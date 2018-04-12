Bench changes only as Sharks stick to their guns

Robert du Preez has named an unchanged starting fifteen for a third week running, as the Sharks prepare to face the Bulls at Kings Park on Saturday evening.

The exact run-on team that featured in the big win against the Blues and the narrow loss to the Hurricanes in New Zealand will line up again, with only the bench seeing some changes.

Akker van der Merwe comes in to replace Franco Marais as the hooker substitute, while fit-again Dan du Preez also moves onto the bench to cover loose forward. Tyler Paul will thus be the lock replacement, with Hyron Andrews dropping out.

Sharks: 15 Curwin Bosch, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Lwazi Mvovo, 10 Robert du Preez, 9 Louis Schreuder, 8 Tera Mtembu, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Philip van der Walt, 5 Stephan Lewies, 4 Ruan Botha (captain), 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 1 Beast Mtawarira.

Replacements: 16 Akker van der Merwe, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 Tyler Paul, 20 Dan du Preez, 21 Cameron Wright, 22 Marius Louw, 23 Kobus van Wyk.