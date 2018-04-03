A truly special performance

Super Rugby is a funny old thing and with games tending to throw up high scores on occasion, it’s easy to overlook performance that don’t quite set any records, but are phenomenal all the same by any objective assessment.

Rob du Preez scored 38 points on his own against the Blues on Saturday morning, including a try, six conversions and seven penalties. In the context of a game where defence was not a big thing and each side scored six tries, the importance of this contribution simply cannot be overstated. The Sharks won a game by 23 points despite not outscoring their opponents in tries – just let that sink in for a minute.

Sure, you can look at the Blues and argue that their discipline was appalling (which it was), but let’s not take away from the composure needed to step up and actually nail every one of those seven penalties. While it’s also fair to look at younger brother Jean-Luc du Preez and argue that his performance was the real standout on the day, I will hang my hat on the opinion that without Robert’s goal-kicking masterclass, we would not have won that game – period.

As every self-respecting Sharks fan will know, the all-time record for individual points in a Super Rugby game belongs to Gavin Lawless, whose perfect 50 against the Highlanders in 1997 included four tries, nine conversions and four penalties. That record eclipsed the 39 points scored by Northern Transvaal flyhalf Jannie Kruger in 1996 (also against the Highlanders – jeez but they were rubbish in those early days). Robert’s exploits on Saturday put him third on that list – in other words, we witnessed the third-best individual points-scoring effort in 22 years of Super Rugby and the best overall in the past 21 years. Du Preez’s perfect record of 13/13 kicks equalled Lawless’s feat and is, of course, a Sharks record.

Elton Jantjies has kicked the most penalties in a Super Rugby game (nine), with five other players, including Kruger, having nailed eight in a game. Robert’s haul of seven is again the third best and equals the Sharks record of seven penalties in a match held by – yep – Gavin Lawless! Lawless achieved that feat in a game against the Waratahs, also in 1997.

A big well done to Robert and the rest of the SHarks team on a nice win. Let’s see them step it up one notch further against the Hurricanes this weekend.