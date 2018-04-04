Benhard off to Bloem

It’s funny how quickly fortunes can change in rugby. Why, it was just a shade over a year ago, on 18 March 2017, that fresh-faced Benhard Janse van Rensburg made his Super Rugby starting debut for the Sharks, in a match against the Southern Kings.
Janse van Rensburg had enjoyed something of a meteoric rise up to that point. As an unknown young flyhalf from the Leoaprds, former coach Robert du Preez had made a big call and brought him to Durban on a senior contract at just 20 years of age, despite a plethora of more established young pivots already in the system. Du Preez again made a big call ahead of that ill-fated Super Rugby match, opting to move Curwin Bosch to fullback after he had put in a match winning performance in the flyhalf channel against the Waratahs the week before.
Young Benhard found the baptism of fire came just a little too early and tanked rather spectacularly, requiring a special intervention from Garth April later on to avoid a humiliating defeat. The Sharks won that game 19-17 and the young man’s fate was sealed.
Fickle indeed is the finger of fate – not to mention the favour of coaches – and when du Preez signed his own son, Robert Junior, as first-choice Super Rugby flyhalf, Janse van Rensburg dropped further down the pecking order and was loaned out to the Kings late last year. It’s now been announced that he’s been snapped up by the Cheetahs and will join their Pro14 squad, along with Louis Fouche and Aidon Davis.Tweet
So disappointed to hear. I really was hoping he’d get some good experience with the Kings and come back to the Sharks. Not to be.
Fred and Marais confirmed to be leaving. Clinton Swart with Jake in Japan. Leaves only Stapelberg and he was clear 3rd choice. Stapelberg solid and deadly with boot but Ben will compliment his play. Fouche was dog when with Bulls and Kings so dont understand that one
@Kabouter (Comment 2) : Nope Stapelberg was first choice till he got injured. And quite frankly, I would rather play Stapelberg. Marais isn’t yet confirmed. Fouchè has a monster boot, and may be useful maybe as a fullback in Europe.
Swart going to Japan, but may be back during Pro14 when the Japanese league finishes.
@KingCheetah (Comment 3) : where has Fred gone to? I like Sawrt as a centre.
I hope Ben does well with you guys.
Good move for the young man and the Cheetahs. Another I would like to see join the Cheetahs or kings in Johan Deysel he is too good a player to be playing with the sharks 15 and seems a long way down the pecking order when you consider Ward is our fourth choice
I heard he had signed for one of the European clubs, not sure which though.
Good luck Ben10 hope you have an awesome time here in Middle Earth!!!