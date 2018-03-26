Van der Walt in tour SOS

The Sharks took a 46-14 hammering at the hands of the Rebels on Friday morning – a first-ever loss to the men from Melbourne in Super Rugby. In a season where the performances seem to be getting worse, rather than better, the result is quite frankly an embarrassment and an insult to hard-suffering fans such as myself and all of you.
That, though, is all I’m going to say about it. I didn’t see the match on Friday due to work commitments and frankly, I’m not going to bother to watch a replay. My message to the Sharks is clear – your fans are turning away, turning off and losing interest. If it can happen to someone like me, a lifelong, passionate fan, it can happen to anyone and the dire attendance at Kings Park for virtually every game over five years or more is testament to just how wrong you’re getting it.
To quote Warren Zevon, Sharks, “your sh*t’s all f***ed up”. Time to fix it, and fix it properly.
Adding to the challenge is the news that flanker Jacques Vermeulen has received a two-match ban for a ruck infringement against the Rebels. He joins Wian Vosloo on the plane home, with the latter suffering a suspected cheekbone fracture. SANZAAR rules prevent the replacement of a suspended player, hence only one replacement flying over – Vosloo been replaced in the tour party by fit-again Philip van der Walt, who will at least bring some experience to the tour group in the absence of Keegan Daniel.
Daniel was among the try-scorers when the Sharks XV annihilated Border by 11 tries to one in a friendly fixture in Kokstad on Saturday afternoon.
I sincerely hope we don’t have another Kevin Putt as a coach. It’s really hard to find anything positive to say about the Sharks at the moment. It’s more the manner in which they go down than the actual results that bothers me most.
@boertjie101 (Comment 1) : It is looking more and more like it every week. I don’t think Robert is a bad coach I just think he has “lost the dressing room” as they say. I have seldom seen a sharks side show such a lack of desire and commitment. In my view the problems must be around the selection/ treatment of his sons which to me seems inevitable regardless of their undisputed quality. I cant see a way to fix it other than to fire Rdp and to appoint dick for the rest of the super rugby campaign (Super rugby is over for us this season anyway).I doubt that will happen, I am sure that we will be stuck with this Sh*tshow until the end of the campaign which Gary must answer for. Smit was hammered by fans for almost every move but he made calls rightly or wrongly he didnt hide and I feel like Gary is hiding.
I think the Sharks are only focusing on trying to do the right thing at the moment.
We don’t necessarily have to fire him. He can be moved to forwards coach or something.
Even if we get a tried and tested coach from the NPL in NZ. Think everything rugby from NZ makes a flippen good coach. Take Thorn coaching the Reds. He has made the Reds a force.
@GreatSharksays (Comment 4) : Our forwards not doing their primary jobs (scrum, maul, maul defense – really poor, lineouts – nothing like last year, breakdown – being bullied) is exactly the reason we are in this mess.
@GreatSharksays (Comment 4) : I think that’s where his problem is currently, managing forwards. Don’t fire him at all. Get him a proper forwards coach.
No one likes nepotism, and now as the performances turn ugly, so will the fans, and nepotism will be the word chucked around as to why the chemistry is low. Personal performances are shocking, team chemistry is shocking, cohesion is shocking, ball retention is shocking, the defence is shocking – Another season wasted away. We have a tremendous Union, but something is awry, and I think it lands on the coaches shoulders – something is not lekker there. Ruan Botha is no leader, sorry to say, Tera Mthembu after me backing him has lost all my confidence in him – he is a disappointment. The Sharks have gone from Plum to Jake to Gary to Robert and the quality of play has gone with it. Jake was a hard-nosed taskmaster, but brought results, but lost the dressing room, Gary never had the dressing room, and Robert has lost it.
I am in mourning, we had one of the greatest squads around and couldn’t go the distance, now we have a squad with great potential, but is not cohesive – we want answers and we want results, we want passion. We want to see commitment.
Body language says so much, and the body language on the field from most players is not good.
@GreatSharksays (Comment 4) : I don’t think demoting him will fix the issues if its a case of the squad not being willing to play for him. He may no longer be in charge but they will perceive it that way, he also isn’t a forwards coach.
I really don’t think he is a bad coach I just think heaving three of his sons in his team was a recipe for disaster.
@Richard (Comment 8) : I feel like you have just eloquently put my feelings in black and white
@vanmartin (Comment 3) : ) : Sharks lost their testicles when they acceded to those desktop jockey, rugby geniuses that went online petitioning for Plumtrees head. Well done to them, they can look back at the carnage with pride.
Gone – Plumtree, Strauelli, Ackerman, Swys de Bruyn, Sean Erasmus and many, many years of administration knowledge and ability.
I think Teichman is trying to grow a pair for the Sharks but it will be a very slow process if it ever works properly.
Chances are good that the ones bleating the hardest now had a hand in bringing on this situation in the first place.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 11) : Was Ackers ever at the union other than as in a playing capacity?
@Byron Wright (Comment 9) : I suppose that could be an argument if his 3 sons were just passengers instead of being the team standouts.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 13) : I don’t doubt their quality but something is wrong and I am firm in my view that this is a very likely cause.I know we disagree on this but what do you think is wrong and what are your views on the way to fix it?
@Bokhoring (Comment 12) : Only as playing to my knowledge ,but he could have been brought in when his potential was recognised. Ditto Sean Erasmus who was essaentially a schools coach but will soon be joining the Lions Rugby union. I imagine that if Plum had still been around (in whatever capacity) when John Mitchell was sitting around Pmb twiddling his thumbs that he too could have been brought into the coaching setup at the Sharks.
@Richard (Comment 8) : I agree with you. However, if Ruan as captain is a problem, they should deal with it. Perhaps Beast as a short-term solution is an option. Phillip van der Walt also has leadership qualities. Point is, the problems won’t go away unless they are dealt with. And that can only be done by management themselves. We are so skeptical about Bosch’s defense, but we quite frankly have few players in our squad with his commitment. Sometimes that counts for more than actual abilities. Personally I feel RdP jnr should play off the bench for the time being with Bosch starting at 10.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 11) : I’m no authority on the matter but wasn’t newly appointed CEO John Smit the architect behind Plumtree’s axing as opposed to a Facebook page with only a handful of members?
@vanmartin (Comment 17) : that was an excellent putdown mate.
And of course the answer is, of course, “of course”.
Nobody cared about Bosch’s stupid petition.
@vanmartin (Comment 17) : @robdylan (Comment 18) : So why did Smit fire Plum – perceived pressure from the “masses” of course.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 19) : It was beacuse he [email protected]Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 19) :its because he had more faith in white to win us the super rugby trophy.
@Byron Wright (Comment 14) : Give this same team some scrum dominance and a bit of front foot ball and see the difference – they need to start believing in themselves again and that is just not happening while getting shunted around.
I dont think it helps that they now have to listen to a new defensive coach while on their overseas leg of their tour. I presume this is at Rassies request and to me has upset the apple cart defensively.
I read in Rapport that Thomas is playing TH at the insistence of SA Rugby. I also read that Ollie le Roux thinks he could become a great.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 21) : Fair enough your view and my view differ but time will tell if the problems are on or off the field. There must be a point where a coach is responsible for results and at 1 win from 5 doesnt look good, turn that into 1/7 and things look very dire. Fail to make the playoffs ……..
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 21) : I also think Thomas could become great as a 3. But he’s not going to get there until he’s 28 years old and that’s a hell of a lot of a career to throw away.
@Byron Wright (Comment 20) : Only problem being that Brendan Venter became Sharks coach and then White was only around for a year – hospital jobs, both of them.
@Byron Wright (Comment 22) : Whoa now, Im not saying the coach has got nothing to do with poor results but am saying that the fact that he has 3 standout playing sons in his team s not the reason. So by your reckoning he should not pick any of his sons and the team would perform better or that another coach be appointed (whom I dont know) and the team (probably without 3 du Preez on the teamsheet) will start performing.
@robdylan (Comment 23) : Whats he now 23? thats a long way to go at our (and possibly his own expense)
When is Coennie returning?
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 25) : I think another coach with his three sons or Rob without them would make for a better team dynamic that’s exactly what I am saying
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 21) : Ollie said it will take 3 years for him to settle at TH. Loosing Coenie was a massive disaster especially if you consider we didnt have a backup TH. And yes we didnt have a backup TH cause they used a LH to fill the gap. Poor squad planning if you ask me. Now the whole team has lost interest.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 25) : The mind boggles. So the Sharks losing is down to the coach having his 3 sons in the team. These people fail to offer a suitable replacement man for man. I seriously doubt any coach will drop the likes of the twins for any other player in the squad. vd Walt could play in Dan’s place, but then it also takes away the option of having the best three looses on the field.
Some say Rob Jnr should be dropped for Bosch? Will Bosch do any better with the poor ball, the Sharks are getting, and how many more tries will be scored by playing/hiding him on the wing?
Knee jerk reaction.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 11) : @robdylan (Comment 18) : In hindsight, I can understand how that question came across as sarcastic. Apologies for that. It was meant to be genuine. I really am under the impression that Smit was Plumtree’s undoing as opposed to public pressure. There always seems to be some segment of fans, calling for a coach’s head. The Sharks never seemed too phased about what the public thought. Also, John Smit seemed to care very little when it came to public opinion but maybe that was a wrong impression I got on Twitter.
I don’t for a minute believe that there is any nepotism at play between RdP and his sons.
Clearly Jean Luc and Daniel are two of the Sharks standout forwards and they select themselves.
All of us were overjoyed when it was announced that RdP junior was leaving the Stormers to come and play for the Sharks. You have to have a very short memory to have forgotten Rob’s dominance at flyhalf in the CC final.
I can’t believe that the sharks are persisting with Thomas at TH. What is the plan? To have penalties awarded against every Shark scrum for the next few years until Thomas learns how to play TH? In that time the team will have lost countless games they should have won and Thomas will be so demotivated that he’ll probably go play LH for the first overseas team that makes him a decent offer. And then he’ll go on to become a legend playing in his natural position.
Is it stubbornness or pride that is keeping the coaches from abandoning the TH experiment with Thomas?
@KingCheetah (Comment 29) : Agree on all you say there. I havent watched the whole Rebels game yet (only about 20 minutes) but there was a play where Robert jnr tackled a flying Mafi into touch before he could score, it was a great piece of defnce and I seriously doubt that Curwin or Garth April would have stopped that try being scored.
@jonnow (Comment 31) : Apparently he is playing TH because that is where SA rugby want him to play – if so Id say that about now would be about the right time for the Sharks to demand from SA Rugby that they provide specialist coaching for Thomas and go and find us a seasoned tight head that we can play and whom Thomas can learn from
@vanmartin (Comment 30) : I never took your post as being sarcastic, hope my reply didnt come over as being sarcastic. In my little one dimensional mind I will always have it that the clatter that the few made, here and on Facebook, did play some role in Smits actions, even if it was just to give him enough fire in the belly to tear down to a Sharks practice and do the dirty publicly.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 33) :
Yes I have heard that as well. But it boggles the mind that the Sharks management are happy to go along with it when it is costing the team games and will inevitably result in an empty Kings park stadium when fans decide not to spend money on watching a team that loses every weekend.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 34) :
While the clatter made here and on FB may not have influenced the sacking of Plum, I was appalled at the time by the justification by this forum’s owners of John Smit’s decision to discard a coach who had done so much for the union and had so much more to offer.
I think it is safe to say that time has proved what a crappy decision it was to get rid of Plum, what we wouldn’t give now for a coach of his ability and experience.
@jonnow (Comment 36) : I think we will feel it for many years to come, its not only Plum we lost but many, many years of “intellectual property” that left in his wake.
Not that it would have made any difference last Sat. but why does Keegan always get left out when he adds so much difference to the team, at least put him on the bench.
I am so angry about the glaring mistakes that are being made by Sharks (Pty) Ltd. Robert du Preez was a budding coach with a couple of years at a university in Potch. This is not a place to learn, this WAS one of the finest franchises in World Rugby! Dick Muir screwed up the entire Natal backline and then pushed off to the Lions where he messed up an entire team. We do not deserve a better coaching team – we DEMAND it. We have mucked up about for years trying to be different and we are now so different we are losers. The solution lies in the cause of the problem, not the symptom. We do not have a Director and so I would bring Mac back in that position to oversee a proper structure and a reintroduction of proper rugby discipline. I look at Mtembu as one of the worst examples of the culture in this team. He runs from maul to ruck as if he is carrying a clipboard to inspect a situation. None of the backs have decent tackle technique or determination – Am excepted. The coach needs to take his lanyard out and whip a few players around the training paddock until they learn to pass, catch, tackle, kick with purpose and get the damn ball across the tryline. As for this farcical du Toit situation, this is one of the most destructive looseheads in World Rugby and we are being told to play him at tighthead? – CRAP! There are good players in this squad, they just need to get toughened up and concentrate on their jobs. Can Robert du Preez do this? Apparently not. So get someone who can!!!
@Quinsa (Comment 39) : He wasn’t too destructive vs. Wilco Louw in the CC final. He is a fine prospect, but definitely not one of the most destructive LH props in world rugby. In fact I can list quite a few local LH props that are more consistent and with better technique. Thomas has relied on his bulk for too long.
Charles Marais was the top LH in last years CC. Jacques van Rooyen and Dylan Smith also better LH props. Kitshoff by far he best in SA. So tone down the accolades for Thomas the Tank.
@KingCheetah (Comment 40) : In my mind Thomas should still learn his trade as LH behind Beast in Super Rugby / starting in CC. If this move to TH is Rassie’s idea, then this must be up there with his disco lights.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 33) : How much of that is his career choice and how much was he led to believe? As a player he needs to make the decision for his career and screw SARU if they don’t like it.
@Bokhoring (Comment 41) : This move to TH seemed to be on the cards before Rassie wasn’t it?
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 34) :
Naturally the opportunity to rub some noses in what resulted is a factor also.
@coolfusion (Comment 43) : This exercise was started during CC 2015 at least, when he started TH a few games, then in CC 2016 he started most of the games at 3. He also covered #3 when he started at LH (CC only having one prop on the bench).
But it never seemed to be a serious intent to switch him although there was talk in the media about it.
He had very limited exposure at SR level at #3 where he would often have had to scrum against international level LHs.
I get the feeling that the Sharks wasted 3 years. Making the change at 19/20 would have been so much easier
@KingCheetah (Comment 40) : no beast?
@Byron Wright (Comment 46) : I’m sure he left out Beast because he’s the incumbent Bok LH
@Baylion (Comment 47) : fair enough just a big beast fan
As for the problems at the Sharks, I think it was serious mistake to appoint RdP and kept his sons. Whether they are good or not and whether there is favoritism or not is immaterial. If not already, it will for sure cause issues at some point.
This and the appointment of Smit into a position he was not qualified for and the lack of mentorship or perhaps poor advice he received that resulted in that house cleaning, tells me that the ultimate problem at the Sharks is in the boardroom.
Maybe a bit of investigative journalism on who’s who on the Sharks BOD and what their roles were in the bumbling over the past few years is what is needed now.
The fact the Sharks are still playing rugby in what looks from afar like a decrepit model toy, next to a modern stadium indicates some poor decisions and also poor politics by the BOD.
As far as I know it was Big Tom that decided to move to 3 and not a coach or SA rugby. I’m sure if we looked at the Sharksworld archive there will be at least one article about this topic.
Personally I think it’s a huge mistake but if the player has decided to do it and is willing to put in the work than who am I to say he can’t do it.
@JD (Comment 51) : Sure but then the coaches have to say we cannot afford the experiment at the cost of team performance. There must surely be some youngsters playing at TH who can be grown at the same time and hedging our bets we should have been bringing them in. He and Meyer at this moment have an equal shot of filling those boots. Given the same opportunity.
@coolfusion (Comment 52) : And personally I think Meyer does a little better than him at TH. Just needs a lot more game time at TH.
@Byron Wright (Comment 46) : Hmmm yes , Beast could still play a role, he seems to be playing on rep at the moment.
@Baylion (Comment 47) : Think Kitshoff has taken over that mantle… Beast needs to get the passion back, he g=has taken to falling over his own two feet of late.
@sharkingmad (Comment 38) : I also think there is some issue between Rdp and keegan, keegan is the oom of that squad so to see him playing for the sharks 15 when we really need a leader is disappointing.
I still say get CJ vd Linde or BJ Botha in as consultants or coaches. Hell they can probably still play for a year and do better.
@Byron Wright (Comment 56) : I put that down to hard headedness of the coach. Admit you need help and get it.
@KingCheetah (Comment 55) : For me Beast has been our best player this season. When he hasn’t played our scrum has had no hope and he has carried and tackled very effectively. Compared to the players you listed his stats hold up very well when you consider how rubbish the sharks have been.
@coolfusion (Comment 58) : Exactly
RDP is out of his depth as coach.
The twins are great players and should normally start, even if they are lacking in basic handling skills
RDP jnr was great at the WP. Is it that the gap between CC and S rugby is that huge? He was good for the Stomps last year [when he wasn't injured]. Perhaps the coach can’t get him to perform, much like AC and Junkies.
Tank is not a tighthead. He is a good loosehead, but not great.
Locks are too soft, perhaps play one of the twins there.
Loosies are not balanced. Terra is, andalways has been a show pony.
Schreauder is what he was at the WP…………why buy him?
AE has come on in leaps and bounds with his overall skills. Not just a crashball player anymore.
AM is good.
Bosch……………well he refuses to tackle. Hiding him away at 15 isn’t helping the cause much.
Wings can attack but like Rhule cannot defend.
Average coach, avaerage squad, average results.
@KingCheetah (Comment 55) : Common misconception
Beast
Games: 4
31 Runs -for 146 meters -9 tackle busts
31 Tackles- 3 missed tackles- one turnover
Steven Kitshoff-
6 Games
47 runs for 206 meters- 9 tackle busts- 2 linebreaks- 42 tackles- 17 missed tackles- 2 turnovers won
not much to choose there but kitschoffs scrum stats are way better but its hard to blame beast for that
@Loosehead (Comment 61) : Think it’s less than a step up problem forr Rob Jnr, he was quite comfortable in the Barbarians match too. Was MOM if I recall. Thing is the Sgharks scrum is being dominated, they are being dominated in the collisions, and as a result, the backline is getting ball going backwards instead of forwards
@Kingcheetah
Which is why they need the twins to add aggro upfront.
@KingCheetah (Comment 63) :
I think this is the root of all the problems. The TdT experiment is clearly not working and it has cost the Sharks more than one game so far. The other players will pick up on this and become despondent. Pretty soon the “in it for myself” mentality sets in and we see a disjointed, unco-ordinated effort like we did against the Rebels.
The solution is not that difficult – we move TdT back to the bench as loosehead, and trust RG and JHM to hold the tighthead position. If we don’t think they’re up for it, well, personally I’d like to send out an SOS to a senior _hardebaard_ playing top level club rugby, rather than a laaitie out of high school still learning the trade. Of course, I’m also scared of a Matt Stevens flashback.
@Byron Wright (Comment 62) :
I’d say that ruck attendance is probably a more important stat for loosehead props; but unsurprisingly the Australian stats don’t list them.
In this respect, Beast gets through a mountain of work that isn’t sexy or camera friendly. I don’t think Kitschoff shirks from the dirty work either though.
@josefgremlin (Comment 66) : I agree with you 100% I often want this stat for locks as well! Both are top players and we are lucky to have them both in SA but I used the attacking stats in particular to dispute KingCheetahs comment that beast has taken to falling over his own feet of late.
@Loosehead (Comment 61) : Schreuder was pretty decent in Super 18 at the Kings last year (probably one of the form nines in the country). This year he has been poor.
I think that RdP seems to have a pecking order as far as seniority, hence Louis before Cam in every match. So no pressure.
@Bokhoring (Comment 68) : He started well and got worse. But you can’t blame him too much seeing the crap service the forwards have been giving. Difference between him an wright seems to be that he is a confidence player. If the front end picks up I’m sure his game will follow. It is however a good argument for having him on impact rather than starting.
@Loosehead (Comment 64) : I don’t think they be classes or grouped as very good. JL definitely, but Dan has always been average. Ginger and Keegan can both out play him he is not head and shoulders above.
Cane’s vs Highlanders, that finishing, just wow. Leagues beyond us. Sadly.
@coolfusion (Comment 52) : @coolfusion (Comment 53) : for sure think Meyer is a huge prospect and would love to see him get more game time.
@vanmartin (Comment 3) :
This is contradictory.
Testicles is why men do the wrong thing.