatSharksays (Comment 231) : Give anybody a go at 10 behind a pack that is getting shafted and see how good they look and play and in this situation I would much rather have someone there that can at least form a barrier on defence and does not need to be hidden on the wing.

    • Comment 233, posted at 24.03.18 09:53:16 by Salmonoid the Subtle Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Salmonoid the SubtleAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 233) : Yeah, my thinking too. Wouldn’t help reducing the already poor defence, with a player that is woeful at tackling in the FH channel.
    @Poisy (Comment 232) : I understand your frustration, but despite the handling problems, the twins bring an edge, that few other players in the squad bring, and few have been significantly better in their positions. Any coach I reckon would have persisted.

    • Comment 234, posted at 24.03.18 10:32:47 by KingCheetah Reply

    KingCheetahTeam captain
    		 

  • I wonder how much of the Sharks poor showings has to do with their attempt to play more ball in hand. There were some good skills at times yesterday, particularly from JLdP, but it takes time to make the change. We saw this with the Lions as they were developing their game and especially last year with the Stormers too. Defence does seem to take a knock during the switch-over period.

    • Comment 235, posted at 24.03.18 10:54:35 by Baylion Reply

    BaylionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @Poisy (Comment 232) : I think you are being tough on the twins. The majority of the time they play they contribute something to our game. Having an off game once in a a few games happens to all players, doesn’t warrant being dropped.

    On the other hand, if you get guys like Tera standing on the wing, doing fuck all and LS making so many bad decisions, slowing down our play etc. and then still persist with them, then I agree, they should have been dropped 2 games ago.

    If either one of the above starts next game it would be absolutely blind from our coach. Agree with you on Mvovo, he’s not in any kind of form at all.

    Nkosi and van Wyk should start, with Mapimpi coming of the bench as an impact.

    As it looks now, I just can’t see us beating any SA’s side, never mind the NZ teams

    • Comment 236, posted at 24.03.18 10:59:47 by Quintin Reply

    QuintinSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @Baylion (Comment 235) : Good point you make. It takes time to make that adjustment, as you said you guys and the Stormers struggled in the beginning too. What is frustrating to me is that we’ve come to the party too late. The last couple of years we’ve been saying ‘next year is our year’ or ‘were building’. Getting tired of that, we want results.

    • Comment 237, posted at 24.03.18 11:03:32 by Quintin Reply

    QuintinSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 226) : @JD (Comment 227) : We’re always happy to take on more foot soldiers. It’s a global project. And my latest intel suggests there is still plenty left. :mrgreen:

    • Comment 238, posted at 24.03.18 11:06:48 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • Ok so I am going to be really contentious but I think that we really need to realize that SA rugby in general is the real issue here. 1) we shouldn’t undersestimate the role of a good leader and I don’t think that we have good leaders in SA other than the Lions and I don’t think that the Lions will do much until Warren Whitely is back 2) by calling for a wholesale changes to personal and coaches doesn’t make sense – all SA Rugby sides are pretty cash strapped so we can’t afford better 3) All SA teams have either young teams, new coaching staff or have not had continuity of players and this is not likely to change with the constant overseas exodus. 4) just watched the Hurricanes Vs Highlanders and they had 15000 spectators – worse attendance than SA games! So why not accept the things that we are unable to change enjoy the games for what they are – just games! Personally I have just put my money where my mouth is and I have gone and bought my season tickets because I plan to be a supporter of my country’s teams and my Sharks team!

    • Comment 239, posted at 24.03.18 11:09:42 by Julesgr8ter Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • @Baylion (Comment 235) : Stormers and Lions set piece did not go to pieces :roll: at the same time though. Shark scrum success is now the lowest of all teams in the competition. Our lineout is holding together but nothing like last year. Sharks forwards can no longer put successful mauls together, and the maul defense is a total mess. This is a pack that outweighed two Aussie packs by 30 kgs and still got bullied.

    • Comment 240, posted at 24.03.18 12:11:13 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Tera has had his chance 3 games is more than enough for any player to prove himself if he really wants it I’m done with him. But I have to agree with Poisy it really does make me a bit uncomfortable that Rob Jr is at fly half, I really and honestly don’t rate that guy at 10 I just don’t know what his Dad see’s in him. I also think the whole thing of having Rob Sr being the coach has to be re considered, you just can’t have a Head Coach and three of his sons in the same team that’s just not professional !

    • Comment 241, posted at 24.03.18 18:01:07 by Simz Cele Reply

    Under 19 player
    		 

  • @Simz Cele (Comment 241) : Well it might be good to get curwin in. Even if only to light a fire. The problem is curwin has trouble defending at 10. For his own sake I think he is better at 15. I would say April but I’ve give up in him. Way too inconsistent.

    • Comment 242, posted at 24.03.18 18:09:34 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 242) : Yup, April had one good tour, then imploded.

    • Comment 243, posted at 24.03.18 18:13:31 by SeanJeff Reply

    SeanJeffSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 242) : Yeah but not Rob Jr bro we can’t overlook the guys failures just because he’s the coache’s son that’s Bullshit ! Play Curwin at 10 plus gives a drop kicking option ! Tera, Ruan and Thomas need to go !

    • Comment 244, posted at 24.03.18 18:40:23 by Simz Cele Reply

    Under 19 player
    		 

