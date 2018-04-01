Du Toit to start at hooker against Hurricanes

A source close to the Sharks tour group has revealed the shocking news that Thomas du Toit is set to feature at hooker against the Hurricanes this coming Friday.

In the wake of Akker van der Merwe’s freak penguin-stroking injury last week, the Sharks have been short of a hooker in the tour party and with Chiliboy Ralepelle suffering from an ingrown toenail, Sharks coach Robert du Preez feels the time is right to accelerate du Toit’s development as a true utility front rower.

“Tom is already able to play at 1 and 3,” the coach was overheard saying, “but in order to really kick on and emulate former great such as John Smit and Willie Hills – who I played with many times in Pretoria – he really does need to be able to pack down in the middle of the scrum as well. South Africa is short of great options at hooker and when I asked Peter de Villiers about it on Twitter, he seemed supportive of the move.

“I wasn’t quite sure why he mentioned ballerinas and pulling a rat out of a hat, but he can sometimes have a strange sense of humour. The comment that sticks with me is that there is little difference between playing prop and playing hooker, except that you feel better after playing hooker. Or was that playing with a hooker?”