We need to talk

Guys – it’s been ten years and I’m done.

I’m really proud of what we’ve all achieved here at Sharksworld since launching in 2008. There have been good times and very bad times and all of them have been special.

The problem right now is that all I feel is apathy. There is simply no enthusiasm left for me and the reality is I’m far too busy now in other areas of my life to give this site (and all of you) the necessary attention. This decision has been a long time coming, but I feel I now cannot put it off any longer.

I wish the Sharks all the best for the rest of the season and for the future. I’ll also cherish the friendships made here over the years. I also thank all of you that have made financial contributions via the “Coffee appeal”. It goes without saying that you can now cancel those payments.

The site will stay up, but will no longer be maintained.