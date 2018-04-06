Heartbreaker Hurricanes!

Hurricanes centre Ngani Laumape has scored a try deep into injury time to hand his side a nail-biting 38-37 win over the Sharks in Napier.

The visitors thought they had wrapped the game up with less than ten minutes to play, when Curwin Bosch had set Tyler Paul up for a great try to extend their lead to nine points. The Canes fought back strongly and with Sharks hooker Franco Marais yellow-carded in the 81st minute, it was only a matter of time before the dam wall broke.

The first half belong to the Sharks, after an early penalty to Rob du Preez was cancelled out by an early try to Jordie Barrett. The Canes scored a second through Laumape to lead 12-3, but the Sharks fought back strongly and notched up tries to Lukhanyo Am and Louis Schreuder. The Canes’s third through Vince Aso brought them close, but Am scored again before the break to see the visitors lead 27-19 heading into half time.

The home side dominated the scoring for the half hour that followed, with flyhalf Ihaia West stroking three penalties to the one by du Preez. With just a couple of points in it, Paul’s converted try appeared to have made the Sharks safe at 37-28, but a penalty by West in those last frantic minutes brought the hosts in range and the Sharks’ alarming lack of composure at the death did the rest.

Hurricanes (38): Tries Barrett, Laumapi (2), Aso. Conversions West (3). Penalties West (4)

Sharks (37): Tries Am (2), Schreuder, Paul. Conversions R du Preez (4). Penalties R du Preez (3)