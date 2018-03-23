Super Rugby 2018: Rebels v Sharks

Ok, isn’t it odd that suddenly the Rebels are the team to beat in this competition?
Then again, they did take a smack last week, but so did the Sharks and there’s little doubt in my mind as to which team needs to raise their game more.
It’s all to play for, though and with Beast and Jean-Luc back in the mix, the Sharks at least look to have a bit more grunt up front. Let’s see how it goes.
Kick off at AAMI Stadium is at 10h45 SA time.
Rebels: 15 Jack Maddocks, 14 Sefa Naivalu, 13 Reece Hodge, 12 Billy Meakes, 11 Marika Koroibete, 10 Jack Debreczeni, 9 Will Genia, 8 Amanaki Mafi, 7 Colby Fainga’a, 6 Angus Cottrell, 5 Adam Coleman (captain), 4 Geoff Parling, 3 Jermaine Ainsley, 2 Anaru Rangi, 1 Tetera Faulkner.
Replacements: 16 Mahe Vailanu, 17 Fereti Sa’aga, 18 Sam Talakai, 19 Matt Philip, 20 Ross Haylett-Petty, 21 Richard Hardwick, 22 Michael Ruru, 23 Tom English.
Sharks: 15 Curwin Bosch, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Marius Louw, 11 Lwazi Mvovo, 10 Robert du Preez, 9 Louis Schreuder, 8 Tera Mtembu, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Jacques Vermeulen, 5 Stephan Lewies, 4 Ruan Botha (captain), 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Akker van der Merwe, 1 Beast Mtawarira.
Replacements: 16 Franco Marais, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 Hyron Andrews, 20 Wian Vosloo, 21 Cameron Wright, 22 Kobus van Wyk, 23 Garth April.
A romp, rollick and rout against the rubble Rebels for the Sharks.
Duck soup.
Sharks by 8 – season turnaround
When will Cameron get a start? LS not doing all that well at the moment. Scrum should be much better! Finally JLDP back…someone to go over the gain-line!! Happy for Louw & Nkosi…hope they impress!! Come on Sharks…!!!
GO SHARKS!!! Let’s hope the boys turn it around!!!
@DuToit04 (Comment 2) : @Poisy (Comment 4) : Think the supporters need this win more than anyone right now. A lot of negativity from most supporters(including me) after last week. Do we see us winning this one as an upset or do we expect our team to win?
@EugeneVT (Comment 3) : With you on Cam starting. LS’s service from the ruck has been slow. We need good front foot ball to get our back line going. But then again, the forwards haven’t really provided them with that platform. Let’s hope with Beast and JLdP back we get some momentum in the tight exchanges.
@Quintin (Comment 6) : Yeah, the forwards have been bad…Thomas struggling at scrums…slow ball from set phases still ok but LS takes to long from rucks & breakdowns as you said. Yes I do believe JLDP will give us some much needed forward ball today. Our defense will also be better out wide with Nkosi…really hope the boys in the engine room steps it up today!!!
Today the backline decides not to tackle
At least LS look awake today. Service much snappier so far
Feels like everytime we kick the ball away we are losing a supporter somewhere…
Looking 100% clueless already and only 11 minutes in. Wtf has happened to this team
Rebels try – 10-0
Not too bad. Only 10-0 behind and already 11 minutes gone.
Does not look like our players know each other – passing behind the support runner
Second try Rebels. Rebels 10 cutting our defence to shreds. Could have been obstruction though
@Bokhoring (Comment 14) : like they’re not even having training sessions to be honest
Correct ruling – no try
@Bokhoring (Comment 14) : Surely two strangers could pass a ball to each other better than that.
Must be humid in Melbourne
It’s like watching an under 19′ blue bulls netball team play…WTF is going on?
Penalty against Thomas followed by some decent hand bags
How much the rebels gonna win by?20+?
They keep doing the same thing and we keep falling for it!!?
Yellow card to Curwin for trying to intercept. That was no slapdown. Schoolboy match with a schoolboy ref
This asian ref is the shittest of shit, worse even than Peyphol. Not that the Sharks are at all good and I’m sure we’ll be told off later for daring to say they are shit.
Good morning fellow Sharkies – I see normal service has resumed. he he.
Lot of Sharks players ball watching. No effort made to get behind the player with the ball to support
Love the slowfuckness of our scrumhalf, even his own teammates overrun him at every bloody ruck!
Ag Schreuder, just fuck off already with these kak kicks!!!!
Rebels should be up by 25 points here
8 Rebels lucky to be on the field. Shoulder to JLDP’s face
Thanks to the Rebels tighthead we’re still only 10 behind. Massive overlap butchered.
See, no stupid kicking and shit gets done. I mean, wake up guys and realise
We actually manage to hold onto the ball and Mvovo scores.
10-7
If this was any other team, we would be down by 20 points. Lucky to still be in this game.
Overdoing the no-look passes.
Trying to speed up the game which is just what the Rebels want, slow it back down, be bloody patient
Our maul has gone to shit this year
How disgusting to be so weak against that maul …..
@Bokhoring (Comment 39) : About as kak as our maul defense
@Bokhoring (Comment 39) : But the Rebels show us how its done. The horror – an Aussie team that is out-mauling us.
Our forwards need to step up!! We are probably ranked #1 for stupid mistakes….
Easy try for the Rebels. No clue how to defend against the driving maul. We should get some tips from the Saders.
Something seriously wrong with our forwards this year – no cohesion. Meanwhile 15-7
Attack is looking alright, defence is pathetic
Half that team anonymous, again but hey, lets stick with them week in and week out and never get better. Our fans know how to put up with bullshit so why not more, right
An Ozzie team manages to get two tries from mauls against us
Glad the team is improving every week.
The poor first 20min really costing the Sharks. They played far better once Bosch went off. Also get the impression that the ref is more lenient towards the Rebels as opposed to everything the Sharks is getting penalised for. I think if we can keep up the intensity showed in the last 20min, we might well sneak this one.
Wright must come on soon!
@Bokhoring (Comment 48) : Difference is their forwards are tightly bound – hence generating power like a rock. We in turn are loose – more like gravel
We are very lucky to be down with only 8 points. The Rebels have butchered some great opportunities. 2nd half about to start.
@Keagan_Sharks (Comment 51) : That should be a no brainer, Schreuder is slow, but we keep consisting with players that are not performing. Like Tera, have you even heard the commentry mention his name? He is not contributing anything.
If they card Mvovo it would be rediculous.
Seems you are no longer allowed to contest up and unders
Mvovo’s eyes were on the ball all the time and he jumped to contest. Should not even be a penalty
Why is that box kick our exit strategy in the first place? Just plain stupid.
These forwards of the Sharks. Pathetic…
At least our forwards are putting in more dominant tackles today. JLDP making a huge difference there
Good thing our scrum experiment is paying such dividends
Even the Rebels are demolishing our scrum. Please buy a decent tighthead. 18-7
Schreuder seriously mate
If its true that Rassie asked for this experiment, I am worried for the Boks
LS still on the field after that…
Is terror even on the field?
We getting creamed at the rucks again.
@RuckingFun (Comment 65) : Frustrating, he’s been useless.
That doos is running outside the fucking touchline and calling for the ball …. you can’t make this shit up!
@Mephisto_Shark (Comment 68) : Oy Vey
Hello Vermeulen!!!!
How many holes in our defense? WTF Lewies!!!!
Another try absolutely butchered by the Rebels.
@Bokhoring (Comment 61) : Need to buy 8 decent forwards.
How we’re not down by 20 is a miracle
@Quintin (Comment 72) : No worries – they will get the penalty try from the 5m scrum
One more win for this clown outfit on the cards for the rest of the season, watch it unfold
And Genia scores. I am afraid this will be the tour where we only come back with 1 log point
@Mephisto_Shark (Comment 76) : Who are we going to beat? We already played the Sunwolves.
Rebels one try away from a bonus point
Same boring shit different day. Looks like the worst of the Gary gold era
@Ben (Comment 78) : there’ll be one of those upset games to make the fools in charge try hoodwink the fans further. Apart from that, this ‘team’ is going to win fuckall and I’m washing my hands of them at last.
@jdolivier (Comment 80) : Except we are now more consistent at least
Dis nou sommer gemors. Pateties. Wat ‘n waste van geld om te gaan toer. Rerig.
Different tighthead and immediately the Rebels scrum under pressure
Glaring again that Tank doesn’t work and Tera and Vermeulen are shit personified
Robert du Preez Jr must really regret leaving the Cape by now!
Never thought my beloved Sharks will become the dogshit of Super Rugby…. well, never say never. Its happening. And its happening quickly. What a regress from week 1 (not all that bad) to week 5 (uttelry kak).
I agree that the Sharks are playing piss poor rugby, the officials makes the Rebels seem much better than they actually are. We are not doing much right, but when we do, the 50-50 calls goes against us every time. It’s hard to build confidence if that’s the case.
@Ben (Comment 86) : And Mapimpi the Cheetahs
@SharksRTB (Comment 87) : well there will be one here satisfied with this @ thehound….
I think this lot should just pack their bags and fuck off back to Durban. Crossing the ditch is going to be a massive mistake and huge embarrassment for everyone involved in Natal rugby.
@Bokhoring (Comment 82) : Consistently kak
Hahaha, was knocked on before the try and there was no downward pressure but try is awarded
@boertjie101 (Comment 88) : if you play with plan, guts, heart, the 50 / 50 calls shouldnt matter
And the Rebels get their bonus point try.
Should have put the rebels to win by more on my superbru
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 91) : At least they getting some decent time on the beach
@SharksRTB (Comment 94) : Yeah suppose so. It’s really not nice watching the Sharks play at the moment.
@Mephisto_Shark (Comment 93) : Downward pressure hasn’t been a part of scoring for a while already. The player only needs to have control of the ball.
A Sharks team playing this kak, must be rotting from the top. Theres some serious underlying issues here that we don’t know off…….
this is a sad day for sharks rugby. something is not right here…???????
Nice Sharks, you just fucked up another season.
Lets put this in perspective, the only trophies we have since 2000 are 3 Currie Cups, the Cheetahs have 3 and a half, having shared one with the Bulls.
@SharksRTB (Comment 94) : That last try is a perfect example. The way Wright lost that ball. Schreuder earlier was judged to be offside when he did the same. Yet, for the Rebels it’s acceptable.
@Bokhoring (Comment 97) : Should probably not challenge the local lifesavers to a game of touch.
I am signing out. I cannot watch this drivel any longer. How we can still play Super Rugby and the Cheetahs have been relegated to the Pro 14 is beyond me
At least Marais didn’t miss his tackle.
@SharksRTB (Comment 100) : Would explain some of the crap we are seeing. End of the day the players are responsible aswell. From what I’m seeing I really don’t think these oaks respect our jersey and the history it carries.
This squad is not coached, sorry for Rob snr, he is out of his depth here
@boertjie101 (Comment 103) : i hear you… but thats rugby. We should be 15 points clear of Rebels for 75 min of every game we play against them.
Rebels are better this year. I’ll give them that.
But we are a lot kakker than what we should be.
Can the Rebels get to 50?
I give up! Done watching….at least F1 starts sunday…
@Poisy (Comment 107) : They don’t give a f%#£ about that jersey. That’s fairly obvious. Especially the forwards.
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 110) : Starting to hope we lose by 50 the rest of the season. serious change is needed
@SharksRTB (Comment 109) : Oh well. I’m very close to being done with sport. Nothing enjoyable about what our SA teams (union and international) are giving the supporters to witness.
Alister Coetzee, Nollis and Robert Du Preez are in the same whatsapp group. Boks got rid of their under achiever, Bulls got rid of their under achiever and we the only ones thinking our guy exited that whatsapp group. Lol… this guy is CC coach at the very best. I ask again, what has he taught our boys? With the Bulls you actually see the likes of Jessie Kriel holding the ball in two hands, draw the defender and then setting up an opportunity for his wing or fullback. We see shape on attack from the Bulls, a coordinated defense system with line speed. We see progress from the Bulls. What has Robert Du Preez brought besides tears???? Taking a Varsity Cup coach and making him a head coach of a SR union… gosh the decision making from the top. Taking the likes of Braam from nowhere and asking hm to be incharge of preventing SR teams with international players from scoring tries against us. Gary Teichman has actually overplayed his hand, this is not a construction company, you can’t just put people in strategic positions based on mini bridge they built, big construction job you get the big guys to do the job… what is different here. I’m done with the Sharks. After 25 years of supporting them I refuse to do this to myself anymore. Was so excited when Jake White took over cause I knew that the team would at least be well prepared and coordinated. They would know what they are doing and there would be signs that the team is well coached. What we are witnessing now is pure 100% human waste.
I’ve just checked the match stats and apparently we’re only making 70% of our tackles and have missed 29 already
What’s up with rugby players these days high-fiving each other after every penalty won? Jeez, at school we weren’t even allowed to celebrate after scoring a try!
Suicide is now a option. Thinking of driving down to blouberg strand walking into the sea and offer myself to the sharks. FFS
@Ben (Comment 117) : If it’s our guys high fiving it’s probably because they won something…
@GreatSharksays (Comment 115) : I watched a bit of that match before this one. The Bulls were outclassed, but you can see a lot of positive stuff taking shape.
Biggest mistake from Smit to let Jake go because some of the players did not want to put in the hours. Since then it has been all downhill.
@Hulk (Comment 116) : Mr Braam was the experimental coach given the defense responsibility. First time coaching defense last I checked his speciality was a kicking for poles coach. Why are we surprised.
@GreatSharksays (Comment 115) : We feel your pain brother
Wright knocked it 2cm forward at the ruck
In 18 years we only have 3 Currie Cup titles to show. Maybe we as supporters are dillusioned about our team.
@GreatSharksays (Comment 121) : I was dubious of this decision at the time but trusted the coaching team. So much for that theory.
@Bokhoring (Comment 120) : Biggest mistake – Smit.
@EugeneVT (Comment 111) : speaking of F1, what’s happening at the Sharks in terms of is as good as taking taxi drivers and asking them to drive F1 racing cars then spinning everyone into believing that these guys won’t only do the job but will excel at it.
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 123) : I can’t believe you still watching
@osbal (Comment 118) : I think in order to simulate the pain of being a Sharks fan you should crawl down to the beach on your hands and knees.
Rebels should be disappointed, should’ve scored 60.
@Poisy (Comment 128) : LOL. Got my Rugbypass stream running in a window while I work.
How about that. We score a try and give them one straight back.
We should play in pink for the rest of the season.
Why does this team consistently destroy the hearts of their supporters? Why do we bother?
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 126) : True – great players do not make great coaches or CEO’s (unless they do the hard yards first).
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 131) : Lmao your time would be better served playing solitaire
What’s this Aussie commentator smoking? Says the Rebels just beat an impressive Sharks side
BRING JAKE WHITE BACK AND GIVE HIM HIS OWN COACHING TEAM.
@Poisy (Comment 136) : Would be more exciting, for sure!
@GreatSharksays (Comment 138) : He would never come back. We burnt that bridge.
@Ben (Comment 133) : Play in pink and start a charity to buy some decent coaches and players.
@Keagan_Sharks (Comment 134) : Why do we breathe and blink? It’s just natural it’s a part of us no matter how painful it gets at times.
Right now our noses are blocking while stuck in an elevator with people farting while we rub our eyes because of pink eye.
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 137) : They’re always smoking something.
The worst is we could have actually gotten Mitchel – he was just down the road FFS
@McLovin (Comment 130) : Are you serious right now? Coming onto a Sharks supporters site to rub salt in the wounds. The Sharks did enough to make us feel like shit.
@Poisy (Comment 142) : Actually, that would be a more preferable situation to be in.
@Poisy (Comment 142) : That is the most vivid description of depression / despair I have ever heard
@Hulk (Comment 140) : We have to try anyway
So for the fourth consecutive season: no passion, no leadership, no urgency, Fuck all teamwork, no consistency, players seem unused to each other and another disappointing loss. At what point do we individually start shaming the useless entities. When do they lose match fees for pathetic losses. No work (winning) no pay. There has to be punishment for these type of performances. If Rob snr has another press conference where he just says: ja, we weren’t focused, ja, it wasn’t good. Fire the fucker, he seriously is out of his depth. Not worth a high school coach currently. Professional players that can’t even pass at each other screams at mismanagement at coaching level. We have a group of people drawing massive salaries for nothing. This is not a team, 2nd consecutive week we were beaten by a team of players playing passionately for their team mates. We haven’t seen that in a sharks team since john smit had the world’s largest brain fart firing plumtree
@McLovin (Comment 130) : The kak thing is that it’s not even a troll statement but the truth.
@boertjie101 (Comment 145) : Chill mate, he’s been around a long time, most of the time just pulling a leg or two.
@mclovin good idea. Don’t know what to say or think about my beloved sharks anymore. I will never stop supporting them but this kak is going to give me a heart attack.
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 150) : Exactly. Was intended as such. Believe it or not.
How can Robert du Preez jnr look so good at the Stormers and play so poorly when he comes to the Sharks.
Only one answer, his father isn’t up to it as a Super rugby coach.
This Sharks team is packed full of stars yet they play like a bunch of palookas. By far the worst coached of all the South African teams.
@Bokhoring (Comment 147) : You’re welcome
@boertjie101 (Comment 145) : Want a tissue snowflake? Was an innocuous statement. I come in peace. Mostly.
@McLovin (Comment 156) : Snowflake, pretty much most of the people today. So over sensitive it kind of scares me.
@Hulk (Comment 140) : That man loves SA and would definitely jump at the opportunity to coach a SR side. Beats coaching in Japan. The problem is not with the players as Mitchell has shown at the Bulls. It is our coaches and the appointment of friends in key positions. Cadre deployment and we are shocked when there’s no service delivery and nothing works. No difference to what is happening at Sharks when it comes to the coaching team. Cadre deployment = cadre deployment results. Simple.
@Poisy (Comment 142) : I now have zero expectations of this team. They are embarrassing to watch…we will get the usual excuses…the boys are really hurting….we need to play the next game for the fans. Shut the [email protected] up!….play like we know you can play…without fear!….play for the [email protected] jersey….play for the legends that came before you.
I would have thought that one of the guru’s on here would be questioning what the fuck has Dick Muir brought to our backline,
That was a seriously dismal performance from Sharkst hank God it was in Melbourne and I never had to watch it live.
Disappointed in Schreuder,he is underwhelming to be polite, also when Will Genia ran over Mthembu to score his try it said a lot about what Sharks rugby has come to when a scrum half can run over a guy wearing the jersey,Gary Teichmann once wore.
Very black day in Sharks rugby history, maybe its a symptom of the times and the beginning of the end of an era.,
The first time I saw Botha get his players together and talk to them in earnest was at the end, behind the posts, when they were waiting for the final Rebels conversion. A little too late to G the boys up, hey!
@Quintin (Comment 157) : Me too.
@Keagan_Sharks (Comment 159) : The public need to be the ones doing the team talk to these guys
@Keagan_Sharks (Comment 159) : The so called ‘legends’ doesn’t have a single SR trophy to show. That’s an indisputable fact.
We need players that are committed to the jersey, but what do they commit to? A couple of guys in our history that almost won a SR title? We need people that can set themselves aside from players or teams that ‘almost’ won it.
They have to step up and be those guys. Just seems like they don’t get it.
I haven’t enjoyed watching sharks rugby since John Plumtree was fired as coach.
@jonnow (Comment 154) : “This Sharks team is packed full of stars” – Who really, to my mind only Beast – the rest are all hoping to be, or are written up to be. Huge fact here is this is a team of very inexperienced players with very few Boks amongst them.
@jonnow (Comment 165) : That, unfortunately, is a fact!
@The hound (Comment 160) : When you give up on the Sharks, it is a sad day indeed.
@jonnow (Comment 165) : Ditto, a shameful act that was activated and rejoiced by many Sharks and Sharksworld fans.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 166) : Rassie should ask for anyone with possible Bok aspirations (Beast, JLDP, Andre, Am, Mapimpi, Nkosi) to be immediately loaned to the other 3 teams.
@Quintin (Comment 164) : They still played with passion bud. That’s what we as Sharks fans love. As long as we see passion, aggression and a willingness to play. I can deal with a loss but performances like this are unforgivable.
i agree with you on the fact that these players need to pave their own path and become legends of the future. We have the talent but there is so much inconsistency at the Sharks in terms of match day performance.
I honestly think that its down to a lack of professional work rate. Jake brought that and we did well although at times played boring rugby we did win. IIf only we could find the right balance of professional workd rate and freedom from the players to express themselves fully.
One thing is for sure, these guys look lost on the field.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 166) :
Maybe not many current Boks or recognized stars in this team, but no doubt at all in my mind that they are performing way below their potential.
How many “stars” were in this Rebels side that wiped the floor with our boys.
@jdolivier (Comment 80) : I long for the gary gold era compared to this Sh*t
@Mephisto_Shark (Comment 47) : And to be replaced by who, that will make any difference?
@jonnow (Comment 172) : I didnt see the game hence Im not commenting on how bad we were, just pointing out that we are far from a team full of stars. I know we look at our backline and say wow they can take us far, ditto the scrum when all are fit and played in their proper positions but the fact is that this is actually a very green team that should be offering a hell of a lot of potential.
Other than Genia, Mafi ,Debrizini and Haylet-Petty not too many names I know there.
We can fire du preez now or at the end of the season it just depends how much suffering Gary wants us to endure.
@Byron Wright (Comment 176) : And replace him with…..????
Thank God I missed the game. Can someone tell me was there a single positive from the Sharks perspective? Any player that actually played well?
@Dustin Emslie (Comment 178) : Beast, JLdP, Am and Mvovs had their moments. The rest varied from woeful to average.
I think Nkosi got the ball twice all game. Schreuder kicked everything away badly. Forwards in general were nowhere. The usual scrum penalties against us.
We couldn’t attack, couldn’t defend, couldn’t scrum, couldn’t pass and couldn’t catch.
Otherwise we tried hard.
@KingCheetah (Comment 174) : Well I would say satrt with Akker Meyer The and du Toit on loose head. Then Botha and lewies with Daniel vd Walt and Jldp. Wright dupreez van Wyk Nkosi Am and Louw Mvovo at FB. So yes not much different. I still wonder what’s happening behind the curtains. These guys can’t suddenly have gotten this kak. Each and every one of them. At the same time?
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 177) : One of the hundreds of top tier coaches lining up for SA.
Schrueder, Botha and Mtembu have been the biggest disappointments in my opinion. Terrible in all our games so far. Botha showing zero leadership skills and also not putting his body on the line. Schreuder slowing us down, useless kicking, terrible decision making. Mtembu having had a few games to take his chance due to others’ injuries but has failed miserably.
@coolfusion (Comment 182) : We wish.Tough times.
@Dustin Emslie (Comment 183) : You can add Vermeulen to that list. Today, other than him not actually contributing much as a #6 flanker, he called for the ball while running outside the field of play. Homer DOH! moment of note.
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 185) : Just sums up the Sharks…
You have to hand it to the Rebels, they have a plan, the desire to see it through and the balls to believe they might succeed. I’m not a raging freak right now, but I want to see some Trump, some guys getting dropped from our team. Back to Durbs, no more flipping holiday, Staaldraad type of stuff. Anything to get it through their skulls that this is unacceptable. You know how bad this is? Even Rob’s gone quiet.
can we get gatland after the wc
and some stability and performance from the forwards
we are getting killed upfront
dont the rebels have last years force coach ? isnt he from sa ?
@SeanJeff (Comment 187) : And that will help how exactly?
@coolfusion (Comment 181) : Except vd Walt is still injured?
@KingCheetah (Comment 189) : It will make us feel better
Problem is not with the pupils, it’s with the teacher.
@McLovin (Comment 192) : The main problem is that they’re not a team
@jdolivier (Comment 193) : Bang on!
@SeanJeff (Comment 187) : Do you really think daddy will drop his son at flyhalf? Terra has been crap, ruan and lewies are passengers, put the tank back at th. Even akker was shocking today. Screuder has lost all his form from last year. Bosch is not a superrugby level player. So yes change personnel, but get coaching staff that enforce passion, pride and teamwork. Dock the players pay for this loss. If your heart isn’t in it, hurt their wallets
@KingCheetah (Comment 190) : Ja that too. But in general I don’t know if even our strongest possible team with Coenie and Andre back in would help. The disconnect seems bigger than individual players. I would take any team we have and add a proper forwards coach.
@jdolivier (Comment 193) : And who makes them a team? I think we’re all thinking the same…
@jdolivier (Comment 193) : Same could be said of the Bulls of last year.
Admittedly they’ve lost a few on tour, but why do the exact same players who looked absolute shyte last season now all of a sudden look like they know what they’re doing?
Is Nienaber actively coaching at sharks for SR. I think the focus should be on getting THAT team in shape.
what did I miss?
@robdylan (Comment 200) : A headache
@robdylan (Comment 200) : I heard Nienaber is with sharks is he coaching?
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 177) : I am not sure who is available and most of all who we can afford but I wouldn’t even mind Dick running the side until next season
@KingCheetah (Comment 189) : Give the complacent a kick up the arse. On Instagram and Twitter these guys are swanning about in Oz like its a vacation. Sure, there’s down time but this is work, their job, and if they don’t perform and take it seriously then stuff them. I would rather have Ben10 with all his inexperience than players with a big head (not that I know anything about Rob10 or Curwin). I’m fed up with the guys taking it like its a video game. It just got real and I’ve no time for posers. Some of them really need a kick up the arse to focus.
Same as with brumbies and the sunwolves game with which we were so chuffed to score a flattering 50 we lose too much territory and possession and as I said a half decent side that can capitalize and finish will hurt us. But to be fair the rebels dominated every aspect.
@McLovin (Comment 198) : Thank you. Same can be said with the Springboks in the last 2 years. Another coach would have produced better results with the same players. No excuses.
@coolfusion (Comment 205) : Sorry warratahs not brumbies
A thought occurred to me driving home, observing the brain dead and lobotomized masses…do the Sharks train their brain to make decisions? or only their body with skills? They need to do something to get their brains engaged before a game: advanced driving, chess, crossword puzzles, ballroom dancing, anything to sharpen up. Its painful to watch. In my case I read updates on rugby365, and even that had the ability to take the jam out of my jellyroll.
@SeanJeff (Comment 204) : It does make you wonder if these guys give a shit about the Sharks at all doesn’t it?
We need a leader. It’s clearly a huge problem, no one is taking responsibility for the crap they are dishing up.
@Quintin (Comment 209) : Yeah, my Spidey senses are tingling, seems that they don’t give a flying fart in space about the jersey, or the fans. In my view, fans are more important than the jersey, but everyone has their own opinion.
@Quintin (Comment 209) : I predict next game same guys same plan. Doesn’t look like we have noticed we should be in crisis mode yet.
@McLovin (Comment 198) : Correct motivation and player management
@coolfusion (Comment 211) : Unfortunately we have seen no evidence to contradict it.
Guys don’t know what to say. But as I said previously the day plum left we went from contenders to shit. We where so good last year in the cc then the final total brain fart. Then the super rugby warm ups and again we had good form. What the hell is going on. No team in the word can be this inconsistent. As I said don’t know what’s wrong at the sharks but something is really out of place. Plus braam as a defense coach? And I will play bosh at 10 as rob Jr has not been the player he was at the teacups (storm in a teacup) last year, even in cc standerts .
@jdolivier (Comment 212) : A coach that knows what he’s/she’s doing. Coaching has moved on. Beyond what a lot of Saffer teams seem to realise.
Anyway. About to continue on my mission to rid the world of the evil that is beer. Long term project.
I don’t get how you can be comfortable with defense if you consistently lose so much territory. Even against weaker teams. Defense is not just on your goal line.
I think Teichman should step in and have some hard words here. A player of his caliber should see the problem way better than us. Surely he can’t be happy either.
@McLovin (Comment 215) : First the cheerleaders now beer. Too much estrogen in your rooibos tea perhaps?
@coolfusion (Comment 217) : I agree, this isn’t merely a hiccup, this is a genuine crisis and it needs decisive action. Best action would be NZ coach or consultant, which would ruffle Du Preez’s feathers, but what have you got to lose? At a minimum, if Ginger is fit, to captain he should go, and put him and Keegan on a plane. Personally, I can think of at least 7 changes I would make. Also, personally if I were captain, I would get senior leadership together and thrash out some stuff, fine tune game plans, set down some goals and consequences (apart from formal meetings by the coach), because as a captain i would tired of this nonsense. Sadly, I fear its merely a paycheck for these guys.
@SeanJeff (Comment 219) : I agree. Though I would punt Keegan at captain. Ginger to come in ad claim his position. He may have handling issues bt he rest of him is there. He hard can it Beto sharpen that small aspect. Both these guys understand huger and urgency. Might be ignition to the fire the rest need again.
@coolfusion (Comment 220) : Ja, I just said Keegan on a plane…as opposed to Tera, wasn’t thinking as captain…wan’t to try keep a good relationship going with the referee
@SeanJeff (Comment 221) : Rather fight the ref than this docile shit. But I get your point.
@coolfusion (Comment 222) : He has been our captain successfully so attitudes will adjust I’m sure.
@McLovin (Comment 215) : I’d believe you if you had said pink drinks
@McLovin (Comment 198) : called coaching. Only reason they have not got better results is because they don’t have the stars. We have the stars but my gosh are they poorly coached.
@McLovin (Comment 215) : Can I volunteer to help you with the beer thing?
Must say reading all the comments of the past two weeks and seeing the game results I’m really glad I missed the last two games!!! Will probably have to go in the beer crusade with @pastorshark (Comment 226) : @McLovin (Comment 215) : to ensure that I miss the rest of the Sharks tour because this was probably the “easy” part of the tour!!!
If we get rid of rob senior, do we also lose his 3 sons? This clearly will affect them and give the new coach a headache that could have been avoided.
A father should not be head coach of a super rugby side of his sons play for that team. Ackerman handled it well but his son was put on the bench very often.
Rob jr needs to be on the bench now aswell but I don’t see him being dropped. If it was Ben 10,curwin or inny that served up this garbage we would be baying they get dropped yet somehow it’s all silent abt rob Jr!
@Poisy (Comment 228) : to be fair here Rob doesn’t seem to be dropping anyone who is shit except for the wings.
@Poisy (Comment 228) : Easy to say, but I really don’t see any coach not playing the twins. As for Rob Jnr, despite his lacklustre form (likely due to the forwards woes), is still a safer bet than Bosch or April, who are impact players at best. A different coach might opt to play vs Walt at 8, but Dan would still be in the match day 23.
I don’t know what the reason is for the Sharks woes, but dropping the players for even more inferior options. Tera is not a Super Rugby level player. So where and how the Sharks are going to find players to fill in for the dropped players, that will result in a dramatic turnaround, I really don’t know. It’s exasperating, as I Cheetahs supporter I know the felling.
Only players in the pack that could come in is Tyler Paul and Jean Droste. Koeglenberg is rated, but untested at this level.
@KingCheetah (Comment 230) : They must give Garth April a go at 10.
@KingCheetah (Comment 230) : I disagree on the jr part, curwin has shown more ability on attack then jr, we already defend like shit atleast let us have a more affective attack in curwin. Curwin’s kicking for poles and out of hand are much better aswell.
Jr and curwin have different strengths but curwin in my opinion is not the lesser flyhalf.
The flank twins definitely are two of our better players.but when they don’t perform will they get dropped? Evidence says no, I remember when they handling was shit game after game and they didn’t get dropped,they cost us points but Thomas is crap at tighthead right now and people don’t want to give him more chances. It’s not like he gets killed every scrum ! He does well sometimes but he needs time like the twins did.
I will be shocked if the squad doesn’t see a problem with rob senior being they dad and coming across as biased.
That’s the feeling I get when I see his son not being dropped.
Tera has had a chance or two to prove us wrong and hasn’t yet! But the whole pack is struggling right now and people forget that.
For me the most woeful player besides Louis ,tera and tank is definitely mvovo!!! His been absolutely shocking no matter where his played.
@GreatSharksays (Comment 231) : Give anybody a go at 10 behind a pack that is getting shafted and see how good they look and play and in this situation I would much rather have someone there that can at least form a barrier on defence and does not need to be hidden on the wing.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 233) : Yeah, my thinking too. Wouldn’t help reducing the already poor defence, with a player that is woeful at tackling in the FH channel.
@Poisy (Comment 232) : I understand your frustration, but despite the handling problems, the twins bring an edge, that few other players in the squad bring, and few have been significantly better in their positions. Any coach I reckon would have persisted.
I wonder how much of the Sharks poor showings has to do with their attempt to play more ball in hand. There were some good skills at times yesterday, particularly from JLdP, but it takes time to make the change. We saw this with the Lions as they were developing their game and especially last year with the Stormers too. Defence does seem to take a knock during the switch-over period.
@Poisy (Comment 232) : I think you are being tough on the twins. The majority of the time they play they contribute something to our game. Having an off game once in a a few games happens to all players, doesn’t warrant being dropped.
On the other hand, if you get guys like Tera standing on the wing, doing fuck all and LS making so many bad decisions, slowing down our play etc. and then still persist with them, then I agree, they should have been dropped 2 games ago.
If either one of the above starts next game it would be absolutely blind from our coach. Agree with you on Mvovo, he’s not in any kind of form at all.
Nkosi and van Wyk should start, with Mapimpi coming of the bench as an impact.
As it looks now, I just can’t see us beating any SA’s side, never mind the NZ teams
@Baylion (Comment 235) : Good point you make. It takes time to make that adjustment, as you said you guys and the Stormers struggled in the beginning too. What is frustrating to me is that we’ve come to the party too late. The last couple of years we’ve been saying ‘next year is our year’ or ‘were building’. Getting tired of that, we want results.
@pastorshark (Comment 226) : @JD (Comment 227) : We’re always happy to take on more foot soldiers. It’s a global project. And my latest intel suggests there is still plenty left.
Ok so I am going to be really contentious but I think that we really need to realize that SA rugby in general is the real issue here. 1) we shouldn’t undersestimate the role of a good leader and I don’t think that we have good leaders in SA other than the Lions and I don’t think that the Lions will do much until Warren Whitely is back 2) by calling for a wholesale changes to personal and coaches doesn’t make sense – all SA Rugby sides are pretty cash strapped so we can’t afford better 3) All SA teams have either young teams, new coaching staff or have not had continuity of players and this is not likely to change with the constant overseas exodus. 4) just watched the Hurricanes Vs Highlanders and they had 15000 spectators – worse attendance than SA games! So why not accept the things that we are unable to change enjoy the games for what they are – just games! Personally I have just put my money where my mouth is and I have gone and bought my season tickets because I plan to be a supporter of my country’s teams and my Sharks team!
@Baylion (Comment 235) : Stormers and Lions set piece did not go to pieces at the same time though. Shark scrum success is now the lowest of all teams in the competition. Our lineout is holding together but nothing like last year. Sharks forwards can no longer put successful mauls together, and the maul defense is a total mess. This is a pack that outweighed two Aussie packs by 30 kgs and still got bullied.
Tera has had his chance 3 games is more than enough for any player to prove himself if he really wants it I’m done with him. But I have to agree with Poisy it really does make me a bit uncomfortable that Rob Jr is at fly half, I really and honestly don’t rate that guy at 10 I just don’t know what his Dad see’s in him. I also think the whole thing of having Rob Sr being the coach has to be re considered, you just can’t have a Head Coach and three of his sons in the same team that’s just not professional !
@Simz Cele (Comment 241) : Well it might be good to get curwin in. Even if only to light a fire. The problem is curwin has trouble defending at 10. For his own sake I think he is better at 15. I would say April but I’ve give up in him. Way too inconsistent.
@coolfusion (Comment 242) : Yup, April had one good tour, then imploded.
@coolfusion (Comment 242) : Yeah but not Rob Jr bro we can’t overlook the guys failures just because he’s the coache’s son that’s Bullshit ! Play Curwin at 10 plus gives a drop kicking option ! Tera, Ruan and Thomas need to go !