Keegan leads Sharks XV in White River

The Sharks XV are playing a warm up game against the Pumas in White River today. Veteran Keegan Daniel leads a team that combines a number of experienced stalwarts with a core of exciting youth.

Super Rugby experience up front comes in the form of lock Gideon Keogelenberg (albeit just one cap), flank Wian Vosloo and the vastly-seasoned Daniel at number 8. A young front row comprises Jordan Els and Khutha Mchunu on either side of Kerron van Vuuren, with big Andrew Evans partnering Koegies in the second row. Kwanda Dimaza completes the loose trio, wearing the number 7 jersey,

Another real grey-beard starts at 9 in Michael Claasens, paired with a flyhalf (Dan Visagie) who is young enough to be one of his (many) children. Vice-captain Johan Deysel partners Wayno Visagie in midfield, with Ilunga Mukendi and Morne Joubert the wingers. Another real youngster, Aphelele Fasi, is at fullback.

Jeremy Ward is ready for action again and will feature off an extended bench, along with Bandisa Ndlovu – who featured for the SHarks at flank in last year’s Currie Cup – but is now making the switch to loosehead prop.

Sharks XV: 15 Aphelele Fasi, 14 Morne Joubert, 13 Alwayno Visagie, 12 Johan Dyesel (v capt), 11 Ilunga Mukendi, 10 Danrich Visagie, 9 Michael Claassens, 8 Keegan Daniel (capt), 7 Kwanda Dimaza, 6 Wian Vosloo, 5 Andrew Evans, 4 Gideon Koegelenberg, 3 Khutha Mchunu, 2 Kerron van Vuuren, 1 Jordan Els

Subs: 16 Andrew du Plessis, 17 Bandisa Ndlovu, 18 JP Smith, 19 Rikus Zwart, 20 William Squires, 21 Grant Williams, 22 Jeremy Ward, 23 Courtney Winnaar, 24 Neil Otto