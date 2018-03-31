Du Preez kicks them all as Sharks go big in Auckland

Robert du Preez has scored an incredible 38 points on his own, including an amazing 13 kicks at goal from as many attempts, to steer the Sharks to a morale-boosting 63-40 win over the Blues in Auckland.
With both teams desperate for a win on a field where dew had made the ball slippery, the start was an error-strewn affair. The Sharks showed commitment and intensity on defence and at the tackle point and approached the game as though each point would be precious, asking du Preez to step up each time a kickable penalty was awarded. The approach paid dividends early, as they took a 3-0 lead, which became 10-0 soon afterwards as Jean-Luc du Preez and Ruan Botha combined well for a try in the first quarter.
As the Blues continued to infringe, the Sharks capitalised, with du Preez striking three further times via penalties. A great score to brother Jean-Luc, after a lovely lineout move that saw Andre Esterhuizen make big yards in midfield, took the Sharks out to a great 26-7 lead at half time, a consolation try to Blues fullback Michael Collins.
If the first half was a happy dream for Sharks fans, the start to the second was the stuff of nightmares as silly handling errors put the team onto the back foot in their 22. Sbu Nkosi misjudged a crucial cover tackle and went in high on his Blues counterpart and with the Sharks down to 14 for ten minutes, the Blues pounced back. What followed has to count as ten of the darkest minutes in recent Sharks history as 7-26 became 28-26 and the Sharks conceded three tries in quick succession. Any semblance of composure or defensive structure went out the window as the Sharks imploded and what should have been a famous win was suddenly looking like another hammering, with half an hour to play.
Replacement Kobus van Wyk on for an out-of-sorts Lwazi Mvovo, made an immediate impact with a big run that resulted in a try to flyhalf du Preez and after the big implosion, the Sharks once more found themselves ahead. A fourth try, finished by Tera Mtembu, added a bit of daylight and du Preez kicked three further penalties to again widen the gap. It ended a free-flowing try fest, with two late Blues scores matched by the Sharks, via van Wyk and Curwin Bosch. It would have been somewhat ignominious for the Sharks to lose on the try sheet despite winning the match so handsomely, but fortunately Bosch’s late score tied that matter up at six apiece, leaving Robert du Preez’s 21-point penalty haul as the ultimate differentiator between the teams.
Blues (40): Tries Collins, A Ioane, Tuipolotu, Perofeta, R Ioane, Moala. Converions Perofeta (5).
Sharks (63): Tries Botha, J du Preez, R du Preez, Mtembu, van Wyk, Bosch. Conversions R du Preez (6). Penalties R du Preez (7)
shocked!!!!!!!!!! but happy… this ia much better.. need some work on defence and the scrums…
Was so great to watch. still many soft moments but the passion and commitment that has been missing was there in bucketloads today
Congratulations team. You restored our pride
@KILLER SHARK (Comment 3) : They restored their pride in the team is a better statement
Hound, I’m thinking of you bru, hope you’re having an awesome Saturday. Feels good to win.
When Schreuder knocked a ball on after JLDP won us the ball and the anger from JLDP showed me the hunger, How much did the message from Teichman help towards the Sharks improvement?
Scrums were not too bad, for me the biggest concern was the kicking out of hand and the restarts, possession given away far too many times at the kick off’s.
The Loose trio played well today bar the kickoff’s, Tera had a solid game on attack and defense.
Blatant nepotism here, how those Du Preez boys even make the team is a mystery to me.
@jonnow (Comment 8) : I just ignored those comments, too single out certain players was wrong because we were failing as a team.
@jonnow (Comment 8) : Too add after last weeks loss in here many said JLDP was useless and yet on many other sites he made the team of the week, even while in a losing side.
Another player that performed in a losing side was Beast, but still poor as a team.
I hope some of the negative posters about Botha and his captaincy have the decency to give credit to the big mans leadership today, when we went behind most teams would have folded.On field leadership the kind of which John Smit was famous for pulled the team around.
I hope Ruan sticks around for a long long time.
@The hound (Comment 11) : Look if we lost again the knives would have been out in full swing, Ruan also played far better today and that was more important to me.
JLDP was the one with VD Walt that brought more urgency though and the team just mentally showed more today.
@sharks_lover (Comment 12) : Agree on those flankers they brought fire. Now if could have a strong hard 8 I’ll be happy.
@sharks_lover (Comment 12) : Well it would rightly be out. We have to demand their best. What they were serving was weak sauce. And fans get frustrated even more if we know they are capable of bringing more.
Some great character shown by the team against an admittedly poor Blues team.
Some comments: How does Robert du Preez as a former Bok scrumhalf put up with the slow poor performance of Schreuder week after week without dropping him. The backline seems transformed when Wright is brought on.
Curwin Bosch kicks the ball a mile out of hand, so while I am very happy with RdP jnr at flyhalf, why isn’t Curwin tasked with kicking penalties for touch, he must be the sweetest striker of a ball in the competition.
We seem to have lost the plot somewhat as far as our wings are concerned. We have great depth but aren’t capitalizing on it. Switching Nkosi between left and right wing seems to have affected his game, please keep him on the left wing and rotate him with Mapimpi. Van Wyk needs to start at right wing with Lwazi on the bench.
Terra had a pretty good game, happy for him, but I can’t wait to have Dan back in the mix.
Satisfaction…
I hope there is some reflection among us fans that we can sometimes say some pretty daft things. I get the frustration, I feel it big time myself…but, man, we can go overboard…
Next week will be tough against the Canes, but let’s keep the intensity up and then have a good run in the republic…
@coolfusion (Comment 14) : I agree we do need demand the best and as a team they struggled, but there have been mitigating circumstances, In my view the past few weeks had a team that looked confused and much of it seemed to come from coaching, Yes new style of play, De Villiers coaching the forwards for a week or 2 and then a week of Nienaber re defense and it really cannot be good with changes week in and week out, even today we did much better but defense looked great and then uncertain at times.
@pastorshark (Comment 16) : Hurricanes are by far the best team in the competition,I would back them against most international teams including the rest of the AB;s
We won today because we had a plan and stuck to it, every kick we had we took the points and Robert kicked 13 out of 13.
But a win is a win, we contained the Ioanne brothers today, the Saveaus and the Barretts next week will be another story.
@The hound (Comment 18) : Yup…
@sharks_lover (Comment 6) : Tera’s response after his try was also encouraging. But the team’s response to the slump after HT was the most notable for me. It is one thing for JL to be angry at a team member for making a misstake, it is another to keep calm and pull the team together in tough times. I thought Beast and Philip played a big part in talking to and encouraging the team. A captain can’t do that alone.
@sharks_lover (Comment 17) : De Villiers spent time with the Stormers not Sharks.
@The hound (Comment 18) : If the team put in the same effort as today and still lose against a better team I wont mind at all.
@Bokhoring (Comment 21) : Spent time with Du Toit at the Sharks too, remember it was him that requested Tank moves to TH
The question I always have is… Why they could not play with half the intensity against poorer teams like Brumbies and Rebels. And get easy bonus point wins.. Great win but 2 poor losses and 1 draw somehow nullify this effort today
@ebenp (Comment 24) : Actually if they can keep this up the middle of the log doesn’t have that great a gap. But I’m waiting to see if they don’t forget the good lessons learned today. I hope not.
Just watched the highlights of the game again. Really brought tears to my eyes. This is why I love the sharks. This match made me think of the 2 best games I ever saw from a sharks team. Way back against the hurricanes on their home field when our scrum half went for poles only to kick wide for Stephan terbl. to take it and score a try. And then a couple of years ago against the crusaders. Thanks boys you made us proud as sharks supporters.
I luv the way we off load and the support in attack. A few guys still lack tenacity in defense but overall a fantastic display of running rugby. Proud win.
The game reminded me of a Cheetahs vs Sunwolves kind of romp. Just glad we managed more than the Blues.
The combination of Esterhuzen and Jean Luc is formidable,Jean Luc running on Andre’s shoulder will demolish any defence.
Now we need Dan running off those two.
The day I decide not to watch they do this! Well I’m not watching next week either thn
Congrats guys! Great win.
I couldn’t watch the game but from all I’ve read, and saw in previous games, JLdP is really stepping up this year, improving his skill sets as well
Silly question, why are the stormers placed above us on the log with a worse points difference. Both on 13 points we have a game in hand and more bonus points
@jdolivier (Comment 32) : games won?
@jdolivier (Comment 32) : Won 3 games, Sharks 2
@Baylion (Comment 34) : Historically points difference was the log separator, until play offs, then games won counted if they were tied. Or am I remembering it wrong
@jdolivier (Comment 35) : Tie Breaking Rules:
In the event two or more teams are equal on tournament points for any position in their respective conference at end of regular season, the following will apply to determine final conference positions:
1 Most wins from all matches;
2 Highest aggregate points difference from all matches;
3 Most tries from all matches;
4 Highest aggregate difference of total tries for versus tries scored against from all matches;
5 Coin toss.
“It is with delight that The Sharks announce the short-term signing of retired Sharks/Springbok wing Stefan Terblanche, a former captain and a stalwart in the black and white, who is making a welcome return to the playing field.”
“Stefan will fly out to New Zealand this afternoon to join the team ahead of their match against the Hurricanes on Friday night”
@Baylion (Comment 36) : Can’t we just please go back to super 12 rules and format………..
@Baylion (Comment 37) : Interesting, fullback perhaps? Can’t see him quick enough for wing anymore, or outside centre maybe? Am not himself this season. We have plenty of talent on the wing
@Baylion (Comment 37) : Just dawned on me, April fools. Face palm
@Baylion (Comment 37) : Nice try dude….
@jdolivier (Comment 40) : You weren’t supposed to give it away just yet. It could have had a lot more mileage.
@jdolivier (Comment 40) : LOL
@coolfusion (Comment 41) : Quoted from the Sharks web site. Thought a link might give it away
@coolfusion (Comment 42) : True
@robdylan (Comment 43) : Had a loud chuckle the second I hit post comment, then it hit me……..
@jdolivier (Comment 39) : Ouch!
@Ben (Comment 47) : They got me…..
@Poisy (Comment 30) : hahaha Ja they’re sneaky like that!!! Luckily I decided to watch the first 10min to see how things go.
@Poisy (Comment 30) : Don’t feel alone bud. Almost decided not to watch myself. Pleasant surprise though.