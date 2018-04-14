We need to talk

Guys – it’s been ten years and I’m done.
I’m really proud of what we’ve all achieved here at Sharksworld since launching in 2008. There have been good times and very bad times and all of them have been special.
The problem right now is that all I feel is apathy. There is simply no enthusiasm left for me and the reality is I’m far too busy now in other areas of my life to give this site (and all of you) the necessary attention. This decision has been a long time coming, but I feel I now cannot put it off any longer.
I wish the Sharks all the best for the rest of the season and for the future. I’ll also cherish the friendships made here over the years. I also thank all of you that have made financial contributions via the “Coffee appeal”. It goes without saying that you can now cancel those payments.
The site will stay up, but will no longer be maintained.
Sad to see Rob. I presume guys like Richard will be able to post articles? And you would be available as insider at the Sharks?
Ai Rob, sorry man. Especially after this disaster we witnessed today…why do they even show up if they going to roll over and play dead…seriously Egon Seconds had a [email protected] game…but our boys, our team OurSharks was [email protected]…it hurts supporting them and they don’t believe in themselves…I’m gutted about the result…and this “article” just puts the cherry on top…sad day indeed for The Sharks.
Sorry to say Rob but get over it the guys looked tired we relied to much on JLD so let’s go on to next weekend
Thanks for all the hard work Rob, I’ve always enjoyed reading your posts.
Secinds was [email protected] but sharks was [email protected]’erer
Great timing Rob. Cliche of been coming for years. Bottom line… If Sharks were half the team most of us expect them to be then this decision would still be years away
Sorry to see this Rob, Sharksworld.co.za has always been my go to website for all my Sharks Rugby news and debate.
Thanks for all the hard work over the years, it has not been un-appreciated.
Just want to say 1 000 000 000 BIG BIG THANK YOU’S to Rob Otto for all these years of passion and commitment to the cause.
Hope you reconsider but understandably times are changing though and we all have to find the paths that suit us best, so either way all the best Rob.
I for one will miss you!
Ten years? Who wouldve thought. Hell man. Best of luck and lots of success for you Rob. Go well
Its just one loss Rob ….
“Say it ain’t so, Joe…”
Would anything change your mind? I have a (REALLY) good whiskey to throw into the pot!
If this is it…thanks! For everything…always. Let’s stay in touch…
Vaya con Dios, amigo!
@byron (Comment 9) : Just one too many…unfortunately
Thank you for a wonderful site. A place where I could follow the game, get inside info and cheer and jeer with fellow fans. I have enjoyed the good and bad of this adventure and I do understand that you need to progress. Good luck with your future.
Thanks so much. I have enjoyed Sharksworld as an honest unbiased and straight talking site. Go well. I feel you pain.
@DaveB (Comment 13) :
Sorry but I have to laugh at the “unbiased”. A fan site can never be unbiased and it isn’t supposed to be, it is a fan site afterall.
Rob, I hope you will reconsider after a few drinks and a few nights of good sleep. I’m a Lions fan but I’ve always enjoyed coming here (to spy on the opposition)
As I left the stadium tonite I thought there is more to life than this shit.You beat me to the punch, the wholeSharks experience is old outdated cliched and needs to be put to bed,I feel your pain its mine as well.
Lets hope we can light this fire again but as of now its dead.
Eish it took you and Hound long enough , I actually thought Hound was going to be last man switching the lights off, it’s been enough is enough for a while now and the Sharks will only change when they start to take SR serious as the winning teams do
@The hound (Comment 15) : Ja well yes let’s just say my family was very thankful for this Sharks performance (or rather lack of it) as it meant the braai started an hour and a half sooner!!!
Rob must say as sad as this is to read unfortunately it is not unexpected!!!
Thanks for everything! It was and still is a honour to be associated with Sharksworld!
@Baylion (Comment 14) : and it’s the diversity of guys like you and KingCheetah that helped to make the site as great as want it is! If even the “enemy” supporters regularly visit a fan site like Sharksworld you know you’re doing something right!
@byron (Comment 9) : It’s just been 8 pathetic seasons unfortunately
Sad to see you end it Rob. I literally read every article you wrote and believe you have a gift in writing and rugby analysis. I always found myself agreeing to most of what you said. After tonight’s game I also said I’m done with the Sharks, if only for the season. Thanks for all your insights. I will miss it in seasons to come where hopefully the Sharks might finally live up to their potential. All the best!
I don’t blame you Rob. Thanks for all the effort and dedication. This is probably where I should also draw the line and stop investing emotional energy into a useless endeavour every week.
Unfortunately supporting a sports team you get excited at the start of a season. You love the highs and despise the lows. Being a sharks supporter the last few seasons has been an abusive relationship at best. Just when you think that things are improving we get treated to a 6-5 home loss against a reds team that lost the previous 6 mathces by 20 plus. You lose a home game against a crusaders team where you concede 4 tries against 12 players and to top it off a 30 point hiding in your backyard against a bulls team that maybe have 4 players that would make our match day squad. The issues are not the players, the coaching staff, the stadium or the administration, not even the refs at their worst. It is us, the fans. If we stop watching the games, if we stop attending them and if no more merchandise is sold, then and then only will a radical change be made. Even this farcical display didn’t mean a single thing to any involved in this massacre. They got paid. They will still get paid in future as long as only a single season ticket is sold. I love the sharks and will never be able to support any other team. I am however signing out of this heart stomping cowardice excuse of a team that we have been stuck with a fair few seasons now. Something has got to give and this anger and frustration is ruining my love for a game and province that has been influencing my recreational time off for many years. Gentleman it has been amazing having many conversations with all of you, friend and foe. Rob many thanks to you. Hopefully next year is a better one, but alas the last decade has shown us that our beloved union is rotten to the core. Good night to you all