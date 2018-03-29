Sharks keep it steady

The Sharks team named to face the Blues in Auckland this weekend features just two changes to the side that took a proper old hammering in Melbourne the week before.

Robert du Preez has opted to give his team a shot at redemption this week, resisting the urge to make sweeping modifications to the lineup. Suspended Jacques Vermeulen drops out of the pack, with Philip van der Walt coming in to wear the number 6 jersey after joining the tour party this week.

The only other change to the starting team sees Andre Esterhuizen back from injury to start at 12.

Marius Louw makes way for Esterhuizen, moving to number 22 on the bench and forcing kobus van Wyk into 23, with Garth April dropping out. Injured Wian Vosloo’s bench spot goes to Tyler Paul in the only other shift.

Sharks: 15 Curwin Bosch, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Lwazi Mvovo, 10 Robert du Preez, 9 Louis Schreuder, 8 Tera Mtembu, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Philip van der Walt, 5 Stephan Lewies, 4 Ruan Botha (captain), 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Akker van der Merwe, 1 Beast Mtawarira.

Replacements: 16 Franco Marais, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 Hyron Andrews, 20 Tyler Paul, 21 Cameron Wright, 22 Marius Louw, 23 Kobus van Wyk