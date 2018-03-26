Van der Walt in tour SOS

The Sharks took a 46-14 hammering at the hands of the Rebels on Friday morning – a first-ever loss to the men from Melbourne in Super Rugby. In a season where the performances seem to be getting worse, rather than better, the result is quite frankly an embarrassment and an insult to hard-suffering fans such as myself and all of you.

That, though, is all I’m going to say about it. I didn’t see the match on Friday due to work commitments and frankly, I’m not going to bother to watch a replay. My message to the Sharks is clear – your fans are turning away, turning off and losing interest. If it can happen to someone like me, a lifelong, passionate fan, it can happen to anyone and the dire attendance at Kings Park for virtually every game over five years or more is testament to just how wrong you’re getting it.

To quote Warren Zevon, Sharks, “your sh*t’s all f***ed up”. Time to fix it, and fix it properly.

Adding to the challenge is the news that flanker Jacques Vermeulen has received a two-match ban for a ruck infringement against the Rebels. He joins Wian Vosloo on the plane home, with the latter suffering a suspected cheekbone fracture. SANZAAR rules prevent the replacement of a suspended player, hence only one replacement flying over – Vosloo been replaced in the tour party by fit-again Philip van der Walt, who will at least bring some experience to the tour group in the absence of Keegan Daniel.

Daniel was among the try-scorers when the Sharks XV annihilated Border by 11 tries to one in a friendly fixture in Kokstad on Saturday afternoon.