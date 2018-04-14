robdylan

Super Rugby 2018: Sharks v Bulls


Written by Rob Otto (robdylan)

Posted in :Bulls, Original Content, Sharks, Super Rugby on 14 Apr 2018 at 16:00

It’s derby time in Durban.

Kick-off at Kings Park is at 17h15 SA time.

Sharks: 15 Curwin Bosch, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Lwazi Mvovo, 10 Robert du Preez, 9 Louis Schreuder, 8 Tera Mtembu, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Philip van der Walt, 5 Stephan Lewies, 4 Ruan Botha (captain), 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 1 Juan Schoeman. Replacements: 16 Akker van der Merwe, 17 Mzamo Majola, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 Tyler Paul, 20 Daniel du Preez, 21 Cameron Wright, 22 Marius Louw, 23 Kobus van Wyk.

Bulls: 15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Johnny Kotze, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Burger Odendaal (captain), 11 Divan Rossouw, 10 Handré Pollard, 9 Ivan van Zyl, 8 Hanro Liebenberg, 7 Thembelani Bholi, 6 Marco van Staden, 5 Lood de Jager, 4 RG Snyman, 3 Trevor Nyakane, 2 Adriaan Strauss, 1 Pierre Schoeman. Replacements: 16 Jaco Visagie, 17 Lizo Gqoboka, 18 Frans van Wyk, 19 Jason Jenkins, 20 Roelof Smit, 21 Andre Warner, 22 Manie Libbok, 23 Duncan Matthews.



  • Will we see the same running rugby we have seen the boys play over the last two weeks? That is the crucial aspect. Hope we don’t revert back to labored style we saw before we went on tour.

    Comment 1, posted at 14.04.18 16:03:40 by Dustin Emslie
    
    		 

  • Also, having Dan back from the bench is a massive boost. Bring him on to run right over those Bulls in the last half hour.

    Comment 2, posted at 14.04.18 16:06:30 by Dustin Emslie
    
    		 

  • Beast is out. Schoeman starts. Majola to bench

    Comment 3, posted at 14.04.18 16:53:11 by robdylan
    
    
    		 

  • @robdylan (Comment 3) : Oh FFS. What’s happened now to him?

    Comment 4, posted at 14.04.18 16:56:07 by Dustin Emslie

    
    		 

  • @Dustin Emslie (Comment 1) : Unfortunately, that’s what has happened historically. We can’t seem to maintain the kind of intensity and focus against local teams, especially after coming back from NZ.

    Comment 5, posted at 14.04.18 16:56:48 by Spirit of Rugby
    
    
    		 

  • @robdylan (Comment 3) : Bulls scrum very good against the Stormers two weeks ago. Beast is a major loss

    Comment 6, posted at 14.04.18 16:59:39 by Bokhoring

    
    		 

  • @Dustin Emslie (Comment 4) : dunno

    Comment 7, posted at 14.04.18 17:09:22 by robdylan
    
    
    		 

  • groin injury

    Comment 8, posted at 14.04.18 17:13:22 by robdylan
    
    
    		 

  • @robdylan (Comment 8) : eish if only id known, a before the game started, would have changed my bru pick to a bulls win by 3 points, instead of a sharks win. our scrum suffers without beast :(

    Comment 9, posted at 14.04.18 17:19:42 by revolverocelot

    
    		 

  • The box kick exit is really stupid when you have Bosch and Esterhuyzen

    Comment 10, posted at 14.04.18 17:20:33 by Bokhoring

    
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 10) : And Screuder being sooooooooo fucking slow. A blind 70 year old would’ve charged that one down

    Comment 11, posted at 14.04.18 17:21:19 by jdolivier

    
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 10) : And 7-3 to the Bulls. Not a good start by the Sharks

    Comment 12, posted at 14.04.18 17:24:37 by Bokhoring

    
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 12) : That’s what happens when you fuck up the exit.

    Comment 13, posted at 14.04.18 17:25:36 by Spirit of Rugby
    
    
    		 

  • Same team that lost to rebels pitched up tonight……

    Comment 14, posted at 14.04.18 17:25:51 by jdolivier

    
    		 

  • Favored by a camera angle that try

    Comment 15, posted at 14.04.18 17:26:16 by Mephisto_Shark

    
    		 

  • @Mephisto_Shark (Comment 15) : Unfortunately the assistant ref and egon said decision is try. If he said no try it wouldn’t have been given

    Comment 16, posted at 14.04.18 17:27:34 by jdolivier

    
    		 

  • Bulls run in a try after a kak Sharks lineout near the Bulls 23

    Comment 17, posted at 14.04.18 17:27:42 by Bokhoring

    
    		 

  • Nice obstruction on am there

    Comment 18, posted at 14.04.18 17:28:01 by jdolivier

    
    		 

  • 14-3. All Bulls at the moment

    Comment 19, posted at 14.04.18 17:28:32 by Bokhoring

    
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 18) : careful, you’ll have some idiot telling you off about ref moaning. Was 100% obstruction and nothing was done, amazing ref this

    Comment 20, posted at 14.04.18 17:29:33 by Mephisto_Shark

    
    		 

  • Same kind of score as against the Canes before we got back into it.

    Comment 21, posted at 14.04.18 17:29:34 by Spirit of Rugby
    
    
    		 

  • Where was our world beating fullback on both those tries

    Comment 22, posted at 14.04.18 17:30:00 by jdolivier

    
    		 

  • Is it bad Sharks execution? Or have we no answer to their tactics?

    Comment 23, posted at 14.04.18 17:31:12 by SeanJeff

    
    		 

  • @SeanJeff (Comment 23) : They thought they had one the game before kick-off typical sharks mentality, had everyone named the bulls as favourite we would’ve won

    Comment 24, posted at 14.04.18 17:32:24 by jdolivier

    
    		 

  • @SeanJeff (Comment 23) : Poor defense and discipline not great either

    Comment 25, posted at 14.04.18 17:32:26 by Spirit of Rugby
    
    
    		 

  • Chilli hasn’t landed lineout yet but hey, at least Akker is keeping the sideline warm …..

    Comment 26, posted at 14.04.18 17:33:07 by Mephisto_Shark

    
    		 

  • Gelant all over Bosch like a bad rash

    Comment 27, posted at 14.04.18 17:33:35 by Bokhoring

    
    		 

  • Big Andre not made a single decent tackle yet. Gutless performance by the team thus far

    Comment 28, posted at 14.04.18 17:33:43 by jdolivier

    
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 24) : We haven’t lost yet or am I missing something?

    Comment 29, posted at 14.04.18 17:33:55 by Spirit of Rugby
    
    
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 27) : Bosch is way out of his depth

    Comment 30, posted at 14.04.18 17:34:12 by jdolivier

    
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 29) : 14 minutes in and we are hanging on by a thread not to get a rebels blow out

    Comment 31, posted at 14.04.18 17:34:58 by jdolivier

    
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 31) : Same score at the same time vs Canes. Wouldn’t write us off just yet.

    Comment 32, posted at 14.04.18 17:36:49 by Spirit of Rugby
    
    
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 32) : Bud, very glad there is a optimist here, unfortunately been supporting these guys so long that it is kind of written in stone that they will screw this up. Very happy to eat humble pie should they pull it together

    Comment 33, posted at 14.04.18 17:38:19 by jdolivier

    
    		 

  • …and you lost go the canes…

    Comment 34, posted at 14.04.18 17:38:25 by blesbeer

    
    		 

  • Hands off blue – then gives them the penalty but he’s lying over our players, too funny this clown

    Comment 35, posted at 14.04.18 17:39:21 by Mephisto_Shark

    
    		 

  • Hands off blue and then give them the penalty, egon is really not sticking to his guns in this game

    Comment 36, posted at 14.04.18 17:39:42 by jdolivier

    
    		 

  • Hands off blue…then penalty blue to the guy who didn’t take his hands off?! Huh?!

    Comment 37, posted at 14.04.18 17:40:17 by pastorshark
    
    
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 36) : Strange call that

    Comment 38, posted at 14.04.18 17:40:46 by Bokhoring

    
    		 

  • Ref is a clown. Absolutely clueless.

    Comment 39, posted at 14.04.18 17:40:58 by Dustin Emslie

    
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 36) : Haha…that’s what I thought…

    Comment 40, posted at 14.04.18 17:40:58 by pastorshark
    
    
    		 

  • Horrible missed kick by du Preez there!!

    Comment 41, posted at 14.04.18 17:41:59 by pastorshark
    
    
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 33) : Snap. Watched my first Natal game at KP in 1972 when I was 6.

    Comment 42, posted at 14.04.18 17:42:08 by Spirit of Rugby
    
    
    		 

  • Guys post scores please, not in the mood to ruin another weekend on these choke artists

    Comment 43, posted at 14.04.18 17:42:13 by jdolivier

    
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 42) : Beat me by 8 years good sir

    Comment 44, posted at 14.04.18 17:42:48 by jdolivier

    
    		 

  • 14 -3 bulls

    Comment 45, posted at 14.04.18 17:43:56 by KILLER SHARK
    
    
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 44) : :lol:

    Comment 46, posted at 14.04.18 17:44:05 by Spirit of Rugby
    
    
    		 

  • Shreuder has had 1 game where he was semi decent, back to his slower than a cripple self …..

    Comment 47, posted at 14.04.18 17:44:08 by Mephisto_Shark

    
    		 

  • 19-3

    Comment 48, posted at 14.04.18 17:44:20 by KILLER SHARK
    
    
    		 

  • Bulls nailing us at the breakdown. Sometimes not legal but sometimes very.

    Comment 49, posted at 14.04.18 17:44:31 by Bokhoring

    
    		 

  • We back in Durban, not like a home game anymore.

    Comment 50, posted at 14.04.18 17:45:34 by sharks_lover
    
    
    		 

  • Can’t see us coming back from 21-3

    Comment 51, posted at 14.04.18 17:45:40 by Bokhoring

    
    		 

  • No gusto in this Sharks team.

    Comment 52, posted at 14.04.18 17:45:47 by KILLER SHARK
    
    
    		 

  • Again, bull with elbows on the ground past the ball gets given the steal as if it was all legal :roll:

    Comment 53, posted at 14.04.18 17:45:48 by Mephisto_Shark

    
    		 

  • Im sorry but this ref is a piece of shite. Bulls constantly not holdiing their own body weight with those turnovers.

    Comment 54, posted at 14.04.18 17:46:00 by Dustin Emslie

    
    		 

  • 21-3

    Comment 55, posted at 14.04.18 17:46:03 by KILLER SHARK
    
    
    		 

  • even if the ref wasnt poor. we are still looking kak…

    Comment 56, posted at 14.04.18 17:46:26 by Darius de Lange

    
    		 

  • Ouch… come on Sharks, catch a bloody wake up… get back into the game man! !!!

    Comment 57, posted at 14.04.18 17:46:43 by blesbeer

    
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 51) : Ja, I may have to adapt my expectations a wee bit.

    Comment 58, posted at 14.04.18 17:46:52 by Spirit of Rugby
    
    
    		 

  • Gelant is looking very good. Could be the Bok 15 this year

    Comment 59, posted at 14.04.18 17:47:53 by Bokhoring

    
    		 

  • We are getting fucked up in every single aspect of this game.

    Comment 60, posted at 14.04.18 17:49:13 by Spirit of Rugby
    
    
    		 

  • My arse is gonna fall off, a call back for foul play just got called in our favor

    Comment 61, posted at 14.04.18 17:49:47 by Mephisto_Shark

    
    		 

  • Seconds override Jonkers call

    Comment 62, posted at 14.04.18 17:50:00 by Bokhoring

    
    		 

  • ANd shit ref overturns it for his team :shock:

    Comment 63, posted at 14.04.18 17:50:36 by Mephisto_Shark

    
    		 

  • Fcuk this ref.

    Comment 64, posted at 14.04.18 17:51:07 by Dustin Emslie

    
    		 

  • Egon Seconds! My word…
    And Marius Jonker where are your balls?! You recommend penalty Sharks and then don’t say anything when it is reviewed?! My word…

    Comment 65, posted at 14.04.18 17:51:09 by pastorshark
    
    
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 65) : Ref has the final say unfortunately

    Comment 66, posted at 14.04.18 17:54:09 by Bokhoring

    
    		 

  • Bulls very committed on defence tonight.

    Comment 67, posted at 14.04.18 17:56:05 by Bokhoring

    
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 67) : We’re not exactly asking any difficult questions

    Comment 68, posted at 14.04.18 17:57:19 by Spirit of Rugby
    
    
    		 

  • Andre is having a poor game tonight

    Comment 69, posted at 14.04.18 17:58:47 by Bokhoring

    
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 68) : Everytime a Shark gets the ball three blue jerseys all over him

    Comment 70, posted at 14.04.18 17:59:33 by Bokhoring

    
    		 

  • Stupid tackle offloads by every player tonight, there is no flash play here ffs, just grind

    Comment 71, posted at 14.04.18 18:00:05 by Mephisto_Shark

    
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 70) : Because everyone’s just running into the closest defender and THEN trying to offload.

    Comment 72, posted at 14.04.18 18:00:52 by Spirit of Rugby
    
    
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 69) : And then he scores using immense strength

    Comment 73, posted at 14.04.18 18:02:17 by Bokhoring

    
    		 

  • 21-8

    Comment 74, posted at 14.04.18 18:02:32 by KILLER SHARK
    
    
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 69) : You were saying?? lol Murphie’s law :lol: :lol: :lol:

    Comment 75, posted at 14.04.18 18:02:33 by sharks_lover
    
    
    		 

  • 21-10 bulls

    Comment 76, posted at 14.04.18 18:03:06 by KILLER SHARK
    
    
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 73) : We needed that badly!

    Comment 77, posted at 14.04.18 18:03:29 by Spirit of Rugby
    
    
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 72) : Bulls working hard on defence – getting up very quickly. You can see Mitchell’s work ethic

    Comment 78, posted at 14.04.18 18:03:40 by Bokhoring

    
    		 

  • Du preez kicking himself out of a book team

    Comment 79, posted at 14.04.18 18:04:29 by KILLER SHARK
    
    
    		 

  • @sharks_lover (Comment 75) : Hopefully that woke him up ????

    Comment 80, posted at 14.04.18 18:04:54 by Bokhoring

    
    		 

  • How many times is the ref gonna say 4 blue before he actually does something

    Comment 81, posted at 14.04.18 18:05:21 by Mephisto_Shark

    
    		 

  • @KILLER SHARK (Comment 79) : Bok

    Comment 82, posted at 14.04.18 18:05:28
    Valued Sharksworld Supporter
    KILLER SHARKTeam captain
    		 

  • I had a feeling bulls would give us a game but without beast this is going to be a uphill battle

    • Comment 83, posted at 14.04.18 18:05:53 by revolverocelot Reply

    Team captain
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 80) : :roll: :roll: Hope so.

    • Comment 84, posted at 14.04.18 18:06:26 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • That try was crucial. At least we are still in with a chance.

    • Comment 85, posted at 14.04.18 18:07:18 by Dustin Emslie Reply

    Under 19 player
    		 

  • Bulls getting away with murder and when they do get blown up no warnings for continues professional fouls.

    • Comment 86, posted at 14.04.18 18:07:28 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Mephisto_Shark (Comment 81) : Egon not his usual self. Having a shocker. That said if we play Shit , the calls will never be in our favour, the team with momentum does have the easier route to the try line

    • Comment 87, posted at 14.04.18 18:07:56 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • How long us the ref going to taje to realise that illegally slowing down the ball is a professional foul

    • Comment 88, posted at 14.04.18 18:08:42 by byron Reply

    byronSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • My favorite … Both hands wrapped around a player in the air is fair contest?

    • Comment 89, posted at 14.04.18 18:10:23 by byron Reply

    byronSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Bring Dan du Preez on now.

    • Comment 90, posted at 14.04.18 18:17:17 by Dustin Emslie Reply

    Under 19 player
    		 

  • Shocking how our game speeds up and we even score a try when Cam comes one but no coach can see it

    • Comment 91, posted at 14.04.18 18:18:21 by Mephisto_Shark Reply

    Mephisto_SharkCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • and then not just not notice it but put back the slow one!

    • Comment 92, posted at 14.04.18 18:19:36 by Mephisto_Shark Reply

    Mephisto_SharkCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • Eish. If Bosch held onto that ball could have been interesting

    • Comment 93, posted at 14.04.18 18:20:04 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • inconsistent as anything on the scrums too this ref, I mean …..

    • Comment 94, posted at 14.04.18 18:22:33 by Mephisto_Shark Reply

    Mephisto_SharkCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • If that was not the definition of walking around

    • Comment 95, posted at 14.04.18 18:23:09 by byron Reply

    byronSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Maul defence crumbling now

    • Comment 96, posted at 14.04.18 18:24:04 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Dan and Kobus on now

    • Comment 97, posted at 14.04.18 18:25:04 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Bulls forwards fucking up ours properly. 28-10 and Thomas yelloe

    • Comment 98, posted at 14.04.18 18:26:21 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Lol, making sure of their win this prick now

    • Comment 99, posted at 14.04.18 18:26:35 by Mephisto_Shark Reply

    Mephisto_SharkCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • The reffing getting worse

    • Comment 100, posted at 14.04.18 18:27:00 by byron Reply

    byronSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Who thought Seconds would be a good ref earlier in the week?

    • Comment 101, posted at 14.04.18 18:27:42 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Very poor play… Sharks must lift it now or Rebels score might be in jeopardy… stupid penalties

    • Comment 102, posted at 14.04.18 18:28:06 by blesbeer Reply

    Under 19 player
    		 

  • Ref can go to hell

    • Comment 103, posted at 14.04.18 18:28:29 by Dustin Emslie Reply

    Under 19 player
    		 

  • Bhwaaaaaa clumsy ref…

    • Comment 104, posted at 14.04.18 18:29:58 by KILLER SHARK Reply
    Valued Sharksworld Supporter
    KILLER SHARKTeam captain
    		 

  • Someone tell the ref the ball was out and turned over

    • Comment 105, posted at 14.04.18 18:30:16 by byron Reply

    byronSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • What?

    • Comment 106, posted at 14.04.18 18:30:48 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Geez this is shit … Even bulls now confused

    • Comment 107, posted at 14.04.18 18:31:06 by byron Reply

    byronSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • This whole game Seconds has been trying to make the game all about himself.

    • Comment 108, posted at 14.04.18 18:31:10 by Dustin Emslie Reply

    Under 19 player
    		 

  • What an amateur ref

    • Comment 109, posted at 14.04.18 18:31:24 by KILLER SHARK Reply
    Valued Sharksworld Supporter
    KILLER SHARKTeam captain
    		 

  • So we lose our turnover, what the fuck is going on, he’s just calling shit how he wants now

    • Comment 110, posted at 14.04.18 18:31:32 by Mephisto_Shark Reply

    Mephisto_SharkCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • Did an old Sharks player screw his girlfriend?

    • Comment 111, posted at 14.04.18 18:31:44 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • How can Outsurance allow this guy to wear their logo

    • Comment 112, posted at 14.04.18 18:32:36 by KILLER SHARK Reply
    Valued Sharksworld Supporter
    KILLER SHARKTeam captain
    		 

  • Cam really needs to find another team to play for.

    • Comment 113, posted at 14.04.18 18:33:14 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • 3 scrumhalfs at that lineout mr ref

    • Comment 114, posted at 14.04.18 18:34:01 by byron Reply

    byronSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • The thing is nothing gets done to these refs. No matter how shit they are they are never held accountable.

    • Comment 115, posted at 14.04.18 18:34:07 by Dustin Emslie Reply

    Under 19 player
    		 

  • Bulls will be happy to play dryfings with the Sharks. Sharks need to run the ball back

    • Comment 116, posted at 14.04.18 18:35:12 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • No penalty even for an air tackle but instant shrill blast when it’s his bulls

    • Comment 117, posted at 14.04.18 18:37:33 by Mephisto_Shark Reply

    Mephisto_SharkCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • Ruan Botha well done you brilliant player……. #SHIT

    • Comment 118, posted at 14.04.18 18:38:36 by Dustin Emslie Reply

    Under 19 player
    		 

  • 3 sharks ahead of the ball in the ruck and no turnover … Gees ref wake up

    • Comment 119, posted at 14.04.18 18:38:38 by byron Reply

    byronSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • leave it blue, leave it blue, leave it blue, comes to fucking blue and play the fuck on, for fucks sakes

    • Comment 120, posted at 14.04.18 18:38:40 by Mephisto_Shark Reply

    Mephisto_SharkCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • Geez off the hand …. Yellow

    • Comment 121, posted at 14.04.18 18:39:55 by byron Reply

    byronSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Sharks kicking their season goodbye…

    • Comment 122, posted at 14.04.18 18:41:55 by KILLER SHARK Reply
    Valued Sharksworld Supporter
    KILLER SHARKTeam captain
    		 

  • Schreuder you were absolutely dismal yet again. Shameful!

    • Comment 123, posted at 14.04.18 18:43:14 by Dustin Emslie Reply

    Under 19 player
    		 

  • @Dustin Emslie (Comment 123) : how that shitter gets 60mins every week, maybe he has something on old coach

    • Comment 124, posted at 14.04.18 18:46:22 by Mephisto_Shark Reply

    Mephisto_SharkCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • Why are they knocking so much? The bulls are not… jeeezzz

    • Comment 125, posted at 14.04.18 18:46:33 by blesbeer Reply

    Under 19 player
    		 

  • @Dustin Emslie (Comment 123) : What is shameful is the coach starting him every single game

    • Comment 126, posted at 14.04.18 18:46:45 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Frustrating Sharks!!!!!

    • Comment 127, posted at 14.04.18 18:47:39 by blesbeer Reply

    Under 19 player
    		 

  • @KILLER SHARK (Comment 122) : Season has been shot against the Brumbies and Rebels already. Sharks playing for pride only

    • Comment 128, posted at 14.04.18 18:48:49 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • How much f’ing time has this ref wasted this game? He is clueless.

    • Comment 129, posted at 14.04.18 18:49:53 by Dustin Emslie Reply

    Under 19 player
    		 

  • Sharks should ask to play all away games. Cannot hold onto the ball at home

    • Comment 130, posted at 14.04.18 18:52:06 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Dustin Emslie (Comment 129) : gotta slow the game down … Bulls are tured

    • Comment 131, posted at 14.04.18 18:52:32 by byron Reply

    byronSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Literally came from the side and fell on our ruck but ref is knock on, scrum for his team. I give up, being useless and having a one eyed ref does not a good game make

    • Comment 132, posted at 14.04.18 18:52:39 by Mephisto_Shark Reply

    Mephisto_SharkCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • Shimmy talks sense for once. Bulls look more cohesive as a team

    • Comment 133, posted at 14.04.18 18:53:15 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • This thing of our players trying to offload everytime they go to ground is clearly not working. Yet they insist on doing it

    • Comment 134, posted at 14.04.18 18:53:28 by Dustin Emslie Reply

    Under 19 player
    		 

  • Mitchell handing all the Du Preez theirs…

    • Comment 135, posted at 14.04.18 18:57:19 by KILLER SHARK Reply
    Valued Sharksworld Supporter
    KILLER SHARKTeam captain
    		 

  • Time off …. Time off…. Time off

    • Comment 136, posted at 14.04.18 18:58:49 by byron Reply

    byronSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @KILLER SHARK (Comment 135) : He is starting to make his mark at the Bulls. I cannot believe we ignored him when he lived in Durban

    • Comment 137, posted at 14.04.18 18:59:01 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • This has turned into the slowest second half ever

    • Comment 138, posted at 14.04.18 18:59:28 by byron Reply

    byronSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • We had our great game last week, game over season over, we can plan for next year lol

    • Comment 139, posted at 14.04.18 18:59:41 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • Sharks brought back down to earth… Won’t challenge the Lions for conference this year…. very disapointing game by them

    • Comment 140, posted at 14.04.18 19:00:14 by blesbeer Reply

    Under 19 player
    		 

  • Gelant really shows the Sharks all theirs. Scores a hattrick

    • Comment 141, posted at 14.04.18 19:00:24 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • I am sorry we can blame the ref all we like bug in Durban we have become totally shite, infact bar playing in New Zealand we should be in the bottom 3.

    • Comment 142, posted at 14.04.18 19:01:20 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • Bosch got outplayed by Robert du Preez on flyhalf an today by Gallant. Pollard outshined Robert….

    • Comment 143, posted at 14.04.18 19:02:27 by KILLER SHARK Reply
    Valued Sharksworld Supporter
    KILLER SHARKTeam captain
    		 

  • Sharks getting pasted. Fucking embarrassing

    • Comment 144, posted at 14.04.18 19:02:33 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Time to buy players that actually are SR level.

    • Comment 145, posted at 14.04.18 19:02:55 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • We deserved that hiding, Congrats Bulls by far the better team.

    • Comment 146, posted at 14.04.18 19:04:13 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • Want to give trash a minutes silence, karma gods showing you what’s what :lol:

    • Comment 147, posted at 14.04.18 19:04:13 by Mephisto_Shark Reply

    Mephisto_SharkCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • Sharks getting sodomised in their own back yard…

    • Comment 148, posted at 14.04.18 19:04:36 by blesbeer Reply

    Under 19 player
    		 

  • @sharks_lover (Comment 145) : Good players become kak in Durban. Must be too much poison or something

    • Comment 149, posted at 14.04.18 19:04:43 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @sharks_lover (Comment 142) : We are the new Cheetahs. Im done.

    • Comment 150, posted at 14.04.18 19:05:06 by Quintin Reply

    QuintinSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • All 3 of gellants’ tries was due to us not having a decent fullback

    • Comment 151, posted at 14.04.18 19:05:15 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Blue bulls man of the match curwin Bosch, take a bow you useless twat

    • Comment 152, posted at 14.04.18 19:05:51 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • When last did the Sharks play well in Durban?

    • Comment 153, posted at 14.04.18 19:06:55 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • Well, that was crap, no doubt…
    …but how quickly fans can change their tune! :razz: :o :mrgreen:

    • Comment 154, posted at 14.04.18 19:07:09 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Sharks union will soon face dire financial woes as even less fans will go to game or support them via merchandise…. amateur performance

    • Comment 155, posted at 14.04.18 19:10:39 by KILLER SHARK Reply
    Valued Sharksworld Supporter
    KILLER SHARKTeam captain
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 152) : I agree. He is costing more games than winning. He makes 1 good move for 5 bad ones

    • Comment 156, posted at 14.04.18 19:11:44 by KILLER SHARK Reply
    Valued Sharksworld Supporter
    KILLER SHARKTeam captain
    		 

  • @Quintin (Comment 150) : Sorry! Cheetahs have rarely been demolished to this degree by the Bulls in their own backyard.

    • Comment 157, posted at 14.04.18 19:16:44 by KingCheetah Reply

    KingCheetahTeam captain
    		 

  • Fucking pathetic. Season over

    • Comment 158, posted at 14.04.18 19:18:05 by SeanyJMc Reply

    SeanyJMcVodacom Cup player
    		 

  • Well done Bulls. Great work rate on defence and attack. JM is definitely fitting well into the Bulls setup

    • Comment 159, posted at 14.04.18 19:18:39 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 152) : Great kicker, good runner but totally lacking on defense and the high ball

    • Comment 160, posted at 14.04.18 19:19:57 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @KingCheetah (Comment 157) : you have only ever beaten the bulls a few times in super rugby.

    2012: cheetahs 19 – 51 Bulls

    • Comment 161, posted at 14.04.18 19:23:45 by SeanyJMc Reply

    SeanyJMcVodacom Cup player
    		 

  • Everyone that had a chance to get John Mitchell, namely Us and the Stormers on numerous occasions. Is kicking themselves.

    All you had to do was have a decent team and let him implement his system.

    Slim chance we make the play offs now

    No chance we win the whole tournament

    Not one to blame the ref but Seconds made some strange decisions today, for example, we take the quick tap and get tackled 3 metres out, not ten, but play on ???

    • Comment 162, posted at 14.04.18 19:25:39 by revolverocelot Reply

    Team captain
    		 

  • @SeanyJMc (Comment 161) : Fair point. How many times in the last few years have the Sharks beaten the Bulls? We beat them last year at least. Sorry, but the Sharks can at least, or used to be able to match the Bulls in terms of player strength, something the Cheetahs could never do.

    • Comment 163, posted at 14.04.18 19:40:46 by KingCheetah Reply

    KingCheetahTeam captain
    		 

  • @SeanyJMc (Comment 161) : when was that huge blow out? :evil:

    • Comment 164, posted at 14.04.18 19:42:21 by KingCheetah Reply

    KingCheetahTeam captain
    		 

  • The odds were heavily weighted in JMs favour. Sharks have had 2 big games and have come back from tour. Bulls off a bye . ..

    • Comment 165, posted at 14.04.18 19:57:19 by byron Reply

    byronSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @KingCheetah (Comment 157) : Dude don’t even. You guys have been wrecked plenty of times in SR.

    • Comment 166, posted at 14.04.18 20:23:58 by Quintin Reply

    QuintinSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Tough luck guys. The Bulls came to play and the Sharks were still on Kiwi time.

    @KingCheetah (Comment 157) :
    Sat, 16 Jul 2016 17-43 Bloemfontein
    Sat, 03 Mar 2012 19-51 Bloemfontein
    Fri, 12 Feb 2010 34-51 Bloemfontein
    Sat, 17 May 2008 20-60 Bloemfontein

    • Comment 167, posted at 14.04.18 20:50:12 by Baylion Reply

    BaylionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @Baylion (Comment 167) : think Sharks should relocat to NZ as they perform way better there than in SA!!!

    • Comment 168, posted at 14.04.18 23:27:29 by JD Reply
    Friend of SharksworldCompetition Winner Author
    JDAssistant coach
    		 

